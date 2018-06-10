Sunday Talks: Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming IG Report – Directs Criminal Investigative Attention Toward U.S. Attorney John Huber…

Posted on June 10, 2018 by

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, the congressional oversight representative closest to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, discusses the upcoming IG report.

As background, it is Chairman Goodlatte who personally selected (and selects) the lawmakers who questioned FBI Counterintelligence head Bill Priestap.  Whereas HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes holds primary ‘intelligence’ oversight; Chairman Goodlatte holds primary Justice and Judiciary oversight.

It is worth noting that Goodlatte directs a great deal of attention to U.S. Attorney John Huber on the criminality behind the upcoming IG report.  The report is scheduled to be made public on Thursday June 14th:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

112 Responses to Sunday Talks: Chairman Bob Goodlatte Discusses Upcoming IG Report – Directs Criminal Investigative Attention Toward U.S. Attorney John Huber…

  1. lastinillinois says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Oh man,
    Maria looks like that suspicious cat’s twin in this pic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Donzo says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    ICBMs are dropping all over ground zero DC, that is, Intelligence Community Bowel Movements.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. MM says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Maria has beautiful Cat Eyes………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    I like Mr. Goodlatte, but like some of his other colleagues in the house, he wants to bring up that 2nd special council business which will waste more taxpayer money and just drag this investigation on even longer for who knows how long. We have Huber so that’s not necessary.

    As far as the subject of immigration goes, if none of these bills talk about appropriate funding for the border wall then the legislation will be DOA on POTUS’ desk.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    On a side note, especially in that top still pic, yes, Maria B is a dead ringer for suspicious cat! Magnificent job Sundance! 😀

    Like

    Reply
  6. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I want a special council filled with Republican donor lawyers. Let them fine tooth comb Hillary’s server, the Klintoon Foundation, the FBI, the DOJ, and the Russian entrapment plot. All with no discernable mandate, of course.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. Dances with Wolverines says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Mr. Goodlatte didn’t seem interested in pursuing justice and seeing any charges brought against the conspirators, in fact, he made a comment along the lines of “There has already been accountability with the firings and resignations” and “we want to make sure it doesn’t happen in the next election” My feeling is that him, and the rest of Congress, will sweep this under the rug and issue a statement “my bad”

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • 4beagles says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:20 pm

      That was also how I took it .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Concerned says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:21 pm

      if true, then Mr. Goodlatte and friends better plan for early retirement. Voters have lost any patience they have left.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • digleigh says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      No more men with gonads in America! I am afraid you may be right! They will sell their own children’s futures for a bowl of Chamber of Commerce, multinational pottage, and save their own skin…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Colorado KnightOwl says:
        June 10, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        It isn’t a lack of gonads…Most of these people have their fingers in the pie and NONE of them want to get their hand slapped….If one falls they may all fall…Goodlatte/Gowdy/Korker/Flake are not seeking re-election because they are dirty to some degree..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Donzo says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      When you commit multiple felonies and attempt to overthrow a duly elected US presdent, losing your job is hardly accountability. Not very reassuring coming from Goodlatte. I just don’t understand this weak mentality. We have political crisis of mammoth proportions and to many of these congressman it’s all in a day’s work. And he’s one of the good guys!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      I totally disagree. After saying that there has been some accountability within the department, he went on to say that HUBER has that authority and to WATCH him. And only brought up a second counsel IF Huber doesn’t hold people accountable with criminal activities.

      Just disagreeing in the hopes that people watch the clip for themselves and see what is at hand and NOT get overly CONCERNED until there are reasons to become so, regarding the IG.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • T.L.T. says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        +1.

        I’m not going to watch it tho. Someone else said Goodlatte is retiring? Just like with Gowdy & Paul Ryan, nothing they say merits attention. They speak to the ones pulling their strings, not to Americans.

        Some people need life in prison or the death sentence for some of these crimes.

        EVERYTHING needs to be revealed to America.

        Like

        Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:08 pm

        Yes Albertus, I agree, too.

        Like

        Reply
    • Howzie says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Ya got it. The Big Schmooze. Already with the ‘make sure this never happens again scheme’. Almost as good as ‘secure the border’ scheme.

      Like

      Reply
    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Dances, I agree. Any time I hear the worn out statement ,”we want to make sure this never happens again…” I worry. We ‘ve often heard that before, then nothing happens. My suggestion would be prison for big, well known names. Perp walks on nightly news. Famous political coup participants locked up. That would help it “never happen again”.

      Like

      Reply
    • nbkilgore says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:32 pm

      Mr. Goodlatte is gone after December 2018, he’s not seeking reelection, same goes with Ryan and Trey Gowdy. They are bidding their remaining time in Our House, accept Ryan who is on a scorched earth mission against us and our President! Perhaps we need to flood Mr. Ryan with phone calls and letters to vacate the Speakers office ASAP and encourage Representative Jordan to seek the Speaker’s position. If we allow Ryan to remain as Speaker until his retirement, he will obstruct in every way he possibly can!

      Like

      Reply
      • walkingman2011 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        Scorched earth because heinous Ryan is auditioning for his next job. He was there 22 months or so. He took the Speakership as a resume builder. Don’t get me wrong, he is a useless pos but we used to have Speakers who were hacks but had some statesmanship in them like Tip O’Neill and Sam Rayburn and many who came before. Look what it took to get Jim Wright out. A scandal. Dittos for Tom Foley. They would serve for 10-20 or more years. You could not dislodge them with dynamite because it is an all powerful job full of patronage and raw power. Control of budgets and granting favors.
        Piss Poor Paul Ryan treated the Speakership like a trifle. Like a whim.
        Just another way for Ryan to show his contempt for the American people.

        Take that dingbat Nancy Pelosi. If the Dems win in November she will battle to return as Speaker of The House. She is high energy at age 77 while Ryan is a low energy quitter.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      There are some subtle signs Huber isn’t working at a brutal pace … maybe I’m wrong, maybe he has a large crew to delegate to … but he is going to PR events for the Utah LE this, Utah LE that …

      I’m so tired of lawlessness in DC.

      Like

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      But this part is just the Clinton email investigation. Isn’t the Russia collusion one next up? I didn’t think this report would cover the falsified dossier. So, in that case Comey, Strozk, Page, Rybicki and whom else should be charged? I definitely want Comey (Lurch) to be in cuffs. That self-righteousness is just nauseating!

      Like

      Reply
  8. singular says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    They’d better not try to do that.

    Like

    Reply
  9. flyboy51v says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Ill be surprised if it doesn’t all get swept under the rug …

    Like

    Reply
  10. digleigh says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Sorry but at the end of the video regarding immigration , Goodlatte, but the weasel words(make them vague enough for manipulation either “comprehensive” or a “framework” means WE put in the details later) of “border security” or just “moving toward an end to chain migration is a FARCE…. We want a Wall in most sectors(built to last after many of the weasels in Congress are gone and not replaced by more weasels…..), removal of criminal DACA( over 3,000) and ferret out the 40% fraudulent (per an adminstrator of the program), and the REST ….Go home and get back in line behind those who did it RIGHT ( like my family member who worked years, paid money, went to interviews and meeting, and came in LEGALLY)!!!…. Stop all illegal immigration, enforce current laws, and find the 40% overstayers just for starters!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Howzie says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:34 pm

      He is a republican politician.

      Like

      Reply
      • T.L.T. says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        Yeah, like Comey with Democrat wife & daughters was a Republican. Or Ryan.

        RINO, UniParty, they’ve built a clubhouse and we aren’t invited.

        Like

        Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      How about we take the national debt (just from 1980 until the present), divide it by the number of illegal aliens (estimated as accurately as possible). That is the amount each one must pay to start the path to citizenship clock (those with minor children must pay for ALL before the clock starts and a share for any born in the US while the parent(s) were illegal aliens. These people are not allowed to collect any public assistance (welfare, SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, etc) while the clock is running (the clock pauses if assistance is taken and any receipt of services for at least a year cumulative results in deportation).
      We can then lower the deficit and Mexico (or other foreign countries) would at least indirectly pay for the Wall!! Once the ten year waiting period ON the clock is completed, then (and only then) can the citizenship process begin. Any criminal behavior takes the process back to square one!

      Like

      Reply
    • Wightman farm says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Wall First !

      Like

      Reply
  11. Koot Katmando says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    I do not have a warm fuzzy feeling about accountability after watching that. He said there has already been accountability as many people have been fired or left the FBI. He said the IG report will show differences in how the Clinton and Trump investigation were handled. Huh everyone should know that. I am also really confused about Huber too. If Huber can prosecute and is working with Horwitz then why did Horwitz refer McCabe for prosecution to the DOJ why did Huber not indict and prosecute Huber?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Albertus Magnus says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Maybe there were non-IG related charges that needed to be filed by the DOJ that relate to OTHER activities (like lying to Congress in 2017) and all other potential charges will be filed by Huber, when doing so doesn’t tip others off to what crimes and guilty parties will face charges.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Donzo says:
      June 10, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      McCain’s case was referred to the DC US attorney, Jessie Liu, a Trump appointee.The fact that he hasn’t been indicted yet is no indication an indictment is not forthcoming. More investigation that was probably outside the purview of Horowitz is likely underway. Then there’s the fact that McCabe just asked Congress for immunity. He expects to be indicted.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • TeaForAll says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:07 pm

        McCain will skirt any prosecution due to his illness. No one would want to touch that with a 10 ft pole McCain has not been seen in 6months. He is not able to serve the state of Arizona, He should resign or the Gov should ask for his resignation

        Like

        Reply
      • Koot Katmando says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:56 pm

        Ok I think we are both talking about McCabe I mis typed before. But Why is Huber not handling this? Why did they refer it to the DOJ. I still do not get it.

        Like

        Reply
      • Donzo says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        I meant McCabe.

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        I believe you first word should read McCabe.

        Like

        Reply
      • Ronald J Foreman says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:11 pm

        Exactly: The indictments against Ron Rockwell Hansen and James Wolfe were announced by U.S. Attorneys for the Utah and Washington, D.C., districts,, respectively. That’s two federal grand juries of which were not even aware that have been reviewing evidence. I dare say there are several more empaneled elsewhere.

        In conjuction with the IG report, and the next few weeks thereafter, we should expect to see indictments rain down from districts all over the country.

        This is a HUGE case, and this is just Phase One. We haven’t heard a peep yet regarding the investigation of Obama’s State Department, but you can be sure indictments will be forthcoming from that quarter, as well, most likely AFTER the mid-term election.

        In conjuction with the IG report, or shortly thereafter, we are likely to see indictments rain down from districts all over the country.

        Like

        Reply
    • rf121 says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      No one was fired for 8 years. So far as the swamp is concerned people quiting or heaven forbid getting fired is beyond accountable. There is obviously a huge difference between their version of justice and ours.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. susanphd says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Goodlatte not tough enough.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. phoenixRising says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Goodlatte is retiring… 2018

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Flight93Gal says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    I found it interesting that NO ONE can communicate with clarity WHO will handle the criminal referrals that have already occurred and how.

    When Maria specifically referenced the criminal referrals on McCabe that already exist and asked about the status, Goodlatte meandered off into a “special counsel” reference and Huber’s role versus articulating the specific actions that WILL occur next.

    This bloated government and lack of accountability is rampant and must change ASAP.

    Also, read this AT article on AG Sessions (written by a close friend of his)–this is one reason we have this confusion on DOJ roles and lack of accountability and action!

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/explaining_jeff_sessions.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. daizeez says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    I would have like to know why he did not attend the Priestap hearing. I don’t want to hear about any MORE congressional hearings that they don’t do anything about.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. wait a minute says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    At about the 4:03 mark Maria starts talking about James Comey and asks if there will be any consequences (paraphrased). The look on Goodlattes face was classic “oh, you have no idea what’s coming”. He was almost giddy about it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      “oh, you have no idea what’s coming”

      I was going to say as much to Flight93Gal a little upthread from you, after breezing quickly down the thread (again).

      I reference the saying “Those that talk do not know, those that know do not talk”. There is a time and place for everything, this interview was not the place to do any revealing.

      I hope and pray that is the case, anyway. The reputation of the swamp precedes PDJT to cover up their messes and keep on messin’ like a victim of cholera.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Chuck Stephens says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    It’s been over two months since McCabes criminal referral, why hasn’t Huber indicted yet? I have big questions about Huber and his intent to do anything that will come close to holding these people to any level of legal accountability…

    Like

    Reply
    • marko says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      agreed. don’t need IG report since criminal referal was already made. I don’t need to see any more hearings or read more text messages. Where is huber and where are the indictments?

      Like

      Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      Could it be that Huber is awaiting bigger and better charges from next OIG report? Wouldn’t want to jump the gun and issue indictments before the report is made public. One possibility anyway.

      Like

      Reply
      • marko says:
        June 10, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        nope..McCabe lied. Criminal referall by IG 2 months ago. This is BS. In the mean time Mueller is destroying everyone in Trump’s orbit with anything he can find.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Donzo says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:20 pm

        Huber is not the assigned prosecutor in McCabe’s referral. I imagine Jesse Liu is doing further investigation beyond the confines of the IG.

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Only reason I can think of is that there is more in the Report coming that relates to McCabe.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Liz says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Any immigration is a huge NO for me. I want MASSIVE deportation now. Trump won’t sign it if he does it’s the end.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Get’n close it is.

    Like

    Reply
  20. pnj01 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    I fail to understand why conservatives would ever go along with any path to citizenship. Path to legal status? Okay, but the Law is the Law.

    The ridiculous hand wringing going on now about the Ecuadorian delivery man (Pablo Villavicencio) caught in a routine security check when he was delivering to a Brooklyn Army Base (Ft. Hamilton, I guess) shows how crazy the Libs and fellow travelers position is. The guy was ordered deported back in 2011, but never left. So, when an Army check revealed he’s subject to a deportation order he was remanded to ICE. So, the local News shows have gone bonkers and his supporters went to court and got an order from a federal judge putting off the deportation until a hearing. WHY? Villavicencio has already had a hearing and the judge issued an adverse order which he has defied for seven years now.

    QUESTIONS: First, if foreigners don’t have to obey the Immigration Laws, isn’t it unfair to make Tax Payers obey the Tax Laws? SO: AMNESTY FOR ALL TAX EVASION CASES!! It’s only FAIR! TAXPAYERS SHOULD NOT BE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST.

    Second: if illegals don’t even have to obey Deportation Orders after they have received their hearings, why shouldn’t Americans convicted of crimes be able to go on the lam when they areunder orders to surrender to go away to jail?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Jimmneycrickett says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    No need for a special council..Guilty or not guilty.. Evidence says it all… No need… Here comes the soft scoop!!! Ugh….. If this ends with nothing…. Sorry to say, As long as I’ve followed this…. It is what it is…. Politics as usual… When ya know 100 percent, beyond a shadow of a doubt, Guilty is Guilty… Nothing happens …. Well ….

    Getting frustrated, Look at the timing, Republicans can not be that stupid.. This is absolutely nuts…. I fully endorse Trump but really, enough is enough..

    Mean while the Democrats just keep funneling money, Hillary knows who to pay…

    Like

    Reply
  22. Labrat says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Nothing came out of Fast and furious, IRS, Benghazi, etc. Why should sulfate be any different? I’m done with on until I see prep walks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Carrie says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I’m just so relieved that Maria was back this week. Pfew. At least someone is finally asking good questions again! Laura Ingraham supposedly has a legal background but cannot ask good questions, or hear any answers. Maria doesn’t have a legal background (to my knowledge) but she sure knows how to work an interview!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Karl Kastner says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Guess I wrote this just in time….

    “Comey Brennan and Clapper”
    (Sung to the tune of Heart of The Matter, by Don Henley)

    (From the perspective of John Huber, U.S. Prosecutor)

    I got the nod today, the peak of my career
    I had hoped that it would come
    The silent assassin, callin’ on the phone
    Needs me to prosecute someone
    And I thought of our new pres-ident,
    And the trouble he went through
    How he fired Comey, and Sessions recused
    Alone against these forces, who are threatenin’ freedom’s core
    He woke us up from our complacence
    The fight is on our shore!

    I’m working with Hor-o-witz right now
    As he inspects for crimes
    And now we know, of their insurance plan
    All the corruption that they buried, will surface again
    Now my job is to pin down
    Comey Brennan and Clapper
    Can I get one to speak?
    Cause like rats they will scatter
    But we’re talking about sed-i-tion
    Sed-it-ion
    Treasonous, treasonous they are rotten to the core

    The “news” is so divertin’
    The truth is undermined
    Upon the printed page
    We could use a little honesty
    How can we survive, propaganda wars they wage?
    The trust in our elections and our de-moc-racy
    We almost lost, to Hill-ar-y
    I know our founding fathers, were turning in their grave
    All the freedoms that they gave us,
    Are now our turn to save

    I’m working with Hor-o-witz right now
    As he records their crimes
    From Srtzok we know, of their insurance plan
    All the corruption that they buried, will surface again

    Now my job is to nail down
    Comey Brennan and Clapper
    Who’ll be the first one to speak?
    Well it don’t really matter
    Cause we’re talking about sed-i-tion
    Sed-i-tion
    Treasonous, treasonous they are rotten to the core

    These intel Directors that we trusted, to guard us all from harm
    They let us down, you know they have no pride
    Turned surveillance on our citizens,
    Fourth amendment trampled on
    These three represent a danger, that can defeat us from inside

    My indictments will come down
    Comey Brennan and Clapper
    Their de-fenses are weak
    Their lies swirl down the crapper
    Cause we’re talking about sed-i-tion
    Sed-i-tion
    Treasonous, treasonous, they are rotten

    My indictments will rain down
    Comey Brennan and Clapper
    Soon cause their blad-ders to leak
    Their defenses in tatters
    Cause we’re talking about sed-i-tion
    Sed-i-tion
    Treasonous, treasonous, they are rotten

    Sedition
    Sedition
    (Comey)
    Sedition
    Sedition
    John Brennan
    Sedition
    Treasonous, treasonous, they are rotten to the core
    Sedition
    Sedition
    James Clapper
    Sedition

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s