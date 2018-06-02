President Trump Weekly Address – Over 300 Nominations Still Waiting for Confirmation…

President Trump uses the weekly address to point out the scale of obstructionism within the Democrat party:
Shameful.
They may be the resistance, but WE are the persistence and WE will prevail!
Persistent Deplorables. I like that.
This message from POTUS should send a signal to all who voted for him in 2016 how important this year’s midterms truly are. Without his use of twitter and Facebook, we truly wouldn’t know how bad things really are since the crooked MSM never covers what really matters to millions of hardworking Americans.
One can only imagine how often liberals try behind the scenes to get President Trump banned from Twitter and Facebook for that very reason. Liberals love secrecy.
I can only imagine the meltdown that would occur if these “social” media tried to censor or ban President Trump. What an epic mistake it would be, their resulting implosion reverberating ’round the world. They won’t dare go there. In a way I wish they would try it, exposing and blowing away the leftist propagandist “social media” would be a good thing in many respects.
All criminals, not just Commie Democrats (it is inaccurate to call them Liberals), love the darkness and secrecy.
Agreed– we cannot rest ALL HANDS ON DECK for the 2018 Election. EVERY vote will count. Please all lets contribute to the extinction of the DEMS in NOV ! That is your motivation. ; )
BTW….POTUS has lost weight ! You can see it in his face.
Time for a public address, Mr. President!
In their messed up mind, they think they are preventing Hitler’s minions from seizing power over the judiciary.
Morons…
Cold anger! The winners are the ones who believe in it the most, who believe in it the longest!
Unfortunately it’s not just the dems obstructing
EVERYONE that calls themselves, or professes to be, a Conservative / Republican, or even a Libertarian … needs to remember exactly who these obstructionists are … and VOTE THEM OUT! For the good of the country, NOT the good of the party! THE TIME IS NOW! There may not be another time, if we don’t maintain and improve the control of the House and Senate, as well as the local and state governments as well come this November! At last count, according to many reports, there are reportedly 90+ Muslims running for State and Federal offices this November – they cannot be allowed to get in office, or we will fast see our country going the way of the UK, and become increasingly under the control of sharia. Do we Americans WANT this? I think not. NOW is the time to stop it … not later.
“President Trump uses the weekly address to point out the scale of obstructionism within the Democrat party:”
Not without help from the Republi-Con Treason-crats. If I recall correctly, DJT could have made recess appointments, if even a single ‘Republican’ Senator had objected to the Traitor McConnell’s rule change to block recess appointments.
There is no punishment severe enough for these horrible people.
Traitors are usually considered more evil than the worst enemy. The obstructionist Republicans you named earn the “cold anger” of voters who support the President’s agenda. Voting them out of office, replacing them with real MAGA people, is vital. All of us who can contribute to that cause must do so.
In summary – Leftist-Democrats are absolutely a Menace to Society!
What makes my blood boil is that They CAN continue to delay, obstruct and filibuster AS LONG AS McCONNELL INSISTS ON KEEPING THAT RIDICULOUS ’60’ VOTE RULE! So, the democrats continue the course they are on and they will…until we clean out the Senate by voting!!
McConnell is going to be “dealt with”.
Oh yes. He is indeed.
At what point does it become a national emergency? These positions are vital to national security and basic functioning.
If they fail to fulfill their duty to confirm or deny candidates within a year, the nominees should be approved by default.
The day after Labor Day, President Trump declares a National State of Emergency and calls Congress into session to pass their FIRST Budget, reform Immigration Control with funding for the Wall, and approve ALL Nominees that have been pending for over 30 days.
Guantanamo Military Tribunals kick in that day to Terminate the Deep State … including Congressional Co-Conspirators in Sedition.
Government Shutdown kicks in October 1st with their failure to pass the Budget.
Feelin lucky, UniParty?
Give impeachment a shot in the run-up to the Mid-Term Elections.
There are a lot of things that need to be done, this is *not* one of them. The democrats would abuse it to get the most abominable humans ever known to man in positions of power once their fraud machine finally nets them the presidency (hopefully this won’t be until long past the 2040’s)
Cancel the July recess, hold senate in action 24/7/7,limit the time for debate, complete work on required by law budgets for agency’s. Omnibus will be vetoed I’m hoping as the president said he wouldn’t sign another.
Constitution says advice and consent not 60 votes. Senators do your job to advise or consent.
I don’t think Trump has the power to cancel their recess/paid vacations. Turd LE Mc CONnell is the obstructionist, the dems are just doing what they do.
Our President is so amazing! What an incredible weekly address! Coming off of yesterday’s WINNING from the Jobs Report to his meeting with the number two from North Korea, our President decides to put what could be the final nail in the Democrat Party’s coffin.
You destroy them before they can regroup! I love that quality about him.
Continue to DESTROY them PDJT!
Trump Approval Aggregate 44.4% Highest figure from March 12th 2017. Up +6 since December (Graph) pic.twitter.com/yrfJth2EvV
— M.Joseph Sheppard (@SHEPMJS) June 2, 2018
"The number of small companies raising wages hit a record high in the U.S. this month." #TaxReform #MAGA https://t.co/lRS2Xr6uyb
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 2, 2018
From the article linked above:
The number of small companies raising wages hit a record high in the U.S. this month. That’s according to the latest National Federation of Independent Business employment survey, due out later today. A full 35% of owners of small firms report increasing labor compensation, the highest percentage since NFIB started asking about it in 1986.
I gave raises too!
Awesome! I bet your employees are really happy with you for it!
McConnell could change the Senate rules and push the nominations through.
If he won’t, President Trump should do recess nominations when the Senate goes on summer break.
A good idea except it requires at least one vote against the Senate remaining “in session”. (As long as the Senate is in session, recess appointments aren’t possible.)
Remember what happened last August, not one single Senator voted against staying in session. At the time the President wasn’t inclined to abuse his options, maybe he doesn’t feel as honor-bound anymore, but with the present Senators in office he probably won’t have the chance to make any recess appointments anyway.
The spotlight is on McConnell not the dems, they can do little if McConnell didn’t permit it. Hopefully the good people of KY will blow up his phone and email lines, but probably not or they would have already done it, too bad. Eastern KY is very patriotic, don’t know about the rest of it.
Wonder if this is being discussed this weekend at Camp David?
McConnell, Ryan and Rosenstein – the patrons of the Democrat Party.
President Trump:
Quick, issue an Executive Order to analyze Civil Rights bias during the Obama Administration that discriminated against Republicans by granting citizenship to a DISPROPORTIONATE number of Hispanic immigrants who registered as Democrats.
Then direct Homeland Security to even the numbers up by the end of 2019 … just in time for the 2020 Elections and the 2020 Census.
Thank you, Mr. President!
“Stop resisting the will of the People”
A very, very clear statement with no room for ambiguity.
Truth, thy name is Trump.
WE are Trump!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A onward!
God bless you, sir 🙏
Our local public television keeps replaying “The Gang Crackdown” about MS-13 infiltrating the NY area and was originally presented in May 17, 1917. Naturally, it suggests that the Trump administration and its out-of-control LEOs were and still are abusing youngsters and the Spanish-speaking community at large even though PDJT had been in office less than four months at the m of release (filming, editing, etc. must have taken at least a month, so maybe two or three months is more precise) and the killings had been increasing for several years. Abuse of this specific community? How many American citizens have been guilty of hacking victims to death with a machete prior to MS-13 setting up shop in the U.S.?
One of the complaints by the attorneys for the defendants and the ACLU was the length of time suspects were held prior to going before a judge. .At that time Rosenstein said the backlog in the court system for handling illegals suspected of these crimes was over 600,000 cases. How many prosecutors and judges were available to handle this load?
The media is just as responsible as Congress for hamstringing this administration and the DOJ. When we start breaking up monopolies, the media giants should be first in line. Follow the money. You won’t be shocked by who owns our access to information.
An area of NY infiltrated by those Animals is in my backyard.
I can say for a fact that civil, law-abiding neighbors are championing Mr. President on all efforts to arrest, convict and deport the evil cretins.
Unless/until some dumbass media are personally affected by their killing spree they will continue with their distorted reporting.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Round ‘em up, toss ‘em out!
In predicting an amazing turn out of MAGA voters for midterms
DEMOCRATS: Stop resisting
Treehouse Poet Laureate
