G7 Negotiates Tariffs….

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

Remember all those pre-election conversations about Donald Trump, economic leverage, rebalanced economics and our conversations about what getting the “golden ticket” would look like?   Well,….

The look on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s face is priceless.  “Complicated business folks,… complicated business.”

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in G7, Japan, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

90 Responses to G7 Negotiates Tariffs….

  1. Nigella says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Love it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. HBD says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Those folks won’t know if they’re winding their ass or scratching their watch when President Trump gets done with them.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

      This is classic….just classic….….

      Look at him and Abe….same stance…..tell me they don’t like each other….I bet they are a riot on the golf course……..it’s like “Who are these idiots”…

      And second picture..Bolton and Abe…..Bwaaaah…Abe is holding it in, mostly…..but Bolton he’s losin it……just crackin up……..”She wants what?”…..Bwaaaah….

      Just love these guys…..

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • farmhand1927 says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:51 pm

        Notice Granny Merkel is trying to bring the muscle while I Married My Mommy Macron halfway hides behind her so he isn’t entirely in the line of fire. Trump being seated, arms crossed says it all. He’s the seat of power, he doesn’t have to stand up and go toe to toe with any of them. He owns the moment. Trump’s expression says, “Seriously? Is that all you’ve got? Warm up the plane, boys, we’re outta here.”

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
  3. adoubledot says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    How the look on PDJT’s face? Whaddya got, b1tch? Cmon, bring it!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. ecmarsh says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Copied Fluffy’s comment on one of the pictures.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Karl Kastner says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    When Donald J. Trump talks, people listen.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. adoubledot says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    s/b How about. Also note the arms folded. I ain’t budgin’, lady.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Alison says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    No, Angela, you may not have the keys to the car.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. oldschool64 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Abe: We run this Donald-san!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      President: ” Hai Abe san”….”By the way…we have a tee time for the back nine later.
      Abe: “Yokatta…..”Ikimashou Donald-san” (Good let’s get otta here)

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  9. Karl Kastner says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    My 2nd take away from this pic:

    Merkel has been pumping iron.

    Like

    Reply
  10. maggie0987 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    The first photo is so good I thought it was photoshopped – we have a bunch of lefties coming for lunch tomorrow, can’t wait!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      maggie, I thought it was photoshopped, too. — that Sundance was making a visual snark at the whole proceedings. It looks like a joke! Hahahahaha….

      I can’t believe they all surrounded him like that! They look like little kids begging Daddy to increase their allowance…..

      Not going to happen, kids!!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  11. BAM says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Interesting how PM Abe’s look and body language mirror President Trump’s toward Merkel.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • BAM says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm

      If you look carefully at the first photo, Macron, next to Merkel, appears to be talking, so I’m guessing they were pleading the same point, which obviously was not well thought of.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • BAM says:
        June 9, 2018 at 1:43 pm

        And the focus of Bolton’s, PM Abe’s and PDJTrump’s eyes are focused on Macron. Merkel’s body language shows she is pressing Macron’s point.

        Like

        Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      Abe’s trip this week to the WH obviously wasn’t just to discuss NK. Sure looks like he and our Lion have forged a strong alliance and the First Ladies are becoming close friends, too. Only good will come of that for America and Japan.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • webgirlpdx says:
        June 9, 2018 at 2:11 pm

        This picture truly makes me laugh with joy……I feel so good.

        I’m more focused on the President’s trip to Singapore. Praying for his safety and peace. Fervently.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Deplorably99 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    King TRUMP!!! They say a picture is worth a thousand words,I love these words😂😂😂😂 I almost feel sorry for those fools! Almost!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. MSO says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    “But we need your money, we’ve used up all of ours. We’ve imported more trouble than we can deal with and now you tell us that socialism isn’t going to work?” says the world…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Mercenary says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    He literally looks like a King holding court.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    He ABSOLUTELY owned that press conference today! He didn’t just speak to all World Leaders, he spoke to every CEO that is wondering where this is all going.

    There are many Corporations that are calling for an emergency meeting of their board tomorrow. Decisions have to be made on where in the USA 🇺🇸 they are going to build their new factories to be ready for production and whether to extend current factories.

    June, 9, 2018 may gone down in the history books as the day Globalism received a dagger 🗡 that it never was able to recover from.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. Paul Killinger says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    That’s because Mr Abe is the only one there with the brains to know what’s coming down.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Body language. Look @ the desperation on the Hag, Maybe and Marcoon…and the CONFIDENCE projected by 🇺🇸❤️PDJT❤️🇺🇸 & 🇯🇵Abe🇯🇵 Yeah, “the gig is up”.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Bob Thoms says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Abe and Trump, arms folded looking confident at the shrinking Merkel………….love it !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Oops, sorry BAM. You beat me to it. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  20. covfefe_USA says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    The top photo says it all folks!! I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life – other than the movies. Must have been what TR was like back in his day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Sharon says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    OK – that top photo makes me just laugh out loud – and not just in a giggle. I still am happily – LOL.

    There is such pleasure in watching a leader lead.

    Men at Work – love it.

    Those other poor “leaderish-creatures” have probably seldom, if ever, had to deal with a competent and confident, experienced, knowledgeable individual like him. All the better for us and, I think, somewhat necessary at this point, considering all of those who have conspired to push our nation into oblivion.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. NYGuy54 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Yeah Abe is on board. Everyone else wants to bitch and moan. PM May has to explain why her people were spying on the President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Landslide says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    First pic—it will be one of the classics of his presidency!!! Put that one in his Presidential Library in the section on “Masterful Negotiations”!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Sunshine says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Great. Abe also crossed his arms. Wonderful photo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. oldschool64 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Trump has now declared Japan our most favored ally. The message to these Euro-Clowns is clear…. You can run with the Big Dogs, but you damn well better know your place in the pack!!

    (and it ain’t anywhere near the front.)

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  26. 6x47 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    I really love the replays of that clip of Obama scoffing atvTrump’so promise to negotiate a better deal and bring jobs back.
    Obummer really had no idea how to make it happen. Totally clueless. Couldn’t even conceive the possibility.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Katie says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Wasn’t the plan to get the other countries to gang up against the US? LOL From that picture, I don’t think Japan is going to be onboard with that plan.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. tvollrath66 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Lol , i wonder if the papers say ..from now on all trade is reciprocal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Koot Katmando says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Well reading the tweet replies the left see’s it totally different. One of us has cognitive dissonances. My eyes see a Man in control who knows it.

    The only ones who can stop him from fixing the trade rip off are those in US profiting off the trade. The Crooks are going to fight hard to keep their money pipeline going.

    Like

    Reply
  30. DanO64 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Yea, Our VSG looks like he is very worried of his AG, NOT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Steven says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Are these leaders ganging up on P. Trump? Are they leaning over, trying to bear him down? Do they even know who Donald John Trump is?

    Do they even realize how he became the magnate of New York, during the dangerous and depressing period, such as when Russian mafia attempted to take over and the Congress pulled the rug out of all builders, bankrupting them all, to name two factors?

    I can only say that this may be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Trump may no longer be friendly with these leaders! And I said, good riddance to them all for abusing the good old United States of America these past few decades!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Years ago there was a “sequel” to Gone With the Wind. It was dreadful. However, there was one scene that I thought was great.
    Scarlett has hired men to develop some property. She watches and listens to them argue about where to start. She then silently steps in the middle, stoops down, grabs a handful of thistles, yanks them up, and says, “That’s how you start.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  33. billrla says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Globalist politicians have no idea how capitalism works, or real how people do business. To the globalists, it’s all meetings and joint press conferences, followed by dinner and long flights home.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. nerveman says:
    June 9, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    I have friends that are outraged by The President calling for Russia to be back in the G8. My response to them from my memory was something like this.
    Friend: Why not let Russia back in? Well… Only if Russia gives back Crimea…
    “Russia was suspended from the group in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.”
    Well considering that Crimea wanted to stay with Russia that would be hard to accomplish. It was pretty clear that was and is factually the case. See Crimea history. I’m not an apologist for Russia but there are a couple stark facts about the Ukraine and other Russian borders. For decades Russia squawked about an unwritten agreement to not push NATO to it’s borders after the breakup of the Soviet Union.NGOs under control of the US and other global influences didn’t care. Putin even wrote an NYT Op ed trying to explain the dangers of US unilateralism. Nobody cared. The released recordings of Victoria Nuland & Geoffrey Pyatt show the imperialism of the Clinton State Dept and their revolutions.It is well known that Clinton cozied up to extreme right wing nazi types in the Ukraine Now clearly Putin chose to make a stand in Syria who is a long time ally. Coinciding with the same time as the Ukrainian Revolution The US started to fund train and arguably helped create ISIS. Once again Putin made the rounds asking for dialogue and common sense. Nothing. It was during this time that the Libyan revolution debacle was simmering down and the surplus weapons were being run to Syria through Benghazi in 2012. This was a black ops naturally and just part of the games governments do. Remember this was happening on the leading edge timewise of the Syrian war. From the beginning We have had our fingerprints on that war. Putin is a strongman for sure. Yet Russia had to be demonized and I do believe in the military industrial complex and it’s need for a boogeyman. Keep in mind that Russia was playing serious hardball with gas pipelines and new routes. It’s the lifeblood of their economy. If you remember them shutting off the gas to Ukraine in the winter. I just can’t find THE bad guy in the last decade and 1/2. It’s all dirty and rotten. One interesting note. We are now poised to export LNG to The EU and others and it’s ramping up now. The numbers are staggering as far as potential. This is about as geopolitical as it gets and is a direct threat to the economy of Russia. I think if we had better reporting this all wouldn’t seem like a cartoon cutout. https://instituteforenergyresearch.org/…/u-s-become…/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. qzy says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Has that picture been photoshopped? It looks like an oil painting. If it isn’t, it should be.

    Reminds me of “School of Athens” by Raphael, combined with “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by Emanuel Leutze.

    And, no. I’m not an art-snob. I remember the pictures, but I had to look up the names of the artists because I didn’t remember.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Tl Howard says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Can someone fill me in, give the context of this photo? It’s strange the G7 “biggies” are standing around a sitting member while the press takes notes.

    Like

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      June 9, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      It’s only strange because it’s been only 500+ days. Get used to it.

      By the end of his first term, it will be normal.

      Like

      Reply
    • Phil Free says:
      June 9, 2018 at 2:25 pm

      “a” sitting member? how about “THE” sitting member. There’s only one person in the entire room sitting in a chair. And the entire room is attempting to huddle around this one person. Go Alpha Male Trump!! 😂😂😂

      Like

      Reply
  37. Bree says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Like a boss!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 9, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      “When the President of the U.S. enters a room, NO ONE sits”?

      Until he says “please, be seated”, or something similar.

      I THINK something like that MIGHT be protecol, although predesesore may not have followed it, so may SEEM unfamiliar?

      Like

      Reply
  38. TwoLaine says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Immovable.

    aka VSG

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. L4grasshopper says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I would love a “body language” expert give us their analysis on everyone in that picture!

    My favorite is Bolton standing there with a knowing amusement about what is really going on 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  40. Li'l D in the Big D says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    I would love to see the top photo captured by the hand of Jon McNaughton.

    http://jonmcnaughton.com/you-are-not-forgotten-20×30-inch-limited-edition-litho-print-signed-and-numbered-2000/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. USA loves Melania says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Justin is happy because he gets a negotiation participation trophy. And maybe afterwards if we’re good President Trump will take us all out for ice cream! Yay!

    Like

    Reply
  42. bluesky says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Forevermore the Trump G7 summarized in one photo. Putin is probably thanking God that he wasn’t there. Merkel will always be seen as a little kid arguing with Dad. At least Justin from Canada avoided being in the signature shot.

    Like

    Reply
  43. fred5678 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    And in French-speaking Quebec, everyone is listening in American.

    Like

    Reply
  44. NJF says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Oh Lordy. The left blooms at this picture and emphatically states “Trump is scared”

    “Two movies on one screen folks.” Scott Adams.

    This pic kills me.

    Like

    Reply
  45. bosscook says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    EU…..now stands for ExtremeUnderdogs

    Like

    Reply
  48. MfM says:
    June 9, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    There was a video from last year’s G20 of Justin Trudeau walking in and being ignored by everyone. It’s posted below. There is also some social commentary over the video. There are shots of Trump owning his space.

    What I love about this above photo is that Pres. Trump is in command, while others are looming over him. It takes a strong person to be able to be still in command while sitting and having people loom over you. I agree that Abe by mirroring the crossed arms is ‘with’ Trump.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s