McConnell Cancels Recess…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cancelled the August recess.

Co-Dependent No More

224 Responses to McConnell Cancels Recess…

  1. Sentient says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    I believe the next looming potential government shutdown is in September. Time for the president to dig in his heels. Full Wall funding or nothing gets signed. Nothing.

  2. tonyE says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    WE ARE WINNING 😉

    Check out the vacancies in the Ninth Court of Appeals ( 8 out of 29 judges ) and the Ninth Court district courts ( 21 out of 112 judges ).

    If Trump fills all of them we have a chance, a possibility, to STOP Progressive LAWFARE in the West Coast.

    • blondegator says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      I served on Federal Jury duty in April (Florida Southern District). Our judge said there were 5 vacancies in the district. I looked it up…there are 15 positions. So 1/3 not filled. As a citizen, and a taxpayer, that is just NOT acceptable!

      It’s about time Mitch & the R’s in the Senate got off the dime and did the people’s work. And quite frankly, I don’t care if they go nuclear on everything. Get. It. Done!

  3. TwoLaine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Even schoolchildren know that if you don’t get your work done you don’t get recess.

    • CorwinAmber says:
      June 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      or as Pink Floyd would say:

      “If you don’t eat yer meat, you can’t have any pudding
      How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat yer meat?”

      All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall (Trump’s wall!)

  4. CollusionMyth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Congress, earn those extra dollars that make you millionaires by the time you leave the Swamp.

  5. Minnie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Alleluia, doing what they ought to do in the FIRST place, on the taxpayer dime.

    Hey Congress, you work for us!

    Now, get ‘er done ✅

  6. TNgal says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    McConnell has discovered that he likes WINNING!

  7. FL_GUY says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Everyone is speculating about this move so I will chime in.

    I believe that Mitch is following through on orders from President Trump. President Trump has for a while now talked about how the Senate should not get a break when there is so much to be done. President Trump, who knows the laws better than any President in recent history, he knows, and is willing to exercise his authority, to keep the Senate and Congress, or either in session.

    Mitch’s announcement is an early warning from President Trump that if you don’t get done what I want, you aren’t going to have any campaign time for November. No more games. Get done what I want or sit in DC for the next 5 months.

    By giving this warning through Mitch, it gives Mitch the appearance of authority and let’s the D-Rats know they have to let things pass or they can’t campaign; if they leave to campaign anyway, there is less obstruction. It’s a Win/Win for President Trump; he will either get what he needs or the D-Rats will not be able to campaign for November.

    So, I don’t believe Mitch is trying to pull a fast one, I believe he is the messenger for President Trump and the idea of NO RECESS puts the D-Rats in a bad place with the November elections coming up. People have trouble believing it but things HAVE changed thanks to President Trump. JMHO

    • AH_C says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      Exactly. Trump is the change agent we’ve been waiting for. All the old rules don’t apply to the POTUS who thinks it’s just self-serving hogwash. Thank God that Trump came along when he did. And thank God, politicians on both sides of the aisle are getting heartburn over so many broken traditions.

    • Sharpshorts says:
      June 5, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      I like your ideas…“it gives Mitch the appearance of authority” which would appeal to him….s/ He is such a great leader, don’t you know /s

  8. Sanders says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    I guess I’m just more jaded than most. When does McConnell do anything good for the country?

    I see it as a play to keep President Trump from making recess appointments of some of the less popular nominees.

    • Sanders says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      I will even go more cynical and say it is to keep President Trump from firing Sessions and recess appointing his replacement.

    • AH_C says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      Nah, Trump can recall every single one of them which destroys the kabuki game of everyone goes home except for a chosen few to block any recess appointments.

      If Trump’s working, no excuse for all of them not to be here working for the people. Trump is letting Mitch assume responsibility for keeping the critters busy during the normal recess period. If Mitch chokes, Trump will give him a reason to doubly choke on the beautiful golden Trump leash.

    • Summer says:
      June 5, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      Yep, that was the first bulb that lit up in muh Russian Bot central processing unit as well but I will give Mitch the benefit of the doubt. He’s been focused on confirmations for quite some time, even bragged how many judges they managed to confirm. Perhaps it’s both — he wants to earn some brownie points AND prevent President Trump from firing his buddy Jeff and appoint a real AG.

  9. Carolina Kat says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Wonder if the bit in Schumer’s mouth is beginning to grate. He asked for it… Now Tester and Heitcamp (sp?) and Manchin can hand their losses over to the obstruction policies of the leadership. Maybe that will undermine the lockstep Democrats strategy and force the vulnerable to yield to their own survival.

  10. AH_C says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Trump: “Mitch, don’t make me recall you all from recess. You’d best get in front of this like it was your idea.”

    Mitch: “Waal. Okay, I’ll put the word out”

  11. MTK says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Afaid PDJT will make recess appointments.

  12. Minnie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Thank you, Sundance. Ziiggii and everyone for clearly explaining the shenanigans.

    Your tweet, Sundance, is academic grade curriculum and should be required reading, for all.

    MAGA 🇺🇸

  13. Cathy M. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Man, that’s a photo I can’t unsee!!

    (The last item in SD’s Twitter link following his article above)

  14. L4grasshopper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    About time The Turtle played a touch of hardball.

    Prediction: Schumer stops using all possible means to stall nominee processing. He knows that it’s a long shot for Dems to win back Senate, but if they can’t fundraise and campaign, there is no chance.

  15. defendurrightsblog says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Did you click on Sundance’s link titled “co-dependent no more?”

    McConnell is simply trying to prevent Trump from making recess appointments.

    Someone linked McConnell’s wife’s failure and treachery in her position. Seems like a good time to fire her.

