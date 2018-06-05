Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Peter Strzok and Inspector General Report…

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) discusses FBI agent Peter Strzok’s involvement in the Clinton email probe and the Russia investigation; along with the anticipated DOJ-OIG report:

31 Responses to Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Peter Strzok and Inspector General Report…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    DeSantis continues to impress.
    He was also on Laura Ingraham’s show tonight.

    I hope he wins in the Florida governors race!
    He would make a good governor.

    • tinamina49blog says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:04 am

      Me too. As a Floridian, I would love to have Ron DeSantis as my Governor. I think he’s doing a whole lot of good in the House, however. Hope his House replacement is as good as Ron is.

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 6, 2018 at 12:11 am

        So DeSantis isn’t running for reelection to his House seat too?

        Sometimes they do that…like when Rubio was running for reelection to the Senate, while running for Pres.

        • tinamina49blog says:
          June 6, 2018 at 12:19 am

          I haven’t seen that Ron DeSantis is running for re-election as a Representative as well as Governor. I’m not in his District, though.
          However Rubio said he would be President or go back to civilian life if not. He lied. He shoved all other aspirants aside after he lost the Presidential primary and ran for his Senate seat again. I voted against him in that primary to no avail, obviously! And now he’s whining around being a sly NeverTrumper.

        • Rhoda R says:
          June 6, 2018 at 1:01 am

          No, Rubio promised before the primaries that he’d not run for his Senate seat if he lost his bid for the Presidency. He lied. He does that from time to time.

          • wheatietoo says:
            June 6, 2018 at 1:40 am

            I remember that now.
            We probably should’ve known that he was lying about that…after lying so much during the Presidential primaries.

        • FanGirl says:
          June 6, 2018 at 1:15 am

          DeSantis wanted to run for Senate, but our Governor (Rick Scott) is term limited – so he’s running for Senate and DeSantis is running for Governor.

          • wheatietoo says:
            June 6, 2018 at 1:36 am

            That’s kind of a shame…DeSantis would be a good Senator, too.
            Probably a better one than Scott.

            But hopefully he will win the governors race.

          • Catinflorida says:
            June 6, 2018 at 2:26 am

            Ron DeSantis was running for Senate in 2016 but withdrew when weasel incumbent Rubio decided to back out on his promise to retire if he was unsuccessful in his presidential bid. Ron is my congressman and I believe he is the real deal and has a good shot at becoming president in the future. I hate to lose him in congress, but believe governer will give him a shot at president since Rubio blew his senate seat.

      • Amy2 says:
        June 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

        I’m a Floridian too. Go Ron!

      • BestBets says:
        June 6, 2018 at 1:17 am

        I wish someone would tell him that the word is “supposedly,” not “supposeably.”

    • cav16 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:05 am

      He has my vote,

    • MM says:
      June 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Big AG is behind Adam Putnam as well as big corps so it’ll be a uphill battle for DeSantis.

    • MVW says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Sorry, for whatever reason, DeSantis pulled every punch, watered down every comment. Nothing but Willywords. DOJ has slow walked everything only because these guys are hiding behind the bushes. Smells like Swamp to me.

      Look, it makes no sense for the Fox (DOJ) to review the hen house theft report.

      We need Nemisis, not a possum.

      • tinamina49blog says:
        June 6, 2018 at 1:44 am

        For whatever reason, would any of us want to be the one identified as the leaker of juicy information from a behind closed doors House inquiry? Maybe Ron wants Adam Schiff to go first.

  2. justme928 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:01 am

    I wonder if DeSantis is running for Gov of Florida, so he is set up to be Pence’s running mate in 2024, or run for President if Pence doesn’t run in 2024?

  3. cheryl says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:02 am

    So much news tonight, my head is spinning. The dominoes are finally starting to fall.000000000

  4. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:07 am

    No, DeSantis, I’m sorry to say, does not demonstrate integrity when his rhetoric is, “Congress is going to have to…,” and “What we are going to do, Lou,” and “We are going to go to Speaker and say we need these documents….”
    Poor baby. “If we put our foot down, Lou…..” Ooh, scary. Schiff is shaking in his boots.

    • MVW says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:04 am

      I had the same reaction to DeSantis interview, for the same reason. But more than that is the complicit slow response to the DOJ slow walk. Pure Fake outrage.

  5. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:11 am

    I really like Rep DeSantis and I wish him well. However, I would hate to lose him from the House.

  6. kiskiminetas says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    They are entrenched in an ideology that is basically un-American. Their ideology is based upon themselves, their donors and the hades with the populace in general. They are having their cake and could care less about us. They have willingly and with no remorse whatsoever raped us and slowly but surely have been taking our rights away. By God’s grace there is going to be a reckoning coming down on them. I long for the day when they will be held accountable for their crimes against this nation and we the people. Wolverines!

  7. Karl Kastner says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Redactions
    (Sung to the tune of Satisfaction, by the Rolling Stones)

    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    And I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
    I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code

    When Grassley de-mands docs released
    Ro-sen-stein tries to walk it slow
    Final-ly showin’ more and more
    Suppos-ed se-cret in-formation
    I gotta use my imagination
    I can’t de-code, oh no no no

    Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    But I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
    I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code

    When Nunes threatens to im-peach
    Well then Rosy tries to tell me
    How they’re co-oper-ating ful-ly
    But they can’t name the man ’cause he’s been a source
    So his identity’s hid of course
    I can’t de-code, oh no no no

    Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    But I try and I sigh, and I try, and I sigh
    I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code

    They were spyin’ on Trump’s world
    And they plotted this and they con-spired that
    Now I’m tryin’ to name John Doe
    But they have black-ened the names out, so I can’t see
    Cause they must pro-tect his pri-vacy
    I can’t de-code, oh no no no

    Hey DOJ, what’s the de-lay?
    I can’t de-code, I can’t de-code

    I can’t de-code, all these re-dactions
    All these re-dactions, all these re-dactions, all these RE-DACTIONS

  8. The Boss says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Wasn’t much Ron could say about Priestap’s testimony to Lou. However, he hinted the IG report might be out “tomorrow” (June 6th) through/or Monday (June 11).

    IG is still on Senate Judiciary schedule for June 11 as of now….
    https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/hearings/

    So maybe – just maybe – we have some sense that the report is imminent.
    We’ll just have to see what happens.

  9. LegacyDriver says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Trump is the media master. He could blow the lid off this whole thing in the first episode, but he knows it’s better to keep the suspense going for fifteen. These traitors are going to start turning on each other big time. Get your popcorn ready.

    – Big Jake (shadowbanned on CTH)

  10. bour3 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 1:08 am

    They redacted the table that cost $700.
    That’s an understatement of X100.
    The conference table was $70,000.
    The redaction is the point, and point taken. While the cost doesn’t strike me as outrageous for a spectacular table. The FRB where I worked had such a table. And it’s got extremely heavy use over the decades for a wide range of purposes. A mind-blowing gorgeous table, well worth whatever it cost. My own humble dining room table was $2,000, I think, and it’s used a small fraction by comparison.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 6, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Yes, the conference room table was $70k. With respect, I think that is an absurd expenditure. I worked for a state government for a number of years and was involved in purchasing. None of our highest level executive furniture was anywhere near that expensive. We had to buy stuff cranked out by our state prisons, plastic laminate over particle board.

  11. Hillyard says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Of course the IG report will contain cya redactions by the fbi/doj. The good news is that even with the redactions, Huber has the whole report in it’s entirety. Also, seems like good news McCabe is offering to testify against Comey for immunity. Ya sure. I don’t think so Andy. Huber will get Gomer Comey too.

