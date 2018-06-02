UniParty Activates – Koch Brothers Defend Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp…

The North Dakota senate seat currently held by Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is one of the targeted seats Republicans are looking to take in the 2018 mid-terms. To flip the seat the White House helped convince Republican Kevin Cramer to challenge Heitkamp.

With the North Dakota election considered a ‘toss up‘, between Heitkamp and challenger Cramer; and with election outcome looking positive toward republicans; the UniParty quickly jumps into action.

Notorious UniParty control agents David and Charles Koch, aka ‘The Koch Brothers’, now begin spending money to help Heitkamp retain her seat.

Washington (CNN) – Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed political advocacy group, is running a digital ad thanking a vulnerable Democratic senator for her support of bank deregulation legislation ahead of the midterm elections.

The ad, which launched Friday, thanks North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is fighting to hold onto her seat in a state that Trump carried by 36 points in 2016, for cosponsoring a rollback of some Dodd-Frank Act regulations. “Thank you, Sen. Heitkamp for giving main street relief,” the ad reads. The ad campaign was previously reported by CNBC. (more)

The Koch Brothers are notorious for pushing almost identical points of advocacy as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce including support for amnesty/dreamer/DACA legislation, and opposition for any renegotiated trade deals that benefit U.S. workers.

The Koch Brothers also funded support for Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Michael Bennet of Colorado, all Democrats opposed to the Trump administration.

It’s a big club, and the control agents of the UniParty work earnestly to keep control of it….

