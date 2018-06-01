The Maltese Fulcrum – Dan Bongino Discusses Latest Developments in Spygate…

June 1, 2018

Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino discusses the latest developments in the ongoing Spygate scandal.  The focus of attention is now upon Joseph Misfud:

In the shifting narratives of the Trump-Russia probe, a Maltese academic named Joseph Mifsud has remained a linchpin regarding claims of collusion. He is the professor who allegedly told Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that the Russians had emails related to the Clinton campaign.  (more)

168 Responses to The Maltese Fulcrum – Dan Bongino Discusses Latest Developments in Spygate…

  1. missilemom says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    FBI let Misfud go missing. Yeah I have a bridge to sell you.

  2. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Holder: ‘We’re Going To Be in the Middle of Some Kind of Crisis’ with DOJ

    On Friday, former Attorney General Eric Holder predicted there will be a point where the Department of Justice “will not go any further.” He further stated, “We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”

    Holder said, “I suspect that we are on a path where there’s going to be an inevitable clash. We’re going to get to a point where the Justice Department simply will not go any further. I think Rod will not go any further, and something’s going to happen. I don’t know who gets fired or what happens, but we’re going to be — you know, buckle up your seatbelts. We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/01/holder-were-going-to-be-in-the-middle-of-some-kind-of-crisis-with-doj/

  3. 1footballguru says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Wow, this is a critical and defining interview…could be a Uniparty link?

  4. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:02 am

    As I understand it, Misfud has either gone to ground or now sleeps with the fishes.

    Contrast that with Carter Page, for example.

    And where is Stephan Halper?

    Questions, questions

  5. Minnie says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:04 am

    “He’s in the Ren & Stimpy land of the left socks”

    😂😂😂😂

    Seriously – the questions aren’t why and how, it’s who and when.

    Bingo!

    Divert, distract, distort, deflect.

    They have Alinksy tactics down to a science.

    • Maquis says:
      June 2, 2018 at 3:09 am

      Almost as if Alinskyism has been gene-spliced into their corrupt DNA.

      Then again, The Father of Lies has his way with the lot of them, and his ways have been distilled and refined to the basest opposite of Truth and Righteousness, producing Communism and Alinskyism. No need to modify the genetic hardware, they’ve downloaded Evil directly into their logic circuits, into their very souls.

      They tangle lies faster than we can untie the knots. Thank God Trump wields a knot cleaving sword as powerful as his magic wand.

      GBPDJT
      🇺🇸

  6. Everywhereguy says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:04 am

    I bet relevant Congressional cmtes got the completed/final “Hillary email coverup” DOJ-IG report during the second half of this past workweek. On Thursday the first cmte hearing was pushed back from 6-5 to 6-11 when the cmte saw what a huge task planning interrogations was going to be. The report will be released publicly sone time in the next week.

  7. honestyoz says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Just ask Brennan. Under oath of course. I think Admiral Rogers and co already know this and have evidence. So Brennan gets to answer this in court which would be very uncomfortable. Good. Do him slowly.

  8. vikingmom says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:05 am

    When will the IG report drop? I am trying to be patient but it feels like there are so many things waiting to drop and so many missing pieces that need to be put into place. Trying to wait and trust but I admit I am getting a little worried at all the delays…

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:10 am

      Sundance wrote:

      QUOTE:

      “Comment on draft review is the final step before official publication, but there isn’t much wiggle room so it is not a long process. All interviews are attended by two OIG personnel. All important interviews are taped and/or transcribed then attested to by the interviewee in a sworn affidavit. The average time for an OIG DoJ draft to receive comment and then go to final publication is about two weeks. It has been this way since about 2005.

      ….the draft report is sent out to the principals for comment on the draft report findings and recommendations. This is where the process is RIGHT NOW. If the principals return comments on the “draft”, their comments must be cleared by the person(s) doing the reference check, and may be included in the final draft.”

      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/16/inspector-general-horowitz-submits-draft-report-of-clinton-email-investigation-for-principal-review/

      ————————–

      This news came out on May 14. Today is June 1. That’s just over two weeks, and today was HUGE economic news that PDJT would NOT want overshadowed by the IG report.

      We should NOT be surprised the IG report has not yet dropped.

      Next week is June 6, the 74th Ann. of the invasion of Normandy, and the beginning of the end of the Nazi regime.

      A perfect date.

      • AZ18 says:
        June 2, 2018 at 1:33 am

        I’ve been reading that the report is 400-500 pages long. Wonder what is the average IC report length? Makes sense that the review process could take longer than 2 weeks.
        McCabe’s was 39 pages and that seemed like a cut and dry case.

        And it was a glorious day full of WINNING!!

    • gymcy81 says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:31 am

      …per others, since January, a report will be forthcoming in just a few weeks, or days.
      [ but then, additional information is found (some relevant, some decoy), and needs to be added…and understood… to ‘complete’ the report …. ]

      The definition of ‘days’ is uncertain.

      Remember, God created this place in 6 days (since there initially not sun, or man, or thereby no man definition of ‘time’, a ‘day’ could have been a millennia, yet relatively, a blink)

      It took 20 years to investigate TWA flight 800, over multiple administrations in DC… and were the findings fully reported ?

      If so n’ so, was interviewed by the FBI. Is there a report?
      Or was it like the interview the FBI had with HC (no written notes)?

      More questions… (sadly, it is a part of the obfuscation process, sop… ) …
      [ which means someones goose is trying to avoid getting cooked, so watch out, that means someone else’s goose is getting nudged toward the heat … ]

      On a positive note,
      the federal employment level dropped by approximately 24,000 people in the last year, or so via a temporary freeze on hiring combine with a natural attrition over time etc. …
      [ maybe there are fewer obfuscates, ‘on-the-job’ ? ]

      Yet, the national unemployment rate is less than 4%…the lowest in a decade or so…
      Great !!!
      Sustaining it is even better….but, not easy …

      Love thy neighbors
      Matthew 22

    • snarkybeach says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Catherine Herridge said 6/11 due to pushback from Senate intel committee

      Like

      • Tl Howard says:
        June 2, 2018 at 2:56 am

        That’s bad news. The Senate Intel Committee is full of Swampers. They must be doing their best to cover up their knowledge of corruption. Look for them to tell the cameras “Nothing to see here.”

    • roubaix says:
      June 2, 2018 at 1:49 am

      It will drop the night before Trump meets Kim

      Like

  10. wheatietoo says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:08 am

    It’s good that he called it an “entrapment operation”…but even that doesn’t go far enough.

    This whole thing was a systematic plot to Manufacture Evidence and then Implant False Evidence within the Trump campaign…to justify their illegal spying operation against a political opponent.

    It also served to destroy the credibility of Putin/Russia.
    Out of all the countries the schemers could have picked, to falsify evidence against…why did they choose Russia?

    I think it was because the BHO/Clinton Cabal is terrified of what Putin could tell Pres Trump about their secret crimes.
    So they set out to destroy Putin/Russia’s credibility.
    That way they can say…”Oh you can’t believe anything the Russians will say!”

    • Minnie says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:09 am

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:13 am

      “This whole thing was a systematic plot to Manufacture Evidence and then Implant False Evidence within the Trump campaign”

      Precisely

      And the theory re: Putin smacks of truth, too.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

      I want to hear “Mrs. Clinton, how much did the Spygate operation against President Trump’s campaign cost and to whom did you make the payment?”

      In front of a military tribunal, which will already have the answers handy, of course.

      Pssst… anyone remember the chrissy wallass segment in the last debate, where he asked her about her “hemispheric government” plans and it blew up into her attacking the VSG about Muh Russia?

      😀 Bwahahahahahahahaha! 😀

      Come out, it will…

    • MM says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Maybe it’s because the Russians hacked Hillary secret server…
      That’s what they are terrified the American people will find out……….

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 2, 2018 at 12:34 am

        There were probably emails back & forth…to the Russians…on that server.

        And the security on that server was so lax, anyone could have hacked it.
        The short list would be…who didn’t hack Hillary’s server.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • TheHumanCondition says:
          June 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

          Yes, the TRUTH of that aspect is “obviously” that the server was fully INTENDED TO BE OPEN SOURCE.

          SOrry bOut tha ALL caps. KeybOard batterRies.

          Yeah, that’s the ticket.

          Liked by 2 people

        • Donna in Oregon says:
          June 2, 2018 at 1:41 am

          Wheatie. More cynically….were documents on the Hillary Clinton personal server for sale? Were certain communications, emails and documents separated from the State Dept. because they were for sale?

          How much study has been completed on the pattern of information in the Clinton email scandal. Has the DoD studied them? Just wondering.

          Incontrovertible proof that the Awan’s Democrat IT documents and the Clinton emails were not for sale. Crickets…..

    • roubaix says:
      June 2, 2018 at 2:32 am

      Russia is the hobgoblin of the moment because it’s the one country pushing back against recent US regime change operations. The State Dept and CIA were heavily involved in toppling the elected government of Ukraine. DC also wants to get rid of Assad and replace him with a sockpuppet. Normally US regime change operations are easy because they pick on countries that can’t defend themselves. But with Russia involved in places like Ukraine and Syria, it becomes much harder for the US to impose its will on these countries.
      Thus the political class hates Russia. They have focused a lot of their rhetoric against the country. I’m amazed at how for they’ve taken it.

      Like

  11. JoD says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Joseph Mifsud is a Maltese academic, with reportedly high level connections to the Russian state.
    He is a former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta, a former principal in the London Centre of International Law Practice, a professional teaching fellow at the University of Stirling in Scotland and Director of the Diplomatic Academy of London, where he held seminars on Brexit.
    There’s more, much more, too much more for one person….hmmm.
    “And no one seems to be able to track him down.”

    • KBR says:
      June 2, 2018 at 4:59 am

      “Mifsud, whose circles are tied to the Clintons”

      Just one phrase from the first linked article in SD’s article screams “double agent.” BUT

      Yet, with Clintons one need not be a double agent, merely a representative of the high rolling bidders in their pay to play operations.

      You see the Clintons are not and have not been for a very long time, spiritually speaking, citizen representatives of the USA: they have represented another place called Hell and will be going there shortly to pay their everlasting dues for excessive benefits received here.

      God will judge though. I merely suppose.

  12. missilemom says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:15 am

    It was a set up to snare the Trump campaign and now the hooks have gone missing. And we have to endure John Brennan in WaPo and Morning Joe telling us Trump is paranoid. I don’t know how to explain the duplicity.

    • Julia Adams says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Why is Brennan acting so sure of himself? Could he have ordered Mifsud’s liquidation?

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 2, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Maybe because he’s an insane narcissist?

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          June 2, 2018 at 12:52 am

          Someone, I can’t remember who, suggested that the IG should take a DNA sample of the lamp shades in BRennan’s home.

          And I think the suggestion has merit.

          • olderwiser21 says:
            June 2, 2018 at 1:16 am

            It is so interesting, time after time, to see how these individuals’ facial features take on the reflection of their innermost beings, i.e., Hilldabeast, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Comey, Bubba Bill, Pelosi, Chucky, Rosie, Moochelle and Bummer, to name just a few. It is truly remarkable.

          • Sayit2016 says:
            June 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

            There is such hate in this mans face— can you imagine what he thinks ? It is spilling all over his face.

          • KBR says:
            June 2, 2018 at 4:19 am

            Apparently from his consistent facial expression, something always smells really rotten under his nose.

            It is you yourself, JohnnyO. Your soul begins to stink of the sulfur in the devils own farts.

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        June 2, 2018 at 1:43 am

        Liars and some Sociopaths have tells. Brennan’s tell is like Susan Rice….blinking.

      • Justbill says:
        June 2, 2018 at 1:50 am

        With people at the top of a criminal enterprise, they always believe they are smarter and more intelligent than everyone else, including the investigators. Then you have the people right below them that think they are smarter than their boss and are scheming to have the boss removed by any means necessary. You then have the next level. The ones who have risen as high as they know they are going to. It’s this last level that is the most dangerous to the organization. They are the ones able to know when they are faced with an either/or situation. Either you tell us everything and we’ll go easy on you or you don’t and you’re going down hard.
        I don’t pay attention to the idiots that are out there spinning. They’ll talk themselves right into a hole that they can’t get out of. And they’ll take down as many as they can trying to dig their way out. I would love to see them spinning non-stop 24/7 on CNN. The network that has a lower viewing audience than reruns of HGN.
        However, it’s this third group. The ones we haven’t heard a peep out of. Ohr, Priestap, Strzok, etc…and others that we don’t even know about. Not a peep. Those are the ones I want to hear from. The fact we haven’t leads me to believe this is not going to be your typical sweep it under the rug type Washington DC affair. It’s going to be like getting hit with wave after wave of cluster bombs. If you can find anyone that’s experienced being on the receiving end and you can get them to talk about it, it’s unreal. And that’s what it’ll seem to everyone, both the good guys and the bad guys. Unreal.

  13. Chris Four says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Talk about odd …
    George Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud reportedly both worked at the London Centre of International Law Practice.

    Joseph Mifsud appears to have joined LCILP around November 2015. Papadopoulos appears to have joined LCILP sometime in late February or early March 2016 after leaving Ben Carson’s campaign.

    Per reports, Papadopoulos and Mifsud first met on March 14, 2016.

  14. andy says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Ok comon people(tucker and Dan)…. YOU’RE GETTING WARMER!

    1) Fusion GPS was simultaneous contracted by ‘Hillary for president’ and the FBI in 2016. We can assume Glen simpson did not segregate the work performed for the two contracts or the data collected and methods used. If he did… bring it…

    2) There were MULTIPLE counterintelligence investigations ongoing by the FBI.
    a) Phishing of Podesta resulting in live leak of critical communications.
    b) Alleged Russian interference into the election via DNC email releases in June.
    c) Flynn speaks in Russia.
    d) Papadopoulous.

    In no particular order, one rolled into the other. DNC Directed Simpson/Steele to focus on Trump members for political ops. The FBI says their informant acted lawfully, but fails to account for the same informants behavior in service to the DNC portion of the investigation. The FBI did not look beyond Trump members.

    When we hear about briefing on counter-intel investigations, we have to consider which one?

    So when Bongino and Tucker talks about the FBI being untruthful about july 31st… its going to blow-back… Activities prior to july 31st were not under the purview of the Trump collusion narative…

    Lets Get ahead of this spinable talking point!

  15. Curry Worsham says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Ok. After digging through the internets, I think i finally found an image of him:

  16. joeknuckles says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Downer says Papadoofus told him he heard that Russia may have damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Everybody knows Russia has damaging information on Clinton from the crooked deals she made with them. Duh. At one point, Putin even made some veiled threats to reveal some of that information. Does anybody remember exactly when that was?

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 2, 2018 at 1:13 am

      I remember Maria Zakharova, with the Russian Foreign Ministry, mentioning “secrets” that could be damaging for Ozero.

      This was back in March 2017.

      http://www.theamericanmirror.com/russia-threatens-leak-info-obama-want-keep-secret/

      From the article:

      “…there will come a day when the media will publish leaks about the things that Washingtonasked us to keep secret, for example, things that happened during President Obama’s terms in office. Believe me, this could be very interesting information,” Zakharova said, according to the English transcript.”

      “Our American colleagues must decide if they respect the diplomatic procedure, if they keep their word on the arrangements made between us, primarily arrangements made at their own request, or we create a few very nice surprises for each other.”

      • MM says:
        June 2, 2018 at 1:27 am

        I remember this Wheatie and I was so hoping that the Russians would lower the boom on Clinton and BHO………..

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 2, 2018 at 1:34 am

        Wait…..

        Lemme get this straight….” about the things that Washington (Obama Administration ) asked us to keep secret ( an implied agreement) , for example, things that happened during President Obama’s terms in office. Believe me, this could be very interesting information”.

        Colluding: To come to a secret understanding for a harmful purpose; conspire.
        Conspire: make secret plans jointly to commit an unlawful or harmful act.

        “Our American colleagues must decide if they respect the diplomatic procedure, if they keep their word on the arrangements made between us,( The ” arrangements” were made with the OBAMA Administration-NOT the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ” primarily arrangements made at their own request ( THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION APPROACHED RUSSIA ON THIS ) , or we create a few very nice surprises for each other.”

        Spill the beans Russian it is going to come out anyway.

      • KBR says:
        June 2, 2018 at 4:31 am

        One of the dictionary synonyms for “colleagues” is “collaborators.”

        When she threatens exposure of “our American colleagues/collaborators” who made “arrangements with Russians” at “their own requests”

        We KNOW she is talking to the BO/Clinton regime operators.

        We know it even better because PDJT increased rather than decreased pressure: as if to say, “PLEASE DO. Go ahead and create a few very nice surprises for your collaborators.”

  17. Jedi9 says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Is it just me or does anybody here think that this whole Russia Spygate narrative is a diversion from actually focusing on Chinese dirty money buying US Politicians and exposing the innate truth about our leaders treasonous behaviour to sellout?

    • andy says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:43 am

      its just you 🙂

      • Jedi9 says:
        June 2, 2018 at 4:57 am

        Ok you keep playing a long! Meanwhile I will focus on the real dangers instead of chasing something that appears to be a complete waste of time!

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 2, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Oh snap………

      Ummmm

      No.

    • KBR says:
      June 2, 2018 at 4:40 am

      Between collaborations with Russia and collaborations with China by past administration(s) as puppets of the globalista zookeepers, it was never either one or the other, it was always both.

      There might have been a bit of play between whichever was highest bidder on what piece of America’s flesh and blood the traitorous puppets had up for sale though. Dragon-Panda bear gets this, Two-faced Eagle-Bear gets that.

      • Jedi9 says:
        June 2, 2018 at 4:56 am

        Well I see your point, but it seems to me there much to do about nothing when it involves Russia and more evidence of Chinese infiltrating our politics more than ever. Why arn’t more people discussing this as the real threat? Is it because of the money implications involved and the compromised positions of our elected officials who have sold out? McConnell anyone?

        • KBR says:
          June 2, 2018 at 5:09 am

          The reason our side is not talking so much about that YET is that NK is a pawn in play, &China’s hold on manufacturing is being managed first.

          Does Russia have tremendous manufacturing and trade with us? no. Besides, they threatened to expose the former admin if they are not treated well: thus we must treat them badly so they might go ahead and expose. Those threats were like begging for more pressure.

          Our POTUS will not throw the baby out with the dirty bathwater. (We are the baby who has been flooded with the dirty chi bathwater for so long.)

  18. Hillyard says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    If there is an IG for the CIA, digging into communist Brennan’s communication would the location of the genesis of Spygate. This process of unwinding backwards, while important, allows the criminal co-conspirators and their embedded pals still in the nsa every opportunity to alter historic reality. Who knows, maybe there are CIA whistle blowers there too.

  19. gymcy81 says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:39 am

    …per others, since January, a report will be forthcoming in just a few weeks, or days.
    [ but then, additional information is found (some relevant, some decoy), and needs to be added…and understood… to ‘complete’ the report …. ]

    The definition of ‘days’ is uncertain.

    Remember, God created this place in 6 days (since there initially was no sun, or man, or thereby no man definition of ‘time’, then a ‘day’ could have been a millennia, yet relatively, a blink in some other quantum perspective)

    It took 20 years to investigate TWA flight 800, over multiple administrations in DC… and were the findings fully reported ?

    If so n’ so, was interviewed by the FBI. Is there a report?
    Or was it like the interview the FBI had with HC (no written notes)?

    More questions… (sadly, it is a part of the obfuscation process, sop… ) …
    [ which means someones goose is trying to avoid getting cooked, so watch out, that means someone else’s goose is getting nudged toward the heat … ]

    On a positive note,
    the federal employment level dropped by approximately 24,000 people in the last year, or so via a temporary freeze on hiring combine with a natural attrition over time etc. …
    [ maybe there are fewer obfuscates, ‘on-the-job’ ? ]

    Yet, the national unemployment rate is less than 4%…the lowest in a decade or so…
    Great !!!
    Sustaining it is even better….but, not easy …

    Love thy neighbors
    Matthew 22

  21. gda says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I thought Bongino had a good hook in using the “first paragraph” explanation, and his example was sound. This is useful for legal purposes to pinpoint the illegality of the use of spies/informants before the actual date the case was opened and the “first paragraph” was written.

    As fast as they slap another narrative up it’s getting knocked down by us, and the fact that they keep changing their story makes them look guiltier and guiltier.

    As to The Maltese Falcon involvement (and disappearance), it seems only right that this plot should include a h/t to one of the great ones. The plot has got everything else.

  22. MustangBlues says:
    June 2, 2018 at 12:56 am

    ”’Holder said, “I suspect that we are on a path where there’s going to be an inevitable clash. We’re going to get to a point where the Justice Department simply will not go any further. I think Rod will not go any further, and something’s going to happen.”’

    The crisis is how far will the obfuscation, stonewalling, slow-walking and outright lying be allowed to continue by the law enforcers;;

    The crisis is how much of obama and holder and lynch’s asses get in the sling, by the song birds bailing on the obama cool tricking of the 2016 presidential election;

    poor ole brennan, comey, rice, farkas, holder, mccabe name them all, are in the soup now.

    Some boy scouts, seals, rangers, green berets are ready to kick some ass in the cia, fbi, obmaoids commies. poor fellas, just never though they would be caught stealing from the cookie jar and killing the golden goose. pleasure coming to see them swinging by their feminized petards.

  23. REX says:
    June 2, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Hello all, I’m REX from twitter. Or should I say, recently thereof.

    Hi, Sundance.

    I hope you don’t mind me dropping by to make some comments.

    It’s becoming clear to me that the best way to now understand this scandal, is to ‘widen the lens’. What I mean by that is to focus on a widespread plan to spy on Sanders, plus (at least) Rubio, Carson, Trump, Kasich and Cruz, then of course Trump as GOPe nominee – extending back in time to 2015.

    This included Obama & Clinton (DNC) working together throughout. The aim was to get Clinton the Presidency, from a very early stage, at all costs.

    We also need to start understanding the scheme as international in nature, esp once Trump became nominee. The use of GCHQ was an important element, because the intel gathered then became ‘UK’ , or ‘foreign’ intel, that as POTUS, Obama was legally permitted (via the FISA) to order unmasked, WITHOUT COURT or CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT, ie no warrant needed. It would also be ‘2 hop’ surveillance.

    For example, the interactions between Halper, Mifsud, Millian, Downer and the other Obama/Clinton stooges who Papadopoulos met in UK, would have been monitored by GCHQ, becoming ‘UK’ intelligence that Obama could order unmasked in the US via 5 eyes, using his Presidential powers. This would bypass Congress, as well as judicial oversight.

    As an aside, it would also be interesting to learn more of UN Ambassador Power’s role in unmasking, given the extraterritorial nature of her role and place of work.

    Mifsud’s comms with Papadopoulos, as well as his interactions with Halper, would all be available to US intelligence as soon as they were unmasked and are presumably now with Horowitz OIG via subpoena of the FBI & DOJ. As stated, the warrantless surveillance would be ‘2 hop’, permitting Obama’s thugs to spy on all of Papadopoulos comms (retroactively), as well as all the comms all of Papadopoulos first line contacts (again, retroactively). Ditto, Page and presumably, Caputo.

    In other words, massive spying on Team Trump. Mind boggling in its arrogance and illegality.

    It’s often difficult to believe that such a thing could happen in the US. A POTUS and private citizen (Clinton) conspiring to frame an innocent citizen who was running for POTUS. It truly is a despicable crime.

    Liked by 10 people

  24. Kan says:
    June 2, 2018 at 1:14 am

    1) Interesting that we did not get into the known history of Mifsud. He is in the management of LINK Campus University in Rome for the past decade. This is a private school that trains personnel from various western and African countries in things like counter intelligence. The FBI and CIA has given training classes the over the years. Misfud is has tight connections to British and Italian intelligence services. If he was a Russian plant ior has great Russian connections then there are huge problems everywhere.

    2) Interesting as well that Misfud, in several interviews before disappearing The Guardian and La Reppublica) , and after the FBI /State Dept interviews) has repeatedly said he never talked to Papadoloulos about Clinton emails (Downer from Aussie land says the same thing). He also claims his real affiliation is with the Clinton Foundation. He says he told the FBI and State Dept. this. (Why the State Dept. interview?)

    3) His first identified meeting with Pappy was within a week or so of Pappy getting named to Trumps foreign advisory team, but before it was publicly announced. Questions about this since both were employed at the London Center for International Law Practice.

    Up shot is Misfud is no stranger to the CIA or FBI.

    • Dr.Jay says:
      June 2, 2018 at 5:03 am

      >> He says he told the FBI and State Dept. this. (Why the State Dept. interview?)

      Because he (Mifsud) would classify as a diplomat or at least representative of a foreign country. FBI will always have to go through State or via local law enforcement or Interpol.

      Even the interview with UK based ‘source(s)’ (Steele?) by FBI in August 2016 had to be cleared via State Dept.

  25. Conundrum says:
    June 2, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Suppose the good guys have and have turned Mifsud…and he will suddenly appear at the right time. That would be fun.

  26. wolfrom1 says:
    June 2, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Step by step, we are identifying the traitors. Those involved are being rounded up for their day in court. Patriots should all be on guard, because a cornered animal fights the hardest. Many may be fighting for their lives

  27. Healy says:
    June 2, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Disobedient media.com has this guy pegged a month ago. Zero Hedge also carried the aforementioned article.

  28. LibertyONE says:
    June 2, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Pres. Trump is going to be like Humphrey Bogart ( Sam) in the Maltese Falcon…wait & see.

  29. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    June 2, 2018 at 3:44 am

    The cited article on Mifsud is excellent. He is one of those perpetual academic wheeler-dealers whose credentials seem impressive, butvway down deep hevis shallow (as the saying goes). Just the type to which a Papadapolous would be attracted. It was surprising that it took the authors so long to get to the Clinton connection. I heard about Mifsud early in the “Dossier” scandal, and was aware that he was a (small) Clinton Foundation contributor. Most likely, he is one of these flitting, academic types who would be pleased to think of himself in terms of playing all sides.

  30. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    June 2, 2018 at 3:44 am

    I was arguing with my favorite liberal on The Hill and he/she pointed out the Trump campaign announced Papa.D joined to WaPo on March 21st 2016 so it was impossible for Mifsud to have known this and setup a meeting with Papa.D on or about March 14th.

    I assume the meeting wasn’t an accident and if it wasn’t the Trump campaign was under surveillance before even Mifsud appeared on the scene.

    • REX says:
      June 2, 2018 at 4:43 am

      Unless Papadopoulos was part of the scheme himself, which I’ve always suspected.

      He was loitering around in Ben Carson’s campaign team, as well. Which was also under surveillance IMO.

  31. pmdea says:
    June 2, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Dan says – (Re: 1st Paragraph) “First they blamed it on Page, then Papadopoulos and now their moving it back to 2015 with British Intel passing info over to US.”

    Are they going to try selling that it started with Gen Flynn in 2015. General Flynn sitting next to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at an event celebrating the RT news channel in Moscow on 10th December 2015.

    Haven’t heard Gen Flynn shows up in EC – Unless his name is hiding under the redaction/black lines and ink blots.

    Changing the story line or back dating the reason only backfires as the IC community and Obama look like idiots as they did nothing to stop “Russian Interference in 2016 Election” or DNC/Podesta ‘Russian hack’ with all their raw intelligence and massive surveillance….

    Wonder if Skripal had any info on Misfud’s involvement – both had interactions with MI6.

  32. Piggy says:
    June 2, 2018 at 5:10 am

    This whole thing is a circus and the usual suspects are keeping it that way.

    Russian collusion: Not a crime if real and would have to arrest 90% of politicians in DC. Could interchange (Russia) with Qatar, China, or Iran. All bad actors who our idiot politicians do business with at our expense but not crimes.

    Mueller SC: Illegitimate. Should be fired along with Rosenstein. Mueller and his “team” should have financials audited and publicized and any expenses paid for by government should be public. If any laws broken by SC during investigation they should face charges. They should be charged for any classified leaks.

    Government contractors and think tanks: Shut them down. If this is what they think national security is I’ll take a pass. They also should be investigated for crimes including Lawfare blog.

    Bottom line: The FBI is a political entity and should be completely altered in scope, mission, and location or shut down forever. They allowed this to happen. If real punishments don’t happen for these people it’s going to get ugly for our politicians who keep pretending they serve voters.

  33. White Apple says:
    June 2, 2018 at 5:14 am

    Gowdy and Rubio shot their wads sometime ago. Neither one anything more the grandstanding opportunists. As for Nap? another blow-hard in the bullsh*t category. The more it is learned “who” these kind of people are, the easier it gets for Trump. At one point these people were German Shepherds. Now they are pomeranians.

