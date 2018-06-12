President Trump and Chairman Kim Go For A Stroll After Lunch – Video and Pictures….

After the joint working lunch, President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un went for a stroll in the garden; talked for a few moments with the assembled media, and then President Trump showed Chairman Kim the inside of the U.S. Presidential Limo.
We are so blessed to have PDJT in office.
Blessed is right! Let us all pray for our President, his family and staff, and Kim Jong Un, his family and staff. God’s will be done!
Here is the link to view the signing!
I never liked politics. Why am I so hooked on this stuff now?
Because this isn’t Politics As Usual!
Yup!!!
Politics suck, I’m hooked on Pres.Trump.
“Because this isn’t Politics As Usual!”
BINGO!
Probably because our President is not a politician, he’s just a political genius.
He’s just a genius. Period.
Thank You, God!
The curtain that we used to look at called “politics” was boring and useless to us. Now, that curtain has fallen to the floor and we see events “with new eyes and understanding.” Suddenly we start comprehending things better and it becomes very interesting. So interesting, in fact that we can’t stop ourselves from wanting another heaping scoop of TRUTH. The Truth Sets Us Free.
A great example is trade. For 30 years we have been told complete and utter lies about what is happening to our nation. Meanwhile, the elites have been shoveling money into their bank accounts while the guts of this nation were literally ripped out. Manufacturing and industry left, along with the good jobs and weren’t ever coming back until PDJT was elected and now he has got those scoundrels from the U.S. Chamber of Crockery howling at the moon and running scared!
Even my wife told me I was crazy when I said Trump needed to become president. The only way to change the status quo of world politics was to have an outsider to change the world.
Thanks for summarizing what I felt in 2015.
Cause you be “WOKE” and ” RED PILLED’ now….. enjoy the high ! ; )
I’m right there with you 😨I should be sleeping, it’s almost 2am and instead I’m at the treehouse along with many others 😂. At least I’m in good company.
Hey, fellows down there by the fire ring! Could you please throw another log on the fire? Looks like another long night!
Thank you!
Same. I can’t believe I’m still awake. Tomorrow I’m going to be in a historically satisified stupor.
Because our country is winning with a President that loves us and our country!
Because this is LEADERSHIP.
“I never liked politics. Why am I so hooked on this stuff now?”
Because for the first time in generations, instead of the usual per-planned train wreck, some good things are actually happening as a result.
A co-worker (one of our young computer geeks) says he’s never voted before, but he’s bigly into Trump. Whenever I show him Trump news, he just replies “I love this man”.
This is a historical event. It’s the best Birthday Present President Trump could receive even if it is a couple of days early. It’s likely good for the world, too. Bad for the Dems midterm elections. Ha, Ha.
No translators in tow…just the two of them.
They seem to be getting along just fine, don’t they.
Famously!
I think its very clear that Kim knows English.
And that they (Trump/Kim) have talked long before this face to face meeting. 🙂
Kim went to school in Switzerland. Knows English
Also, I believe Trump and Kim met face to face first time when Trump visited Beijing. Recall Trump and FLOTUS and just 2 others were invited to have lunch at the Forbidden City. Others were kept out.
Trump was the first foreign leader to be invited to do so.
Speculation that Trump met Kim at that time.
Kim was looking a whole lot better.
A lot better than previous pictures. He looks happy.
The smile on Kim’s face says it all.
wheatie, my wife and I agreed that PDJT greeted Kim as a father or grandfather would greet a son or grandson. Not superior nor condescending (ala Obozo) by the end of the signing Kim was smiling like a kid entering a candy store for the first time. I hope he likes the candy. He sure liked the garden walk.
Acceptance! Look at me I’m running with the Big Boys! I could like this!
If Chairman Kim asks very politely, I’m thinking President Trump could arrange for Cadillac to build him one of those fancy bullet- and nuke-proof Presidential limouisines like the one our President brought with him.
And, if Kim agrees to destroy all his nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons in the next 90 days, our commander in chief would be happy to send one of the Presidential 747s to Pyongyang to pick up Brother Kim and fly him to the States to visit Disney World and play a few rounds of golf with the President and Dennis Rodman at Mar A Lago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t nancy and schmucky want to vet this agreement before its signed??????
No, they told us we need to pass or sign before anyone knows anything. Pfft.
Oh, so he needs to sign it so they can know what’s in it? Perfect.
Ha! Ha! Great WSB. Congress did demand the White House include a list of demands in any negotiations. I believe the demands were mostly about human rights. PDJT probably said “Not gonna happen folks”.
Boy Ed Henry is doing good work on FNN. Just too much Chrissy. Glad I have a mute button.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t nancy and schmucky want to vet this agreement before its signed??????
Dems Issue List of Demands for NKorea Deal; Iran Deal Violated All of Them…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/11/democrats-issue-list-of-demands-for-north-korea-deal-iran-deal-violated-all-of-them/
It was a rhetorical question.
God has blessed america with president trump the greatest president in history of america
LikeLiked by 14 people
There can be no doubt.
A true Agent of Change — refreshing that the change is now in the right direction!
Over the decades, Trump has established a reputation for being a man of action. He is continuing this, in spades!!
Obama is reduced to ashes by the likes of Trump. I never imagined I would ever see leadership like that shown by PDJT. A great day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Left may not like it, global leaders (those w NWO in mind) may not like it, media may not like it, Chamber of Commerce may not like it, corrupt, evil, dirty politicians and elitists may not like it, but there is NO doubt:
‘CHANGE HAS COME TO AMERICA’ and Thank You, God!
Thank You, God! Thank You, God! Thank You, God!
God bless our magnificent President Trump. More WINNING please, kind Sir!!
🙏❤️🦁🇺🇸🚂👍
Kim must have really liked the haagen daaz. Going to need a mcdonalds and a haagen daaz…wait til he tries chikfila.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kim Jong Un is still paranoid about his power situation and wants to get back to NK, but I think it’s understandable that this “process” must be borne out over a period of time to properly transition NK to the world. But there is no doubt that Kim Jong Un wants the investments and opening and is going to give up his nukes to get it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree. Much like the rest of the mess in the world, the situation did not deteriorate in one day. It won’t be fixed in one meeting either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
KJU WAS paranoid but no longer. That’s why he went to Singapore with his deputy and all senior staff. Didn’t feel the need to leave ayone behind.
His adversaries (the hardline generals who were a danger to him) were killed at that nuclear bunker collapse which was undertaken by the US and allies. (my speculation)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree that the collapse of the nuclear test site is something that in due time we will hear the true story on.
Trump’s approval ratings are going to go sky high! This has been an amazing night. I talked about an optimistic scenario, but even I didn’t fully think Trump could pull it off. Man, I am completely amazed that Kim Jong Un is going to take the leap with Trump. An amazing and historic day for both our countries and the world. These two men will go down in history for this day! Truly remarkable!
There’s no doubt that Chairman Kim Jong Un can benefit from a savvy & trustworthy U.S. President who shoots straight. President Trump dismissed all misguided talk of a “Libyan Option” in the strongest of terms.
Our President Trump is like no other I’ve seen in my lifetime – and he matches up in person to what Dennis R. has undoubtedly told the Chairman in the past. This could be the beginning of repairing America’s reputation around the world. And to Mr. Rodman, we owe you great thanks. So far, so good, upwards and onwards.
To all you haters and morons in the U.S. presstitute corps, suck eggs.
The MSM Presstitutes are all pulling their hair out trying to figure out just what that document was they signed. I hope they all get ulcers worrying about it. The rest of us can just be patient and wait until President Trump announces what it is.
Let’s not forget he’ll be in an exclusive interview Tuesday evening on The Hannity Show at 9 pm EST.
He’s saying “Yrs, youll get one just like this, and boy, are you gonna NEED it!
We promised you REAL security, THIS is what it looks like!”
And a Micky D’s.
OMG. Just look at their expressions….
Did Kim have a beautiful piece of chocolate cake?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It”s happening ! Never ONE dull day with Trump as President !
“The world will see a major change” Kim Jong Un at signing
What did they sign?
I just watched the signing! Whatever it was was more than anyone could imagine according to our President. He is going to do a press conference at 2:30 am. Breathtaking as tears run down my eyes!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to be at work at 9 am and will do everything in my power to watch it live! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
OMG, Felice…go to sleep!!!!! But thank you for your unwavering cheerleading. I could not have asked for a better bday.
Yeah, this is what DVR is for.
POTUS Trump said we will hear about it in a couple of hours
KJU agreed to be PDJT’s butler.
Adopted son, as long as he gets a Cadillac!
A communique of commitment to continue – onwards and upwards. (I think)
Shut up rude press people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry in advance for my language!
A good old Singaporian caning…..YES!!!!!!!!!!!
If this so called Reported cared about Otto Warmbier, why didn’t he ask Berry Hussein Obama aka the great Zero, as Mr. Warmbier was imprisoned during his failed Zero Administration and did NOTHING to bring him home.
To quote Thomas Wictor.. when asked a similar question today…
These Libtards must be driven from office for FOREVER and the word “Progressive” and “Liberal” must become words of shame and derision.
Why is it always seem to be an American “journalists” who has to be so disrespectful.?
OMG! “Dude, check out my ride. Be a baller!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
WOW. History as it unfolded tonight!
Interesting the South Korea was not there at the table.
That’s for later in the summer.
“Interesting the South Korea was not there at the table.”
_________________
No way DJT risks blowing up this opportunity by having an unknown variable at the meet.
Even though I have a sneaking suspicion that the meet and the agreement already took place some time ago, and this whole event we’re seeing today is — for some reason — a show.
Besides, 3 is crowd, and if South Korea was present, it would be like two against one.
JO, this had to be a bilateral meeting. No other way to do this.
Sorry, JP…
Wow…That was powerful and exciting!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody needs to stuff a sock in Acosta’s mouth, hopefully a dirty one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe Justine has some nicely soiled pink ones – to match Acosta’s hat…
Acosta should not be in the press corps.
I’m pretty sure #ChrisWallace just felt a tingle down his leg…
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’m pretty sure #ChrisWallace just felt a tingle down his leg…”
___________________
More likely Chris Wallace and his ilk are putting their heads inside their gas ovens.
Just watched the signing!!! Holy guacamole Batman you need to listen to the end and then watch them walk out. Pats on the back! Kim is absolutely invited to the White House!!!!! This is incredible. it is like election night all over again!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is so weird– why is everyone that is around our President always seem to be having a good time ? : )
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because President Trump is a Gemini and really likes to have a good time!!!!
Trump pulled Kim in a bit on the final handshake. A parting warning signal?
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL!
LOLOLOLOL!!! Sundance you da man!!! Now I can go to bed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That uncouth blabbermouth gives me hives.
HAHAHAHAHA!!
WBS help me out — what does this mean ?
“Wil Rogers never met Jim @Acosta !#TrumpKim #TrumpKimSummit”
I am fiercely proud of my president. He really scored tonight. MSM is probably gnashing their teeth trying to lay out their spin on this one. Winning for over 500 days, yay!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Virtual hugs!
Me too. My eyes are tearing up, My heart is filled with joy. This is just remarkable. All it took was a President who loves this country enough to stand up for it and dispense with business as usual.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s so weird that Liberals are getting triggered by peace. Sad !
LikeLiked by 3 people
““We’re starting that process very quickly. Very, very quickly,” Trump says when asked whether Kim Jong Un agreed to denuclearization.”
Which I think is code for ” DONE DEAL”.
I missed the the press conference and the signing…
Anyone have a video link???
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Sundance!!!
TY
Wow! Just Wow! The transition from transient “God” to mortal with a healthy lifespan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I must have summit fever and having hallucinations. For a moment I thought Kim wanted to hug President Trump.
As I mentioned the other day. It seems anyone who gets close to our President wants to just hug him.
Especially children, but women and men also. He has actually hugged them all.
How many men and women have cried tears while hugging this man.
He is truly a gift to our country. Our President.
Give him his due! Trump is that dude. The press and the Left for once let go of your hatred and give Trump his due! Trump has made history. I don’t want to hear that, oh, Kim is young and naive and that this nothing. You can’t minimize this. Obama had Kim Jong Un since 2011 and did NOTHING! Bush couldn’t do it; Obama couldn’t do it; Clinton couldn’t do it! Shoot, you can take this back all the way to the 1950s! This is historic beyond what was expected. This is a clear cut victory for the world! This is a clear cut victory for the USA! Trump has done what was considered impossible. Denuclearization and perhaps, reunification. Amazing!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Bush couldn’t do it; Obama couldn’t do it; Clinton couldn’t do it!”
They couldn’t do it because they were all in the pay of globalists. Therefore they could never challenge China on trade. Short of military force, no pressure on NK would work without greater pressure on China.
BKR, I think you are on in. Did you catch at the beginning of op vid #1, in the background, Yun-hyang Lee has the authority…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dems are already complaining that Trump should not have said he was honored to have him there… Went hysterical on CNN.. So was the President supposed to say.. he didn’t really want to be there and Kim was a fat little piss-ant?
He was supposed to insult him, tell him he is a horrible human being, a murderer and he is ashamed to be in the same room with him. Then when the nuclear weapons start exploding in the skies it will all “Trump’s fault” because he is so stupid and doesn’t have a clue. See how it works?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s compliments about other leaders are always revealing… “who loves his country very much.”
Either Un’s major goal was to secure DPRK’s territorial integrity in exchange for de-nuclearization, or Trump understands Un’s need to broadcast his status as the father of the North Korean people.
Probably both if I had to guess,
Yep. The press here so often complains that all VSGPDJT wants is MAGA, MAGA, MAGA to the detriment of everyone and everything.
What they fail to note is that President Trump is calling out all leaders to look out for the good of THEIR people, and to improve their lot. And that those leaders are responsible to THEIR people.
I really think GOD has HIS hand on President Trump, and, for course, that GOD has HIS hand in all of this. Thanks be to GOD for what HE’s done for us!
The document will not be announced because of the paranoia of the Kim regime. It will take time for that type of paranoia to subside, but I believe the document is being closely held to allow for Kim to get back to his kingdom before the sh** hits the fan so to speak. I believe Kim has taken the leap with Trump. There is no other explanation for why the document has not been revealed and why Kim is immediately returning to NK.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Supposedly in 2 hours the President is gonna have a news conference
As Trump always says, “we’ll see what happens.”
I’m wondering if the security we are offering him is protection from hard liners in North Korea.
My parents had a book, Eyewitness to History, with a collection of first hand accounts written about important events in ancient history – a collection of accounts of survivors near the destruction of Pompeii by the eruption of Mt Vesuvius, a dinner hosted for Roman elites by Attila the Hun, etc. Watching this reminded of that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So we’ve been reading that the post WWII order was moribund, needed to change. Wow I am just amazed at the difference that PDJT’s refreshingly honest and authentic way to look at a problem is yielding such great results. Did anyone every hear how badly we were treated by our allies (paying for defense, tariffs, bad faith re spy gate and immigration) before him? And I am a news junkie. This summit is a true achievement and the result of PDJT and his team that CARE about our world.
WOW!
President Trump displays compassion and love for humanity.
He’s not in it for money.
He’s not in it for a prize.
His day starts early and he stays late.
For a buck.
He’s taken abuse, slings and arrows yet brushes them aside.
For us.
Engaging, personable, humble, kind, brave, unwavering love for people.
The Lord God bestowed this man upon the world for reasons that unfold before our eyes daily.
He continues to neutralize the wicked.
The world joins in thankful prayer for this wonderful servant of God, President Donald John Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen.
Not a few Koreans are weeping tears of joy. And me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And me. 🙂
I wonder how much popcorn remains unpopped at the Obama/Jarrett bunker? And all the other swamp estates. Not to mention Mueller, Weismann, and all the gang from ‘Andy’s office.’
Today sure shows the contrast between a real President and the past deep state occupants of the Oval Office who celebrated etiquette over substance.
That bunker should be filled with concrete and bulldozed over. The REAL end of an error.
Holy WOW, Batman.
Our President Trump45 is a great man 🙂 Watching history unfold in such good and profound ways under his leadership is almost surreal.
God Bless us all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let me say too, kudos to Mike Pompeo. What a job! They may loathe Trump too much to give him the Nobel Prize (not that it matters), but if Mike Pompeo gets it, he would have deserved it as well. Amazing diplomacy and daring to go to NK when he did as CIA Director. We likely do not have this agreement as quickly and as decisively as we have today if not for Pompeo.
Trump is a masterclass at relationships and understanding people period. I’ve often said that Trump’s IQ is high, but his EQ is off he charts! What he has accomplished today is stunning and it will set the table for talks with Russia (which similarly is in NK position of needing investments), Iran, and the Palestinians potentially. Even our so-called allies will have to take note of this and determine how they will move forward when dealing with Trump. And lastly, the Democrats. If Trump can seal a major agreement of historic proportions with a despot the likes of Kim Jong Un but can’t reach any type of agreement with the Dems on health care and immigration that will benefit the US, what does that say about the Dems??
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the comments about the “signed letter being so detailed” (we won’t know those details until 4am EST when PDJT makes a statement) most so called pundits agree there was a lot of perpetration went into this summit. Did PDJT just punk the press last week when he said he didn’t need any preparation? I think so.
