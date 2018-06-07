President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joint Presser – 2:00pm Livestream…

Prior to the G7 meeting in Canada, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are holding discussions at the White House. Both are anticipated to deliver remarks at a 2:00pm EDT joint news conference.
WH Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
Okay. What’s it gonna be. Trade deal announcement?
The longer they take to come out, the bigger the message.
Trumpster Twitter Storm (TTS) today. I like it.
Keep the media spinning! While he gets the work done! Brilliant!
Re. Tweets: “Hey Melania. . . . watch this.”
Intelligence committee has closed door briefing session scheduled for 2pm today also.
Anyone going to bother showing up for it or will it be like Priestap’s testimony yesterday…empty words delivered to an empty room?
According to an update this morning on this, CTH, site regarding that story, the three tha attended were the only three invited.
Such criticism should be based on facts, not sarcasm.
Abe said relations have never been better between Japan and the United States. Hear that old globalist presidents? Hear they Never-Trumpers? Hear that HRC? Hear that Corporate media? Chew on that for a while.
They hear it and voters will hear that from many more leaders all summer and fall leading up to Nov mid-terms and beyond.
“Both are anticipated to deliver remarks ”
Yes, but will there be “splody heads” during & afterwards as a result?
I call this winning.
Abe gets the golden ticket.
Everything started with Abe.
PM Abe is a very smart man to befriend the President first….and remain loyal. I really like him.
The President just called on the Daily Caller for a question.
The fellow was articulate, informed and respectful.
CNN burn…
God bless PDJT
At this rate, relations between NoKO and USA and (maybe) Iran and USA will be better than between POTUS and Dems/NeverTRumpers
How about the possibility of a nuclear free world if the President gets two terms? I see that as totally possible. Maybe not completed, but certainly agreed too in writing. The globalists worst nightmare is a friction free world. People (well….us normal humans anyway) don’t call for war unless led to that decision. I can’t hink of a single person I want incinerated. That’s not a setup for a punchline either you smart a***. 🙂
Right now: Fly on wall of DNC headquarters covers ears because of all the cussing.
This is a secret recording via the CIA from this morning from DNC. https://youtu.be/ZrHmcpRAZNs
Abe’s praise for our President rings sincere. The media will not be able to hide that no matter how hard they try.
“Otto warmbier has not died in vain”- very touching of President Trump
Yes, G3, very touching indeed. Our President is very sensitive to the Warmbier family and other abductees when addressing freeing other abductees. It is yet another demonstration of his genuine love and care for people and his skill at spontaneous speaking. His left-brain genius marries well with his huge heart.
It sure sounded to me at one point that President Trump was hinting of a draft peace agreement being in hand and under review. It sank in again after he mention Otto.
Love when he talked about the recently freed Americans going to movies and out to dinner. Easy to take those activities for granted.
Speaking of Iran, sounds like Trump sanctions have made them stomp the brakes to check the radiator so to speak. Anyone tired of all this winning yet?
#MAGA
Well, I’m getting a little spoiled from winning so far, but tired? Not a chance. Not after 8 years of Obama hell.
Ain’t it nice to have a real POTUS for a change!
And the Donald-san practices his samurai-fu.
MESSAGE to RUSSIA … and EUROPE:
“Iran is no longer looking so much to the Mediterranean any more.”
• So much for Russia’s Gas Pipeline to reinforce their Gas-Monopoly Extortion of Europe.
MESSAGE to IRAN … and its FREEDOM-SEEKING PEOPLE:
“Iran is not the same country it was a few months ago.”
MESSAGE to IRAN’S MULLAHS:
“They’re a much different group of leaders.”
Prime Minister Abe revealed in a reply to a reporter’s question about Japanese abductee’s that President Trump met personally with abductee families during his trip to Japan. I do not recall hearing about that before.
msm was busy covering POTUS feeding goldfish.
Oh, yeah, I forgot about that…
“…and honor the interests of their people.”
Trump = Raising the Bar of Expectation for each and every POTUS and elected official from here on ………
BINGO! … and every Nation’s Leaders who are FAST becoming either Solutions or Failures.
…….it is no wonder the Establishment hates him. They actually have to work under this POTUS and it raises bar for future elected office holders. No wonder……
This “G7” and “G20” and “G-Whatever” meme for Globalists has to go!
I’m betting President Trump will begin to pull together a Bilateral Reciprocal Trading alliance of NATIONS who partner on both Trade and Defense, taking a leadership role in advancing President Trump’s Neighborhoods-of-Nations Doctrine to (1) take regional ownership for security and (2) multiply reciprocal, free and fair trade through Bilateral Deals as a foundation for peace.
It amazes me the level of brainwashing on the left. I know there is something like 25-30% of people that will ALWAYS hate President Trump. But seriously how can you not just respect him for his passion and love for the USA. This is the real reason the Uniparty wanted to get rid of President Trump as soon as he was elected. He gets stronger and smarter and more cunning every day. President Trump is killing the left and the Presstitutes every day and its my absolute pleasure to take joy in their defeat!
Thanks Golfbro,
What you state is the truth, and it is killing them.
Cheers.
Saw this on Twitchy:
