Wednesday June 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
First Communion
For some years a little girl passed our window at Berean Bible Society each day on her way to and from school. Every time she passed she would smile, wave and throw a kiss.
Occasionally she would come in to tell me something special, and I was always impressed by her natural refinement. One would not have wished to meet a sweeter child.
One day she came in to show me a picture of herself, all dressed up for her “first communion!” “How pretty!”, I exclaimed. “But do you know what happened at the very first communion supper?” “Yes,” she said, “they killed Him.” “That’s right,” I agreed, “but there’s much more than that.”
She had given me a wonderful opportunity to breathe into her little ears, what St. Paul calls “the preaching of the cross”, “the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth”.
If only we could persuade all of our readers of “the truth of the gospel”, (ICor.15:3), and that “by Him all who believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the Law of Moses” (Acts 13:39). This is why St. Paul could tell the trembling Philippian jailor: “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/first-communion/
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; 2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; 4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins: 39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
Acts 16:30 And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? 31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
If you fall, I will catch you. I will be waiting. Time after time . . .
God bless and protect our beautiful First Lady !
Like a lot of college freshmen, I was an impressionable sort. I was not all that into politics at that point in my life.
One day, I went to a rally for a certain national politician. He was a pretty big name, but so what? The crowd was not all that big, given the point in the election cycle.
Afterwards, I filtered out of the building, being one of the first to do so. I was surprised to see the speaker in the parking lot, standing on the back of his (evidently) rented convertible. I mentally said “what the hey” and walked up and shook his hand. There was only a few press types around him, no big deal.
RFK.
A year later, I stayed up very late listening to the radio reports about his assassination
On this D-Day anniversary,
Never Forget the Fallen.
Never Forget our Military.
Never Forget our Service Men and Women who died so we could remain FREE.
God Bless America.
Evidence that a segment of Dems have always been deranged…
Wow, check out this anti-Goldwater Poster
I like the non-taxic part.
I pay too much in taxes already.
posted in yesterday’s open thread by stopislaminusa. after reading I thought I’d repost with a bit of hilarious context.
Chevron wins $38m from Environmentalists behaving badly: extortion, fraud, witness tampering, corrupt practices
The dark side of environmentalism has been turned into a play that’s too hot for at least one actor
The play shows how the plaintiffs, led by Donziger, bribed the judge and ghost wrote the judgment that awarded them this massive amount. And they were helped on their fraud by a cheerleading media that reported the allegations as fact but have been silent as the truth was revealed.
The actor who was hired to play the crooked environmentalist stormed off the stage:
Apparently, the actor had difficultly performing the part because it cast the environmental movement in a negative light
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/05/chevron-wins-38m-from-environmentalists-behaving-badly-extortion-fraud-witness-tampering-corrupt-practices/
from the comments (credits)
Gullibility. People without specialist knowledge in any area are easily taken in by anything plausible, especially consistent plausibility. Being lied to is not easily accepted by the victims and so skillfully crafted propaganda is difficult to reject.
For some strange reason, hubris plays an important role, too. If the Big Lie blames human kind’s activities, like “the burning of fossil fuels” or Atmospheric Atomic testing” or “Man-made refrigerants (CFCs & CHCs) or Man-made herbicides (Glyphosate) or Man-made insecticides (DDT) or “Man-made Global Warming or Climate Change (man-made climate variation) or Witch Craft creating crop failures, rain, hail, and cold with very little, or without any, evidence except for occasional correlative relationships, then the Big Lie is more easily believed. Mankind has been, is and will for a long time to come, basically Superstitious. Anything which might be going wrong (or said to be wrong) must be Our Fault.
Most of what I have quoted above have mostly opinion backing them, and are severely short of real evidence. Therefore, We, today, are no better than our (superstitious) seventeenth Century forebears who were little better than their (superstitious) Neolithic forebears. The only exception is that we toss the word “scientific” around even when it isn’t and omit any deities. In the Seventeenth Century they substituted “Witches, Black Magic and Satanism ” even when it wasn’t, and in the Neolithic Era it was “ gods, goddesses and spirits, demons and their magic.”
Have we actually learnt anything of any value from these repeated social paroxysms? The repetition suggests we haven’t improved any. We still suffer from extraordinary popular delusions and the madness of crowds [free pdf], so the politicians can’t be totally excoriated. Their knees jerk to the puppeteer’s strings as most of ours do most of the time.
How many of you have written to your pollies? To your newspapers? To the TV channels and made your points of view politely, correctly and supported by undeniable evidence? If you haven’t, now’s the time to start. And once you start, keep it going.
California Lawmakers Consider A Bill That Would Ban The Bible
4/25/2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/25/california-lawmakers-bill-ban-the-bible/
Good Morning Treepers,, **ALONG** with my My Gemini Pals!
Today is My B-Day,, I made it too 55..As My legs are swollen up, in extreme pain again tonight/morning..
Wish I had better news to report..
I had to drop in to wish, For My birthday present…
I hope the…
THE IG report is released today…
Or Perp Walks…
Anyhoo..
Let Me offer up some *Moody Blues*…
**Gemini Dream**
Dear crossthread , Happy birthday to you !
Hope your birthday wishes are granted and that you feel much better too !
Noooo, I haven’t become lazy (no text included with the post)…..this is how the admin said they want me to post articles….”just a brief sentence” followed by the link…..so the easiest way to do that is to simply post the “headline” from the piece.
~~~
Monica Lewinsky Breaks Her Silence After Bill Clinton Says He Does Not Owe Her An Apology
6/04/2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/04/monica-lewinsky-bill-clinton-apology/
Just a reminder: Today was the “Longest Day” in 1944 . For many brave souls from many nations it was their last . America was once the ‘symbol of liberty’ and ” arsenal of democracy ” ! IMNSHO its time we remembered our responsibilities and clean our own house . Too many good men died this day to preserve that opportunity and duty for future generations .
Amen !
