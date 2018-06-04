FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to Testify Tomorrow to Joint Congressional Committee…

Posted on June 4, 2018 by

As previously discussed, FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap, FBI Head of National Security Division, Michael Steinbach, and the former head of the FBI National Security Division, John Giacalone, are all scheduled to testify to congress this month.

The three FBI officials will be testifying to a joint congressional committee of the Judiciary and House Oversight members.  The joint committee was formed by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy.  The first testimony is tomorrow; and FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap will go first.   This will be Priestap’s first congressional testimony.  Unfortunately, the testimony will be behind closed doors.

FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, is central to all of the activity that was happening in both the Clinton investigation and the Trump investigation. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s immediate boss. However, as noted in the text messages Strzok often worked around Priestap at the behest of the person giving him political instructions – FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The timing of the testimony also speaks to the timing of the upcoming Inspector General report regarding the politicization of the DOJ and FBI surrounding the Clinton investigative outcomes.  Some of the most significant releases have come while President Trump is outside of Washington DC; and with the G7 on June 8th – 9th in Canada; it would seem likely the IG report is to be made public anytime over the next 72 hours.

Again, a note of caution.  Eight months ago -in advance of the sunlight now upon the FBI and DOJ- Trey Gowdy created the joint committee between Oversight and Judiciary.  There is increased reason to believe Trey Gowdy is compromised and working on a self-driven-agenda to defend the institutions currently under review.

Remember, Gowdy opened a ridiculous investigation on the White House doctor, but refused to participate in an investigation of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller.   Priorities.  Recently Gowdy has been very public with his defense of Mueller, the corrupt FBI apparatus and the DOJ where he was a former U.S. prosecutor.   Ergo, given his structured positioning – these closed door hearings might not generate the type of inquisitive and hard-lined questioning that many are hoping for.  Again, just a precaution on expectations.

Earlier today Lou Dobbs and John Solomon discussed tomorrow’s hearing.  [Prompted, just hit play]

 

.

Prior CTH article on Joint Committee Hearing.

Prior The Hill article on Joint Committee Hearing.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, Jeff Sessions, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, TowerGate, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

23 Responses to FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to Testify Tomorrow to Joint Congressional Committee…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    And Mueller off to court…Making things up on Manafort…
    Who would have known right?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Been waiting for this one.

    Yeah, too bad it’s closed door.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. H.R. says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Closed doors. eh?

    Then the presence or absence of leaks will have to tell the tale. No news is good news, meaning the testimony was damaging to the swamp if there are no leaks to the YSM.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Jedi9 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    If hard questions are not going to be asked, then what is the point of having the hearing in the first place?

    Gowdy exposed himself as being part of the swamp. The cat is out of the bag, and no going back for him now, hence his announcement that he is not seeking reelection for he knows he is at a point of no return! Living silently in disgrace as the sun sets is no way to live at all!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. No_BlahBlah says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Closed doors Eh?

    Great,
    That means everyone can tell different stories,
    Sweet, the clodhoppers won’t be able to tell night from day after we get through with our media appearances!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. wheatietoo says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Thanks, Sundance.

    I was really hoping that we would get to see Priestap’s testimony.
    What possible ‘national security’ issue could there be, that would necessitate a closed-door hearing?

    I am so sick of the guilty parties getting to hide behind redactions and closed-door hearings.
    It is not helping to keep my Cold Anger, cold.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      June 4, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      Agreed, wholeheartedly.

      No closed door meetings or testimony.

      I’m almost at the point where I believe that there should be live feeds of everything happening on the Hill. A channel dedicated to watching our tax dollars at work in real time.

      A Political Truman Show.

      Let the light shine!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Closed door = Dress rehearsals for public kabuki whitewashes.

    Like

    Reply
  9. biggierat says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Hard to figure Gowdy out. Trump would never appoint Foghorn Leghorn to whatever the lowest federal officer is.

    Like

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Months ago Dowdy announced he would not seek re-election. He knew then he would never win again once he had to do another Benghazi-type cover up. He knew from the start how this was going to play out. He concocted this joint Judiciary/Oversight committee, ran interference for Nunes when he was out of action, played up his lawyer skills to Nunes,…He knew. Now it’s showtime only he is going to do his best to make sure it’s in secret, down-played. Cover up. He already has a retirement plan planned. He’s covered there.

    Like

    Reply
  11. vikingmom says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Is Goodlatte a white hat/black hat/unknown? And will Adam Schiff be anywhere near this hearing?

    Like

    Reply
  12. FL_GUY says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    I wonder if Gowdy will have on his size 25 shoes, baggy pants and red squeeze nose for the interview? It would give him more credibility, LOL!

    Like

    Reply
  13. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    This should all be public. IMHO, only under the most dire circumstances should things like this be privately held.

    I’m tired of back room testimony, deals and coups.

    Let the light shine!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Alex, I’ll Take DOJ/OIG Investigations for $1,000:

    From Horowitz’s letter to Congress – obtained by CNN:

    We will update you on the specific timing for the report’s release, and I will be prepared to provide a briefing and testify publicly about our findings and conclusions as soon as the report is released.

    This would imply the IG Report will be released no later than the morning of June 5, 2018 – but likely sooner.

    https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/30/the-inspector-generals-pending-report/

    Like

    Reply
  15. billrla says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    More bread and circuses, although we don’t actually get any bread and cannot actually attend any circuses.

    Like

    Reply
  16. noswamp says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    “Recently Gowdy has been very public with his defense of Mueller, the corrupt FBI apparatus and the DOJ where he was a former U.S. prosecutor. Ergo, given his structured positioning – these closed door hearings might not generate the type of inquisitive and hard-lined questioning that many are hoping for. ”

    SD,

    IG Report to come out within the next 72 hrs. I agree. I am thinking if Horowitz is a white hat then report might come out within 24 hours. If not then maybe on the 11th when Trump is in Singapore so they can bury the report. I hope earlier though. If Friday, they they will release to bury report as well during weekend when POTUS is busy.
    I am thinking that your instincts SD are correct. I too feel that the sole purpose of this interview with BP by Gowdy behind closed doors is to REBUT the actual IG Report and rehabilitate BP as a supporter of the DOJ.

    “There is increased reason to believe Trey Gowdy is compromised and working on a self-driven-agenda to defend the institutions currently under review.”

    Trey is a coward and has been compromised. Everyone now knows this. I do not hold out any hope for that man to protect this country. He is there to play interference for the Swamp and to represent DOJ in his efforts to protect the DOJ. Expect his questions to be in the form of adversarial if BP indicates DOJ committed crimes, and supportive if BP indicates he loves he DOJ and disagrees with IG.

    Like

    Reply
  17. cthulhu says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    I’m thinkin’ that Wednesday, 6/6 is going to be D-Day……again.

    “Cry ‘Havoc!’, and let slip the dogs of war”.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s