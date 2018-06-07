President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joint Presser – 2:00pm Livestream…

Prior to the G7 meeting in Canada, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are holding discussions at the White House.  Both are anticipated to deliver remarks at a 2:00pm EDT joint news conference.

41 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joint Presser – 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. tav144 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Okay. What’s it gonna be. Trade deal announcement?

  2. Cheesehead54016 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Trumpster Twitter Storm (TTS) today. I like it.

  3. LBB says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Intelligence committee has closed door briefing session scheduled for 2pm today also.

  4. rudy1876 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Abe said relations have never been better between Japan and the United States. Hear that old globalist presidents? Hear they Never-Trumpers? Hear that HRC? Hear that Corporate media? Chew on that for a while.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    “Both are anticipated to deliver remarks ”

    Yes, but will there be “splody heads” during & afterwards as a result?

  6. DanO64 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    I call this winning.

  7. daughnworks247 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Abe gets the golden ticket.
    Everything started with Abe.

  8. Dekester says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    The President just called on the Daily Caller for a question.

    The fellow was articulate, informed and respectful.

    CNN burn…

    God bless PDJT

  9. fred5678 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    At this rate, relations between NoKO and USA and (maybe) Iran and USA will be better than between POTUS and Dems/NeverTRumpers

    • rudy1876 says:
      June 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

      How about the possibility of a nuclear free world if the President gets two terms? I see that as totally possible. Maybe not completed, but certainly agreed too in writing. The globalists worst nightmare is a friction free world. People (well….us normal humans anyway) don’t call for war unless led to that decision. I can’t hink of a single person I want incinerated. That’s not a setup for a punchline either you smart a***. 🙂

  10. fred5678 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Right now: Fly on wall of DNC headquarters covers ears because of all the cussing.

  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Abe’s praise for our President rings sincere. The media will not be able to hide that no matter how hard they try.

  12. G3 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    “Otto warmbier has not died in vain”- very touching of President Trump

    • JC says:
      June 7, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Yes, G3, very touching indeed. Our President is very sensitive to the Warmbier family and other abductees when addressing freeing other abductees. It is yet another demonstration of his genuine love and care for people and his skill at spontaneous speaking. His left-brain genius marries well with his huge heart.

    • The Boss says:
      June 7, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      It sure sounded to me at one point that President Trump was hinting of a draft peace agreement being in hand and under review. It sank in again after he mention Otto.

  13. tuskyou says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Love when he talked about the recently freed Americans going to movies and out to dinner. Easy to take those activities for granted.

  14. Fools Gold says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Speaking of Iran, sounds like Trump sanctions have made them stomp the brakes to check the radiator so to speak. Anyone tired of all this winning yet?

    #MAGA

  15. famouswolf says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    And the Donald-san practices his samurai-fu.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    MESSAGE to RUSSIA … and EUROPE:
    “Iran is no longer looking so much to the Mediterranean any more.”
    • So much for Russia’s Gas Pipeline to reinforce their Gas-Monopoly Extortion of Europe.

    MESSAGE to IRAN … and its FREEDOM-SEEKING PEOPLE:
    “Iran is not the same country it was a few months ago.”

    MESSAGE to IRAN’S MULLAHS:
    “They’re a much different group of leaders.”

  17. ledygrey says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Prime Minister Abe revealed in a reply to a reporter’s question about Japanese abductee’s that President Trump met personally with abductee families during his trip to Japan. I do not recall hearing about that before.

  18. Karmaisabitch says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    “…and honor the interests of their people.”

  19. Cheesehead54016 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Trump = Raising the Bar of Expectation for each and every POTUS and elected official from here on ………

  20. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    This “G7” and “G20” and “G-Whatever” meme for Globalists has to go!

    I’m betting President Trump will begin to pull together a Bilateral Reciprocal Trading alliance of NATIONS who partner on both Trade and Defense, taking a leadership role in advancing President Trump’s Neighborhoods-of-Nations Doctrine to (1) take regional ownership for security and (2) multiply reciprocal, free and fair trade through Bilateral Deals as a foundation for peace.

  21. Golfbro11 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    It amazes me the level of brainwashing on the left. I know there is something like 25-30% of people that will ALWAYS hate President Trump. But seriously how can you not just respect him for his passion and love for the USA. This is the real reason the Uniparty wanted to get rid of President Trump as soon as he was elected. He gets stronger and smarter and more cunning every day. President Trump is killing the left and the Presstitutes every day and its my absolute pleasure to take joy in their defeat!

  22. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    June 7, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Saw this on Twitchy:

