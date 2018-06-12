President Trump and Chairman Kim Go For A Stroll After Lunch – Video and Pictures….

Posted on June 12, 2018 by

After the joint working lunch, President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un went for a stroll in the garden; talked for a few moments with the assembled media, and then President Trump showed Chairman Kim the inside of the U.S. Presidential Limo.

Livestream for Signing CeremonyAlternate Livestream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, Singapore Summit, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

149 Responses to President Trump and Chairman Kim Go For A Stroll After Lunch – Video and Pictures….

  1. jkcinsalem says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:22 am

    We are so blessed to have PDJT in office.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Here is the link to view the signing!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:24 am

    No translators in tow…just the two of them.

    They seem to be getting along just fine, don’t they.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. amessengerforgod says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:25 am

    God has blessed america with president trump the greatest president in history of america

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. Phil Free says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:27 am

    A true Agent of Change — refreshing that the change is now in the right direction!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Phil Free says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Over the decades, Trump has established a reputation for being a man of action. He is continuing this, in spades!!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • New Nonna Again!!! says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Yes, Phil!!

      The Left may not like it, global leaders (those w NWO in mind) may not like it, media may not like it, Chamber of Commerce may not like it, corrupt, evil, dirty politicians and elitists may not like it, but there is NO doubt:

      ‘CHANGE HAS COME TO AMERICA’ and Thank You, God!

      Thank You, God! Thank You, God! Thank You, God!

      God bless our magnificent President Trump. More WINNING please, kind Sir!!

      🙏❤️🦁🇺🇸🚂👍

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  7. Gil says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Kim must have really liked the haagen daaz. Going to need a mcdonalds and a haagen daaz…wait til he tries chikfila.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. kea says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I think I just heard a liberal snowflake cry…. or was it die… either one works…. MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. treehouseron says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:30 am

    My favorite part is halfway down the walk, President Trump points at the bricks (or something) and says something like “Look how nice this is” LOL

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • dufrst says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Kim Jong Un is still paranoid about his power situation and wants to get back to NK, but I think it’s understandable that this “process” must be borne out over a period of time to properly transition NK to the world. But there is no doubt that Kim Jong Un wants the investments and opening and is going to give up his nukes to get it.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        June 12, 2018 at 1:50 am

        I agree. Much like the rest of the mess in the world, the situation did not deteriorate in one day. It won’t be fixed in one meeting either.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:08 am

        KJU WAS paranoid but no longer. That’s why he went to Singapore with his deputy and all senior staff. Didn’t feel the need to leave ayone behind.
        His adversaries (the hardline generals who were a danger to him) were killed at that nuclear bunker collapse which was undertaken by the US and allies. (my speculation)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  11. dufrst says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Trump’s approval ratings are going to go sky high! This has been an amazing night. I talked about an optimistic scenario, but even I didn’t fully think Trump could pull it off. Man, I am completely amazed that Kim Jong Un is going to take the leap with Trump. An amazing and historic day for both our countries and the world. These two men will go down in history for this day! Truly remarkable!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • filia.aurea says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:54 am

      There’s no doubt that Chairman Kim Jong Un can benefit from a savvy & trustworthy U.S. President who shoots straight. President Trump dismissed all misguided talk of a “Libyan Option” in the strongest of terms.

      Our President Trump is like no other I’ve seen in my lifetime – and he matches up in person to what Dennis R. has undoubtedly told the Chairman in the past. This could be the beginning of repairing America’s reputation around the world. And to Mr. Rodman, we owe you great thanks. So far, so good, upwards and onwards.

      To all you haters and morons in the U.S. presstitute corps, suck eggs.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • andyocoregon says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:21 am

        The MSM Presstitutes are all pulling their hair out trying to figure out just what that document was they signed. I hope they all get ulcers worrying about it. The rest of us can just be patient and wait until President Trump announces what it is.

        Let’s not forget he’ll be in an exclusive interview Tuesday evening on The Hannity Show at 9 pm EST.

        Like

        Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. cthulhu says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:34 am

    OMG. Just look at their expressions….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Curry Worsham says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Did Kim have a beautiful piece of chocolate cake?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Sayit2016 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:41 am

    It”s happening ! Never ONE dull day with Trump as President !

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. defendor says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:42 am

    “The world will see a major change” Kim Jong Un at signing

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. Nigella says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:44 am

    What did they sign?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Curry Worsham says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Shut up rude press people.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Sorry in advance for my language!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:06 am

        A good old Singaporian caning…..YES!!!!!!!!!!!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • The Defiant One says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:18 am

        If this so called Reported cared about Otto Warmbier, why didn’t he ask Berry Hussein Obama aka the great Zero, as Mr. Warmbier was imprisoned during his failed Zero Administration and did NOTHING to bring him home.

        To quote Thomas Wictor.. when asked a similar question today…

        These Libtards must be driven from office for FOREVER and the word “Progressive” and “Liberal” must become words of shame and derision.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Cisco says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:21 am

        Nope, 👍X10
        Why is it always seem to be an American “journalists” who has to be so disrespectful.?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  19. Wind Hawk says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:44 am

    OMG! “Dude, check out my ride. Be a baller!”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. jackphatz says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

    WOW. History as it unfolded tonight!

    Interesting the South Korea was not there at the table.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Wow…That was powerful and exciting!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. theresanne says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Somebody needs to stuff a sock in Acosta’s mouth, hopefully a dirty one.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. carterzest says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:49 am

    I’m pretty sure #ChrisWallace just felt a tingle down his leg…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Running Fast says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Just watched the signing!!! Holy guacamole Batman you need to listen to the end and then watch them walk out. Pats on the back! Kim is absolutely invited to the White House!!!!! This is incredible. it is like election night all over again!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. Sayit2016 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:50 am

    It is so weird– why is everyone that is around our President always seem to be having a good time ? : )

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. stg58animalmother says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Trump pulled Kim in a bit on the final handshake. A parting warning signal?

    Like

    Reply
  27. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  28. justfactsplz says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:52 am

    I am fiercely proud of my president. He really scored tonight. MSM is probably gnashing their teeth trying to lay out their spin on this one. Winning for over 500 days, yay!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:16 am

      ““We’re starting that process very quickly. Very, very quickly,” Trump says when asked whether Kim Jong Un agreed to denuclearization.”

      Which I think is code for ” DONE DEAL”.

      Like

      Reply
  30. M33 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:52 am

    I missed the the press conference and the signing…
    Anyone have a video link???

    Like

    Reply
  31. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. A2 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:52 am

    I must have summit fever and having hallucinations. For a moment I thought Kim wanted to hug President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:07 am

      As I mentioned the other day. It seems anyone who gets close to our President wants to just hug him.

      Especially children, but women and men also. He has actually hugged them all.

      How many men and women have cried tears while hugging this man.

      He is truly a gift to our country. Our President.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  33. dufrst says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Give him his due! Trump is that dude. The press and the Left for once let go of your hatred and give Trump his due! Trump has made history. I don’t want to hear that, oh, Kim is young and naive and that this nothing. You can’t minimize this. Obama had Kim Jong Un since 2011 and did NOTHING! Bush couldn’t do it; Obama couldn’t do it; Clinton couldn’t do it! Shoot, you can take this back all the way to the 1950s! This is historic beyond what was expected. This is a clear cut victory for the world! This is a clear cut victory for the USA! Trump has done what was considered impossible. Denuclearization and perhaps, reunification. Amazing!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • konradwp1 says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:23 am

      “Bush couldn’t do it; Obama couldn’t do it; Clinton couldn’t do it!”

      They couldn’t do it because they were all in the pay of globalists. Therefore they could never challenge China on trade. Short of military force, no pressure on NK would work without greater pressure on China.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Wind Hawk says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:53 am

    BKR, I think you are on in. Did you catch at the beginning of op vid #1, in the background, Yun-hyang Lee has the authority…

    Like

    Reply
  35. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:54 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  36. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 12, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Dems are already complaining that Trump should not have said he was honored to have him there… Went hysterical on CNN.. So was the President supposed to say.. he didn’t really want to be there and Kim was a fat little piss-ant?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • CountryClassVulgarian says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:06 am

        He was supposed to insult him, tell him he is a horrible human being, a murderer and he is ashamed to be in the same room with him. Then when the nuclear weapons start exploding in the skies it will all “Trump’s fault” because he is so stupid and doesn’t have a clue. See how it works?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • keeler says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Trump’s compliments about other leaders are always revealing… “who loves his country very much.”

      Either Un’s major goal was to secure DPRK’s territorial integrity in exchange for de-nuclearization, or Trump understands Un’s need to broadcast his status as the father of the North Korean people.

      Probably both if I had to guess,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        June 12, 2018 at 2:22 am

        Yep. The press here so often complains that all VSGPDJT wants is MAGA, MAGA, MAGA to the detriment of everyone and everything.

        What they fail to note is that President Trump is calling out all leaders to look out for the good of THEIR people, and to improve their lot. And that those leaders are responsible to THEIR people.

        I really think GOD has HIS hand on President Trump, and, for course, that GOD has HIS hand in all of this. Thanks be to GOD for what HE’s done for us!

        Like

        Reply
  37. dufrst says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:56 am

    The document will not be announced because of the paranoia of the Kim regime. It will take time for that type of paranoia to subside, but I believe the document is being closely held to allow for Kim to get back to his kingdom before the sh** hits the fan so to speak. I believe Kim has taken the leap with Trump. There is no other explanation for why the document has not been revealed and why Kim is immediately returning to NK.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  38. Doppler says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:57 am

    My parents had a book, Eyewitness to History, with a collection of first hand accounts written about important events in ancient history – a collection of accounts of survivors near the destruction of Pompeii by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius, a dinner hosted for Roman elites by Attila the Hun, etc. Watching this reminded of that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. txnn says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:57 am

    So we’ve been reading that the post WWII order was moribund, needed to change. Wow I am just amazed at the difference that PDJT’s refreshingly honest and authentic way to look at a problem is yielding such great results. Did anyone every hear how badly we were treated by our allies (paying for defense, tariffs, bad faith re spy gate and immigration) before him? And I am a news junkie. This summit is a true achievement and the result of PDJT and his team that CARE about our world.
    WOW!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:58 am

    President Trump displays compassion and love for humanity.
    He’s not in it for money.
    He’s not in it for a prize.
    His day starts early and he stays late.
    For a buck.
    He’s taken abuse, slings and arrows yet brushes them aside.
    For us.
    Engaging, personable, humble, kind, brave, unwavering love for people.
    The Lord God bestowed this man upon the world for reasons that unfold before our eyes daily.
    He continues to neutralize the wicked.
    The world joins in thankful prayer for this wonderful servant of God, President Donald John Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  41. fred5678 says:
    June 12, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Not a few Koreans are weeping tears of joy. And me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  42. History teaches says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:03 am

    I wonder how much popcorn remains unpopped at the Obama/Jarrett bunker? And all the other swamp estates. Not to mention Mueller, Weismann, and all the gang from ‘Andy’s office.’

    Today sure shows the contrast between a real President and the past deep state occupants of the Oval Office who celebrated etiquette over substance.

    Like

    Reply
  43. TatonkaWoman says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:04 am

    Holy WOW, Batman.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. woohoowee says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Our President Trump45 is a great man 🙂 Watching history unfold in such good and profound ways under his leadership is almost surreal.

    God Bless us all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. dufrst says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Let me say too, kudos to Mike Pompeo. What a job! They may loathe Trump too much to give him the Nobel Prize (not that it matters), but if Mike Pompeo gets it, he would have deserved it as well. Amazing diplomacy and daring to go to NK when he did as CIA Director. We likely do not have this agreement as quickly and as decisively as we have today if not for Pompeo.

    Trump is a masterclass at relationships and understanding people period. I’ve often said that Trump’s IQ is high, but his EQ is off he charts! What he has accomplished today is stunning and it will set the table for talks with Russia (which similarly is in NK position of needing investments), Iran, and the Palestinians potentially. Even our so-called allies will have to take note of this and determine how they will move forward when dealing with Trump. And lastly, the Democrats. If Trump can seal a major agreement of historic proportions with a despot the likes of Kim Jong Un but can’t reach any type of agreement with the Dems on health care and immigration that will benefit the US, what does that say about the Dems??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      June 12, 2018 at 2:18 am

      I say give the Nobel to Dennis Rodman. In a way a joke…in a way it would bring credibility back to the Nobel Peace Prize.

      Like

      Reply
  47. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:18 am

    From the comments about the “signed letter being so detailed” (we won’t know those details until 4am EST when PDJT makes a statement) most so called pundits agree there was a lot of perpetration went into this summit. Did PDJT just punk the press last week when he said he didn’t need any preparation? I think so.

    Like

    Reply
  48. sundance says:
    June 12, 2018 at 2:24 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s