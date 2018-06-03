Secretary Pompeo Recognizes 29th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre…

Oh boy… subtle like a brick through a window. Lest there be any debate remaining about the U.S. position toward China in the ongoing Dragon/Panda diplomatic dance, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just delivered a message.
Against the jousting backdrop of Chinese influence over North Korea; and remembering that U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is –right now– in Beijing discussing the future of U.S. and Chinese trade relations; and understanding that even mentioning the 1989 Tiananmen uprising/massacre is forbidden in China….. well:
On the 29th anniversary of the violent suppression of peaceful demonstrations in and around Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, we remember the tragic loss of innocent lives.
As Liu Xiaobo wrote in his 2010 Nobel Peace Prize speech, delivered in absentia, “the ghosts of June 4th have not yet been laid to rest.”
We join others in the international community in urging the Chinese government to make a full public accounting of those killed, detained or missing; to release those who have been jailed for striving to keep the memory of Tiananmen Square alive; and to end the continued harassment of demonstration participants and their families.
The United States views the protection of human rights as a fundamental duty of all countries, and we urge the Chinese government to respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens. (link)
Long time readers may note the importance of this anniversary; while technically the anniversary date is tomorrow, June 4th, I cannot help but see the State Department announcement today, while Secretary Ross is in Beijing, as a message directly targeted to the heart of Beijing.
Thank you Secretary Pompeo, and President Donald Trump
Never forget…
Never…
Somehow it feels like President Trump was not happy with China’s response in Wilber’s meeting on trade.
I’m curious how this plays in N. Korea, we’re sort of promising not to mess around with their internal stuff at the denuke table.
Kim-Jong Un is a simple petty dictator…. We have to be considering flipping him to our side… throw in enough bennies and guarantees that he won’t go to jail… Set up a 10 to 15 year transition to some type of more representative government and make NK our allies.
“Trump was not happy with China’s response in Wilber’s meeting on trade.”
This is typical Chinese negotiation tactics. They always start out with the, what is not going to happen or be accepted by the counter party offer. That is their stating place- always.
Wait until Monday or Tuesday….
Tomorrow is a new day…..maybe tomorrow Trump will be happy with China…
Yes, that has been my experience doing business there. No such thing there as right or wrong, anything they could get away with was okay.
Exactly…. and when you do sign a contract you better have someone there 24/7 to make SURE that contract is being enforced. They like “flexible ” contracts if they can get away with it…
Forget the “losing the face” it’s nonsense.. they lose the face, get slammed for it, and then get a new face.
Round and round we go …
The time/date in China right now is June 4th. They are waking up to this announcement. Yikes.
8:42 AM
Monday, June 4, 2018 (GMT+8)
Time in China
*That’s* gotta hurt.
With the Fall of the Berlin Wall a wave of Freedom swept across Europe, Russia and Asia and was stopped at Tiananmen Square when Big Bush cut a deal with the Red Army. America would trade our capital and technology for their Iron Rice Bowl, if China would create the perfect police state. Big Bush created the “Chinese Miracle” the same way Prescott Bush created the Nazi Miracle, for the same reason, to stage another world war.
“Overthrowing the Kit & Kaboodle” at FauxScienceSlayer website
A well deserved recognition and such an important moment in time leading up to the birth of the Conservative Treehouse.
Tankman, never forget.
“while technically the anniversary date is tomorrow, June 4th”
Sundance, while you’re amazing at analyzing things, how did you miss this LOL. China is 12 hours ahead, so it is technically June 4th over there.
Intricate networks of corruption. Tick. International time zones. Not so much. Lol
What always gets me is that the guys that die in a war never know if their side wins.
Maybe they do…
That statement is deep…………real real deep.
Maybe one person knew… “the last casualty of the Civil War” AKA Abe Lincoln. Knew he won but also dreamed about his death which happened about 5 days after victory.
One other.
Russell Casse (died July 4, 1996) was a Vietnam War fighter pilot and crop duster from Imperial Valley, California who sacrificed himself to destroy an Alien City Destroyer threatening Area 51 during the War of 1996. … Russell served as a F-4 fighter pilot for the USN/USMC in the Vietnam War. Anyone remember him?
How could one forget Russell Casse :0)…..Independence Day – Randy Quaid….
Quaid is crazier than my aunt Harriet, (and she’s in a loony bin) , but Quaid was a perfect casting choice for the role.
Those who accepted Christ in their lifetime can look down from heaven.
Let the light of truth shine!
Awesome job, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo!
I like the job he’s doing better than the last several SOSes, already.
Our man Pompeo just poked the Dragon with a sharp stick.
Hah. I love it.
wheatietoo,
You just reminded me of Bilbo Baggins poking the Dragon Smaug with Sting …
… only, our man Pompeo is biglier! 🙂
About as subtle as a ball peen hammer between the eyes. I love it when our fearless wolverines hammer & poke away! A lot of these young “men” today have never had role models with real testosterone.
Just reading the title of Sundance’s post made me gasp out loud. I sure got the message and I’m about as subtle as a ton of bricks. If I got it, I imagine those highly nuanced and layered meaning types in Beijing heard it 5 x 5.
And as an added benefit, pffffttt to all the libtards who always moan that we don’t bring up human rights!
Is part 3 of this documentary available?
I can’t find Part 3. For some reason it is not showing up on Youtube. Part 4 begins after the massacre. It looks like Part 3 would be the actually violent confrontation. Interesting that this isn’t available . . . .
“Even mentioning the 1989 Tiananmen uprising/massacre is forbidden in China….” Sounds like the Tommy Robinson arrest in England. The kangaroo court judge put a gag order on the media. It was lifted a few days later as everyone was getting their news from the internet.
Britain needs Merlin to awaken and save them. The Brits are under a terrible spell.
It definitely seems supernatural. They’re just seemingly walking off the cliff while every time I read about the latest atrocities in the UK, there’s a silent scream in my head, SAVE YOURSELVES!!!
I almost can’t believe what they’ve done to themselves. All the A type personalities must’ve left their shores.
The guy in front of the tanks. Long may he reign!
^^^ THIS^^^
I honor the brave people that died in the 1989 Tiananmen uprising/massacre for the cause of Freedom.
May their seeds of freedom grow and become mighty trees, inspiring more, and leading to FREEDOM for all Chinese people.
Great Father, hear my prayer.
My Father and Stepmother were the first foreigners to stand atop the Rostrum at Tiananmen Square, chosen at random while on a trip to China. They were on the front page of the National Paper, received a ceremonial adorned plate and pretty much, the entire red carpet experience. The rest of his trip, they were recognized EVERYWHERE they went. Have the newspaper article framed on the wall in my office.
This is an EPICLY HUGE ‘lil subtle utterance of focus directed at The Panda.
#SoMuchWinning
#StillNotTired
#Wolverines
when was that , Carter? Date?
Crazy, Jan 8, 1988. In my mind, I have always thought it was after. WOW. Trying to share a tweet with the pic. Twitter has me all locked down.
I give up. Shared the pics to twitter but twitter has it so I cannot copy link to my tweet on this specific tweet. Check my twitter for pics 😉
Can’t. Your account is protected.
To this day my heart jumps to my throat just thinking about that man who stood in front of the tanks.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like many of you, I visited the Square a few years ago and managed to take a few minutes to stand alone and try to envision what it must have been like on that day. I watched the video once…cannot do it again if I want to sleep.
Bravery comes in many forms, in many parts of the world…and hopefully never forgotten.
I was struck by how huge the square is when I was there. Much bigger than most people think (sorta like everything in China…).
I can only type words of awe of the brilliant timing this administration puts in for big deal negotiations.
To wake up in China now…
whoopsie!……!
Thankyou Sec. Pompeo!
The Chi Com response was a mass technical surveillance state.
The Chinese elite lose face with their people each time the US can’t be made to kowtow to their narrative.
It’s going to eventually get interesting….until the next Democrat President who will resume business as usual for the Chinese.
“until the next Democrat President who will resume business as usual for the Chinese.”
This is the metric that ChiComs are going to try to use. They see the resist movement and it only encourages them. Potus knows the time frame that he’s looking at. U can bank on it.
It doesn’t feel like President Trump intends to exit the stage without driving revolutionary change here and abroad.
Sunlight is being shone everywhere, no?
My cynicism agrees with your cynicism but I hope we are both wrong.
This should be shown every anniversary of the tragedy of Tiananmen Square. The ChiComs suck.
God bless and protect President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and the entire Administration as they embark on the quest for peace.
With President Trump at the helm, I grow increasingly confident each day that we are in great hands.
God Bless America 🙏🇺🇸🙏
This happened almost three decades ago. I don’t think it would be hard for the Chinese honchos to spin it as a shameful excess of unenlightened rulers. Add to that the promise that this present govt would never repeat that action.
Voila – regret, face saving, and positive PR all rolled into one. Are they bold enough to jump?
I guess they don’t want to give their people any ideas, so they keep it out of sight, hide the scars from a very badly handled situation. But I don’t know what their motivations really are about, except that it’s a real sore subject for them.
Where’s the rest of the video?? It just stopped in the middle after 10 minutes.. on the evening of June 3!!
I think it’s a Frontline documentary that you could probably find on PBS. Personally, I’m glad the video SD posted stopped when it did. I want to be able to sleep tonight.
Thanks!! Found it, and watched enough to satisfy my blurry memory.. Someone pushed Tank Man out of the way of the tank.. BUT, God Only Knows what happened to him after that. God bless him!!
Thank you and bless you Sec Pompeo and Pres Trump. Today it is 4 June in China, so the Sec’s comments are on the anniversary of the MASSACRE in Tiananmen. Thank you also for quoting Liu Xiaobo who was killed by withholding medical treatment and his wife is still detained.
3 June is when tens of thousands of Beijing students and workers took to the streets at dawn to turn back more than 2,000 troops who were marching toward Tiananmen Square.
We know what happened next. We will not forget.
VSGDJT always gets even. 😀
Obama are you listening?
Pompeo has some gargantuan, principled balls. So refreshing to see this SOS in action.
I have a poster of this photo above my son’s toilet, so he can see a brave man every time he takes a leak. Tank Man is a hero to the free and oppressed worlds.
Saw this today in the news from news agencies in Beijing and thought this was exactly what Trump is waiting for, a reason to unleash economic consequences on China after decades of robbing/stealing us blind. I had old Clint in my head snearing ‘Go ahead, make my day.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-03/red-line-beijing-warns-trump-trade-deal-if-us-imposes-tariffs
No worries, Trump’s got this. MAGA!
This is beyond EPIC.
So Wilburine is working the Trade Deal in China.
• No doubt the Chinese are playing Red Dragon hardball.
• Then they wake up to this massive FACE-ASSAULT.
And what did the press jab at President Trump this week
… during the press comments upon the departure of North Korea’s #2:
• “Did you address North Korea’s human rights violations?”
• “No.”
Instead SoS Pompeo NAILS Kim’s Chinese Puppeteers with their Human Rights Violations
… for all the world to see.
… while giving Kim breathing room – for now – for his cooperation.
But wait – there’s more:
The Trump Team quotes China’s 2010 Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who China held in prison until his death on July 17, 2017.
Is President Trump mounting a crescendo of Big Ugly Revelations on China that will parallel the Big Ugly Revelations on the Deep State?
• The spying.
• The Intellectual Property Thefts.
• The Violations of International Waters.
• The use of North Korean SLAVE LABOR …
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this. I watched live (feels like a long, long time ago doesn’t it) and when he raised those crutches I completely lost my sht. Powerful moment of triumph.
Allowing the Chinese to save face is up to us, and we are under no obligation. We hold the cards and they have the lesser hand. At some point, they need us to make it known to them. To date, we have been too kind. Does the Emperor worry about beggars saving face, or does he get on with his day.
