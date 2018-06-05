Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Peter Strzok and Inspector General Report…

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) discusses FBI agent Peter Strzok’s involvement in the Clinton email probe and the Russia investigation; along with the anticipated DOJ-OIG report:
DeSantis continues to impress.
He was also on Laura Ingraham’s show tonight.
I hope he wins in the Florida governors race!
He would make a good governor.
Me too. As a Floridian, I would love to have Ron DeSantis as my Governor. I think he’s doing a whole lot of good in the House, however. Hope his House replacement is as good as Ron is.
So DeSantis isn’t running for reelection to his House seat too?
Sometimes they do that…like when Rubio was running for reelection to the Senate, while running for Pres.
I haven’t seen that Ron DeSantis is running for re-election as a Representative as well as Governor. I’m not in his District, though.
However Rubio said he would be President or go back to civilian life if not. He lied. He shoved all other aspirants aside after he lost the Presidential primary and ran for his Senate seat again. I voted against him in that primary to no avail, obviously! And now he’s whining around being a sly NeverTrumper.
Oh yeah…I remember that now.
Thanks.
No, Rubio promised before the primaries that he’d not run for his Senate seat if he lost his bid for the Presidency. He lied. He does that from time to time.
I remember that now.
We probably should’ve known that he was lying about that…after lying so much during the Presidential primaries.
DeSantis wanted to run for Senate, but our Governor (Rick Scott) is term limited – so he’s running for Senate and DeSantis is running for Governor.
That’s kind of a shame…DeSantis would be a good Senator, too.
Probably a better one than Scott.
But hopefully he will win the governors race.
Ron DeSantis was running for Senate in 2016 but withdrew when weasel incumbent Rubio decided to back out on his promise to retire if he was unsuccessful in his presidential bid. Ron is my congressman and I believe he is the real deal and has a good shot at becoming president in the future. I hate to lose him in congress, but believe governer will give him a shot at president since Rubio blew his senate seat.
I’m a Floridian too. Go Ron!
I wish someone would tell him that the word is “supposedly,” not “supposeably.”
He has my vote,
Big AG is behind Adam Putnam as well as big corps so it’ll be a uphill battle for DeSantis.
Sorry, for whatever reason, DeSantis pulled every punch, watered down every comment. Nothing but Willywords. DOJ has slow walked everything only because these guys are hiding behind the bushes. Smells like Swamp to me.
Look, it makes no sense for the Fox (DOJ) to review the hen house theft report.
We need Nemisis, not a possum.
For whatever reason, would any of us want to be the one identified as the leaker of juicy information from a behind closed doors House inquiry? Maybe Ron wants Adam Schiff to go first.
I wonder if DeSantis is running for Gov of Florida, so he is set up to be Pence’s running mate in 2024, or run for President if Pence doesn’t run in 2024?
LikeLiked by 1 person
DeSantis wanted to run for Senate, but our Governor (Rick Scott) is term limited – so he’s running for Senate and DeSantis is running for Governor.
So much news tonight, my head is spinning. The dominoes are finally starting to fall.000000000
Sorry about the extra o’s. 00
No, DeSantis, I’m sorry to say, does not demonstrate integrity when his rhetoric is, “Congress is going to have to…,” and “What we are going to do, Lou,” and “We are going to go to Speaker and say we need these documents….”
Poor baby. “If we put our foot down, Lou…..” Ooh, scary. Schiff is shaking in his boots.
I had the same reaction to DeSantis interview, for the same reason. But more than that is the complicit slow response to the DOJ slow walk. Pure Fake outrage.
I really like Rep DeSantis and I wish him well. However, I would hate to lose him from the House.
Nice smackdown by Lou on Ryan!
They are entrenched in an ideology that is basically un-American. Their ideology is based upon themselves, their donors and the hades with the populace in general. They are having their cake and could care less about us. They have willingly and with no remorse whatsoever raped us and slowly but surely have been taking our rights away. By God’s grace there is going to be a reckoning coming down on them. I long for the day when they will be held accountable for their crimes against this nation and we the people. Wolverines!
Redactions
(Sung to the tune of Satisfaction, by the Rolling Stones)
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
And I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code
When Grassley de-mands docs released
Ro-sen-stein tries to walk it slow
Final-ly showin’ more and more
Suppos-ed se-cret in-formation
I gotta use my imagination
I can’t de-code, oh no no no
Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
But I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code
When Nunes threatens to im-peach
Well then Rosy tries to tell me
How they’re co-oper-ating ful-ly
But they can’t name the man ’cause he’s been a source
So his identity’s hid of course
I can’t de-code, oh no no no
Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
But I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code
They were spyin’ on Trump’s world
And they plotted this and they con-spired that
Now I’m tryin’ to name John Doe
But they have black-ened the names out, so I can’t see
Cause they must pro-tect his pri-vacy
I can’t de-code, oh no no no
Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code
I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
All these re-dactions, all these re-dactions, all these RE-DACTIONS
Wasn’t much Ron could say about Priestap’s testimony to Lou. However, he hinted the IG report might be out “tomorrow” (June 6th) through/or Monday (June 11).
IG is still on Senate Judiciary schedule for June 11 as of now….
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/hearings/
So maybe – just maybe – we have some sense that the report is imminent.
We’ll just have to see what happens.
Trump is the media master. He could blow the lid off this whole thing in the first episode, but he knows it’s better to keep the suspense going for fifteen. These traitors are going to start turning on each other big time. Get your popcorn ready.
– Big Jake (shadowbanned on CTH)
They redacted the table that cost $700.
That’s an understatement of X100.
The conference table was $70,000.
The redaction is the point, and point taken. While the cost doesn’t strike me as outrageous for a spectacular table. The FRB where I worked had such a table. And it’s got extremely heavy use over the decades for a wide range of purposes. A mind-blowing gorgeous table, well worth whatever it cost. My own humble dining room table was $2,000, I think, and it’s used a small fraction by comparison.
Yes, the conference room table was $70k. With respect, I think that is an absurd expenditure. I worked for a state government for a number of years and was involved in purchasing. None of our highest level executive furniture was anywhere near that expensive. We had to buy stuff cranked out by our state prisons, plastic laminate over particle board.
LikeLiked by 1 person
