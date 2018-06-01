The Maltese Fulcrum – Dan Bongino Discusses Latest Developments in Spygate…

Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino discusses the latest developments in the ongoing Spygate scandal. The focus of attention is now upon Joseph Misfud:
In the shifting narratives of the Trump-Russia probe, a Maltese academic named Joseph Mifsud has remained a linchpin regarding claims of collusion. He is the professor who allegedly told Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that the Russians had emails related to the Clinton campaign. (more)
FBI let Misfud go missing. Yeah I have a bridge to sell you.
Mifsud
Milksuds.
Milksuds.
Milk Duds – that’s how I got rid of most of my baby teeth many years ago – very effective for that
Mis Fed.
Perfect. Let’s go with it.
Mis Fed indeed.
🤡
Well, it’s probably more like they told him to get lost in a sea of people somewhere, but he wouldn’t leave until the cia finally paid him what they promised to.
I probably should not post this on such a polite site as this, but in the Aberdeen area of Scotland a ‘fud’ is a rude name for a certain desirable female region.
When put together with ‘mis’ then maybe your accidental misspell was more apt than you realised.
Cheers
My goodness – more Aberdonians on CTH – fit like loons n quines
The linked article in RealClearInvestigations quotes two colleagues of Mifsud who claim he’s alive and well, in hiding in Italy, and did a recent interview that’s mentioned a new self-published book. That link is worth the read.
when I heard of this Maltese Professor, my ears perked up as I thought I would see Sidney Greenstreet and Peter Lorre emerging from the fog
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the stuff that dreams (and Russian conspiracies) are made of.
Nope. They are too busy lighting gaslights. 😉
I think that Misfud went to go find himself. ; )
Did he leave crumbs behind?
Holder: ‘We’re Going To Be in the Middle of Some Kind of Crisis’ with DOJ
On Friday, former Attorney General Eric Holder predicted there will be a point where the Department of Justice “will not go any further.” He further stated, “We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”
Holder said, “I suspect that we are on a path where there’s going to be an inevitable clash. We’re going to get to a point where the Justice Department simply will not go any further. I think Rod will not go any further, and something’s going to happen. I don’t know who gets fired or what happens, but we’re going to be — you know, buckle up your seatbelts. We’re going to be in the middle of some kind of crisis.”
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/06/01/holder-were-going-to-be-in-the-middle-of-some-kind-of-crisis-with-doj/
Stunning comments. Eric Holder is Obama’s mouthpiece.
I took it as an indirect admission of guilt by Holder.
He was in New Hampshire today prepping for his 2020 run.
If there’s any justice, he’ll be running in a prison yard in 2020
Funny – He has literally no chance of being elected, not even with good support from the loony left!
Again, they apply divert, distort, deflect, distract, precisely.
*spit*
They project.
Indeed!
All symptoms of a sociopath.
May they all receive just desserts.
For sure… Hemp necklaces for all.
Then Lynch / Holder would be the ticket
Maybe he is signalling that the hold overs in the DOJ refuse to provide documents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s threatening chaos, and begging for it.
Sounds like a warning to RR from Holder to me.
Could that have been a warning message to RR?
If DJT said this about stopping, the totalitarian leftists would scream bloody Obstruction!
Guess we’ll just have to go back to the good old Constitution to figure it all out….
LikeLiked by 3 people
More like to sort it all out and return to said document as a part of The Reckoning!
Figuring it all out seems pretty damn simple to me…
Ancient bit of parchment. Hardly relevant to today. /s
RR and the Justice Dept. will, at some point go no further. At that point. PDJT, as Chief Executive, will exercise his Constitutional authority and declassify the EC memo and also declassify the FBI interview of Mifsud.
Light is the best disinfectant. The mold and slime left by 8 years of Obama, Holder, Lynch, VJ, Rice, Brennan, Clapper and Comey will, dry up, be scraped away and thrown onto the scrap heap of history, where they belong.
Able – Let’s hope!!!
Is Holder threatening the President here? DOJ and RR won’t be pushed around any further and will do What???? He acts as if the DOJ is its own little kingdom or something. Anyway, that is how I read this comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows something and it sounds like it is not going to end well for them….If the FBi or the DOJ defy President Trump….. all hell WILL break lose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sayit2016, We are the “Hell” that will break loose! There is a reason for clarity of the meaning “Department”, for a department to defy it’s executive overseer is defying “We The People”!
LikeLike
I’m hopein’ holder is havin’
Nightmares of Military Tribunals.
My dreams of them are totally pleasurable.
Hey, Eric!
Eric Holder still thinks is he AG.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Treepers, I meant to add this to my post above.
Don’t forget this twitter from Eric Holder. It was a sign that they are to resist that present Administration with fake “Duty, Honor, etc”.
Note the date. They have been committing sedition.
To Deep State and Eric Holder, nothing change as far as who is in charge, or so, they want to think.
I worry that documents have been destroyed by Obama sycophants in the DOJ.
TIHoward Please be unconcerned. Team Trump have EVERYTHING done via the internet or in the presence of a device linked to the internet (TVs, phones, appliances, cars) including audio and video. It does NOT matter whether a device is “turned off” or not. It captures everythng 24/7. This goes back to the Bush era. EVERYTHING is stored and it’s ALL retreivable. Thats why it’s a joke when people say Hillarys “yoga” emails were deleted and therefore gone forever. NOTHING is gone. All someone had to do is ask for the NSA to retrieve them. Kim Dot Com pointed this out during the 2016 campaign. BTW PDJT know all of the above. So does everyone in the EVIL Cabal. They’re just lying to their sheeple about it.
Is Eric the Red dropping hints as to where Rod gets his orders?
Wow, this is a critical and defining interview…could be a Uniparty link?
As I understand it, Misfud has either gone to ground or now sleeps with the fishes.
Contrast that with Carter Page, for example.
And where is Stephan Halper?
Questions, questions
Correct me if I am wrong, but I think I read he had a pregnant girlfriend who he abandoned while she was having the baby to go in hiding.
He is in the Clinton Protection Program. Over 150 satisfied witnesses.
Never heard any complaints.
Never will.
At first I was like….Hahahaha…..and then I was like….”oh schiff!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A couple of hours with boat.
He’s way too radio active to go undrground. A risk in perpetuity to too many people.
He’s dead Jim.
Tho I suppose he cold have been given the best enough money to last a lifetime and the best physical recondition the deep state can provide.
But Mark Felt gave it up eventually as E. Howard Hunt May have, as well.
Why take a chance (the words of the deep state).?
“He’s in the Ren & Stimpy land of the left socks”
😂😂😂😂
Seriously – the questions aren’t why and how, it’s who and when.
Bingo!
Divert, distract, distort, deflect.
They have Alinksy tactics down to a science.
Almost as if Alinskyism has been gene-spliced into their corrupt DNA.
Then again, The Father of Lies has his way with the lot of them, and his ways have been distilled and refined to the basest opposite of Truth and Righteousness, producing Communism and Alinskyism. No need to modify the genetic hardware, they’ve downloaded Evil directly into their logic circuits, into their very souls.
They tangle lies faster than we can untie the knots. Thank God Trump wields a knot cleaving sword as powerful as his magic wand.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
I bet relevant Congressional cmtes got the completed/final “Hillary email coverup” DOJ-IG report during the second half of this past workweek. On Thursday the first cmte hearing was pushed back from 6-5 to 6-11 when the cmte saw what a huge task planning interrogations was going to be. The report will be released publicly sone time in the next week.
Just ask Brennan. Under oath of course. I think Admiral Rogers and co already know this and have evidence. So Brennan gets to answer this in court which would be very uncomfortable. Good. Do him slowly.
Swearing an oath means nothing to these corrupt, evil, seditious cretins.
Time to load up on Truth serum.
Waterboard them.
Since Brennan is a rug-sniffer…threaten him with a turkey baster full of bacon grease.
You just made me choke on my drink With that comment Wheatie!!!!!!!
LOL…….
Sorry, MM…hope you’re okay!
That too!
Hmmm…
Rug, feet and @$$ sniffer. I mean, it’s simply disgusting to see, let along actually do in a room full of other men packed in like sardines. I do apologize to those with weaker constitutions, the “graphic” nature of the description is nasty indeed. But… it’s true.
Too much? Sorry, not sorry! It’s pertinent to how insane these people are.
I feel the same. Lined up nose to arse and compressing their abdominal cavities repeatedly as they perform their ugly rite.
Ugh.
Wheatie – oh hahahahahah – best post of the night! Love you!
I’ve been calling him a rug-prayor but am now going to adopt this.
❤️
HC, I’d like to waterboard them just for the heck of it….do we need a reason?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Devilbat – Whoa! That WOULD be unpleasant – and well deserved, I might add. My mare will donate if necessary.
“enemy combatants”
LikeLiked by 2 people
If is is good enough to waterboard Navy SEALS, Combat Pilots, and other special ops as part of their TRAINING, waterboard the rats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote:
QUOTE:
“Comment on draft review is the final step before official publication, but there isn’t much wiggle room so it is not a long process. All interviews are attended by two OIG personnel. All important interviews are taped and/or transcribed then attested to by the interviewee in a sworn affidavit. The average time for an OIG DoJ draft to receive comment and then go to final publication is about two weeks. It has been this way since about 2005.
….the draft report is sent out to the principals for comment on the draft report findings and recommendations. This is where the process is RIGHT NOW. If the principals return comments on the “draft”, their comments must be cleared by the person(s) doing the reference check, and may be included in the final draft.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/16/inspector-general-horowitz-submits-draft-report-of-clinton-email-investigation-for-principal-review/
————————–
This news came out on May 14. Today is June 1. That’s just over two weeks, and today was HUGE economic news that PDJT would NOT want overshadowed by the IG report.
We should NOT be surprised the IG report has not yet dropped.
Next week is June 6, the 74th Ann. of the invasion of Normandy, and the beginning of the end of the Nazi regime.
A perfect date.
I’ve been reading that the report is 400-500 pages long. Wonder what is the average IC report length? Makes sense that the review process could take longer than 2 weeks.
McCabe’s was 39 pages and that seemed like a cut and dry case.
And it was a glorious day full of WINNING!!
…per others, since January, a report will be forthcoming in just a few weeks, or days.
[ but then, additional information is found (some relevant, some decoy), and needs to be added…and understood… to ‘complete’ the report …. ]
The definition of ‘days’ is uncertain.
Remember, God created this place in 6 days (since there initially not sun, or man, or thereby no man definition of ‘time’, a ‘day’ could have been a millennia, yet relatively, a blink)
It took 20 years to investigate TWA flight 800, over multiple administrations in DC… and were the findings fully reported ?
If so n’ so, was interviewed by the FBI. Is there a report?
Or was it like the interview the FBI had with HC (no written notes)?
More questions… (sadly, it is a part of the obfuscation process, sop… ) …
[ which means someones goose is trying to avoid getting cooked, so watch out, that means someone else’s goose is getting nudged toward the heat … ]
On a positive note,
the federal employment level dropped by approximately 24,000 people in the last year, or so via a temporary freeze on hiring combine with a natural attrition over time etc. …
[ maybe there are fewer obfuscates, ‘on-the-job’ ? ]
Yet, the national unemployment rate is less than 4%…the lowest in a decade or so…
Great !!!
Sustaining it is even better….but, not easy …
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
Catherine Herridge said 6/11 due to pushback from Senate intel committee
That’s bad news. The Senate Intel Committee is full of Swampers. They must be doing their best to cover up their knowledge of corruption. Look for them to tell the cameras “Nothing to see here.”
It will drop the night before Trump meets Kim
numerology says ‘caution’
6/12/18
Why drop it before the North Korea meeting?
Ger main to the matter…
http://www.oann.com/oan-exclusive-more-informants-found-in-spygate-operation/
It’s good that he called it an “entrapment operation”…but even that doesn’t go far enough.
This whole thing was a systematic plot to Manufacture Evidence and then Implant False Evidence within the Trump campaign…to justify their illegal spying operation against a political opponent.
It also served to destroy the credibility of Putin/Russia.
Out of all the countries the schemers could have picked, to falsify evidence against…why did they choose Russia?
I think it was because the BHO/Clinton Cabal is terrified of what Putin could tell Pres Trump about their secret crimes.
So they set out to destroy Putin/Russia’s credibility.
That way they can say…”Oh you can’t believe anything the Russians will say!”
⭐️⭐️⭐️
“This whole thing was a systematic plot to Manufacture Evidence and then Implant False Evidence within the Trump campaign”
Precisely
And the theory re: Putin smacks of truth, too.
I want to hear “Mrs. Clinton, how much did the Spygate operation against President Trump’s campaign cost and to whom did you make the payment?”
In front of a military tribunal, which will already have the answers handy, of course.
Pssst… anyone remember the chrissy wallass segment in the last debate, where he asked her about her “hemispheric government” plans and it blew up into her attacking the VSG about Muh Russia?
😀 Bwahahahahahahahaha! 😀
Come out, it will…
Maybe it’s because the Russians hacked Hillary secret server…
That’s what they are terrified the American people will find out……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the security on that server was so lax, anyone could have hacked it.
The short list would be…who didn’t hack Hillary’s server.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SOrry bOut tha ALL caps. KeybOard batterRies.
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
Wheatie. More cynically….were documents on the Hillary Clinton personal server for sale? Were certain communications, emails and documents separated from the State Dept. because they were for sale?
How much study has been completed on the pattern of information in the Clinton email scandal. Has the DoD studied them? Just wondering.
Incontrovertible proof that the Awan’s Democrat IT documents and the Clinton emails were not for sale. Crickets…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thus the political class hates Russia. They have focused a lot of their rhetoric against the country. I’m amazed at how for they’ve taken it.
Joseph Mifsud is a Maltese academic, with reportedly high level connections to the Russian state.
He is a former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta, a former principal in the London Centre of International Law Practice, a professional teaching fellow at the University of Stirling in Scotland and Director of the Diplomatic Academy of London, where he held seminars on Brexit.
There’s more, much more, too much more for one person….hmmm.
“And no one seems to be able to track him down.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mifsud, whose circles are tied to the Clintons”
Just one phrase from the first linked article in SD’s article screams “double agent.” BUT
Yet, with Clintons one need not be a double agent, merely a representative of the high rolling bidders in their pay to play operations.
You see the Clintons are not and have not been for a very long time, spiritually speaking, citizen representatives of the USA: they have represented another place called Hell and will be going there shortly to pay their everlasting dues for excessive benefits received here.
God will judge though. I merely suppose.
It was a set up to snare the Trump campaign and now the hooks have gone missing. And we have to endure John Brennan in WaPo and Morning Joe telling us Trump is paranoid. I don’t know how to explain the duplicity.
Why is Brennan acting so sure of himself? Could he have ordered Mifsud’s liquidation?
Maybe because he’s an insane narcissist?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone, I can’t remember who, suggested that the IG should take a DNA sample of the lamp shades in BRennan’s home.
And I think the suggestion has merit.
It is so interesting, time after time, to see how these individuals’ facial features take on the reflection of their innermost beings, i.e., Hilldabeast, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, Comey, Bubba Bill, Pelosi, Chucky, Rosie, Moochelle and Bummer, to name just a few. It is truly remarkable.
There is such hate in this mans face— can you imagine what he thinks ? It is spilling all over his face.
He is in a pickle. He turns on Black Hat Zero and/or goes to the big house.
“What a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive….”
Apparently from his consistent facial expression, something always smells really rotten under his nose.
It is you yourself, JohnnyO. Your soul begins to stink of the sulfur in the devils own farts.
Liars and some Sociopaths have tells. Brennan’s tell is like Susan Rice….blinking.
With people at the top of a criminal enterprise, they always believe they are smarter and more intelligent than everyone else, including the investigators. Then you have the people right below them that think they are smarter than their boss and are scheming to have the boss removed by any means necessary. You then have the next level. The ones who have risen as high as they know they are going to. It’s this last level that is the most dangerous to the organization. They are the ones able to know when they are faced with an either/or situation. Either you tell us everything and we’ll go easy on you or you don’t and you’re going down hard.
I don’t pay attention to the idiots that are out there spinning. They’ll talk themselves right into a hole that they can’t get out of. And they’ll take down as many as they can trying to dig their way out. I would love to see them spinning non-stop 24/7 on CNN. The network that has a lower viewing audience than reruns of HGN.
However, it’s this third group. The ones we haven’t heard a peep out of. Ohr, Priestap, Strzok, etc…and others that we don’t even know about. Not a peep. Those are the ones I want to hear from. The fact we haven’t leads me to believe this is not going to be your typical sweep it under the rug type Washington DC affair. It’s going to be like getting hit with wave after wave of cluster bombs. If you can find anyone that’s experienced being on the receiving end and you can get them to talk about it, it’s unreal. And that’s what it’ll seem to everyone, both the good guys and the bad guys. Unreal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
George Papadopoulos and Joseph Mifsud reportedly both worked at the London Centre of International Law Practice.
Joseph Mifsud appears to have joined LCILP around November 2015. Papadopoulos appears to have joined LCILP sometime in late February or early March 2016 after leaving Ben Carson’s campaign.
Per reports, Papadopoulos and Mifsud first met on March 14, 2016.
Ok comon people(tucker and Dan)…. YOU’RE GETTING WARMER!
1) Fusion GPS was simultaneous contracted by ‘Hillary for president’ and the FBI in 2016. We can assume Glen simpson did not segregate the work performed for the two contracts or the data collected and methods used. If he did… bring it…
2) There were MULTIPLE counterintelligence investigations ongoing by the FBI.
a) Phishing of Podesta resulting in live leak of critical communications.
b) Alleged Russian interference into the election via DNC email releases in June.
c) Flynn speaks in Russia.
d) Papadopoulous.
In no particular order, one rolled into the other. DNC Directed Simpson/Steele to focus on Trump members for political ops. The FBI says their informant acted lawfully, but fails to account for the same informants behavior in service to the DNC portion of the investigation. The FBI did not look beyond Trump members.
When we hear about briefing on counter-intel investigations, we have to consider which one?
So when Bongino and Tucker talks about the FBI being untruthful about july 31st… its going to blow-back… Activities prior to july 31st were not under the purview of the Trump collusion narative…
Lets Get ahead of this spinable talking point!
Ok. After digging through the internets, I think i finally found an image of him:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but that was before the plastic surgery courtesy of taxslavers.
Probably looks more like Woody Woodpecker by now… 😀
Gotta laugh sometimes… might as well now, it’s only going to get uglier and uglier!
Downer says Papadoofus told him he heard that Russia may have damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Everybody knows Russia has damaging information on Clinton from the crooked deals she made with them. Duh. At one point, Putin even made some veiled threats to reveal some of that information. Does anybody remember exactly when that was?
I remember Maria Zakharova, with the Russian Foreign Ministry, mentioning “secrets” that could be damaging for Ozero.
This was back in March 2017.
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/russia-threatens-leak-info-obama-want-keep-secret/
From the article:
“…there will come a day when the media will publish leaks about the things that Washingtonasked us to keep secret, for example, things that happened during President Obama’s terms in office. Believe me, this could be very interesting information,” Zakharova said, according to the English transcript.”
“Our American colleagues must decide if they respect the diplomatic procedure, if they keep their word on the arrangements made between us, primarily arrangements made at their own request, or we create a few very nice surprises for each other.”
I remember this Wheatie and I was so hoping that the Russians would lower the boom on Clinton and BHO………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am hoping that they still do.
MeToo…….
What a day that would be. A small Tactical Nuke for sure….
Thank you. That’s the one I was thinking of, except I thought it was in 2016.
Wait…..
Lemme get this straight….” about the things that Washington (Obama Administration ) asked us to keep secret ( an implied agreement) , for example, things that happened during President Obama’s terms in office. Believe me, this could be very interesting information”.
Colluding: To come to a secret understanding for a harmful purpose; conspire.
Conspire: make secret plans jointly to commit an unlawful or harmful act.
“Our American colleagues must decide if they respect the diplomatic procedure, if they keep their word on the arrangements made between us,( The ” arrangements” were made with the OBAMA Administration-NOT the TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ” primarily arrangements made at their own request ( THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION APPROACHED RUSSIA ON THIS ) , or we create a few very nice surprises for each other.”
Spill the beans Russian it is going to come out anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When she threatens exposure of “our American colleagues/collaborators” who made “arrangements with Russians” at “their own requests”
We KNOW she is talking to the BO/Clinton regime operators.
We know it even better because PDJT increased rather than decreased pressure: as if to say, “PLEASE DO. Go ahead and create a few very nice surprises for your collaborators.”
Is it just me or does anybody here think that this whole Russia Spygate narrative is a diversion from actually focusing on Chinese dirty money buying US Politicians and exposing the innate truth about our leaders treasonous behaviour to sellout?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok you keep playing a long! Meanwhile I will focus on the real dangers instead of chasing something that appears to be a complete waste of time!
Oh snap………
Ummmm
No.
Between collaborations with Russia and collaborations with China by past administration(s) as puppets of the globalista zookeepers, it was never either one or the other, it was always both.
There might have been a bit of play between whichever was highest bidder on what piece of America’s flesh and blood the traitorous puppets had up for sale though. Dragon-Panda bear gets this, Two-faced Eagle-Bear gets that.
Well I see your point, but it seems to me there much to do about nothing when it involves Russia and more evidence of Chinese infiltrating our politics more than ever. Why arn’t more people discussing this as the real threat? Is it because of the money implications involved and the compromised positions of our elected officials who have sold out? McConnell anyone?
The reason our side is not talking so much about that YET is that NK is a pawn in play, &China’s hold on manufacturing is being managed first.
Does Russia have tremendous manufacturing and trade with us? no. Besides, they threatened to expose the former admin if they are not treated well: thus we must treat them badly so they might go ahead and expose. Those threats were like begging for more pressure.
Our POTUS will not throw the baby out with the dirty bathwater. (We are the baby who has been flooded with the dirty chi bathwater for so long.)
If there is an IG for the CIA, digging into communist Brennan’s communication would the location of the genesis of Spygate. This process of unwinding backwards, while important, allows the criminal co-conspirators and their embedded pals still in the nsa every opportunity to alter historic reality. Who knows, maybe there are CIA whistle blowers there too.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Human, nice play on words. Kissinger Associates represented by Senior Adviser, John Brennan at the Bilderburg 2017.
http://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/participants.html
There is no such thing as CIA whistle blowers. CIA agents don’t blow whistles. They leak information clandestinely.
Is there outsourcing occurring or are they really cutting positions?
Article from 6-13-16 about reports that Russia had Hillary’s emails.
https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/Russia-Is-Reportedly-Set-To-Release-Intercepted-Messages-From-Clintons-Private.html
I thought Bongino had a good hook in using the “first paragraph” explanation, and his example was sound. This is useful for legal purposes to pinpoint the illegality of the use of spies/informants before the actual date the case was opened and the “first paragraph” was written.
As fast as they slap another narrative up it’s getting knocked down by us, and the fact that they keep changing their story makes them look guiltier and guiltier.
As to The Maltese Falcon involvement (and disappearance), it seems only right that this plot should include a h/t to one of the great ones. The plot has got everything else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The crisis is how far will the obfuscation, stonewalling, slow-walking and outright lying be allowed to continue by the law enforcers;;
The crisis is how much of obama and holder and lynch’s asses get in the sling, by the song birds bailing on the obama cool tricking of the 2016 presidential election;
poor ole brennan, comey, rice, farkas, holder, mccabe name them all, are in the soup now.
Some boy scouts, seals, rangers, green berets are ready to kick some ass in the cia, fbi, obmaoids commies. poor fellas, just never though they would be caught stealing from the cookie jar and killing the golden goose. pleasure coming to see them swinging by their feminized petards.
Hello all, I’m REX from twitter. Or should I say, recently thereof.
Hi, Sundance.
I hope you don’t mind me dropping by to make some comments.
It’s becoming clear to me that the best way to now understand this scandal, is to ‘widen the lens’. What I mean by that is to focus on a widespread plan to spy on Sanders, plus (at least) Rubio, Carson, Trump, Kasich and Cruz, then of course Trump as GOPe nominee – extending back in time to 2015.
This included Obama & Clinton (DNC) working together throughout. The aim was to get Clinton the Presidency, from a very early stage, at all costs.
We also need to start understanding the scheme as international in nature, esp once Trump became nominee. The use of GCHQ was an important element, because the intel gathered then became ‘UK’ , or ‘foreign’ intel, that as POTUS, Obama was legally permitted (via the FISA) to order unmasked, WITHOUT COURT or CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT, ie no warrant needed. It would also be ‘2 hop’ surveillance.
For example, the interactions between Halper, Mifsud, Millian, Downer and the other Obama/Clinton stooges who Papadopoulos met in UK, would have been monitored by GCHQ, becoming ‘UK’ intelligence that Obama could order unmasked in the US via 5 eyes, using his Presidential powers. This would bypass Congress, as well as judicial oversight.
As an aside, it would also be interesting to learn more of UN Ambassador Power’s role in unmasking, given the extraterritorial nature of her role and place of work.
Mifsud’s comms with Papadopoulos, as well as his interactions with Halper, would all be available to US intelligence as soon as they were unmasked and are presumably now with Horowitz OIG via subpoena of the FBI & DOJ. As stated, the warrantless surveillance would be ‘2 hop’, permitting Obama’s thugs to spy on all of Papadopoulos comms (retroactively), as well as all the comms all of Papadopoulos first line contacts (again, retroactively). Ditto, Page and presumably, Caputo.
In other words, massive spying on Team Trump. Mind boggling in its arrogance and illegality.
It’s often difficult to believe that such a thing could happen in the US. A POTUS and private citizen (Clinton) conspiring to frame an innocent citizen who was running for POTUS. It truly is a despicable crime.
Glad to see you here Rex,,,,,
Hate you left twitter but can’t say I blame you…..
When is your website with Thomas and the other twitter peeps going to be up and running?
Thanks. I didn’t want to leave, but probably best I did.
Still don’t know about web site. Saul’s idea.
Given how certain was her victory, this extra work to make a case withstand future legal challenge means they were lining Trump up for a takedown after he lost the election. That’s a vindictiveness for the ages.
Pure Evil……….
So where is Nunes on this? There has been a loud silence since his briefing with the gang of eight and Gowdy and Neapolitano out there defending the operations
Nunes is working diligently, away from scrutiny.
I wouldn’t worry too much about Gowdy and Napolitano.
Trump is in full control of the momentum and timing of everything. Think of a boulder that’s now rolling down a hill at an increasing pace, directly toward Obama & Clinton. It’s going to take out every thug protecting them, until they’re directly in its shadow.
What Trump does then, is anyone’s guess, but I’ve always been sure that he definitely wants Obama & Clinton to go down in a spectacular and humiliating fashion, ESP Obama. That’s just how Trump rolls, with his enemies.
So there’s nothing Gowdy can do, except make spectacular errors of judgement, as he appears to have done. It changes nothing.
That boulder is just going to keep rolling right past him. Probably has.
If not over him. There is a reason he is resigning, and I’m not buying the “I just want to go back into the justice system” BS.
Agreed. A lot of GOPe and of course Dems won’t be there in Nov.
“A POTUS and private citizen (Clinton) conspiring to frame an innocent citizen who was running for POTUS. It truly is a despicable crime.”
ok soooooo this SHOULD mean ( in a sane world ) that Obama and Clinton should be charged.
In a sane world…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I hope they wait until we’ve got more of PTrump’s judges in place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep…and we need another good one on the Supreme Court, too.
I think 3 would be good ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is my dream….; )
Hi Rex, nice to see you here.
I’ve enjoyed reading your tweets.
I agree about the widespread spying.
And personally, I think that the O-team had been spying on Pres Trump since the Birth Certificate incident.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Glad to know you are ok. Your threads are amazing. Be safe.
Rex….just want you to know you have a fan following here and your tweets regularly posted. Your thoughts always welcome and appreciated. Welcome and glad to see you here in the Treehouse! Your branch is reserved and waiting.
Thanks.
Welcome.
1) Interesting that we did not get into the known history of Mifsud. He is in the management of LINK Campus University in Rome for the past decade. This is a private school that trains personnel from various western and African countries in things like counter intelligence. The FBI and CIA has given training classes the over the years. Misfud is has tight connections to British and Italian intelligence services. If he was a Russian plant ior has great Russian connections then there are huge problems everywhere.
2) Interesting as well that Misfud, in several interviews before disappearing The Guardian and La Reppublica) , and after the FBI /State Dept interviews) has repeatedly said he never talked to Papadoloulos about Clinton emails (Downer from Aussie land says the same thing). He also claims his real affiliation is with the Clinton Foundation. He says he told the FBI and State Dept. this. (Why the State Dept. interview?)
3) His first identified meeting with Pappy was within a week or so of Pappy getting named to Trumps foreign advisory team, but before it was publicly announced. Questions about this since both were employed at the London Center for International Law Practice.
Up shot is Misfud is no stranger to the CIA or FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he (Mifsud) would classify as a diplomat or at least representative of a foreign country. FBI will always have to go through State or via local law enforcement or Interpol.
Even the interview with UK based ‘source(s)’ (Steele?) by FBI in August 2016 had to be cleared via State Dept.
Suppose the good guys have and have turned Mifsud…and he will suddenly appear at the right time. That would be fun.
Step by step, we are identifying the traitors. Those involved are being rounded up for their day in court. Patriots should all be on guard, because a cornered animal fights the hardest. Many may be fighting for their lives
Disobedient media.com has this guy pegged a month ago. Zero Hedge also carried the aforementioned article.
Pres. Trump is going to be like Humphrey Bogart ( Sam) in the Maltese Falcon…wait & see.
The cited article on Mifsud is excellent. He is one of those perpetual academic wheeler-dealers whose credentials seem impressive, butvway down deep hevis shallow (as the saying goes). Just the type to which a Papadapolous would be attracted. It was surprising that it took the authors so long to get to the Clinton connection. I heard about Mifsud early in the “Dossier” scandal, and was aware that he was a (small) Clinton Foundation contributor. Most likely, he is one of these flitting, academic types who would be pleased to think of himself in terms of playing all sides.
I was arguing with my favorite liberal on The Hill and he/she pointed out the Trump campaign announced Papa.D joined to WaPo on March 21st 2016 so it was impossible for Mifsud to have known this and setup a meeting with Papa.D on or about March 14th.
I assume the meeting wasn’t an accident and if it wasn’t the Trump campaign was under surveillance before even Mifsud appeared on the scene.
LikeLike
He was loitering around in Ben Carson’s campaign team, as well. Which was also under surveillance IMO.
LikeLike
Are they going to try selling that it started with Gen Flynn in 2015. General Flynn sitting next to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at an event celebrating the RT news channel in Moscow on 10th December 2015.
Haven’t heard Gen Flynn shows up in EC – Unless his name is hiding under the redaction/black lines and ink blots.
Changing the story line or back dating the reason only backfires as the IC community and Obama look like idiots as they did nothing to stop “Russian Interference in 2016 Election” or DNC/Podesta ‘Russian hack’ with all their raw intelligence and massive surveillance….
Wonder if Skripal had any info on Misfud’s involvement – both had interactions with MI6.
This whole thing is a circus and the usual suspects are keeping it that way.
Russian collusion: Not a crime if real and would have to arrest 90% of politicians in DC. Could interchange (Russia) with Qatar, China, or Iran. All bad actors who our idiot politicians do business with at our expense but not crimes.
Mueller SC: Illegitimate. Should be fired along with Rosenstein. Mueller and his “team” should have financials audited and publicized and any expenses paid for by government should be public. If any laws broken by SC during investigation they should face charges. They should be charged for any classified leaks.
Government contractors and think tanks: Shut them down. If this is what they think national security is I’ll take a pass. They also should be investigated for crimes including Lawfare blog.
Bottom line: The FBI is a political entity and should be completely altered in scope, mission, and location or shut down forever. They allowed this to happen. If real punishments don’t happen for these people it’s going to get ugly for our politicians who keep pretending they serve voters.
Gowdy and Rubio shot their wads sometime ago. Neither one anything more the grandstanding opportunists. As for Nap? another blow-hard in the bullsh*t category. The more it is learned “who” these kind of people are, the easier it gets for Trump. At one point these people were German Shepherds. Now they are pomeranians.
