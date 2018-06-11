President Trump – Monday Schedule and Events in Singapore

President Trump Twitter Feed HERE
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Twitter Feed HERE
•Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Twitter Feed HERE
•U.S. State Department Twitter Feed HERE
•State Dept Spox Heather Nauert Twitter Feed HERE
•Dan Scavino Twitter Feed HERE
•U.S. Embassy Singapore Twitter Feed HERE

President Trump in Singapore Monday, June 11, 2018

  • 11:50AM (Local) / 11:50PM (Sunday Night U.S.) THE PRESIDENT departs Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore en route to Istana Palace
  • 12:00PM (Local) / 12:00AM (Mon U.S.) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Istana Palace
  • 12:10PM (Local) / 12:10AM (U.S.) THE PRESIDENT participates in a 1:1 bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore
  • 12:30PM (Local) / 12:30AM (U.S.) THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting and working lunch with the Prime Minister of Singapore
  • 02:05PM (Local) / 02:05AM (U.S.) THE PRESIDENT departs Istana Palace en route to Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
  • 02:15PM (Local) / 02:15AM (U.S.) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
  • 02:20PM (Local) / 02:20AM (U.S.) THE PRESIDENT participates in a meet and greet with the U.S. Embassy in Singapore

150 Responses to President Trump – Monday Schedule and Events in Singapore

  1. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

  2. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:28 am

    • A2 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:08 am

      That is the US Special envoy to NK (former US ambassador to the Philippines) Sung Kim. He met with Kim’s people at 10 am Monday (your Sunday).

    • frankie says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Nice to see real compliments from a boss to his people.
      Pompeo and President Trump are cut from the same cloth in handing out praise for the good.

      An unorthodox post on howtobeyourowndetective.com called “Espionage, Tariffs, Despair, and Repentance.” Author talks about how you can defeat spies and criminals and use the Net and the public records against evil people. He outs a prosecutor agent shacking up with a serial child molester by using her Facebook page and the public record. People of her ilk must be fans of Mueller.

      Also has hilarious take on the Euroninny next to Our Lion when he was fashionably late to the flakes and gender equality breakfast.

      Then compares Mr. Trump’s tough truthfulness to a priest’s harsh and sincere takes on Satan, despair, and repentance.

      A nice supplement, Sundance, to your great work and your team’s great work.

      • Alison says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:17 am

        I was just going to post a similar comment. It is a show of respect, not just for the Trump & Pompeo teams but also for We the People, that our POTUS & SOS take time to tweet these themselves.

        This is, in its own way, as exciting & full of possibilities as the Saudi Arabian and China summits. Grinning, praying & living our history as we make it 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  3. SharkDiver says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Watching Trump and Kim meet will be like watching the first moon landing.

  4. Maquis says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Godspeed, President Trump, Godspeed.

  5. Minnie says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:30 am

    God bless President Donald J. Trump!

    Your stamina, sir, is breathtaking and you do it all, for US!

    Gratitude 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    • Maquis says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Yes, Minnie, he does. In placing America First, the World is seeing this Epochal Leader champion Civilization itself.

      May he Win. Always.

      GBPDJT
      🇺🇸

    • talker2u says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:44 am

      One man, one soul, who has lived such a life . . . and now influences an entire planet, prodding it toward good.

      Godspeed, Mr. President!

      • Turranos says:
        June 11, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Well said, indeed. On one hand I am a nervous for the safety of our President. On the other hand, I am so thrilled for this process to begin. A unified Korea would be an awesome thing. I also revel in the thought that Ozero must feel more and more worthless every single day. MAGA!

  6. Joe Collins says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:37 am

    I am hopeful that we are watching history in the making.

  7. Matthew Terry says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:38 am

    3 pm Trump meets with Kim Un.
    5 pm Trump and Kim Un have dinner with their “people”

    Tuesday is gonna just be a formality full of ceremony.

    • TimesUp says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Yes. Think logically.

    • Vince says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:51 am

      I think the agreement has possibly already been signed and delivered to President Trump. This is the mysteriously large letter personally delivered to the President. After this was delivered, President Trump put the meeting back on.

      • John Rawls says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:03 am

        My thoughts too.

      • John Rawls says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:05 am

        Just look at Trumps sh/t eating grin. The deal is in the envelop. Summit is for show.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:26 am

          Usually President’s do not show up for such big events unless the agreement has already been made.

          The front teams usually take care of this and inform the President.
          Think of it this way:

          How would it look if he traveled all this way and it was not signed? The MSM would go crazy.

          Most everything now is just formalities. The deal is done.

          Unless, Kim tries to pull a ‘ Treadeau” on him. Then he will get up and walk away.

    • A2 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Mathew Terry source for that?

      As far as we know POTUS meets Kim3 at 9am Tuesday. Kim3 is departing Singapore at 2PM.

      • Spazznout says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:37 am

        Would only be logical. Why else would Trump arrive so early for the Summit??

        Kim is ultra security paranoid. He would NOT want any meetings publicized.

        It also serves to allow for the Pres and Kim to meet with little to no scrutiny from press and the worlds politicians eyes.

        It also gives kim a personal face bonus. He gets a secret meeting with The leader of the free world.

        Tuesdays meetings are scheduled to be fairly short. No real negotiation takes place in 5 hours. Those 5 hours are the made for TV and Press consumption. The time will be used to legitimize to the world what agreements have already been made.

        Trump will want to shake Kims hand and look into his eyes before Tuesdays public showing. As he said himself, he will know within the first moments if a deal is to be made. Trump will NOT wait till Tuesday and then run to his plane if a deal is not to be made. Instead Trump will get on Air force one overnight tonight and come home.

        Occam’s razor and all.

        I could keep going on reasons why I think Trump is meeting with Kim in a few short hours but I will not clog up Sundances thread.

        • A2 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:05 am

          Again no source just speculation. Come back when you can give us a source.
          You have already ‘clogged’ up the thread by making unsubstantiated statements. Facts please.

        • CMDCMRET says:
          June 11, 2018 at 3:03 am

          Spazznout I enjoyed reading your theory…theories cause us to view every event through multiple lenses…sort of a troubleshooting tool…thanks for sharing your ideas! 😀🇺🇸👍🏽MAGA

  8. Whiskey1 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:38 am

    An offer he can’t refuse…with face saving, of course.

    Trump’s got this.

  9. treehouseron says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:42 am

    This is an amazing moment in time. Too bad the U.S. Media won’t be paying it the respect it deserves.

    • realgaryseven says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Too bad the US media is foreign-owned.

    • AZ18 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Tree I have been noticing a slight change in folks. It started with Comey denying that he leaked. His comment took some of my friends who don’t care for PDJT by surprise because even they knew he leaked. Since then, been asked more questions about his policies since their 401ks are doing very well. They are all excited and supportive of this summit! So progress is being made!

      • treehouseron says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:38 am

        Absolutely… the regular people are coming around. I saw Charlie Gasperino (Trump hater) on Cavuto the other day… Cavuto asked him why Wall Street was rallying, even though Trump was threatening tarifs. Gas Bag said that talking to CEO’s… they’re all convinced he’s “The best thing since sliced bread” right now…. and the CEO’s think that President Trump is better than the media gives him credit for.

        if Gas Bag was ADMITTING that…. it must be phenomenal.

      • wendy forward says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:40 am

        Good for you and good for your friends.

  10. WillJR says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

    We have people in this country suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who are hoping for an unsuccessful outcome. Sad isn’t it. They would rather risk a nuclear war than see Trump be victorious. Sick people, brainwashed by the Trump-hating propagandists in the msm.

    • parteagirl says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Speaking of, Robert Dinero made a complete fool out of himself at the Tony’s tonight.

      • free2313 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:14 am

        It is getting to be a habit with DeZero making a fool out of himself…
        Does he not have a care-giver?

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:38 am

        Dinero has officially lost his mind.. there HAS to be something behind all that hatred. It is OFF the charts.

        • wendy forward says:
          June 11, 2018 at 1:42 am

          BFs four favorite movies are “The Godfather 1 and 2”, “Goodfellas” and “2001”. Two of course starring Mr. DeZero. I told him about this and he said DeZero is just completely pathetic.

          • Sayit2016 says:
            June 11, 2018 at 1:51 am

            I really liked “The Intern” it was a sweet film…. before he became unhinged. He was giving a speech to kids in High school and if I were a parent I would be angered with the language he used…. totally inappropriate, It did not go over well.

          • Dutchman says:
            June 11, 2018 at 2:26 am

            Ive got many of his movies, in my library. Godfather, Analyse this, etc.

            All bought at yard sales or thrift stores, dvds and videos.

            I enjoy them, and HE doesnt get a dime of my $.

            No broadcast, cable or satelite. Just my library, movies and tv series, that I pick.

            So, he and other gasbags in hollywood gemorha can spew their filth, they are irrelevent, and their lifestyle is ending.

    • snarkybeach says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Judy Miller was just yakking with Ed Henry about how what happened at G7 reflects badly on President Trump and the US. they are completely clueless…

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Judith Miller is an insufferable shrew.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:39 am

        Wait.. whad I miss ? What happened at the G7 ???

        • olderwiser21 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:25 am

          SayIt – You’ve got me! Our VSGPDJT was outstanding! Told the rest of the group where the bear shi$$$ in the woods and that was pretty much it. Don’t know how good old Judy could misinterpret that. TDS for sure…..

          • Sayit2016 says:
            June 11, 2018 at 2:29 am

            Older these people are just nuts they KEEP saying that Trump is lessening our standing in the the world…but won;t say how that is happening.

            Personally I do not give a red rats ass what the rest of the worlds thinks of us. When they pay OUR bills they get to have an opinion.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:51 am

          1. PDJT arrived late. Media goes insane.
          2. Macron crushed PDJTs hand in a photo handshake so hard he left an impression of his thumb on PDJTs hand, and then he grinned and winked at someone in the audience. Media goes insane.
          3. PDJT and his team worked hard and negotiated a compromise trade deal.
          4. A photo is taken with Angela Merkel leaning forward over a narrow table with her hefty paws flat on the table and her jaw squared; PDJT is sitting across the table with his arms crossed, John Bolton next standing beside him looking amused, and Shinzo Abe next to him with his arms crossed and a look on his face like he’s incredulous at what Frau Merkel is braying about. Photo goes viral. Media goes insane.
          5. PDJT arrived late to some flakey gender equality breakfast. Media goes insane.
          6. PDJT left early skipping out on the climate change flummery. Media goes insane.
          7. The Summit produced something they keep calling a “Communique” that summarizes their agreements and is filled with nauseating SJW garbage about global citizens and an international tax by 2020.
          8. Everyone leaves and they hold little press conferences individually. PDJT says the US isn’t going to be the piggy bank any more; Justin from Canada in says the US was insulting and Canada isn’t going to be pushed around by us anymore, and awash in flop sweat his false eyebrows slip out of place creating an internet sensation and meme heaven.
          9. PDJT tweets about Justin’s boorish behavior and betrayal, says we won’t sign their silly Communique AND he’s going to take a look at tariffs for auto imports now. World leaders and media lose minds.
          10. EU President says the New World Order is being ruined and it is all our fault and he doesn’t understand why we would ruin this beautiful system where everyone sucks the US dry.

          There you go, hope that helps!

    • kea says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:54 am

      What amazes me is this level of hate. I mean I don’t like HRC or O…or a # of people but I either just don’t like them or even care for them but to hit that level of hate… life is too short and for what? Sick very, very sick people.

      • treehouseron says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:58 am

        It’s because they keep losing. He beat them in November, and instead of admitting that they were beaten, they denied it to themselves. They can’t accept and move on, because you know they’re smarter than everybody and Trump is a moron… so they can’t ever admit that he’s smarter than they are and beat them.

        • olderwiser21 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:28 am

          Yes – their frustration level with continually being outsmarted and outplayed is depriving them of any logical thinking. They are nutz!!!

        • kea says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:28 am

          treehouseron yes… ok I could see that. That… ok good point.

          So its kind of like the kid screaming because he/she didn’t get what they want but if they throw a temper tantrum they might get what they want but only end up blue in the face and not getting what they want…

          Snowflakes need to learn asap. The more they yell the more it turns people off.

          • wheatietoo says:
            June 11, 2018 at 2:37 am

            These people in the enemedia have globalist bosses, kia.

            Their globalist bosses hate our President and want to destroy him.
            Because if he succeeds…their evil plan to enslave us and control the world, will come crashing down around them.

            So their ‘hatred’ is coin-operated.
            These media nozzles are doing the bidding of their globalist masters.

        • Dutchman says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

          He didnt JUST beat them, he beat them when they convinced themselved that it was IN THE BAG.

          And not merely the one election! They THOUGHT that THIS election was the one that was going to put them over the top, and usher in a permanent era of progressivism.

          And he had the audacity to rip the rug, right out from under them, “How DARE he?!!”

          They snatched defeat, from the jaws of victory, and its all HIS fault!

          And we will NEVER forgive, or forget.

  11. parteagirl says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Remember this tweet? 😂

  12. thinkthinkthink says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:44 am

    The Lord bless our Lion of a President and all of those who serve alongside him. May they walk in the fullness of wisdom, integrity, discernment and favor. Blessings on every side and the restoration of many things lost for a very long time.

  13. mike says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:56 am

    One can imagine the opening positions:
    PDJT: “Total denuclearization or total defenstration.”
    Translator to PDJT: that means forcible removal of nukes or nuts?
    PDJT: “Both works best”

  14. Zephyrbreeze says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Here we go…

    Difficulties mastered are opportunities won.
    Winston Churchill

  15. Deb says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Heavenly Father, we pray that you will watch over President Trump. Send your angels to protect him and all of our countrymen during this important summit. Send your Holy Spirit to guide the participants so that Your will may be done. May this summit bring peace and safety to the USA and our allies. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

  16. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Delegation:

    The President
    1. Secretary Mike Pompeo
    2. General John Kelly
    3. Ambassador John Bolton
    4. Mr. Stephen Miller
    5. Ms. Sarah Sanders
    6. Ms. Mira Ricardel
    7. Mr. Matthew Pottinger
    8. Ms. Sarah Tinsley
    9. Ms. Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath
    10. Ambassador Michael McKinley
    11. Ms. Allison Hooker
    12. Ms. Brenan Richards
    13. Ms. Melissa Brown

    https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-wh-travel-pool-report-2a-1826719480

    • sundance says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:02 am

      • Zephyrbreeze says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:03 am

        Brilliance, personified.

        • A2 says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:38 am

          Some background (I think you know all the rest fairly well).

          Ambassador McKinley ( to Brazil) also served as ambassador to Afghanistan. An expert on Venezuela. Very wide and deep experience.

          Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath is the Chargé d’Affaires, at the US Singapore embassy.

          Brenan Richards, Director for Southeast Asia at National Security Council formerly PACOM DOD.

          Melissa Brown, USAID

          Allison Hooker, a National Security Council official who specializes in Korean affairs (low-key, behind the scenes and accompanied Ivanka at the Olympics in Seoul.

          Sarah Tinsley, John Bolton PAC & John Bolton SuperPAC and Foundation for American Security and Freedom

          Mira Ricardel for Under Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said: “Since coming on board, she has helped keep sensitive technologies out of the hands of those who would do us harm, while also working to ensure that imports do not threaten to impair our national security.”. She is now Deputy National Security Advisor by the new National Security Advisor, John R. Bolton. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

    • Matthew Terry says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Have we seen an official itinerary for when Pres. Trump is to fly back to DC??

      I think we may be in for some surprises in the next 48-72 hours.

      Of note, who is NOT on that list.

      • rf121 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Where is Dennis Rodman?

        • wendy forward says:
          June 11, 2018 at 1:44 am

          If I’m correct I think Dennis said he was going to Singapore to be “available” if anyone wanted or needed his help. He’s probably having a ball hanging with the Trump and Kim impersonators.

          • 🍺Gunny66 says:
            June 11, 2018 at 2:45 am

            Probably at the Raffles Hotel or more than likely Planet Hollywood.

            Also Singapore has a huge amount of “Open Bars” (open to the street) on the ground floor of each building.

            Also, depending on the time of year, it usually rains for a short period of time at least once a day.

            Finally, I can just about guarantee there will be “no protestors”.

            Singapore is virtually crime free and is tightly controlled.

            When I was there I was permitted to witness a “caning”.
            4 lashes. Which is quite a punishment. After two the person passed out. They waited till he came to and then gave him two more.

            Like I said, the place is virtually crime free.

      • John Rawls says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:12 am

        interesting Pompeo going to China afterwards.

    • Minnie says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:09 am

      Thank you for keeping us informed, Sundance.

    • Alison says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:23 am

      SEVEN women in the delegation ?!?!

      That can’t be right; Trump hates women /s

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:25 am

      That’s 7 women and 6 men…plus the President.

      So it’s half and half, men/women.
      Coincidence?

      I doubt that is a coincidence.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:43 am

        equality………; )

      • kea says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:13 am

        I sadly must admit I don’t know who most of these people are….

        7….. lucky number?!?!?!

        • wheatietoo says:
          June 11, 2018 at 2:19 am

          I don’t know why they have that number of people.

          But having the half & half ratio of men/women sends a message of ‘equality’, doesn’t it.

          And yeah, I don’t know who a lot of these people are, either.

          • kea says:
            June 11, 2018 at 2:39 am

            Ok so I looked some of them up.

            We all know these:

            Mike Pompeo is of course the Secretary of State

            Stephen Miller (political advisor)

            John F. Kelly White House Chief of Staff

            Ambassador John Bolton

            Sarah Huckabee Sanders White House Press Secretary

            So we have:

            Mira Ricardel of Department of Commerce

            Matthew Pottinger is a Journalist

            Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath it seems is the U.S. Embassy in Singapore (did not know that)

            Ambassador Michael McKinley is US Ambassador to Brazil and is the former US Ambassador to Afghanistan

            Allison Hooker is a National Security Council official who specializes in Korean affairs

            Brenan Richards is Foreign Affairs Specialist in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

            Melissa Brown – U.S. Agency for International Development

            Sarah Tinsley is a Director – ‎John Bolton PAC & John Bolton SuperPAC and Foundation for American Security and Freedom

    • olderwiser21 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:38 am

      Gosh! There’s sure alot of ladies on that list, what with our President being such a misogynist and all. I mean, what’s with that????

  17. Zephyrbreeze says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Give us the tools, and we will finish the job
    Winston Churchill

  18. MontanaMel says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:00 am

    ONE great step for the safety of mankind!
    Go MAGA…

    Go DT

  19. realgaryseven says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:00 am

    KCNA.kp has an English language tab.

  20. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:01 am

  21. Zephyrbreeze says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Never hold discussions with the monkey when the organ grinder is in the room.
    Winston Churchill

  22. Zephyr says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:08 am

    The POSITIVE THINKER sees the INVISIBLE, feels the INTANGIBLE, and achieves the IMPOSSIBLE.
    Winston Churchill

  23. Turranos says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I hope that I am wrong but I firmly believe this is the beginning of a process. I think that too many Treepers think this will be all wrapped up in a pretty little package within 48 hours. Could POTUS pull this off real fast? He certainly could, but typically such things take a good deal of time. Just my 2 cents. Sending love and best wishes to all of you.

  24. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:20 am

  25. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:20 am

  26. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:22 am

  27. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:23 am

  28. phoenixRising says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Don’t you know they are all thrilled to have been chosen to witness, be a part of this momentous event? I have waited since I was a teenager for the unification of Korea… never thought I would live to see it. God Bless President Trump.

  29. Nigella says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:40 am

    I will be praying for a good outcome and the continued safety of Our President

  30. Minnie says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Curious – do the malnourished, uneducated, poor citizens of NK even realize their country is on the precipice of a new dawn?

    They are included in my prayers.

    This (paraphrased) song from Oz is on an ear worm loop:

    Come out of the woods, come out of the dark, come out of the night – step into the sun, step into the light.

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:08 am

      Some members of the press just refuse to observe decorum.

      I’m sure they were told “No Questions. Just Photos.”
      But some of them just had to shout out some stupid questions.

      Like mongrel curs that refuse to be housebroken.
      It would be nice to see them taught some ‘manners’ in one of these countries that have harsh penalties for things like that.

  32. Sayit2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:48 am

    It would be interesting, if after all of these years All NOKO wanted was a conversation …..Could it be that simple?

    Blessed are the Peacemakers for they will be called children of God.

    • treehouseron says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:54 am

      The whole thing is, President Trump’s charisma is off the charts. Nobody that meets him one on one ever has anything bad to say about him personally. He does these crazy little things like one guy said when he met him, President Trump looked him in the eyes and said “We’re going to be friends for the rest of our life!”

      So I think Kim will be pleasantly surprised with his meeting.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:11 am

        I agree with you….Trump is a likable, charming person. his enthusiasm is infectious. NOKO is poor KIM wants to be RICH like Trump lol. The picture the MSN draws is nothing like he actually is.

  33. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:48 am

  34. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:51 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:14 am

      It’s great that Pres Trump is calling this Kim’s “one-time shot” to reach a deal.

      Because I’m sure that Kim is loving all this attention…and would probably like to string out this ‘peace process’ for as long as he could.
      More meetings, in glamorous places, while getting treated like royalty — why would he want that to come to an end?

      So this is good, calling it a “one-time shot”.
      Our VSG saw that coming.

    • A2 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 3:01 am

      Old scoop.

  35. Nigella says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Bolton there will show we are serious

    • Dutchman says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:15 am

      Sorry, but respectfully disagree.

      Its already been made abundantly clear, to everyone whos relevent, that DJT is VERY serious.

      Boltons there cause he DESERVES to be there, for this historic occasion.

      “We’ll be standing on the dock, waving good-bye!”

      A great line.

  36. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:55 am

  37. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:58 am

  38. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:59 am

    • Spazznout says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:14 am

      So would that meeting be today then. Would seem as much as the beginning of the summit is today. Tuesday would be the closing day. The day the agreements need to be legitimized to the world.

    • ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:14 am

      Imagine being the translators for the 1 on 1, I would be crapping myself as I think you would be surprised some of the things Trump and Kim will talk about. Trump will most certainly lay down the golden bridge for Kim to walk across, the question is whether he has the confidence to stare down the tollkeeper Xi whose blocking him from crossing it.

      • Dutchman says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:37 am

        Thinking Kim may well speak english, unless rodman speaks korean?

        And, I would guess DJT could learn Korean?

        “We dont need no stinkin translators!”,

        Its possible

  40. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:26 am

  41. fred5678 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:51 am

    Ambassador Sung KIm background — vital for appreciating preparation for this summit.

    Born in Seoul, naturalized US citizen since 1980, his father was ABDUCTED by N. Korea!!!!

    https://heavy.com/news/2018/05/sung-kim/

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sung_Kim

  42. wheatietoo says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:52 am

    I hope we find out someday, why K.T. McFarland turned down the Ambassadorship to Singapore.

    Seems like it would’ve been a nice post.
    She would be right in the middle of this right now, if she had taken the job.

  43. wheatietoo says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Singlish.

    Apparently, it’s a thing:

