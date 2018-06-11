Secretary of State Mike Pompeo – Press Briefing from Singapore…

Singapore is approximately 12 hours ahead of the U.S. eastern time zone. The scheduled meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un will take place around 9:00pm (Monday EDT), which will be 9:00am (Tue) in Singapore.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered remarks and took questions earlier today:
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 22 people
LikeLiked by 22 people
How disgraceful that the SoS, on a very important and serious mission, has to respond to the childish assertions of the NYTimes. However, I loved it 😀 Totally slapped them.
LikeLiked by 25 people
The NY Times rivals CNN for leader of Fake News. Both are so biased against President Trump and all Republicans they are blind to the historic accomplishments being done that will benefit the U.S. and eventually the entire world.
LikeLiked by 7 people
According to Pompeo, the Failing NYT was “mistaken.”
What a polite man,
LikeLiked by 11 people
Pompeo is a class act. After Pompeo become SoS I went back and revisited the Reagan Defense Forum at the Reagan Library.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/03/brett-baier-interviews-cia-director-mike-pompeo-and-former-director-panetta-at-reagan-defense-forum/
Pompaeo chewed up Panetta and spit him out but was so gracious in doing it Panetta abd Brett had no idea what hit him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I liked the part of the Regan Defense Forum with the back and forth with Panetta when Panetta brought up tweeting and how horrid it was. Pompeo slapped him down saying that the Tweeting was good it often gave them info that ‘we’ couldn’t get as quickly any other way.
Pompeo also showed his respect of Trump and how his mind worked. That Trump absorbed the intel he was given and asked questions from a perspective that was different and was an interesting and likely productive way to think of things.
When Pompeo’s name came up for SoS, I wasn’t concerned at all.
LikeLiked by 7 people
One of my favorite videos. Along PDJT doing the sword dance with our Arab allies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I started to choose a ‘favorite I listen to’, but now realize I have too many favs! Former Secretary Tillerson, current Secretaries Pompeo, Ross & Mnuchin & OMB Mulvaney are all exceptional communicators. We truly are blessed!!
Especially b/c our very own Sundance makes it easy to find videos in one place 💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course I meant to add the Pompeo-Panetta verbal spar was a classic. Right up there with Candidate Trump’s “because you’d be in jail” zinger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He said it well! NYT should retract that statement! I will be waiting for a long time I guess!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John McCain needs to stop spouting what he doesn’t understand too…Trump should declassify some docs…
LikeLike
Did Obama ever have 5000 media for an event? Hillary? Hey Dezero…what have you got to say now?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Answer: “oh my gosh, T45 DOES have a magic wand!!!!!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Peach 45”
-(Mad) Maxine
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Peach 45”
Now, now. please give our senior citizens a break, or you may incur the wrath of the Alzheimer’s Association.
1Corinthians 14:38 But if any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.
1Thessalonians 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly,
comfort the feebleminded,
support the weak, be patient toward all men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot at least a dozen uh’s and two okie-doke’s!
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! So true!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I loved how Pompeo didn’t mince words, but first came out swinging at the media whores and leftists, just like Trump did against that backstabbing fop, Justin “Power Brows” Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 28 people
!!!!!POWER BROWS!!!!!
I’ll never be the same again!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems that Mary Kay might outta come out with a Brow Weave for Northern Politickers who’s brows don’t quite Rise to the Occasion.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
“Power Brows” is from longtime poster Bluto (see “Bluto’s List”) who tweets as @FlufflyDogAttack
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cool. I’ll check it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justina?
He can’t grow hair on his legs either.
LikeLike
Nor ‘tween.
LikeLike
“POWER BROWS!”
Someone should write to Judith Martin’s “Miss Manners” newspaper column to ask what the proper procedure is to notify a guest at a formal event of a “cosmetic malfunction”.
Might as well inquire about dining and your false eyebrow falls into your drink or on your plate.
LikeLike
AWESOME ZurichMike, AWESOME!!! Bursting out laughing!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Mike!
LikeLike
“Power Brows” is from longtime poster Bluto (see “Bluto’s List”) who tweets as @FlufflyDogAttack
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never saw that before!!! Thank you for bringing it to our attention again, in light of the falling off brow this weekend your comment was perfect!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Supercillious: coolly and patronizingly haughty
Supercilium: Latin for eyebrow
LikeLike
Never coddle a Socialist, they will take it as an inch for a mile. Socialists instinctively know that the only way they can survive is on subsidies from those that aren’t Socialists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
give the Leftists an inch, they’ll take a foot … right up to the knee if you don’t stop them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NYT is “mistaken” OUCH!
“previous flimsy agreements in previous years” OUCH, OUCH!!
Hey Mike, staying up all night tonight, or just getting up extra early tomorrow ?? 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pompeo showing the State Department what it means to “get our swagger back”.
Nothing to do with bullying; everything to do with confidence & pride.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this. His new nickname: PowerBrow Justin.
The guy is so vain, he’s now totally crushed by an unglued brow and Trump knows it.
Somehow, I see God’s hand in this incident. God knows he is a snake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s interesting to see all the MSM reporters doing live reports from Singapore all night long, their time. Kind of makes one wonder when they sleep. And I can only imagine the jet lag they must be suffering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww. Too bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSM ~ Suffer… now there’s a free association I can get behind
LikeLike
Go to 13:23 and watch how the “European and G7 allies” the questioner refers to in his snarky question are converted into “European and G7 partners” by Sec. Pompeo. That is a big distinction in diplomat-speak. The EU, UK, Canada, France and Germany were just downgraded. And don’t think those countries’ NeverTrump/Resist pipsqueaks didn’t notice. Further, the question gave Sec. Pompeo the opening he needed to deliver that message to the world. That was why he was glad to address the issue even though he was there to speak about the North Korean summit.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Great observation Boss! That is why WH keeps the pressers going. Like the question in your example, those in the pressers allow the
LikeLike
…give the Administration the openings needed to deliver their messages.
LikeLike
Another glaring double standard is how leftist oriented presstitutes, while proud be sent to report from Singapore, are snarking about ‘Trump at G7’. Pushing the idea in a negative tone that G7 was huge and ‘in flames’, yet not admitting that they personally chose to go to Singapore insted of Canada. Come on…which event is bigger?
LikeLike
The world’s newspapers will treat him royally tonight…
not so much domestic rags…
says a lot doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
People are going to be in for such a shock when the Summit is concluded and the outcome is shared with the entire world!
I agree with Thomas Wictor that PDJT & Kim Jong-un really know each other and have been communicating on a private line for months.
Everything we have seen up to this point has been incredible theater! North Korea 🇰🇵 cannot wait to become a player on the world scene. They cannot wait to have countries like South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 and others invest in their country.
The ZTE deal that occurred a few days ago was huge for Chairman Xi and for China 🇨🇳. Our President could have easily destroyed ZTE and the Chinese market. He gave them a second chance with very tight restrictions.
I think that they will formally agree to end the Korean War understanding that we need to have it ratified by Congress. They will agree to meet again in August at the White House to discuss other agreements that were reached. We will agree to opening an Embassy in Pyongyang and having North Korea 🇰🇵 open an Embassy in the USA 🇺🇸.
North Korea 🇰🇵 will agree to having inspectors present as they begin to dramatically reduce their nuclear and ballistic missiles.
Even more evidence to what Thomas Wictor and I have to say about the outcome from the Summit below:
By the end of the calendar year, it will all be done!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I believe you are correct…why else would there be 5,000 media tomorrow? I think it will be a historical announcement!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen some speculation here and there suggesting the possibility of more than simply a continuation of the current cease fire, more than a peace treaty, that the end result of President Trump’s negotiations will be the re-unification of Korea.
Sort of how East Germany and West Germany are now just … Germany.
How would the enimedia spin that into a negative?
(because you just know that they would try to do exactly that)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s best to do it in phases, slowly, even though an agreement has already been reached.
Just keep the media spotlight on both leaders. Every time they meet, positive news.
LikeLike
Flep are you Q? 🙂 Did you read the recent reports? Suggests that Trump and Kim have already met and that peace is a done deal already… says “Enjoy the Show”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flep is better than Q…he’s the whole alphabet!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LMAO! Patrick you nearly killed me with that one. I definitely can’t show that to my wife.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pat!! You are so right !! LOL! He IS the whole alphabet!!! He’s also all the numbers 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keyboard! 👍🏻👍🏻
LikeLike
As early as March with Pompeo’s (then CIA) visit to DPRK the ground work was being laid. In his second meeting to DPRK I could hear Pompeo (now SoS) saying to Kim “you know if you work with us Kim you will become a hero to the world, help your people, get out from under the clutches of China AND embarass all the skeptics. Or else POOF!
Any questions?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
agree!!
LikeLike
👍👍😁
LikeLike
Very cute! LOL!
LikeLike
The Korean War was not a declared war, but a police action under the auspices of the United Nations.Therefore, while a “state of war” exists, war was never declared by Congress. What would be agreed to would be an official cessation of hostilities… in other words peace… but that should not necessitate Congressional ratification of a formal treaty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever the final agreement is, our President has said that he will have it ratified by Congress so that any future President can’t undue it without having Congress vote and 2/3rds agreeing with the new POTUS.
He is also going to stick it to Barry from Kenya that his BS agreements; Paris Accord and Iran Deal were never ratified by Congress.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes, does Congress need to ratify treaty for Police Action?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, because war was never declared by US congress against NoKo. But a true mutually binding treaty requiring 2/3 ‘of those present’ Senate ratification could be about many other things between US and North Korea. Sure that Trump and Pompeo have some good ideas, plus they know what Kim has said he wants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Publius, I believe POTUS wants to give congress a chance to take some credit and put them on record for their participation in drafting an historical binding agreement that gives North Korea a form of a long lasting security and assurances to be able to participate economically on the world stage. From my observation, POTUS seems to be always open to being fair, but firm. Congress has an opportunity to shine and a chance to redeem themselves before going out to pasture. Whether they continue to act out like demons is entirely up to them and God is who they will have to contend with upon their death bed.
LikeLike
I can’t help but laugh about the American press who had to take a 21 hour flight, probably in coach, to get to Singapore, only to have Trump get done *ahead of schedule* and be headed home before they’ve even unpacked.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Press were already there in super private class! These guys work on our dime remember? They actually chartered private flights for them…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anytime justice is served to the enemedia, it is a good day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is going to BURY the Democrat Party starting in 2018 and finishing them off in 2020! This rally in MN tells me that he and the RNC realize that we will not only win one of the 2 Senate seats in November put there will also be a Republican Governor.
Our President is going to win MN going away in 2020!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I was at the UNBELIEVEABLE rally in 2016 here in MN – it was ELECTRIC to say the least. Cars were parked down the middle median of a major hiway! 20,000 outside the venue that COULDNT get in!..I still have my video of that gorgeous Fall afternoon – stood for 8 hours! I would walk thru fire and glass to see him again.
MAGA on MINNESOTA – please save this wretched state….
LikeLiked by 4 people
AWESOME POST! Thanks for sharing that anecdotal.
LikeLike
You can never kill the hydra. Even Heracles couldn’t. Daughter hydras will simply bud off the pinned-down burning carcass and swim away to fight another day, waiting for the time when the watchmen fall asleep. The desire for free stuff and power over others is inexhaustible and unquenchable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump to TarsTarkus:
“Impossible is my starting point.”
LikeLike
This is so cool! In Minnesota? My colleague is from there! He says the people over there are so liberal the conservatives if there are any are afraid to say they are trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President got 1,323,232 votes and lost by only 44,590 total votes.
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/president
LikeLike
But then Our president loves the Lion’s Den!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo! His rallies became the highlight of my life. It’s almost impossible to feel more energy and joy other than in a Trump rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I absolutely agree!
LikeLike
All most as good as the bait-and-switch with the birther issue on the campaign trail:
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ 7:50
LikeLike
I had forgotten that he used a “birther” annoucement as a lure to get MSM to cover the opening of his hew DC hotel!!!!
Priceless. Major Garret was speechless and PISSED!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the best campaign moments!
LikeLike
I do have to say Flep, after SD’s articles, I look for your comments first 😚😚😚.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too, Flep! One thing that I have noticed is that sometimes the issues are really taking a toll on us and the mood in the tree is really down. Then Flep steps in and shows us time and time again that the future is bright, very bright. I can’t thank you enough for further enlightening us over and over Flep!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“I think that they will formally agree to end the Korean War understanding that we need to have it ratified by Congress.”
________________
9th Circuit Court will block any peace treaty with an injunction.
Doesn’t matter that they won’t have any legal standing to do so, it’s just the knee-jerk reaction of a cartoon court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Josh Caplan: “White House says “discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.”
______________
They had to move quickly, to get this done before the Globalist / anti-Trump cabal could find a way to scuttle it.
That is the kind of people we are dealing with.
People who would gladly continue the suffering of 25 Million North Koreans and instability in the entire region, in order to defeat President Trump and get the Soros / Rothschild world government plan back on track.
I have no idea why either one of them, or any of their minions, still draw breath in this world.
They are not just a national security threat, they are a planetary threat.
The primary planetary threat.
Globull Warming doesn’t even make the list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Your so right Scott!
LikeLike
Truth. They and their spawn must be removed from the World Stage.
By any means necessary.
It’s coming.
LikeLike
I am Hopefully Pessimistic.
I am hopeful because this is a team that is NOT being led by the usual US State Department. It is being led by President Donald Trump’s team.
I am pessimistic, because of all the previous failures we endured, going all the way back to Yalta in WWII.
We should know much more the next week. I am hopeful.
LikeLike
I am pretty optimistic here. Was I wrong in hearing SOS state documents they may sign tomorrow? If so it will probably be real good.
LikeLike
This is beginning to sound as though everything has been worked out. It’s just a matter of announcing it before they leave, structure the details so NOKO saves face, and schedule the next meeting to review implementation status. Start composing the Nobel speech….love to see how CNN et. al. covers that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are those of us who believe the meeting took place when China’s President Chi took The President and our First Lady to the Forbidden City during the Asian tour in November 2017.
Enjoy the show 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
yes Georgia Grace!! It’s just been working out the details ever since…On time and under Budget!!!
That great big hand-delivered package from NK was the big beautiful details!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I Love Pompeo! I see a future President. (After PT of course!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m going out on an optimistic limb here, but I think another side benefit of the ALREADY completed agreement is that Trump got some dirt via NK that involves the previous clown show of an administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OOOOoooohhhh! That would be really fantastic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Impressive guy, Secretary Pompeo. I liked when he told one of the news schlubs:
“You shouldn’t assume from the fact that I don’t give any detail here today that some question you posit has any merit.”
Just the way he said it, I got a kick out of that.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That was definitely weapons grade material 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly what the Nazicrats deserved!
LikeLike
I really liked that one!
LikeLike
I wonder if part of the planning for the North Korea summit was to be right near (and preferably after) the know G7 summit. It was practically a given how the G7 meeting would turn out. If the North Korea summit is a success of any kind (and since probably much has already been going on it will be) the optics between the two will be stark and obvious to even the most obvious numb skulls……and priceless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
G7 was planned for 2018 disruptions…problem is G7 countries don’t agree either…Italy would love to leave EU if at all possible!
LikeLiked by 1 person
EU is about who gets to better sucker the others. Leaving the EU is the honest man’s chance to not get screwed.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Way to go Mike. Class act and kept the media on a short leash. Help them focus because they can’t do it on their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These big summits are well planned events. Maybe a slight bit of zigzag but the main outcomes have already decided upon. No one is to be embarrassed because then no one benefits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only in recent weeks have I realized the shifting alliances that have been playing out right under our noses, with almost nobody realizing it. A few here have alluded to it – Sundance of course, FLEP, and a few others.
All these past decades North Korea has been solidly in the Communist camp, even more hardcore totalitarian Communist than Red China and the Soviet Union. Their close alliance with China has been their long term umbrella of protection militarily, much the same way that European NATO countries were under the protective umbrella of the US during the cold war. But it has come at a high price. They have essentially been held hostage by China, and they have not shared in China’s prosperity over the last 20 years.
So why would the North Koreans now suddenly be willing to give up their WMD’s? In short, I believe Trump has proposed that they could come out from under China’s thumb, prosper tremendously as a result, and would no longer need their WMD’s or China’s protection, because going forward they would be firmly under the umbrella of OUR protection, just as South Korea is.
Be prosperous, be protected, and be free from their jealous, neglectful and abusive ‘guardian’ at the same time. That is an EXTREMELY attractive offer for a North Korean dictator interested in survival, respect, legitimacy, and becoming a true hero to his people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a very impressive man. POTUS did well in choosing him. Shame on all of the Democrats who tried to obstruct his appointment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HAHA. 2nd questions was basically:
“Aren’t you afraid your doofus president is going to totally screw up everything you’ve been working for?! Millions of lives are at stake here!”
HAHAHAHA
Holy $#!% I f@#ing hate these people with a passion. Can we kill ALL reporters?
Please?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put them in a Hunger Games arena. Pay per view. All proceeds to the Build the Wall fund.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would pay good money to watch that.
LikeLike
Quote: “Aren’t you afraid your doofus president is going to totally screw up everything…
I guess this idiot reporter doesn’t realize that doofus Obama isn’t president any more so fortunately he doesn’t have a say so. The media constantly tells lies about President Trump that were truths about Obama but they made sure they covered up for him. All they’d have to do to make their current 24/7 negative reporting accurate is to use Obama’s name rather than President Trump’s; President Trump has not done any of the negative things alleged by the media but Obama has done so and much, much more..
LikeLike
Who does the reporter work for? Anyone?
LikeLike
Quote: “It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged.” – G.K. Chesterton
(Same should apply to the the enemedia.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’d think it would be a much more popular activity these days.
LikeLike
When Big Mike retires as SoS, he can take Sarah’s jib!!!
MASTERFUL presser!!
LikeLike
I think there may be room for him at the top.
LikeLike
“Ludicrous!”
I LOVE IT!
LikeLike
Press hard at work trying to make a win look like a loss. We need to make sure history remembers their attempts to derail these talks.
LikeLike
justin trudeau dancing with girlies
Trump and his team sword dance with the Saudi Men
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm..interesting
LikeLike
Hey Iran!…Too late…LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so happy with Pompeo as our SoS. I feel Trump has a real partner with him and someone who truly speaks effectively on behalf of Trump with the people Pompeo meets with. And he gives great press conferences!
LikeLike
Agree Michelle, but for me, Pompeos real value is the time he spent in IC. I believe he made things a bit safer for our POTUS.
LikeLike