IG Report: FBI Lawyer #1 Tashina Gauhar and The Huma/Weiner Laptop Issues…

One of the information issues with the IG report is that it’s written entirely from an insiders perspective. Therefore without an understanding of how divisions within Main Justice related to the discussed activity within FBI main DC offices it can be very confusing to understand.
The ‘insider narration’ makes it difficult to see what happened with the Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner laptop; and how the Clinton emails were discovered. However, because the issue is so important the IG report spends three chapters on this time-frame between September 28th and October 29th, 2016; and ultimately the next day, Oct. 30th, when a search warrant was executed for the laptop content.
IG Horowitz takes this aspect of the investigation into granularity and nuance (Chapters 8, 9 and 10).
At the heart of the activity during this critical period is FBI lawyer #1 Tashina “Tash” Gauhar who was on a video conference call with the FBI New York Field Office (NYFO) as the discoveries of hundreds of thousands of Clinton emails were relayed internally to the Mid-Year-Event (MYE) team in DC on September 29th, 2016.
Almost a full month went by until October 27th, 2016, when the MYE team all gathered with James Comey to talk about the laptop issues and the emails. Within the IG review of this period, there is a bunch of ass-covering documentation that takes place in hindsight to the events. The IG is careful to point out each time his investigation is presented with documentary evidence that was clearly written long-after the events being questioned.
The central IG question is: why didn’t the FBI take immediate action to review 725,000 Clinton-centric emails on the Huma/Weiner laptop? Why did they wait a month before seeking a search warrant? Why were they doing nothing?
With these three basic questions Horowitz enters a matrix of FBI excuses, obtuse claims, he-said/she-said, and ultimately a bunch of statements by the MYE team that simply didn’t make a lick of sense. Or put more diplomatically in IG language: “we found most of the explanations offered for this delay to be unconvincing.” (pg. 324)
IG REPORT pg 324 – By no later than September 29, the FBI had learned virtually every fact that was cited by the FBI in late October as justification for obtaining the search warrant for the Weiner laptop, including that the laptop contained:
- Over 340,000 emails, some of which were from domains associated with Clinton, including state.gov, clintonfoundation.org, clintonemail.com, and hillaryclinton.com;
- Numerous emails between Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin;
- An unknown number of BlackBerry communications on the laptop, including one or more messages between Abedin and Clinton, indicating the possibility that the laptop contained communications from the early months of Clinton’s tenure;178 and
- Emails dated beginning in 2007 and covering the entire period of Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State
The IG boiled down the FBI team excuses into four categories.
The explanations given to the OIG for the FBI’s failure to take immediate action on the Weiner laptop fell into four general categories:
1. The FBI Midyear team was waiting for additional information about the contents of the laptop from NYO, which was not provided until late October.
2. The FBI Midyear team could not review the emails without additional legal authority, such as consent or a new search warrant.
3. The FBI Midyear team and senior FBI officials did not believe that the information on the laptop was likely to be significant.
4. Key members of the FBI Midyear team had been reassigned to the investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election, which was a higher priority.
The IG walks through each of the four points, and identifies why each of them makes absolutely no sense against events that were taking place at the time. Ending with this summation:
Page #330: In sum, we concluded that the explanations given for the failure of the FBI to take action on the Weiner laptop between September 29 and the end of October were unpersuasive.
The FBI had all the information it needed on September 29 to obtain the search warrant that it did not seek until more than a month later. The FBI’s neglect had potentially far-reaching consequences. Comey told the OIG that, had he known about the laptop in the beginning of October and thought the email review could have been completed before the election, it may have affected his decision to notify Congress. Comey told the OIG, “I don’t know [if] it would have put us in a different place, but I would have wanted to have the opportunity.”
And then the IG gets to the heart of the matter:
Page #331: We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department [Main Justice]. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop.
And right there, this becomes a great example why we see so much criticism of the IG report. The report clearly says why the excuses make no sense and were false. The IG report also clearly says what is most likely the real reason for the re-opening of the investigation. Both good points.
However, what is missing from the report is an explanation for: ‘why the FBI didn’t initiate the review’?
The IG give a reason for the excuses not to be believed; gives a reason for the FBI finally taking action; but it never gives the reason why the Clinton email review was not undertaken….. the report leaves the actual biggest point as a dangling question.
Every intellectually honest person reading knows the MYE team didn’t investigate the laptop because they didn’t want to re-open the investigation; and the FBI team (Via McCabe, Page, Strzok and Tashina Gauhar) figured it could simply be avoided. However, the IG cannot prove that, because the participants deny it. So the IG can only disprove the FBI assertions and excuses…. and he did. But that leaves the FBI getting away with the corrupt part of it…. and leaves all of us frustrated, again.
It’s October 27th, 2016, the day before James Comey announces his FBI decision to re-open the Clinton investigation. Jim Rybicki still saying McCabe should be recused from input; everyone else, including FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, is disagreeing with Rybicki and siding with Lisa Page.
Meanwhile the conversation has shifted slightly to “PC”, probable cause. Read:
While Lisa Page is leaking stories to Devlin Barrett (Wall Street Journal), the internal discussion amid the “small group” is about probable cause.
The team is now saying if there was no probable cause when Comey closed the original email investigation in July 2016 (remember the very tight boundaries of review), then there’s no probable cause in October 2016 to reopen the investigation regardless of what the email content might be.
This appears to be how the MYE “small group” or “tight team” justify doing nothing with the content received from New York. They received the emails September 28th and it’s now October 27th, and they haven’t even looked at it. Heck, they are debating if there’s even a need to look at it.
Then on October 28th, 2016, the FBI and Main Justice officials have a conference call about the entire Huma Abedin/Hillary Clinton email issue. Here’s where it gets interesting.
George Toscas and David Laufman from DOJ-NSD articulate a position that something needs to happen likely because Main Justice is concerned about the issue of FBI (McCabe) sitting on the emails for over three weeks without any feedback to SDNY (New York).
Thanks to Deputy Director McCabe, Main Justice in DC, specifically DOJ National Security Division, now looks like they are facilitating a cover-up operation being conducted by the FBI “small group”. [which is actually true, but they can’t let that be so glaringly obvious].
As a result of the Top-Tier officials conference call, Strzok is grumpy agent because his opinion appears to be insignificant. The decision is reached to announce the re-opening of the investigation. This sends Lisa Page bananas…
…In rapid response mode Lisa Page reaches out to Devlin Barrett, again to quickly shape the media coverage. Now that the world is aware of the need for a Clinton email investigation 2.0 the internal conversation returns to McCabe’s recusal.
Please note that at no time in the FBI is anyone directing an actual investigation of the content of the Clinton emails. Every single second of every effort is devoted to shaping the public perception of the need for the investigation. Every media outlet is being watched; every article is being read; and the entire apparatus of the small group is shaping coverage therein by contacting their leak outlets.
Man I sure love what the Judge had to say. Hey President Trump fire rat nose Sessions and hire this guy.
So “The Power of the Ballot Box” is limp.
The voice of the people is hoarse.
The scales of justice are rigged.
We are told, with condescension, that the stinking yellow liquid pouring down our necks is a warm spring rain.
And we are expected to like it.
Well I don’t.
And I have NO IDEA of what to do about it
NONE.
I am entertaining ideas.
Dan, I think we all know what will have to be done, but the horror of it has us waiting and hoping. I am hoping we don’t wait until it is too late. Also when we do it we may find that keeping our country together will not be possible.
Former Trump attorney: DOJ report not nearly tough enough given Comey’s ‘appalling behavior’
In the letter that Dowd wrote on September 1, 2017 to Rosenstein, there was a direct request for a “Federal Grand Jury Investigation of Former FBI Director James B. Comey.” Dowd wrote, “It appears the fix was in, a cover-up is in place and the reputations of the FBI and the Department of Justice are tarnished and hang in the balance.”
Specifically, Dowd charged in in the letter that “Director Comey drafted his unauthorized, improper and dishonest conclusion to the Clinton e-mail investigation three months before the clearly superficial and inadequate investigation was conducted.”
Fox News learned that the DOJ acknowledged Dowd’s letter but took no further action.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/15/former-trump-attorney-doj-report-not-nearly-tough-enough-given-comeys-appalling-behavior.html
Comey is a very special kind of crapweasel……but….I’m just not buying all this pissing on Comey AT THE EXPENSE OF focussing on the REAL CULPRITS responsible for these sordid, unconstitutional, traitorous, actions by…..Loretta Lynch, Barak Obama, Hillary and William Clinton. Lynch…….Lynch was the attorney general who decided not to prosecute Hillary…….repeat that….LYNCH. At the behest of Obama, of course. And, of course Hillary (the “fix” is in with Bill) are the ones hiding all the emails, getting…..LYNCH….. to go along with all of it. We need to know THE DEAL BILL MADE WITH LYNCH on the tarmac. Don’t tell me there’s no transcript of that conversation. I don’t have that kind of faith. But then, don’t listen to my opinion…..I must be rayciss because Lowrenta and Obozo are black.
I keep hearing PDJT surrogates discussing the IG Report and mentioning that it shows the entire foundation of the Mueller Muh Russia Investigation is rotten, thus anything resulting is fruit of the poison tree.
After all, when you have the key investigative players openly promising to stop Trump and things like that in addition to the numerous problems already discussed with the opening of the investigation this thing is really floundering.
Maybe it will end up killing the Russia thing. I wish something would.
It’s beginning to look like children born in 2018 may be the first group to have a chance of living long enough to see this entire incestuous BS pile of treason, sedition, lawlessness, corruption and criminality beyond the human imagination ever reach conclusion.
Farmhand- I often doubt I will see it in my lifetime.
So just a random thought…
9/11.
A culture of ‘war’.
Weaponized ‘agencies’.
Zealots.
Extremist.
Powers and principalities………?
Narrative and agenda.
Think about it.
I thought about it. Good reminder that evil forces seem to have our country in a headlock, but know one who is stronger.
Pray.
also….notice how investigation of the pay for play of Clinton foundation has dropped off the radar? guys down in Arkansas? Huber??
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re not supposed to know, right? I mean, we won’t know if it’s a good and righteous and worthy investigation… one, in other words, conducted by the Good Guys?
Although… the loathsome Preet Bharara was given CF NYC Aug 2016 and I still can’t find anything about what happened after that. Clearly it was his usual obedience to Democrat Masters, but not sure if anyone made any effort since…
Man these criminals are truly professionals.
Oh, I meant to say truly professional liars.
It would be interesting to know what the ratio is of married/divorced within that FBI sector as honesty and trust is the foundation of a marriage. These criminals are good at lying. I wonder if they are closeted Muslims, as Muslims believes it is OK to lie to non-Muslims.
They are Nothing But Trouble. I pray we do keep getting to the bottom of this.
Can Devlin be charged with conspiracy against the White House? Wonder if any of those “gifts” (bribes) came from him to Lisa and Peter, et al?
These people are rabid animals that need to be killed!
From the article linked above:
Hollywood studios are “drenched in the blood of innocent children” according to Mel Gibson who claims the consumption of “baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray it isn't so but Mel Gibson is no idiot. He wouldn't say something that explosive without believing it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Regrettably it is such a sick culture that cannot be cured!
Thank you 🙏 God for allowing these kids that our President is saving because you gave our country one last chance.
I am more convinced today that THIS is the reason he had to be our President!
Flep- you are right. It was Divine Intervention that gave us President Trump. The Evil in DC is that great. People like the Clintons will stop at nothing, including murder and rape to get their way and satisfy their perverse desires. God only knows what was on that Weiner computer. I can't believe they were too cheap to buy themselves separate computers.
Bigger than the law!
And…..the bigger secret….Washington DC is the same, if not worse…
Wasn't Mel pretty much shut out of working in Hollywood? This might very well be the reason why!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If my memory is right, I think Mel took his family out of there a long time ago. I thought they were living in Montana on a ranch. That is something that is in my memory bank from years ago. If true, maybe he knew to get them out of that place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PEDAVORES… look it up,
I believe pedophilia is an issue in Hollywood and elsewhere, but that is a fake news site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to demand an investigation of the laptop, BUT, there is no one left to trust…
We must ensure the Democrats are not elected in November. Every one of us must vote.
Devin Nunes, has done a great job, but even he voted in favor of Obamacare. I am trying to keep my spirits up, and pray for justice, but I do feel deflated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The country is in need of an Amber Alert for Statesmen, the Constitution and the Republic.
The FBI’s ignoring the alleged evidence on Weiner’s laptop is equivalent to a mother running in to a supermarket with her hair on fire screaming her children were just abducted, and the supermarket within minutes gives the FBI video showing the abductor, the car and license plate in 4K hi-definition resolution, yet the FBI doesn’t even view the video or issue an Amber Alert for a month.
9/11, Parkland, San Bernardino, Pulse Nightclub and the Boston Marathon all come to mind.
The whole leadership of the FBI needs to be gone.
In my grandparents day, I don’t think they would allow themselves to be gaslighted in to believing that isn’t a crime on the part of those in the FBI who did something in that manner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FBI: also, inaction with molestation of USA Gymnastics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If so, it doesn’t look like Horowitz cut him any slack.
Except the BS part about ‘intent’. The only law that I can think of that involves intent is murder (vs manslaughter)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given all that we know now, how is Rosenstein not guilty of obstruction of justice? He is in this way too deep. How is he able to get away with overseeing an investigation where he is one of the players?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he’s still receiving rope to hang himself with.
This whole mess ENTIRELY omits the NYPD’s involvement, to whit: NYPD was responsible for Weiner’s arrest, based upon a his sexting another minor & thus had the warrant to obtain & hold his laptop for evidence. But when they discovered some of the other–and judging from violent reactions of NYPD who viewed it—salacious, prurient material, they moved to expand their arrests. Then corrupt SDNY, NY AG & Main DC started slow walking it until NYPD said, “GET MOVING ON THIS OR WE WILL.” At which point AG LYNCH responded by threatening to arrest every NYPD cop even slightly connected to the Ferguson case for hate crimes. So that was that. Until Guiliani, who knows NYPD well, arrived.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MEO- so has Giulani done anything that you know of in this regard?
If I were optimistic I would think that Horowitz’s report is another foundational document for might what might be some astonishing conclusions in the end. Each subsequent report will continue to build on these first two. McCabe is the keystone and is now thoroughly discredited because of the first installment. The lovebirds and McCabe all are the central figured in the inception of the setup, investigation and appointment of special counsel. As the reports unfold, the actions will become more and more indefensible and the bias more evident. In the end specific intent will be inescapable.
There are 348M people in this country and the system must stay reasonably stable. I only pray that people will wake up as more installments are issued.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with you, Jeff. These criminalities take time. Sedition is hard to prosecute, and there may be some indictments for this which need rock solid buildup.
Why is it that Obama, Hillary Clinton and Comey are not in jail or at-least being prosecuted for violation of Executive Order 13526 and 18 U.S.C Sec. 793(f), The 2009 Federal Records Act
Section 1236.22 and the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA)?
We know from the IG report that Obama used his personal email account to conduct government business.
We know from the IG report that Hillary Clinton used her personal email account to conduct government business.
We know from the IG report that Comey used his personal email account to conduct government business.
1. Mishandling Classified Information
Executive Order 13526 and 18 U.S.C Sec. 793(f) of the federal code make it unlawful to send of store classified information on personal email. Casey Harper at The Daily Caller delved into this angle:
“‘By using a private email system, Secretary Clinton violated the Federal Records Act and the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual regarding records management, and worse, could have left classified and top secret documents vulnerable to cyber attack,’ Cause of Action Executive Director Dan Epstein said in an email to reporters.
‘This is an egregious violation of the law, and if it were anyone else, they could be facing fines and criminal prosecution.’
2. Violation of The 2009 Federal Records Act
Section 1236.22 of the 2009 National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requirements states that:
“Agencies that allow employees to send and receive official electronic mail messages using a system not operated by the agency must ensure that Federal records sent or received on such systems are preserved in the appropriate agency record keeping system.”
3. Violation of the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA)
Veterans for a Strong America has filed a lawsuit against the State Department over potential violations of FOIA. Joel Arends, chairman of the non-profit group, explained to the Washington Examiner that their FOIA request over the Benghazi affair specifically asked for any personal email accounts Secretary Clinton may have used:
“’At this point in time, I think we’re the only ones that specifically asked for both her personal and government email and phone logs,’ Arends said of his group’s Benghazi-related request.”
Extract taken from:
https://ijr.com/2015/03/264655-3-federal-laws-hillary-may-violated-secret-email-accounts/
Does anybody remember an article that stated Anthony Weinie actually turned the Huma/Clinton emails over to the SDNY via his attorney? He was using his file “life insurance” to stay out of prison. A logical person would have to deduct that there was some pretty damning stuff on there in which to make a deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and we had news that his attorney gave actual emails over to SDNY to lighten Antony’s sentance.
From various reports, the attorney accesed this from the ‘cloud’.
So, this part of the case is not yet connected to the other.
Well another IG report. More damning facts that chickshyte little bureaucrats tried to steal an election. And despite the fact that clear evidence of fbi bias and some would say evidence of treason (why is someone in the federal government using the power of the federal government trying to overcome the will of the people electing a President not treason?) littered the IG’s report Horowitz goes out of his way to protect his agency DOJ. After this clear catastrophe many try to spin and focus on the what ifs apologizing for Horowitz as if he were their family or boss apologist by dancing on the head of a pin to speculate what might be in a year or two while ignoring what is missed now. The big picture is clear. We know nobody in DC of import associated with the government will face consequences no matter the severity of the crime, even if the crime is the attempted theft of an election. We know that will remain unchanged as this train slowly moves to nothingville yet again. There was a time folks like strzok would be tar and feathered and hung from an oak tree branch for the public to view as he took his last breath and filled his taxpayer paid for dandy shoes/boots. Any that accept any outcome without without consequences coming to folks like Strzok deserve to be slaves and should pay their taxes, do whatever good mother government tells them to do and stfu.
This whole discussion of bandying about on the probable cause, do we or don’t we, can we hang our hat on that as an excuse for doing nothing, explains how it was that all of the many explicit warnings about the Parkland shooter were completely ignored..
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, thank you so much for this site. I’m an avid reader and simply stated, it’s the best out there!
I’ve never seen such a smart, informed and knowledgeable group of responders that are consistently found on these comment threads. I’ve learned so much!
Still, I find myself so dismayed that the report that was waited on for so long is already yesterday’s news Yes, I know, President Trump has accomplished more than we could ever imagine without any help from Congress.I think I just expected too much!
It appears that no one high up is really going to end up in trouble. Ok, let’s deal, and I’ll NEVER regret supporting President Trump and hoping with enough time in office, the future could be different. So to deal with the disappointing feelings, I ask God to remove the bitterness from my heart and on to the next battle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no reason to “deal.” This isn’t over, we can still see justice served. Pray for justice and get out the vote in November.
Nice. But how does that concern Tashina Gauhar? Not clear
LikeLike
Pro Tips – Before leaving comments:
First, Read the article. Tash’s job is explained.
Second, read the IG report. Tash is “FBI Lawyer #1”
Third, the citations, page numbers, paragraphs, are referenced for you to review quickly without spending six hours digging through three chapters on your own.
Fourth, consider saying thanks for the work.
Thanks for the work. I have a chronically short attention span and not nearly enough spare time anyway, so I’m relying on your analysis and that of others. I’ve skimmed the report and read parts of it, but there is no way I’ll get through the entire thing.
What by-is could be more clear than that of the intent by Obama, Hillary Clinton and Comey to violate multiple laws of the United States. I submit that Executive Order 13526 and 18 U.S.C Sec. 793(f), The 2009 Federal Records Act, Section 1236.22 and the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) these laws represent that intent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Russia investigation over following up on the Midyear-related investigative lead discovered on the Weiner laptop was free from bias. ” Pg. 329 Chapt 9, Analysis
This is just one of several instances where the IG report connects Strzok with bias involving the “Russia investigation”. Since it is likely that every sentence in this report is deliberate, there are two reasons why these reports of bias are not persued. A) it would not strictly be under the scope of the Clinton investigation, hence not a subject for this report; and/or B) it dovetails with Huber’s investigations. IMHO they are both correct.
We also now know that the IG has more texts than we have seen. The latest where Strzok stated he would stop the election of Trump, was used in the above analysis regarding the delay on the Weiner laptop, hence germane. He likely has others which again would not fall under the scope of this specific report and let’s hope Huber has them as evidence in another investigation.
It is obvious that every time “bias” is mentioned in relation to this report, it is always couched in language making it “specific” to the scope of this investigation, the Clinton investigation. Where they found it was in the “Russian investigation”.
I want to think they are telegraphing what we will see coming from Huber. Hope?
I am starting to follow your train of thought. SD is presenting emphasis on allusions of unknown or further investigation.
I’m pissed off
So am I. Let’s go kick some ass! 🙂
I think we are pissing into the wind
As Judicial Watch notes: “Will the Sessions Justice Department now do the right thing and conduct a Clinton email investigation properly?” he asked. “Or will it let James Comey and Loretta Lynch have the last word on Hillary Clinton’s evident email crimes?”https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/brady-kenyon/judicial-watch-ig-report-h-destroyed-credibility-doj-fbi
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is entirely possible that the DOJ HAS reopened the e-mail investigation only to find that Comey was quite efficient at cleaning Hillary’s litter box.
Do you mean Rosenstein’s Justice Department?
This is not my FBI and DOJ doing this? I could not believe the source of these words. The previous administration ended 500 plus days ago.
Wray is a known supporter of the FISA process, more than enough reason to fire him. We have seen just how corrupt this process is to include the fact that FISA Statue is unconstitutional.
Well, President Trump, these people (i.e., Wray, Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and Peter Strzok) are working for you now and their actions, reflect on you. And their actions can not be blamed on the previous administration.
It’s time to release all of the documents requested to Congress without redaction.
Well stated and to the point, for a logical prosecutor. That is not how IG’s operate.
IGs investigate and analyse procedures, actions, steps, hand offs, documentation, files, filing, accounting, pay offs, etc. etc.
They, (their teams), then write up every instance where employees failed to properly follow and implement instructions and regulations.
Now, if the IG uncovered accounting irregularities, that is their specialty and where IGs often get great press.
All the studied organization need do when handed the IG report is write their responses to it.
Ideally, the studied organization responds to the IGs findings, point by point. Not gross summary points as the FBI did in their responses
It is not the IG’s responsibility to enforce punishment, discipline, rewards, etc. The IG can not even recommend punishments or rewards, their job is review, analysis and report.
In spite of the IG’s immense quantity of soft pedaled blather documenting their findings, they’ve rung up a very impressive number of FBI and FBI employee outright failures in their duties. Many of those failure are wrong at the minimum and quite illegal at the maximums.
That is where Huber and his prosecution team come into play.
Huber and his team are extremely interested in what was illegal, why it was illegal, and exactly who committed those illegalities, supporting felons, purposely blind bosses, exactly when and where each illegal act occurred, along with who was present or even knew about that illegality.
When preparing for prosecution, prosecutors get extremely interested in all causes, decisions, actions, why wherefore, etc.
So, don’t be disappointed in the IG report. For an IG report it is quite damning on the FBI and DOJ. In spite of the IG report insisting many FBI workers had reasons for what they did, the overall picture of the FBI is one that is utterly dysfunctional.
An FBI that is so dysfunctional, that Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and quite a few FBI co-workers utterly failed to conduct project after project.
Quite damning!
Several thoughts running races in my head right now. 1) The private server was set up intentionally to reveal state secrets, thereby weakening the country. 2) The server was set up to hide the pay to play, thereby enriching the Clintons and also weakening the country. 3) Why the large amount of Clinton related material sent to the Weiner laptop? 4) Knowing the Clinton’s vindictiveness, not to mention their unique way of terminating people that get in their way, why is Huma Abedin still her closest confidant? That last one is probably the most puzzling.
Allegedly the catalog of info was insurance policy blackmail collection from Muslim Brotherbood Huma’s Gmail account that was unintentionally synced to his laptop.
So sick of all of this. I have had it. SD you are the best and do a great job but we lost with this. Unless Trump declassifies everything and puts it all on the line and fires both Rosenstein and Trump we are done.
Paul Ryan need to be replaced so replacement can declassify aamong many other reasons ASAP. Rosenstein then needs to be charged and forced to resign putting Trump nominee next in line. Allowing Sessions to get the feck out of there and put a real JUSTICE prosecuter in charge.
