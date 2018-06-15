Paul Manafort Court Ordered Detention Until Trial…

Regardless of what anyone might think about Paul Manafort individually, the fact that a federal judge is willing to put a white-collar defendant behind bars until trial is absurd. Paul Manafort has been charged with tax avoidance and financial crimes stemming from 2006 and 2009. [Detention order pdf below] Manafort is accused of contacting a possible witness in the case; however, the prosecution refuses to tell Manafort who the witnesses or victims are. His defense argues that it’s impossible to avoid contact with witnesses when the prosecution won’t tell the court who the witnesses are. So the judge throws him in jail.
Mueller is a rogue agent willing to tear down the constructs of the justice system in order to defend the inherent corruption within his beloved institutions. Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said today it was “obnoxious to our Constitution” to put former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort behind bars prior to a trial.
“He has never been convicted of anything. He is as innocent as you and I,” Dershowitz said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday. “And the idea of locking somebody up before a trial is so obnoxious to our Constitution that every civil libertarian should be up in arms. What they can do if they think that he’s tampering with witnesses is: They can subject him to home arrest, take away his computer … they can have all kinds of restrictions, but the idea of putting somebody in jail before they’ve been convicted is an enactment of civil liberties.”
Dershowitz comments come after Manafort was taken to a federal jail on Friday after U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson revoked his current bail that permitted him out on house arrest and after he pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction. He will stay at the federal jail until his trial in September. (read more)
In any case, the report managed to whitewash or evade altogether the most troubling angles of the FBI’s role around this garbage barge of institutional roguery
Excerpt:
Meanwhile, the Mueller probe slogs on — a likely set-up from the get-go by the same cast of characters and their political allies, who set it in motion as a vengeful ruse against their own nefarious election meddling.
https://wallstreetkarma.com/2018/06/15/jim-kunstler-warns-of-more-dangerous-forces-loose-abroad/
So, the “TaintTeam Mueller” had to go back 8-12 yrs to connect Manafort to an “alleged crime”…with one goal in mind…to get him to flip on Trump. That didn’t work, so now he’s in jail. SMH
The IG’s Report May Be Half-Baked
Andrew Mccarthy
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/06/ig-report-fbi-no-bias-conclusion-may-not-supported/
🤔 wrong thread?
This is an unmitigated outrage–and a typical Weissmann terrorist tactic. They are trying to break him and keep him from preparing any defense or raise money for his defense. He should be allowed to contact anyone he think might be willing to testify on his behalf. This is how Weissmann shuts down a defense and completely isolates a defendant. Manafort and others need financial help. Go to my website http://www.CreepsOnAMission.com and there are links straight to the defense funds for General Flynn, Manafort, and Steve Stockman–the former Congressman who tried to hold Lois Lerner accountable. He was just sent to prison before his sentencing–so the judgment isn’t final. The government seizes all the defendants’ assets too–even of their adult children. It is beyond the pale. Any amount would be appreciated by each of them.
What???? You mean they can get the children’s assets too? Thanks for the info Sidney!!! Love the book and my tee-shirt!
Stunning about Stockman; isn’t he a Texan?
Keeping him in jail is obnoxious. From a purely political point of view, it is actually good for PDJT – even though the “resistance” (including Mueller) thinks it’s bad for our VSG. That’s because while they’ll be spending the next four months campaigning on “Trump is bad – see, his guy is already in jail!”, the Dems won’t be able to put out any positive reason to vote for their candidates. They’re going all-in on “Trump is Hitler” while the nation – aside from the Michael Moores and Rosie O’Donnells – is collectively yawning in boredom at their ridiculous narrative while watching their 401k’s and home values rise and unemployment drop.
Hopefully Manafort can successfully appeal this, but even if not, he can use the time inside to hit the gym, trim down a little and when he comes out he’ll be looking great.
The primary purpose of this judge putting Manafort in prison and the New York state attorney general announcing their ridiculous suit against the Trump foundation is to give the MSM different stories to obsess on and avoid the IG report. It’s all politically timed for maximum political benefit. The left never misses a beat. On the other hand, our side can’t even seem to bring itself to fire corrupt FBI agents.
It’s OK. Let the left waste the entire summer/fall campaign period on this crap.
I’m beginning to believe we have a 3rd world banana republic justice system! It’s really starting to get scary now. I remember all the outrage about Trump supporters yelling lock her up at rallies, all the condemnation from all the talking heads, “We don’t jail our political opponents.” Hello? Looks like this is what’s happening to me with the Manafort case.
The only person with the balls to do something about it is PDJT. But he has to be very careful here, Mueller and satan’s spawn are just daring him to make a move, and are upping the antie now. Something has to give soon. Better not depend on the DOJ to come through.
I’ve been saying it for years, the most powerful weapon in the usurpation of our system of government is a corrupted judicial system
How do you correct outrageous abuses of power when the “judges” are on the same team as the abusers?
Every inch of our government has resistance operatives who are allowed to run roughshod over our laws & operational guidelines, & when someone tries to stop it, a resistance “judge” says “oh no, that’s fine”
What, we’ve got to take every outrageous un-Constitutional & corrupt ruling to the Supreme Court?
Yeah, maybe we’ll get somewhere in ten years
This is just another example of the leftist occupation force that has permeated, paralyzed & seized our government
Serious question: what can we do? Call our wunnaful representatives?
Silence is complicity and yet I feel powerless…
Again, I invoke Pastor Martin Niemoller’s poem:
“First they came for…”
(Sorry, don’t know how to c/p on phone, but for those who aren’t familiar, it can be found with a simple search)
I agree Mueller team is trying, desperately to get fired. And, since Rosie OWNS everything Muellrr does, he too is ‘trying’ to get fired.
Firing them would give Dems and Rinos an excuse, and thats all it would be, at this point, to impreach.
Todat DJT said “I’ve tried to stay “hands off”, with the DOJ, cause anything I do would look political, but I MAY wade into it, if I have to.” (Paraphrasing)
Unfortunately, I believe THATS the plan, and Mueller will do ANYTHING to make that happen.
In fact, just my opinion, Rep. leadership, (McConnell/Ryan) told dems, get him to do a saturday nite massacre, i.e. fire special council, rosie, etc. and we’ll give you enough ‘Rep’ votes to impeach.
I see an article on breitbart, steve king is saying there is talk in the house of toppling Ryan.
This would be a good start, DEPENDING on who replaces him, NOT another rino, or ‘freedom caucus’ hack!
Then, theres McConnell, HAS to go!
Congress needs to be having our Presidents back, instead of stabbing him in the back!
And yes, I am wondering, if Sessions fires Rosie, and shuts down Mueller, how terrible would the political blow back be?
I don’t know, at this point, what more, or how more aggregious the S.C. behavior could get.
Hes gone completely off the rails, and has actually confirmed all the,worst fears of those who cautioned against having a special council.
I’d love to see that judge impeached and removed and the goon lawyers prosecuted for abuse of power.
LikeLike
I pray a few of my left leaning friends will see the draconian effect of this treatment.
This right out of the USSR.
God help the other side if we ever start playing by their rules.
Stakes raised again. Not sure who has our President’s back on this (at power level).
Whatever happened with Judge Ellis?
Corrupt judges, FBI, DOJ, DOS. Corrupt Congress threatening to use any legal power move PDJT takes to claim obstruction, while the circus investigation drags on towards the finale. EVERYTHING is based on D’s winning majorities in November. Both sides positioning the cannons for timing, fire for effect. It will get worse. Patriots must prevail.
