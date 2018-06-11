Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – Press Briefing from Singapore…

Singapore is approximately 12 hours ahead of the U.S. eastern time zone.  The scheduled meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place around 9:00pm (Monday EDT), which will be 9:00am (Tue) in Singapore.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered remarks and took questions earlier today:

  2. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:41 pm

  3. Sandra-VA says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    How disgraceful that the SoS, on a very important and serious mission, has to respond to the childish assertions of the NYTimes. However, I loved it 😀 Totally slapped them.

  4. solomonpal says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Did Obama ever have 5000 media for an event? Hillary? Hey Dezero…what have you got to say now?

  5. ZurichMike says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    I loved how Pompeo didn’t mince words, but first came out swinging at the media whores and leftists, just like Trump did against that backstabbing fop, Justin “Power Brows” Trudeau.

  6. andyocoregon says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    It’s interesting to see all the MSM reporters doing live reports from Singapore all night long, their time. Kind of makes one wonder when they sleep. And I can only imagine the jet lag they must be suffering.

  7. The Boss says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Go to 13:23 and watch how the “European and G7 allies” the questioner refers to in his snarky question are converted into “European and G7 partners” by Sec. Pompeo. That is a big distinction in diplomat-speak. The EU, UK, Canada, France and Germany were just downgraded. And don’t think those countries’ NeverTrump/Resist pipsqueaks didn’t notice. Further, the question gave Sec. Pompeo the opening he needed to deliver that message to the world. That was why he was glad to address the issue even though he was there to speak about the North Korean summit.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      Great observation Boss! That is why WH keeps the pressers going. Like the question in your example, those in the pressers allow the

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      Another glaring double standard is how leftist oriented presstitutes, while proud be sent to report from Singapore, are snarking about ‘Trump at G7’. Pushing the idea in a negative tone that G7 was huge and ‘in flames’, yet not admitting that they personally chose to go to Singapore insted of Canada. Come on…which event is bigger?

  8. phoenixRising says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The world’s newspapers will treat him royally tonight…
    not so much domestic rags…
    says a lot doesn’t it?

  9. fleporeblog says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    People are going to be in for such a shock when the Summit is concluded and the outcome is shared with the entire world!

    I agree with Thomas Wictor that PDJT & Kim Jong-un really know each other and have been communicating on a private line for months.

    Everything we have seen up to this point has been incredible theater! North Korea 🇰🇵 cannot wait to become a player on the world scene. They cannot wait to have countries like South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 and others invest in their country.

    The ZTE deal that occurred a few days ago was huge for Chairman Xi and for China 🇨🇳. Our President could have easily destroyed ZTE and the Chinese market. He gave them a second chance with very tight restrictions.

    I think that they will formally agree to end the Korean War understanding that we need to have it ratified by Congress. They will agree to meet again in August at the White House to discuss other agreements that were reached. We will agree to opening an Embassy in Pyongyang and having North Korea 🇰🇵 open an Embassy in the USA 🇺🇸.

    North Korea 🇰🇵 will agree to having inspectors present as they begin to dramatically reduce their nuclear and ballistic missiles.

    Even more evidence to what Thomas Wictor and I have to say about the outcome from the Summit below:

    By the end of the calendar year, it will all be done!

    • Pat Frederick says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      I believe you are correct…why else would there be 5,000 media tomorrow? I think it will be a historical announcement!

      • PoliTech says:
        June 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

        I’ve seen some speculation here and there suggesting the possibility of more than simply a continuation of the current cease fire, more than a peace treaty, that the end result of President Trump’s negotiations will be the re-unification of Korea.

        Sort of how East Germany and West Germany are now just … Germany.

        How would the enimedia spin that into a negative?
        (because you just know that they would try to do exactly that)

      • Sunshine says:
        June 11, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        It’s best to do it in phases, slowly, even though an agreement has already been reached.
        Just keep the media spotlight on both leaders. Every time they meet, positive news.

    • Running Fast says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      Flep are you Q? 🙂 Did you read the recent reports? Suggests that Trump and Kim have already met and that peace is a done deal already… says “Enjoy the Show”.

    • Bill Gavila says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      The Korean War was not a declared war, but a police action under the auspices of the United Nations.Therefore, while a “state of war” exists, war was never declared by Congress. What would be agreed to would be an official cessation of hostilities… in other words peace… but that should not necessitate Congressional ratification of a formal treaty.

      • fleporeblog says:
        June 11, 2018 at 3:11 pm

        Whatever the final agreement is, our President has said that he will have it ratified by Congress so that any future President can’t undue it without having Congress vote and 2/3rds agreeing with the new POTUS.

        He is also going to stick it to Barry from Kenya that his BS agreements; Paris Accord and Iran Deal were never ratified by Congress.

        Liked by 14 people

      • Publius2016 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm

        Yes, does Congress need to ratify treaty for Police Action?

        • ristvan says:
          June 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm

          No, because war was never declared by US congress against NoKo. But a true mutually binding treaty requiring 2/3 ‘of those present’ Senate ratification could be about many other things between US and North Korea. Sure that Trump and Pompeo have some good ideas, plus they know what Kim has said he wants.

        • nbkilgore says:
          June 11, 2018 at 4:07 pm

          Publius, I believe POTUS wants to give congress a chance to take some credit and put them on record for their participation in drafting an historical binding agreement that gives North Korea a form of a long lasting security and assurances to be able to participate economically on the world stage. From my observation, POTUS seems to be always open to being fair, but firm. Congress has an opportunity to shine and a chance to redeem themselves before going out to pasture. Whether they continue to act out like demons is entirely up to them and God is who they will have to contend with upon their death bed.

    • parteagirl says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      I can’t help but laugh about the American press who had to take a 21 hour flight, probably in coach, to get to Singapore, only to have Trump get done *ahead of schedule* and be headed home before they’ve even unpacked.

    • Snow White says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      I do have to say Flep, after SD’s articles, I look for your comments first 😚😚😚.

      • Turranos says:
        June 11, 2018 at 3:18 pm

        Me too, Flep! One thing that I have noticed is that sometimes the issues are really taking a toll on us and the mood in the tree is really down. Then Flep steps in and shows us time and time again that the future is bright, very bright. I can’t thank you enough for further enlightening us over and over Flep!

    • scott467 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      “I think that they will formally agree to end the Korean War understanding that we need to have it ratified by Congress.”

      ________________

      9th Circuit Court will block any peace treaty with an injunction.

      Doesn’t matter that they won’t have any legal standing to do so, it’s just the knee-jerk reaction of a cartoon court.

    • scott467 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      Josh Caplan: “White House says “discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.”

      ______________

      They had to move quickly, to get this done before the Globalist / anti-Trump cabal could find a way to scuttle it.

      That is the kind of people we are dealing with.

      People who would gladly continue the suffering of 25 Million North Koreans and instability in the entire region, in order to defeat President Trump and get the Soros / Rothschild world government plan back on track.

      I have no idea why either one of them, or any of their minions, still draw breath in this world.

      They are not just a national security threat, they are a planetary threat.

      The primary planetary threat.

      Globull Warming doesn’t even make the list.

  10. rd says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I am Hopefully Pessimistic.

    I am hopeful because this is a team that is NOT being led by the usual US State Department. It is being led by President Donald Trump’s team.

    I am pessimistic, because of all the previous failures we endured, going all the way back to Yalta in WWII.

    We should know much more the next week. I am hopeful.

    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      I am pretty optimistic here. Was I wrong in hearing SOS state documents they may sign tomorrow? If so it will probably be real good.

  11. rmramerica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    This is beginning to sound as though everything has been worked out. It’s just a matter of announcing it before they leave, structure the details so NOKO saves face, and schedule the next meeting to review implementation status. Start composing the Nobel speech….love to see how CNN et. al. covers that.

  12. tageweb says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Wow! I Love Pompeo! I see a future President. (After PT of course!)

  13. bosscook says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    I’m going out on an optimistic limb here, but I think another side benefit of the ALREADY completed agreement is that Trump got some dirt via NK that involves the previous clown show of an administration.

  14. USA loves Melania says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Impressive guy, Secretary Pompeo. I liked when he told one of the news schlubs:

    “You shouldn’t assume from the fact that I don’t give any detail here today that some question you posit has any merit.”

    Just the way he said it, I got a kick out of that.

  15. Brant says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I wonder if part of the planning for the North Korea summit was to be right near (and preferably after) the know G7 summit. It was practically a given how the G7 meeting would turn out. If the North Korea summit is a success of any kind (and since probably much has already been going on it will be) the optics between the two will be stark and obvious to even the most obvious numb skulls……and priceless.

  16. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:08 pm

  17. Amy2 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Way to go Mike. Class act and kept the media on a short leash. Help them focus because they can’t do it on their own.

  18. thelastbesthope says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    These big summits are well planned events. Maybe a slight bit of zigzag but the main outcomes have already decided upon. No one is to be embarrassed because then no one benefits.

    • George True says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Only in recent weeks have I realized the shifting alliances that have been playing out right under our noses, with almost nobody realizing it. A few here have alluded to it – Sundance of course, FLEP, and a few others.

      All these past decades North Korea has been solidly in the Communist camp, even more hardcore totalitarian Communist than Red China and the Soviet Union. Their close alliance with China has been their long term umbrella of protection militarily, much the same way that European NATO countries were under the protective umbrella of the US during the cold war. But it has come at a high price. They have essentially been held hostage by China, and they have not shared in China’s prosperity over the last 20 years.

      So why would the North Koreans now suddenly be willing to give up their WMD’s? In short, I believe Trump has proposed that they could come out from under China’s thumb, prosper tremendously as a result, and would no longer need their WMD’s or China’s protection, because going forward they would be firmly under the umbrella of OUR protection, just as South Korea is.

      Be prosperous, be protected, and be free from their jealous, neglectful and abusive ‘guardian’ at the same time. That is an EXTREMELY attractive offer for a North Korean dictator interested in survival, respect, legitimacy, and becoming a true hero to his people.

  19. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    He is a very impressive man. POTUS did well in choosing him. Shame on all of the Democrats who tried to obstruct his appointment.

  20. repsort says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    HAHA. 2nd questions was basically:
    “Aren’t you afraid your doofus president is going to totally screw up everything you’ve been working for?! Millions of lives are at stake here!”

    HAHAHAHA
    Holy $#!% I f@#ing hate these people with a passion. Can we kill ALL reporters?
    Please?!

    • rf121 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Put them in a Hunger Games arena. Pay per view. All proceeds to the Build the Wall fund.

    • FL_GUY says:
      June 11, 2018 at 4:05 pm

      Quote: “Aren’t you afraid your doofus president is going to totally screw up everything…

      I guess this idiot reporter doesn’t realize that doofus Obama isn’t president any more so fortunately he doesn’t have a say so. The media constantly tells lies about President Trump that were truths about Obama but they made sure they covered up for him. All they’d have to do to make their current 24/7 negative reporting accurate is to use Obama’s name rather than President Trump’s; President Trump has not done any of the negative things alleged by the media but Obama has done so and much, much more..

    • codasouthtexas says:
      June 11, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Who does the reporter work for? Anyone?

  21. Turranos says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Quote: “It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.” – G.K. Chesterton
    (Same should apply to the the enemedia.)

  22. fred5678 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    When Big Mike retires as SoS, he can take Sarah’s jib!!!

    MASTERFUL presser!!

  23. M33 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    “Ludicrous!”

    I LOVE IT!

  24. meadowlandsview says:
    June 11, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Press hard at work trying to make a win look like a loss. We need to make sure history remembers their attempts to derail these talks.

  25. joshua says:
    June 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm


    justin trudeau dancing with girlies
    Trump and his team sword dance with the Saudi Men

  26. NYGuy54 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Hmmm..interesting

  27. Michelle says:
    June 11, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I’m so happy with Pompeo as our SoS. I feel Trump has a real partner with him and someone who truly speaks effectively on behalf of Trump with the people Pompeo meets with. And he gives great press conferences!

    • Oldschool says:
      June 11, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      Agree Michelle, but for me, Pompeos real value is the time he spent in IC. I believe he made things a bit safer for our POTUS.

