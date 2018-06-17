Sunday June 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Campaign Excitement
The Republican and Democratic conventions are past and we are in the midst of the 1964 Presidential Campaign. It is bound to get more exciting as election day approaches. We hope our readers are interested in our government and in what policies it pursues, but there is something even more important than this — important to you and me personally, and for all eternity.
God has put each man on the spot, as it were, by offering justification and eternal life as a free gift, through Christ, who died for our sins. Rom. 6:23 clearly states:
“The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
Now the question is: Will you accept this gift, or will you reject it? Perhaps you reply: “I won’t do anything about it; I’ll take my time and think it over.” But you can’t; you can’t just do nothing about a free gift which God offers for your acceptance “now” (II Cor. 6:2). If you do not accept it, you thereby reject it.
God purposely puts us on the spot in this matter, for the consequences are truly great. God’s Word says, in John 3:35,36:
“The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into His hand.
“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: but he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
God does not take it lightly when He offers forgiveness and all the riches of His grace as a gift and this gift is spurned. Unbelievers are not condemned only because they have sinned, but because they have spurned God’s grace and rejected salvation through Christ, who died to save them. Thus it is written in John 3:18:
“He that believeth on Him is not condemned, but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”
Which will you do, accept Christ or reject Him and the gift of salvation He purchased for you with His blood?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/campaign-excitement/
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
As for God, his way is perfect:
The Lord’s word is flawless;
he shields all who take refuge in him.
Ps. 18:30
May the Lord protect and bless all you Treepers.
Happy Father's Day to all the Treepers Dads, and President Trump and His MAGA Team..
Happy Father's Day
Happy Fathers Day to our wonderful President Trump
and to all you Treehouse Dads too !
Despite (or perhaps because of) being dyslexic I spend a lot of time reading. I owe it all to Mrs. Cornelius, one of John Dewey’s revolutionaries, who understood that people with “word blindness”
could learn to read by using phonics to grasp the shape and then the meaning of words. I tend to go through a lot of books but some become favorites, keepers that I can turn to again and again.
A number of years ago I came across a story about a man, his dog, and a fishing trip. It was, of course, more than a search for the perfect trout stream or about solitary camping. It was a love story, lyrical in its simplicity and poignant in its purpose. The author thought his beloved Lab was dying of cancer and so decided to make one last trip—just him and his dog. It was only after he returned from their trip that he found that the lumps he thought were deadly were not and his much loved dog went on to live a full life.
This is one of my favorite passages from his book, one that I often return to when I need a little solace. If you have shared this kind of bond with a dog, you have shared magic.
—From Home Waters by Joseph Monninger
“I put my fly-rod up and found a comfortable spot to watch the stars come out. Nellie came to sit beside me. I scooted around and put my head on her back, using her for a headrest, but she didn’t seem to mind. Cold air swept above us, yet near the ground it did not feel too bad. We watched the planets appear, then the stars. The sky grew darker until each star stood out, white against black against the gray of the mountaintops. Nellie remained stationary, only her nose sniffing into the wind. She did not budge for an hour, and by that time the stars had eaten into the blackness, shuddering white in a cold sky.”
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/one-former-mlb-players-dad-looking-sons-baseball-cards-164017852.html
Mortality — it changes your priorities. And these days, the elder Freel’s priorities include gathering his son’s cards. The idea is that he wants to create a binder of baseball cards for each of Ryan’s three daughters — who are now 9, 11 and 13 years old.
“A guy sent me a message and said, ‘This is Ryan Freel’s actual glove from 2002 that he gave me,’” Christian said. “The floodgates are pretty much open at this point. I told Patrick we might get enough cards to fill a U-Haul. He just laughed and said, ‘We’ll figure it out, buddy.’ ”
Summer-like heat and humidity will be building across much of the Eastern US during the next several days, with potentially dangerous heat indices for the first part of early next week.
Blues Brothers Guitarist Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy Dead at 88
Noted blues sideman performed with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon
A veteran of the legendary Chicago blues scene of the Forties and Fifties, Murphy worked alongside artists ranging from Ike Turner (as members of Junior Parker’s Blue Flames) and Etta James to blues musicians like James Cotton, Willie Dixon and Sonny Boy Williamson.
Murphy is best remembered as the indispensable guitarist in the 1980 comedy classic The Blues Brothers; in the film, soul food chef Murphy and his waitress wife Aretha Franklin have a disagreement about him reuniting with the Blues Brothers, resulting in Franklin’s iconic “Think” performance:
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/blues-brothers-guitarist-matt-guitar-murphy-dead-at-88-w521611
