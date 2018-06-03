Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Peter Navarro…

White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss U.S. trade policy, steel and aluminum tariffs.
Advertisements
White House Director of Trade Policy Peter Navarro appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss U.S. trade policy, steel and aluminum tariffs.
Thank you for posting Sunday show videos, from those of us too busy with our own lives to add to those network ratings.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Seconded. Thanks.
LikeLike
And an extra-special thank you from those of us who do not subscribe to cable.
:-))
LikeLike
And a triple extra thank you for proving we don’t need no STINKING cable to stay informed. I am celebrating being cable free for one year this month. NICE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Six years for me now…haven’t missed it a bit!
LikeLike
Going to be a MAGA week. I am thinking D-Day, June 6th. Just guess N.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Per Maria – the Atlantic Federal Resetve sees 4.7% growth for 2nd quarter.
Holy cow!
Well done, Mr. Navarro, stating facts succinctly, well done.
I appreciate Maria’s interview style, allowing Mr. Navarro to complete a thought/sentence.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There should be a disclaimer on a scroll… Maria is married to an investor, Jonathan Steinberg of Wisdomtree Investments (his father Saul started)
Maria has Murdoch WSJ producer prompting her to keep pressing. Red State job loss meme… Hey Maria….$800 billion trade deficit …. already lost”trade war”…. pretending to not know
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maria needs a time out… This was a hard interview to watch with her getting her scripted counterpoints in…
The talking point about labeling Canada as a security threat is cow farts… This is meant strictly for the low info voters to get them riled up…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Canadians Raise Flatulence Tax on Wisconsin dairy farms…. clouds of cow farts polluting Ottawa
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I understand your point, Dave, I truly believe Maria, et al, are spitting in the wind.
America is waking up, thanks to Mr. President and his loyal Deplorables.
Our numbers grow, daily.
So, let them put on their s*^t arse grins and present ridiculous questions/hypotheses.
President Trump and his Administration have this, and we have his back.
They underestimate the power of We the People.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seldom listen to the shows posted, but today I forced myself to watch this one and was extremely disappointed her style. If Maria is one of the better interviewers, heaven help us all. I appreciate Navarro’s getting his message across as much as he could. But frankly, I’ll not watch again. Let me read transcripts or opinion pieces for myself without having to slog through someone else’s preconceived notions of right and wrong – or perhaps, of fact and BS.
LikeLike
And now Candice Owens parents under pressure.
Ridiculous.
LikeLike
Indeed, Americans are waking up. You can lead a horse to water but you cannot make it drink… All you can do is show it where the water is and hope the horse will drink it when it wants it. My point with my comment about Maria here was she was trying to drive the horses off from Peter Navaro trying to show the water…
I appreciate the patience I saw in Mr. Navaro and the other interview with Chris Malice and Larry Kudlow. By showing the water, they (Mr. Navaro and Mr. Kudlow) are educating others and showing how complicit these media types are against the working men and women of this nation. This interview was not fair and balanced, it was fear and nuanced…
LikeLike
the middle class people such as myself are not worried about paying higher prices to buy products produced in the USA by tax paying Americans. The big corporations invested in Chinese and foreign products and investment stocks are the ones screaming about it. They are the ones that lose profits and tax shelters. Trump/Ross are leveling out the playing field, rather than line their pockets with kickbacks, stock options and bribes that 95% of CONgress takes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. Please let me save up to buy American products again. I am sick of the shoddy Chinese (and other) imports. Since October 15, two brand new blenders have broken on me. One (Oster – Mexico – lasted about five weeks) and the other (Black and Decker – China – lasted six months). I am now waiting the arrival of an American made one (Blendtec) that cost $200, but has an 8 (yes, eight) year guarantee! BTW I’m a little old lady in tennis shoes who only uses it once a day to make Bullet Proof Coffee for breakfast.
LikeLike
Whenever listening to or reading Business News, one has to keep in mind their approach to trade discussions comes from a completely different context. The “reporters, commentators, and experts”, who are media employees, approach anything business from the perspective of changes in stocks and bonds. These people focus solely on the bottom line and values of equities. They do not have a care about growth of industry and skilled labor pools in the US unless it reduces cost and increases profits.
On the other hand, members of President Trump’s team and President Trump, care about the welfare people and nation they represent.
The American People have to decide if they want compare prices of goods fairly priced and growth of skilled tax paying labor pools vs cheap stuff on the shelves and hamburger flipper being the pinnacle of the skilled labor pool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The focus of the President and his team remains fair trade, fairly riced goods competing and fair competition. The business media folks, included the beloved Maria B, never discuss these aspects of trade. The only Business Media people I have heard discussing trade and business in a balanced way are; Charles Payne, Stuart Varney, Liz Clamen and Liz MacDonald.
LikeLike
Maria wants to stay employed, so she does what Murdoch Jr. tells her. Her “money honey” days are a distant memory.
LikeLike
Nobody said the game wasn’t going to be hardball…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pfffft, merely a curve in the road 👍
We have the Master Negotiatior on our side – we are blessed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Art of the deal 101.
LikeLike
What’s so hilarious are the naysayers and doom and bloomers who fail to add! If we have smaller trade deficits than more of our net worth stays in the good ole USA! If these countries could produce what we sell to them, they would’ve stopped buying from us years ago!!! Also, all money from US Tariffs go to pay off tax revenue deficits (ie Federal Reserve!)…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly what Navarro needs to say but doesn’t. Trump could find someone sharper and quicker than he.
LikeLike
I’m not impressed with Navarro. He could blow up Maria’s stupid scare tactics by pointing out the simple fact that money flows where it’s cheapest to do business and the market is biggest, which means businesses will naturally begin producing in America. The increase in jobs and standard of living will create more than enough domestic consumption and productivity to offset whatever may be lost to any “retaliation” especially from Canada or MX. But most importantly, when those countries are running surpluses in the billions of dollars strictly due to unfair tariffs, WE have very little to lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is IMO doing several very smart things simultaneously.
1. Hiring very articulate lieutenants. Mattis, Pompeo, Navarro, Kudlow (former TV personality) being exhibit A. A lessonnlearned from The Apprentice.
2. Distilling things to their essence for us Deplorables. Example from Navarro here. ‘Look, steel and aluminum are essential for national defense. Cannot rely on imports. NAFTA completely separate. Canada unfair to Maine loggers and Wisconsin dairy farmers.’
3. Stating clearly what he and his lieutenants fair trade = bilateral reciprocity. Example of unfair: EU autos. Example of unfair: China IPR.
Will aid midterms, because boters are gaining clarity about goals and methods—and seeing major results (jobs, tax reform ‘crumbs’, business…) The louder globalists and progressives howl, the more confident Deplorables become about promises made, promises kept.
LikeLike
Guess what? Navarro did not do a good enough job saying DJT is virtually keeping our steel and aluminum from out & out failure. Guess what? He also wastes time using too many superlatives. Guess what? If I hear the phrase one more time, I’m going to rip my ears off.
LikeLike
My take on this interview is Navarro is still trying to apologize for suggesting Halper be considered as an ambassador. I have appreciated many of his interviews and talks on trade. He seems rattled.
LikeLike