G7 Negotiates Tariffs….

Remember all those pre-election conversations about Donald Trump, economic leverage, rebalanced economics and our conversations about what getting the “golden ticket” would look like? Well,….
The look on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s face is priceless. “Complicated business folks,… complicated business.”
Love it!
Thank you Lord God! That picture is right up there with FDR, Churchill, and unfortunately Stalin after the war! Awesome!
Notice Skinny Pants Justin is trying to get in on the smirky smiles with Team USA, even standing behind The Boss. Looks like he’s a quick study.
DANG! It feels great to FINALLY have a POTUS who is proudly standing up for the United States of America!
And sitting while doing it! What great photos..
Agree, the first thing that struck me was that our POTUS was sitting with his arms crossed. He looks relaxed and totally in charge. The second thing that struck me was Abe standing, with his arms crossed, like PDJT. The final thing that struck me was that the rest of the crew looked like baffoons and beggars!
And Abe has the look of: “You guys look and sound pathetic! Give it up.”
This picture is now my #2 right behind the photo of Trump touching the cheek of the double arm amputee. so illustrative and shows the friendship and like-minded with Abe.
The body language is fantastic. Dad is waiting out the temper-tantrum of the toddler. That Trump is the only one sitting down makes it classic.
No kidding!!
Those folks won’t know if they’re winding their ass or scratching their watch when President Trump gets done with them.
This is classic….just classic….….
Look at him and Abe….same stance…..tell me they don’t like each other….I bet they are a riot on the golf course……..it’s like “Who are these idiots”…
And second picture..Bolton and Abe…..Bwaaaah…Abe is holding it in, mostly…..but Bolton he’s losin it……just crackin up……..”She wants what?”…..Bwaaaah….
Just love these guys…..
Notice Granny Merkel is trying to bring the muscle while I Married My Mommy Macron halfway hides behind her so he isn’t entirely in the line of fire. Trump being seated, arms crossed says it all. He’s the seat of power, he doesn’t have to stand up and go toe to toe with any of them. He owns the moment. Trump’s expression says, “Seriously? Is that all you’ve got? Warm up the plane, boys, we’re outta here.”
“That’s it?”
“Warm up the plane, boys…” I love it!!
One could write whole books about the body language in this photo. And with those arms crossed! And Abe’s arms crossed? And Trump’s expression?? FABULOUS.
Am NOT tired of #WINNING yet! Go Trump go!!
Abe knows.
How the look on PDJT’s face? Whaddya got, b1tch? Cmon, bring it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Copied Fluffy’s comment on one of the pictures.
And in the second picture that is exactly what it looks like Frau Merkel is doing. Either that or she’s about to pull a “Hillary” and keel over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you enlarge the second photo, it looks like His Excellency has just come out with a zinger of some sort that hit its target – his mouth looks like he’s just said something, Justin from Canada is standing behind him, grinning, Bolton is stifling laughter, Abe has the look of a patient father, fondly looking onto his children at play, the man to Justin’s left is laughing outright; the lady standing behind His Excellency has her hand to her mouth to conceal a grin….whatever he just said must have been priceless!
And Larry Kudlow is having the ride of his life to be included in all of this!
That room, like the world, is revolving around Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fluffy dog nails it again!
Trully Stellar!
When Donald J. Trump talks, people listen.
s/b How about. Also note the arms folded. I ain’t budgin’, lady.
Like.
No, Angela, you may not have the keys to the car.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Abe: We run this Donald-san!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
President: ” Hai Abe san”….”By the way…we have a tee time for the back nine later.
Abe: “Yokatta…..”Ikimashou Donald-san” (Good let’s get otta here)
My 2nd take away from this pic:
Merkel has been pumping iron.
She’s got Hillary’s body.
Also has the “Hillary For Prison” clothing line!
The first photo is so good I thought it was photoshopped – we have a bunch of lefties coming for lunch tomorrow, can’t wait!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
maggie, I thought it was photoshopped, too. — that Sundance was making a visual snark at the whole proceedings. It looks like a joke! Hahahahaha….
I can’t believe they all surrounded him like that! They look like little kids begging Daddy to increase their allowance…..
Not going to happen, kids!!
Interesting how PM Abe’s look and body language mirror President Trump’s toward Merkel.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you look carefully at the first photo, Macron, next to Merkel, appears to be talking, so I’m guessing they were pleading the same point, which obviously was not well thought of.
And the focus of Bolton’s, PM Abe’s and PDJTrump’s eyes are focused on Macron. Merkel’s body language shows she is pressing Macron’s point.
Abe’s trip this week to the WH obviously wasn’t just to discuss NK. Sure looks like he and our Lion have forged a strong alliance and the First Ladies are becoming close friends, too. Only good will come of that for America and Japan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This picture truly makes me laugh with joy……I feel so good.
I’m more focused on the President’s trip to Singapore. Praying for his safety and peace. Fervently.
King TRUMP!!! They say a picture is worth a thousand words,I love these words😂😂😂😂 I almost feel sorry for those fools! Almost!!!!
“But we need your money, we’ve used up all of ours. We’ve imported more trouble than we can deal with and now you tell us that socialism isn’t going to work?” says the world…
LikeLiked by 6 people
He literally looks like a King holding court.
How was there just one chair in that room? Trump just have planned it, that sly dog… 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 8 people
He ABSOLUTELY owned that press conference today! He didn’t just speak to all World Leaders, he spoke to every CEO that is wondering where this is all going.
There are many Corporations that are calling for an emergency meeting of their board tomorrow. Decisions have to be made on where in the USA 🇺🇸 they are going to build their new factories to be ready for production and whether to extend current factories.
June, 9, 2018 may gone down in the history books as the day Globalism received a dagger 🗡 that it never was able to recover from.
That’s because Mr Abe is the only one there with the brains to know what’s coming down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Body language. Look @ the desperation on the Hag, Maybe and Marcoon…and the CONFIDENCE projected by 🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸 & 🇯🇵Abe🇯🇵 Yeah, “the gig is up”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Abe and Trump, arms folded looking confident at the shrinking Merkel………….love it !
Oops, sorry BAM. You beat me to it. 😉
It’s all good!
The top photo says it all folks!! I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life – other than the movies. Must have been what TR was like back in his day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK – that top photo makes me just laugh out loud – and not just in a giggle. I still am happily – LOL.
There is such pleasure in watching a leader lead.
Men at Work – love it.
Those other poor “leaderish-creatures” have probably seldom, if ever, had to deal with a competent and confident, experienced, knowledgeable individual like him. All the better for us and, I think, somewhat necessary at this point, considering all of those who have conspired to push our nation into oblivion.
Trudeau calls for reinforcements:
Yeah Abe is on board. Everyone else wants to bitch and moan. PM May has to explain why her people were spying on the President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know she knows. She knows that he knows that she knows too. Must be a trifle uncomfortable for her. Bet he knows that she knows how the international cabal weaves together….maybe got a few briefings eh Ms. May?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I can’t help but think she always smells too……really bad.
PM Abe knows if the President can get peace in the Korean Peninsula, it will be phenomenal for his people. Peace and prosperity.
German cars? Muh…
First pic—it will be one of the classics of his presidency!!! Put that one in his Presidential Library in the section on “Masterful Negotiations”!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Great. Abe also crossed his arms. Wonderful photo.
Trump has now declared Japan our most favored ally. The message to these Euro-Clowns is clear…. You can run with the Big Dogs, but you damn well better know your place in the pack!!
(and it ain’t anywhere near the front.)
LikeLiked by 9 people
I really love the replays of that clip of Obama scoffing atvTrump’so promise to negotiate a better deal and bring jobs back.
Obummer really had no idea how to make it happen. Totally clueless. Couldn’t even conceive the possibility.
Wasn’t the plan to get the other countries to gang up against the US? LOL From that picture, I don’t think Japan is going to be onboard with that plan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol , i wonder if the papers say ..from now on all trade is reciprocal.
Well reading the tweet replies the left see’s it totally different. One of us has cognitive dissonances. My eyes see a Man in control who knows it.
The only ones who can stop him from fixing the trade rip off are those in US profiting off the trade. The Crooks are going to fight hard to keep their money pipeline going.
Yea, Our VSG looks like he is very worried of his AG, NOT!
Are these leaders ganging up on P. Trump? Are they leaning over, trying to bear him down? Do they even know who Donald John Trump is?
Do they even realize how he became the magnate of New York, during the dangerous and depressing period, such as when Russian mafia attempted to take over and the Congress pulled the rug out of all builders, bankrupting them all, to name two factors?
I can only say that this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Trump may no longer be friendly with these leaders! And I said, good riddance to them all for abusing the good old United States of America these past few decades!
Years ago there was a “sequel” to Gone With the Wind. It was dreadful. However, there was one scene that I thought was great.
Scarlett has hired men to develop some property. She watches and listens to them argue about where to start. She then silently steps in the middle, stoops down, grabs a handful of thistles, yanks them up, and says, “That’s how you start.”
Globalist politicians have no idea how capitalism works, or real how people do business. To the globalists, it’s all meetings and joint press conferences, followed by dinner and long flights home.
I have friends that are outraged by The President calling for Russia to be back in the G8. My response to them from my memory was something like this.
Friend: Why not let Russia back in? Well… Only if Russia gives back Crimea…
“Russia was suspended from the group in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.”
Well considering that Crimea wanted to stay with Russia that would be hard to accomplish. It was pretty clear that was and is factually the case. See Crimea history. I’m not an apologist for Russia but there are a couple stark facts about the Ukraine and other Russian borders. For decades Russia squawked about an unwritten agreement to not push NATO to it’s borders after the breakup of the Soviet Union.NGOs under control of the US and other global influences didn’t care. Putin even wrote an NYT Op ed trying to explain the dangers of US unilateralism. Nobody cared. The released recordings of Victoria Nuland & Geoffrey Pyatt show the imperialism of the Clinton State Dept and their revolutions.It is well known that Clinton cozied up to extreme right wing nazi types in the Ukraine Now clearly Putin chose to make a stand in Syria who is a long time ally. Coinciding with the same time as the Ukrainian Revolution The US started to fund train and arguably helped create ISIS. Once again Putin made the rounds asking for dialogue and common sense. Nothing. It was during this time that the Libyan revolution debacle was simmering down and the surplus weapons were being run to Syria through Benghazi in 2012. This was a black ops naturally and just part of the games governments do. Remember this was happening on the leading edge timewise of the Syrian war. From the beginning We have had our fingerprints on that war. Putin is a strongman for sure. Yet Russia had to be demonized and I do believe in the military industrial complex and it’s need for a boogeyman. Keep in mind that Russia was playing serious hardball with gas pipelines and new routes. It’s the lifeblood of their economy. If you remember them shutting off the gas to Ukraine in the winter. I just can’t find THE bad guy in the last decade and 1/2. It’s all dirty and rotten. One interesting note. We are now poised to export LNG to The EU and others and it’s ramping up now. The numbers are staggering as far as potential. This is about as geopolitical as it gets and is a direct threat to the economy of Russia. I think if we had better reporting this all wouldn’t seem like a cartoon cutout. https://instituteforenergyresearch.org/…/u-s-become…/
Has that picture been photoshopped? It looks like an oil painting. If it isn’t, it should be.
Reminds me of “School of Athens” by Raphael, combined with “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by Emanuel Leutze.
And, no. I’m not an art-snob. I remember the pictures, but I had to look up the names of the artists because I didn’t remember.
It reminded me of Jon McNaughton who did The Forgotten Man and others.
http://jonmcnaughton.com/patriotic/the-forgotten-man/
Can someone fill me in, give the context of this photo? It’s strange the G7 “biggies” are standing around a sitting member while the press takes notes.
It’s only strange because it’s been only 500+ days. Get used to it.
By the end of his first term, it will be normal.
“a” sitting member? how about “THE” sitting member. There’s only one person in the entire room sitting in a chair. And the entire room is attempting to huddle around this one person. Go Alpha Male Trump!! 😂😂😂
Like a boss!
“When the President of the U.S. enters a room, NO ONE sits”?
Until he says “please, be seated”, or something similar.
I THINK something like that MIGHT be protecol, although predesesore may not have followed it, so may SEEM unfamiliar?
Immovable.
aka VSG
I would love a “body language” expert give us their analysis on everyone in that picture!
My favorite is Bolton standing there with a knowing amusement about what is really going on 🙂
I would love to see the top photo captured by the hand of Jon McNaughton.
http://jonmcnaughton.com/you-are-not-forgotten-20×30-inch-limited-edition-litho-print-signed-and-numbered-2000/
Justin is happy because he gets a negotiation participation trophy. And maybe afterwards if we’re good President Trump will take us all out for ice cream! Yay!
Everybody gets two scoops!!!
Forevermore the Trump G7 summarized in one photo. Putin is probably thanking God that he wasn’t there. Merkel will always be seen as a little kid arguing with Dad. At least Justin from Canada avoided being in the signature shot.
And in French-speaking Quebec, everyone is listening in American.
Oh Lordy. The left blooms at this picture and emphatically states “Trump is scared”
“Two movies on one screen folks.” Scott Adams.
This pic kills me.
EU…..now stands for ExtremeUnderdogs
There was a video from last year’s G20 of Justin Trudeau walking in and being ignored by everyone. It’s posted below. There is also some social commentary over the video. There are shots of Trump owning his space.
What I love about this above photo is that Pres. Trump is in command, while others are looming over him. It takes a strong person to be able to be still in command while sitting and having people loom over you. I agree that Abe by mirroring the crossed arms is ‘with’ Trump.
