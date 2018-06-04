FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to Testify Tomorrow to Joint Congressional Committee…

As previously discussed, FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap, FBI Head of National Security Division, Michael Steinbach, and the former head of the FBI National Security Division, John Giacalone, are all scheduled to testify to congress this month.
The three FBI officials will be testifying to a joint congressional committee of the Judiciary and House Oversight members. The joint committee was formed by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy. The first testimony is tomorrow; and FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap will go first. This will be Priestap’s first congressional testimony. Unfortunately, the testimony will be behind closed doors.
FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, is central to all of the activity that was happening in both the Clinton investigation and the Trump investigation. Bill Priestap was FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s immediate boss. However, as noted in the text messages Strzok often worked around Priestap at the behest of the person giving him political instructions – FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
The timing of the testimony also speaks to the timing of the upcoming Inspector General report regarding the politicization of the DOJ and FBI surrounding the Clinton investigative outcomes. Some of the most significant releases have come while President Trump is outside of Washington DC; and with the G7 on June 8th – 9th in Canada; it would seem likely the IG report is to be made public anytime over the next 72 hours.
Again, a note of caution. Eight months ago -in advance of the sunlight now upon the FBI and DOJ- Trey Gowdy created the joint committee between Oversight and Judiciary. There is increased reason to believe Trey Gowdy is compromised and working on a self-driven-agenda to defend the institutions currently under review.
Remember, Gowdy opened a ridiculous investigation on the White House doctor, but refused to participate in an investigation of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Priorities. Recently Gowdy has been very public with his defense of Mueller, the corrupt FBI apparatus and the DOJ where he was a former U.S. prosecutor. Ergo, given his structured positioning – these closed door hearings might not generate the type of inquisitive and hard-lined questioning that many are hoping for. Again, just a precaution on expectations.
Earlier today Lou Dobbs and John Solomon discussed tomorrow’s hearing. [Prompted, just hit play]
.
Prior CTH article on Joint Committee Hearing.
Prior The Hill article on Joint Committee Hearing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Mueller off to court…Making things up on Manafort…
Who would have known right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, Manafort allegedly texted someone – back in February- and all of a sudden he’s a flight risk. Go figure.
LikeLike
Been waiting for this one.
Yeah, too bad it’s closed door.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Closed doors. eh?
Then the presence or absence of leaks will have to tell the tale. No news is good news, meaning the testimony was damaging to the swamp if there are no leaks to the YSM.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If hard questions are not going to be asked, then what is the point of having the hearing in the first place?
Gowdy exposed himself as being part of the swamp. The cat is out of the bag, and no going back for him now, hence his announcement that he is not seeking reelection for he knows he is at a point of no return! Living silently in disgrace as the sun sets is no way to live at all!
LikeLiked by 2 people
May be!… but it sure is a nice way to pad the bank account! Just saying…
LikeLiked by 2 people
it is all about the money
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy is leaving ALL his options open for his future. That means he has to be a good little boy with the globalists. HE might as well be one of the conspirators for all I think of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Closed doors Eh?
Great,
That means everyone can tell different stories,
Sweet, the clodhoppers won’t be able to tell night from day after we get through with our media appearances!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sundance.
I was really hoping that we would get to see Priestap’s testimony.
What possible ‘national security’ issue could there be, that would necessitate a closed-door hearing?
I am so sick of the guilty parties getting to hide behind redactions and closed-door hearings.
It is not helping to keep my Cold Anger, cold.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, wholeheartedly.
No closed door meetings or testimony.
I’m almost at the point where I believe that there should be live feeds of everything happening on the Hill. A channel dedicated to watching our tax dollars at work in real time.
A Political Truman Show.
Let the light shine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Closed door = Dress rehearsals for public kabuki whitewashes.
LikeLike
Hard to figure Gowdy out. Trump would never appoint Foghorn Leghorn to whatever the lowest federal officer is.
LikeLike
Months ago Dowdy announced he would not seek re-election. He knew then he would never win again once he had to do another Benghazi-type cover up. He knew from the start how this was going to play out. He concocted this joint Judiciary/Oversight committee, ran interference for Nunes when he was out of action, played up his lawyer skills to Nunes,…He knew. Now it’s showtime only he is going to do his best to make sure it’s in secret, down-played. Cover up. He already has a retirement plan planned. He’s covered there.
LikeLike
Is Goodlatte a white hat/black hat/unknown? And will Adam Schiff be anywhere near this hearing?
LikeLike
Whiter hat that all hat, no cattle Gowdy.
I think.
LikeLike
I wonder if Gowdy will have on his size 25 shoes, baggy pants and red squeeze nose for the interview? It would give him more credibility, LOL!
LikeLike
This should all be public. IMHO, only under the most dire circumstances should things like this be privately held.
I’m tired of back room testimony, deals and coups.
Let the light shine!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex, I’ll Take DOJ/OIG Investigations for $1,000:
From Horowitz’s letter to Congress – obtained by CNN:
We will update you on the specific timing for the report’s release, and I will be prepared to provide a briefing and testify publicly about our findings and conclusions as soon as the report is released.
This would imply the IG Report will be released no later than the morning of June 5, 2018 – but likely sooner.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/30/the-inspector-generals-pending-report/
LikeLike
More bread and circuses, although we don’t actually get any bread and cannot actually attend any circuses.
LikeLike
“Recently Gowdy has been very public with his defense of Mueller, the corrupt FBI apparatus and the DOJ where he was a former U.S. prosecutor. Ergo, given his structured positioning – these closed door hearings might not generate the type of inquisitive and hard-lined questioning that many are hoping for. ”
SD,
IG Report to come out within the next 72 hrs. I agree. I am thinking if Horowitz is a white hat then report might come out within 24 hours. If not then maybe on the 11th when Trump is in Singapore so they can bury the report. I hope earlier though. If Friday, they they will release to bury report as well during weekend when POTUS is busy.
I am thinking that your instincts SD are correct. I too feel that the sole purpose of this interview with BP by Gowdy behind closed doors is to REBUT the actual IG Report and rehabilitate BP as a supporter of the DOJ.
“There is increased reason to believe Trey Gowdy is compromised and working on a self-driven-agenda to defend the institutions currently under review.”
Trey is a coward and has been compromised. Everyone now knows this. I do not hold out any hope for that man to protect this country. He is there to play interference for the Swamp and to represent DOJ in his efforts to protect the DOJ. Expect his questions to be in the form of adversarial if BP indicates DOJ committed crimes, and supportive if BP indicates he loves he DOJ and disagrees with IG.
LikeLike
I’m thinkin’ that Wednesday, 6/6 is going to be D-Day……again.
“Cry ‘Havoc!’, and let slip the dogs of war”.
LikeLike