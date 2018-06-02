UniParty Activates – Koch Brothers Defend Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp…

The North Dakota senate seat currently held by Democrat Senator Heidi Heitkamp is one of the targeted seats Republicans are looking to take in the 2018 mid-terms. To flip the seat the White House helped convince Republican Kevin Cramer to challenge Heitkamp.
With the North Dakota election considered a ‘toss up‘, between Heitkamp and challenger Cramer; and with election outcome looking positive toward republicans; the UniParty quickly jumps into action.
Notorious UniParty control agents David and Charles Koch, aka ‘The Koch Brothers’, now begin spending money to help Heitkamp retain her seat.
Washington (CNN) – Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed political advocacy group, is running a digital ad thanking a vulnerable Democratic senator for her support of bank deregulation legislation ahead of the midterm elections.
The ad, which launched Friday, thanks North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is fighting to hold onto her seat in a state that Trump carried by 36 points in 2016, for cosponsoring a rollback of some Dodd-Frank Act regulations. “Thank you, Sen. Heitkamp for giving main street relief,” the ad reads. The ad campaign was previously reported by CNBC. (more)
The Koch Brothers are notorious for pushing almost identical points of advocacy as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce including support for amnesty/dreamer/DACA legislation, and opposition for any renegotiated trade deals that benefit U.S. workers.
The Koch Brothers also funded support for Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, Doug Jones of Alabama, and Michael Bennet of Colorado, all Democrats opposed to the Trump administration.
It’s a big club, and the control agents of the UniParty work earnestly to keep control of it….
I think we’re close to seeing the end of the Kuck brothers’ influence. Something tells me they and the US C of C are facing a reckoning of sorts.
The Boss we aren’t close to seeing their influence end, it has ended! These POS are for Open Boarders, Amnesty for everyone and for our country to remain the cash cow 🐄 for all Socialist countries!
The problem for these two POS and more importantly Heidi Heitkamp is that her record speaks for itself. A bill eliminating some aspects of Dodd-Frank isn’t go to get her a single vote.
She voted against the Tax Reform Bill as well as the Repeal and Replace of Obamacare. Her fate is completely sealed in the state of North Dakota. Kevin Cramer is loved in the state of North Dakota. He has backed our President’s entire agenda.
What also kills these two POS and Heidi Heitkamp is that fact that every two years Cramer runs for his Congressional Seat. It is the ONLY Congressional Seat for the state. Meaning there is no difference between him and her at Election time. The entire state gets to vote!
In a Presidential Election year in 2012, Heitkamp barely won! She got 160,752 votes to the Republican, Rick Berg, who got 157,758 votes.
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/2012/results/house.html
Cramer ran that year and won with 172,905 votes! That is 12,153 more than Heidi Heitkamp.
Find someone who will take your bet because Kevin Cramer is going to win and win BIGLY!
I would hate to be your prisoner lol you pull NO punches ; )
You are right on this….
😂!
She absolutely blew it when our President extended an olive branch when he took her to North Dakota in a speech about his Tax Reform Bill. He even mentioned her name while mentioning all the Republicans present including Kevin Cramer.
When it was time to vote she voted NO while Cramer voted YES! She didn’t think he would run. Our President got burned that day and encouraged Cramer to take her out. He will be stumping in North Dakota with Cramer come October!
She violated the Loyalty issue with Trump– she is done. NO one comes back from that !! NO ONE. LOL
Fleporeblog, the facts you post are so encouraging and then we see those very things reported!! Just like the wonderful economic news! Thank you SO much!!!!
If we want to finish off the Koch brothers and C of C, please sign this petition that all businesses must use e verify and send link to all your friends. Only 17 thousand plus have signed and we need 100 thousand by June 12. Wait for email to come back after you sign to verify it is you signing the petition.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/president-trump-must-immediately-sign-executive-order-making-it-mandatory-all-us-businesses-use-e-verify
Felice wrote:
I did not realize that N. Dakota only had one Representative. Kevin Cramer doesn’t even have to go negative, which turns people off, in a campaign against Heidi Heitkamp. All he has to do is run on his pro-MAGA record and point out her anti-MAGA, CoC voting record.
Cramer will be getting a small donation (retired, fixed income) from our household so he can spread the word and get elected to the Senate.
With the information you posted – not that he still doesn’t have to campaign hard – I think he should come out the winner.
Do you know anything about the under card for Representative to Congress? Might as well sweep the state for MAGA.
H.R. not sure but I don’t see us losing that seat either.
CoCh brothers
It is clear to me that the Koch brothers are, and have always been, leftist tools like that little turd Bill Kristol. Buying politicians that serve their personal interests which in turn, is against We the People. It’s laughable how they made themselves the poster boys of consersavtism while actually being part of the Karl “Pillsbury Dough Boy” Rove plan to turn the Rs into D-Rat lite to ensure there was NO representation for We the People.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Bill Kristol is a gargantuan turd…other than that I agree 100% with your post 🙂
> “Bill Kristol is a gargantuan turd…”
Little Billy Kristol-Nacht is a founding member of the Traitors Society of America. Other members include Ex CIA director Brennan and Ex DNI Clapper.
(it’s a long list!)
He’s small in size, but has a turdiness density that would compare to tungsten.
Hey, before the Deplorable Revolution is over, I have a feeling we’ll need a formal turd ranking system to properly identify our internal and external foes.
What an excellent post FL_GUY!!! You nailed it. Thank you to flep also, makes my day to read your posts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Leftest” is too polite a term to use when describing them or the UniParty. They’re Progressives which means that, regardless of party affiliation, they essentially share common beliefs about the structure of government. And that structure is fascist.
I am curious about the next wave of UniParty sleeper cells to be activated. How many others will expose themselves as traitors? How many layers of controlled opposition are there?
They are vile socialists — wolves in sheep’s clothing:
http://illinoisreview.typepad.com/illinoisreview/2017/05/thorner-koch-brothers-money-funds-pro-con-con-agenda.html
Remember all of those “good conservative” sites that went along with this? And good ol’ Mark Levin.
President Trump and the American people fight a multi-front war.
I remember seeing something about this yesterday. Speaking of the Koch brothers, I received something in the mail from those NeverTrump clowns the other day asking for a donation. No way would I give them money.
As far as the Heitkamp endorsement, I can’t say I’m shocked. When Donald Trump announced he was running for the presidency and didn’t need their dirty money, that was when so many of these shysters were beginning to be exposed for who they really are.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Do they remind anyone else of the Duke brothers in “Trading Places”?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tell him the good part, Mortimer.
And here’s the good part: whether the market goes up or the market goes down, Duke and Duke still makes money.
So you’re like bookies?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great movie. Eddie Murphy was off the charts.
Another of my favorite scenes, when Dan Ackroyd tries to pawn his watch to Bo Diddly and is offered 50 bucks.
Ackroyd: “But, it tells the time in New York, London and Gstaad!!!”
Bo : “Yeah? Well in Philadelphia it’s worth fifty bucks!!”
"Officer, I've got LEGS!"
“Officer, I’ve got LEGS!”
“I know what you’re thinkin’…You’re thinkin’ Porgy and Bess!”.
I thought Al Franken’s “bottom” role was a good one for him.
Don’t forget Al Franken getting raped by a gorilla.
Trading Places Note: Ex Senator Al Franken from Minnesota ( resigned in humiliation over sexual abuse scandal) was one of the ’baggage handlers’ actors in the train/gorilla scenes. Infamy!
He was indeed.
SD, Particularly like the portrayal of the Trojan Donkey – very apt!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heh, I guess that should have said Trojan Elephant!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is there a link where we can give specifically to Cramer? I always ask knowledgeable Treepers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.kevincramer.org/
https://www.kevincramer.org/
Thank you Sandra!
Eye Bleach please
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Thank you, Sen. Heitkamp for giving main street relief,” the ad reads.
_____
This is especially irksome, since the Kochsucker Bros couldn’t care less about ‘main street’.
They are globalist parasites who only care about how much they can plunder.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And yet she voted against the Tax cuts…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let’s hope Kevin Cramer points that out, over and over.
I wonder if Heitkamp voted against the ObamaCare relief bill.
Since she voted against the Tax Cut bill…that means she was against repealing the Individual Mandate, which was in that bill.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp… for cosponsoring a rollback of some Dodd-Frank Act regulations.”
Which she voted in favor of when they were passed!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Main Street relief” … of their wallets.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The bought and paid for uinparty both enrages me and makes me ill
May they burn in hell… all of them
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now in the world of reality, the Koch Brothers are actually “colluding” and “interfering” in our elections…. Better create a Koch-Dossier, assemble some Spies, obtain some Warrants & Wiretaps, assemble a team of DOJ-FBI Miscreants and plan who gets to be Special Counsel.
No HQ-Specials for the Koch-Gobblin-Bros! A full blown investigation of both of these guys AND everybody they ever knew, done business with and every attorney they ever talked to!
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT should tweet that!
The left did multiple hit pieces on the Koch brothers back when they were considered “the enemy” — granted, you have to sift through it because hey, left bias, but a lot of the things they so eagerly reported on back just a few years ago follow up to leads with a lot of veracity.
Nothing better than having your enemies do a lot of your work for you 😉
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/news/inside-the-koch-brothers-toxic-empire-20140924
A more palatable source (lots of things to dig and research too)
https://evansnewsreport.wordpress.com/2018/05/03/the-koch-brothers-the-epitome-of-fabian-economic-socialists-and-why-they-hate-trumps-economic-nationalism/
The actual Tea Party movement never stood a chance with these demons.
And as always notice: once Donald Trump was the GOP candidate, all of a sudden such “righteous seekers of truth” shut way up about the Koch Bros.!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, maybe their (Koch Bros.) assets can be seized…just saying!
It is in the realm of possibility that they could get indicted. After all they are an integral part of the Swamp.
I really don’t see the ad as a plus for her. It’s not going to snag any Trump voters and it will just tick off the dem voters because she voted with the Rs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good point. AFP has a way of backing losing horses, and hobbling those that might actually win.
Depends on how it’s spun. They like their community banks out in Midwest farming communities.
I would think support from the Koch brothers who were vilified for years by Sen. Reid and the rest of the Democrats would tick them of as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time for a rally in North Dakota!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes!!!!! Time for a rally!!
Can’t help wondering if the Kuck Brothers gave Trey “The Snake” Gowdy a nice fat check to conflate FBI actions in accordance with President’s order to Comey to find if any one in his campaign was “colluding” with Russians WITH what the FBI was doing as early as 2015 surveilling Trump associates with Russian ties….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leftist snowflakes must be really confused…Koch brothers are EVIL! wait now Koch brothers are good? Too much for their pea size brains. Do these egotistical greedy pigs named Koch really think they can fool people?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kochaine Mitch and the Unitards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Empire's New Clothes (courtesy of VSGPDJT).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Men of a certain wealth… Chuck and Dave, ferchrissakes just retire and enjoy yer grand kids every day or you'll have to enjoy them only on visitation day. Lowlife canoodlers
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess the Koch heads are still upset they were thrown off of the President's golf course. Well, unless they up their Adrenochrome intake, they'll be reverted to basic earth elements soon enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just got a big lovely envelope of lies from Koch/Americans for prosperity. I chucked it. But I took a quick look first, and it was extremely well crafted to appeal to Conservatives – in fact, you'd think they were C if you didn't know better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kochs are pro-open border libertarians and NeverTrumpers and are actively working to elect DEMOCRATS!! ( Let that sink in….) Those in the Freedom Caucus better get new funders or change their morals! The Kochs hatred for Trump and his deplorables runs deep. Do they also think the MS13 folks have a spark of divinity?(Pelosi nonsense).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, I would categorize the Kochs as globalist liberaltarians. So they give political money to Uniparty/CoC hacks and they give intellectual/academic money to coffeehouse libertarians. All NeverTrumpers and all ideological idiot savants.
LikeLike
> “Kochs are pro-open border libertarians and NeverTrumpers and are actively working to elect DEMOCRATS!! …”
Koch Industries needs lots of “undocumented” workers in their sweat shops and packing houses. So, since PDJT and the good (R)s are working to cut off the flow of illegals into America, the Koches support the Donkeys.
Maybe Immigration agents need to raid many Koch Industries work sites and use eVerify on every person there. Deport anyone who fails to eVerify.
Hit the Koches in the only place they care about: their pocket books!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha! That graphic is great! A Trojan Elephant filled with jackasses. It's perfect!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m in ND , many here are aware that she voted against the BLM flaring regulation , after she supported it.
That was a direct assault that did not go over well.
And Cramer is a rock star , on local radio each week.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My O my how the world has changed since President Trump first decided to run. The masks have all but come off and there’s no where to hide. POTUS was a 15.9 earthquake in D.C. and the aftershocks continue thru out the states and the world. Nothing will ever be the same, thank God!
Sundance has open my sheeple eyes to the real politics. Always knowing something was rotten, but could never understand why America was going down hill, even with a Republican President.
My goodness how the Uniparty had us all so fooled. Even my non political friend are seeing for the first time what the MSM has turned into. What a time to be alive and awoke!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thumbs up!
The person that 1st coined the word “Uniparty” is brilliant. That one word says a lot. No longer are they the unknown.
Just like Trump’s “fake news” phrase has affected how almost everyone now views the news.
LikeLike
Everything I have I own. All of it is worth much more to me than the ‘market value’. Much more.
Much easier to defeat an enemy in the open. This all good, as the man once said "I Can See Clearly Now the Rain is Gone."
LikeLiked by 2 people
Koch’s by name, Kock’s by nature
Anybody remember “High Five Heitkamp” ?
When she voted for oodles of more abortion funds for Planned Parenthood and Chuck Schumer gave her a high five on the Senate floor? Run that video all over North Dakota, from Fargo to
the western border, please!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alls they got is cash money. It ain’t workin so good in elections now. People hate the stupid Rove adverts with elevator music.
See, FIRST the Sorting, THEN the Reckoning. I just LOVE how DJT is causing all the traitors to declare themselves, from gwill, to billychrystal, to rubio,gowdy, mcconnell, ryan to cock bros, sorry, my spelling is atroshious!ALL actually couldnt Wait to declare their true allegiance!

Its as if, during the french revolution, the Aristcrats had eagerly cued up, in the line to the guiotine.
Its as if, during the french revolution, the Aristcrats had eagerly cued up, in the line to the guiotine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the leftists spin. We don't like em' either. Whats a leftist to do? Poor things.
The masks continue to fall off of these phonies. It’s amazing to me how much all these people really hate everyday, “average” Americans. They just don’t want us to succeed. Everything these “elites” fight for is directly opposite of what is good for Americans in general.
From what I’ve seen and heard over the years, the left and most of the Dem supporters hate the Koch brothers. I’m sure others remember hearing the Koch brothers name being constantly mentioned and maligned by the left as filthy privileged rich manipulators that swing elections by funding their hand picked “evil” Conservative candidates.
As I recall, the Koch name was routinely used as a rallying cry to vehemently oppose something or somebody that was funded by them like GW Bush that they also vehemently hated. In the left’s mind, they were the epitome of evil and manipulation. The left were convinced the Kochs bought entire elections and made their votes irrelevant. ie “The Koch brothers and their political network, for example, plan to spend $750 million on the election — which is actually less than their original estimate of nearly $900 million. This flood of spending threatens to drown out the voices of regular citizens, and, in many places, it has already threatened their right to vote.” (From Dem bought WaPo-Feb 2016)
How times have changed. Now they are trying to swing elections for “special” Dems. Or have they?
Maybe, Cramer should (if he hasn’t already) make it widely known to the Dem voters about the Koch brother’s support for Heitkamp and remind them of all the reasons they hated the Kochs so much in the past. And ensure all Republican voters know they are now manipulating their election with buckets of money and mega funding Heidi so Trump will not gain more seats in the Senate and be able to fund the wall and other policies. Widely disseminate sundance’s article to all possible Cramer voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm,…”Koch (bros) and “CoC”, both trying to screw the American people. Apperently I’m not the only one, who struggles with spelling!
David Koch — Aspen Institute board member; Maurice Strong — director.
Maurice and Aspen (and his wife, Hanna and the Manitoba Institute — the Wisdom Keepers) are definitely worth wasting some time going down rabbit holes on.
Let’s all say it together folks: Agenda 21 (oops forgot it has a new name now: Initiative 2030).
They’re republicans, democrats, conservatives, liberals, capitalists, socialists, communists, blah, blah, blah…
A football team has a quarterback, a center, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, blah, blah, blah….
The point is our government & their special interest groups are just like a sports team. They all have differing names & titles but they play for the same team
While the American people battle each other over absurd ideological persuasions, the Globalists strengthen their flanks by owning the representatives of said persuasions
What good does it do when the “leaders” of differing political opinions & ideologies are owned by one master?
When the concepts of freedom, the right to choose, debate & decide our own destinies become a con game, everyone loses except those who own the game board
All of us are being scammed. We’re kept busy shouting at each other while our wealth, our country & our children’s futures are taken away from us
Divide & conquer, an age old strategy that continues to work. We all better pull our collective heads out of our asses & wake up because being put into various groups & forgetting we’re all in the same American group is making fools out of all of us
It’s a game we’ll lose
Hear Hear @AllIWantIsSomeTruth
Heitkamp is a solid member of the marxist democrat party.
She votes as schumer instructs her to most of the time.
She favors or supports:
abortion, the aclu, unions, higher taxes, higher spending, reducing the military, gun confiscation,
restricting free speech, open borders, free unrestricted immigration, greater government control,
the clinton crime syndicate, etc, etc.
The marxist democrat party must not only be defeated,
it must be destroyed.
For years I and my friends volunteered for AFP and even took their leadership courses. Then I worked for them part time for over a year. I canvassed over the phone and door to door. We were never allowed to endorse a candidate, only campaign against someone. They only address fiscal issues. We did do a lot of work in PA politics that was good. We made calls to ask people to call their local reps or senators to vote certain ways. We got budgets passed with no tax increases etc. But when it was running up to the 2016 election we weren’t allowed to canvass for Trump. That’s when I realized the Koch’s were no-Trumpers. I have no time for them now and would never volunteer for them again. I had a real personal conflict at the end because the Kochs owned AFP. After the election they discontinued the position that I held and they fired all of us in the while country one day with no warning. They had no use for us anymore. Now they just ask for volunteers to do what I did.
