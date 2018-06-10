Sunday Talks: Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming IG Report – Directs Criminal Investigative Attention Toward U.S. Attorney John Huber…

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, the congressional oversight representative closest to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, discusses the upcoming IG report.

As background, it is Chairman Goodlatte who personally selected (and selects) the lawmakers who questioned FBI Counterintelligence head Bill Priestap. Whereas HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes holds primary ‘intelligence’ oversight; Chairman Goodlatte holds primary Justice and Judiciary oversight.

It is worth noting that Goodlatte directs a great deal of attention to U.S. Attorney John Huber on the criminality behind the upcoming IG report. The report is scheduled to be made public on Thursday June 14th:

