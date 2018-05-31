Representative Ron DeSantis Deconstructs Decepticon Trey Gowdy…

Posted on May 31, 2018 by

Earlier today candidate for Florida Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, appeared on Fox Morning broadcast to deconstruct the ridiculous claims of decepticon Trey Gowdy.

.

 

147 Responses to Representative Ron DeSantis Deconstructs Decepticon Trey Gowdy…

  1. littleanniesfannie says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Still waiting for IG report filled with documentation!! Popper ready. Popcorn bag next to popper. Butter in fridge. Let’s go!

  2. L4grasshopper says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Gowdy is getting hammered by numerous conservative pundits. As he should be. McCarthy and Hemingway both ripped him a new one. So did Levin.

    • Tl Howard says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      It seems someone told Gowdy, “Okay, we helped you and told you we’d let you know when we needed a return favor. Now!”

      • Karl Kastner says:
        May 31, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        I thought Gowdy looked uncharacteristically dispassionate about what he was saying. As if he was compelled to say it.

        • All Too Much says:
          May 31, 2018 at 10:02 pm

          He was resigned to the fact he had to take those positions.
          The big lobby dollared, Uniparty swamp creature had no choice.
          He was bought and paid for long ago, and now he doing what he was paid to do, like it or not.

      • All Too Much says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        Exactly. They paid for his good life, now its time for him to perform.

      • J Gottfred says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:05 pm

        Godwy is a lame duck.(in more ways than one!) He is protecting his future prospects on “K” Street, by not offending half his potential clients.

      • noswamp says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        I agree with All Too Much and TI Howard: someone gave the guy an offer he could not refuse, millions and millions of dollars for the rest of his life, if he turned against Trump and the American people. We are not surprised, ever since Benghazi we knew the guy was corrupt. He is very smooth, but a skunk is always a skunk. We knew his MO. Trey traitor will go down in the dustbin of history as one who betrayed the American people, and their President(along with Ryan as well by the way) when they needed him the most.

        He will not be able to stand against the FLOOD of information and factual illegalities to be released by the IG against the Dems and Deep State Republicans next, next week. You all just wait and see.

    • missilemom says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      My favorite line from McCarthy’s article was “May I suggest, for example, the stunning public testimony of then director James Comey on March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee- perhaps Representative Gowdy, who sits on that committee, could lend you the transcript, since he appears not to be using it.”

    • Guffman says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      Question is, why hadn’t the bright conservative pundits figured out Gowdy Doody was a DS stooge long ago? I used to think he was a stand-up guy but even I figured out months ago from all his grandstanding and dodgy answers that his hat was all black.

  3. cheryl says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    i hang my head in shame every time I think about how I thought Trey Gowdy was so great and was going to do something about the Butcher of Benghazi. It kills me to know that he let Hillary skate.

    • Patriot1783 says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:33 pm

      There is no statute of limitations on murder.

    • Oldschool says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      gowdy should hang his head in shame, not you cheryl. Many of us thought Gowdy was going to deliver justice for our brave heroes.

    • 4sure says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      Cheryl

      Gowdy fooled many. All of the uniparty crooks have fooled millions, and still do.

      Re. Benghazi, as soon as it was announced that a congressional hearing was going to take place, I knew from past clown shows put on by the uniparty thieves that it would result in nothing. Their track record for wasting our money on dog and pony shows which have never resulted in anything except theater means that no matter who is selected by the script writers to take the starring role, once you pull back the curtain on the final act, that actor in the starring role was really only a puppet.

    • missilemom says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Hey, he talked a good game. Good people want to believe in the goodness of others. I may be the exception. I always am suspicious and see red flags. You are a better person.

    • jengancworld says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      My buddy and I , both huge President Trump and M A G A supporters ,during the campaign, would often about Gowdy as A G! Wow were we fooled !!!

    • rw says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Hey, don’t worry about it. You’re learning just how freaking deceptive and duplicitous almost everybody in DC is. Gowdy existed to convince you that there were honest people with integrity in DC. Well – now you know. He was a blowhard that did nothing, he is paid to be a blowhard, and to do nothing.

      • Binkser1 says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:25 pm

        Yep, if you took President Trump and a couple of others out of D.C., you would have the modern day equivalent of Sodom. Not one righteous person in that cesspool.

    • benifranlkin says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      SD warned us

    • Lady in Red says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      I am with you, cheryl.

  4. Jim Bowman says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    The only thing that makes sense to me is that Gowdy is somehow implicated or is protecting the rest of the never trump Republicans that were also involved.

  5. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Hey, I’m sorry.I know this is off topic but I can not believe not one elected Republican officials is calling out the disgusting comment said towards President Trump ‘s daughter. Not one!!
    People, we are heading towards either a vocal war or true sinkhole collapse in this nation.
    Sorry, back to traitor Gowdy…..

  6. Deplorably99 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    It’s just sad!!!!

  7. 4sure says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    That tweet re. the WH running this could be construed as Strozk/Page not agreeing that the WH was running it, but that they or someone in the DOJ/FBI/CIA running it. I get the impression that they were not happy about the WH taking credit for it.

    • Tl Howard says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:45 pm

      They might have figured that the surest way to eff things up is to let the WH run it and they would know as intel folks that the top at the WH would have plausible deniability while they’d be made the fall guys if thing went awry.

      • TheWanderingStar says:
        May 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        Could be that the fibbers (FBI) started an op within their department and once it was up and running, the WH decided to enhance the op or merge the op with another that was up and running at MI6. Totally over engineered. The whole thing turned into a circle jerk.

        I would’ve been pissed too. No credit and all the risk.
        Fortunately it all failed.

    • MaineCoon says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      It’s hard to know what was meant. I interpreted it to mean the WH was “in charge”, but for Strzok his orders were coming from someone else, iirc McCabe since Priestep was removed basically from things. I took it to be a matter of semantics.

    • Doppler says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      Remember Obama’s “by the book” comment? My guess is that was well documented by emails creating a record of that. The “otherwise” comment is just irony among underlings doing their leaders’s bidding, while laughing about the different faces those leaders present.

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      not to rain on anyones parade but that string of texts was released months ago…i watched john solomon on hannity tonight and he presented this and other already known info as breaking news type material…i understand we are all treading water until IG release but cmon

      is next week ‘revelation’ going to be the ‘best outcome’ tweet thread?

      or maybe noone has actually spent the six hours required to read the texts (see andrew mccarthy breathless revelations last week)

  8. fleporeblog says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Undercover Huber wrote this thread yesterday:

    Tracy Benz saw something and decided to write her thoughts.

  9. thebigolddog says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Betrey Gowdy is either a prisoner or guard of the Deep State Cabal prison. Either way he’s part of the problem and hopefully he is fully exposed and held to account.

    • FanGirl says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      There was talk about Congresspeople being spied on during Zeros admin, bet there’s a lot of nervous folks in DC

      • zimbalistjunior says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:27 pm

        Schiff, DiFi, Schumer, Nadler etc etc…all were against Iran nuke deal in some way or another at some point or another..
        all have been acting mighty peculiar since 2016
        Lee Smith, among others i am sure, has written on this..

        it is the second biggest shoe to drop at the end of this scandal

        the biggest shoe will be the revelation that obama is and has always been CIA…and thats why his candidacy did not provoke the unhinged reaction and attempts to derail it that trump’s did—even though on paper, both candidates were equally ‘unknowns’ (from an electoral standpoint)—and the obama cia revelation will lead to an understanding of what the deep state really is and has been— a state dept/cia dulles brothers ruling class, close to an aristocracy–with generations of familial ties etc

  10. Redheart says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    All the President’s Men…Volume II

  11. Carrie2 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    What is interesting that the more we learn we see and get to know that Obama, the puppet, was the kingpin here. So many supposedly for America have been found as traitors. Every week one or two new names brought forward, but nevertheless we have plenty of rope and gallows or trees. By eliminating them we will stop the disease of hating us, our country and our President and give notice to the many throughout the world that we have taken the matter in hands and removed the traitors and they had better shape up and realize there is NO place here for them, including those like Soros and family as well as other evil elites and globalists all with the disease of destroying America. I know many of us were in a hurry to get a quick ending, but thank goodness we held on as more and more is coming forth and then we will see justice done but not by sending them to prison which is way too expensive and would allow them to continue “working” from the inside. God is listening and we must keep praying every day for deliverance.

  12. Margaret Berger says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Someone posted gowdy’s office phone number last night. I tried to call this morning, the mail box was full. Bet he turned it off. This gives me the same feeling I had when roberts stabbed us in the back over obummercare

  13. WillJR says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I gotta give sundance credit- he was onto Roosterhead before anyone I know. Most people thought Gowdy was legit, but he has shown himself to be the worst kind of Swamp Creature. He gained the trust of most Trump supporters before revealing himself to be a complete Deep State shill, like his buddies Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham. I think Nunes might have seen the light when it comes to Gowdy. Maybe.

    • darcy says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      I’ve been on to him since Benghazi-gate. 😉

      • WillJR says:
        May 31, 2018 at 9:56 pm

        Yeah, that should have tipped everyone off but he talked a good game and always acted so tough in the hearings. LOL! It was all a farce. The man has shown his true colors. I don’t know how he can look himself in the mirror. What a dirtbag politician. But hey, all the news anchors love him. I’m sure he’s fishing for a job with CNN or a lobbyist position. The people of SC don’t want him.

      • RedBallExpress says:
        May 31, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        There are plenty more that have had the benefit of a doubt. It is frustrating that so many here think we should not criticize those “conservative” media shills because they reach the masses even though they have shown they are bought and paid for. WAKE UP!

    • MaineCoon says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Considering the stab in the back that Gowdy just did, I will be watching Haley like a hawk.

  14. Margaret Berger says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    That is what is really meant when they say someone is owned.

  15. darcy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Am I the only one who finds it beyond credible that what with Hillary’s uranium one deal and Bill’s speaking HUGE fees in Russia that it was the Trump campaign being spied on and not HER’S?????

    What say you, Trey Gowdy — are you so stupid that this honest and logical question NEVER entered your mind?

    • Heika says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      Their unadulterated contempt for the public is mind-blowing. They spit in our faces because we are all so stupid we will just accept what we get.

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        May 31, 2018 at 9:57 pm

        Heika- the people who read Sundance’s work at TCTH are by definition NOT stupid. I think what you meant was that the Swamp Devils have such unadulterated contempt for the American public that they really believe they can continue to abuse us and get away with it.
        Of course that illusion went by the wayside once President Trump was elected. And they will NEVER get over it.

      • MaineCoon says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        It’s a habit that is habitual in the swampland they call home. One by one they are getting kicked out. Mid-terms is our first big test. I’m looking forward to it.

  16. missilemom says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Not only did Trey Gowdy not look conflicted during his interviews on Fox and CBS, he looked happy. He has been destroyed by facts and gone into silence mode. No word from Devin Nunes on this. (I trust Nunes) Can we make a law that says when lawmakers are voted out, serve out their terms, or retire, they have to go away immediately and shut up.

    • bilrla says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Mom: You raise an important point about public officials who announce plans to retire. Departure should be required within a mandated period of time after announcement. None of this hanging-around nonsense. If you are gone, you are gone.

      • Lady in Red says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        I agree. In private industry, if you resign or retire, the company doesn’t typically let you stick around for months, years, however long you like. Typically 2 weeks notice. I would agree to a 3 month notice to allow their respective states to transition. Name it after McCain the hate-filled stain.

    • WillJR says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      Gowdy is either a complete idiot, which I don’t believe, or he is running cover for his Deep State pals. Read the article by Real Clear Investigations about Joseph Mifsud. It’s clear he set up Papadopoulos and was not a Russian agent. If he was, Mueller would have charged him long ago. Similarly, Halper was being paid not only to spy on the campaign, but to plant stories in media outlets. For example, he planted the Flynn story with the Wall Street Journal. We can no longer depend on most of the Republicans to try and get to the bottom of this. They are working with the Dems to cover it up. We have Nunes and a handful of others trying to get the truth- and a small group of journalists and internet figures doing research. I’m not sure what will happen. The Swamp runs deep in DC.

    • FanGirl says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      Or spend time away from their job for medical reasons that could reasonably impair their judgement? (Why isn’t ANYONE yelling for McCain to step down? He can go to the VA for his healthcare)

    • Doppler says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      Q has on occasion listed ALL the Congress persons who’re resigning this year – it’s a huge number – with perhaps the implication that they’ve been caught in crimes by the Huber investigation, agreed to flip in exchange for cooperating and resigning, and are now acting as ordered by their handler and their own attorneys.

      Consider this possibility: Gowdy got bought off somehow in the Benghazi matter, committing a crime extorted from him by HRC’s deep state, and evidence exists proving that crime, found by Huber. Huber then sits him down, in the version of Sundance’s description of the life of cooperating witnesses in the DOJ applicable to elected officials, shows him the evidence and the prison term awaiting him, and tells him, you will resign, you will act normal, but, when we have instructions for you, you will do our bidding.. Gowdy’s now gotten instructions that make him happy: he’s defending the FBI spying to encourage the deep state to keep lying, keep pushing to catch Trump in impeachable activity, by committing treason under surveillance.

      It could be the whole deep state team is now actively lobbying foreign countries into trade war with the US, in hopes of justifying impeachment, or worse, all captured in NSA’s cloud. If you were Trump draining the swamp, would you pull the biggest plug possible, pulling down also the foreign leaders who are also owned by the global deep state?

  17. JoD says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Harold Gowdy III has one function in DC….
    He vows to “get to the bottom of it” and then makes sure that nobody ever does..yes ma’am.

  18. Heika says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Okay so the DOJ and FBI gave NOTHING in that big hoohaa meeting the other day. DeSantis has confirmed this. Now what? Crickets? My last recall was that a subpoena was already in place on DOJ and FBI heads and the next step was to haul them over to the noose? Is that still happening? If not why not?

  19. Craft Eccentric says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I still find it incredible that people are on FOX are asking “WHY” did they put a spy/spies in the Trump campaign! Pretty bloody obvious if you ask me! The Democrats wanted to continue castrating the USA because they’re a bunch of filthy Commies who do what all Commies do. Demand everyone share the wealth/poverty while the generals look down from ivory towers. The Democrats underestimated the American people, and they sure as hell underestimated Trump! Even Bernie Sanders was a Judas steer for the people who wouldn’t look twice at Hillary because of her past. Except the Judas steer didn’t manage to bring all the bulls home, and Hillary lost!

    • Ldave says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      I think it’s worse than being commies. These crooks made millions selling us out to the mullahs. The attempted coup against Trump wasn’t the primary crime. It was the coverup.

      • Craft Eccentric says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:24 pm

        Agreed, but Bernie’s fans never once questioned why he said nothing about Hillary. Bernie was there to bring the hard left, and Commie educated youth to Hillary, and nothing more!

        • zimbalistjunior says:
          May 31, 2018 at 10:32 pm

          yup he was a sham candidate from day one..i think his biggest role was to simply provide quasi competition so that the media would have to cover her candidacy
          itd also look funny is she had to debate herself in the televised debates–shes just not that interesting

          • Craft Eccentric says:
            May 31, 2018 at 10:38 pm

            Which comes back to the spying and her personal behavior. She never even bothered to go to Wisconsin. Why? Because with everything they had going on behind the scenes FBI/CIA etc She thought she would win without any effort whatsoever

  20. Konamon says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Howdy is dancing around like a cat on a hot tin roof. Fishy. Something just ain’t right here. Then this pops up this evening. I thought Huber was on this.

    https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/Prosecutors-interview-Comey-as-they-consider-12958760.php

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      May 31, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      Konamon- yes, it’s all very strange.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Clever way of inserting an off-topic. Take it to the main board, Howie. This thread is about Gowdy, and that has nothing to do with Gowdy.

    • 4sure says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      “Investigators from the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office” does it mean Huber is in charge of the DC office or is working out of that office?

    • CollusionMyth says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      Referral to District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office. Isn’t anything with DC in the name somewhere where justice goes to dies. McCabe’s defense seems to be that Trump randomly picked his name out of the FBI phone book and is persecuting him. Comey, Page/Strzok, Horowitz, his wife, authorized leaking, lies, conflicting statements etc. seemingly have little to do with his predicament.

    • MSO says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      I thought Huber was on this.

      That was my expectation as well. You don’t suppose DC is trying to block Huber and execute a cover up?

  21. Nigella says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Gowdy has me confused… What could have made him change his mind?… Not a conspiracy nut but looks like someone got to him… I have a question that I think fits here… Why is the media in hysterics over trump having wanted or even having asked Sessions to un-recuse himself? Don’t see the “crime” there

  22. Joe S says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    I saw John Solomon on Hannity tonight. This must be what he was talking about. We need to be very careful here. I think Solomon could potentially provide cover for Obama on this, and that is not true. There was probably some attempt to plant exculpatory evidence or plausible deniability in the chain here.

    Don’t be fooled.

  23. Ldave says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    The rug-praying Brennan has stuff on Gowdy.

  24. fleporeblog says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Video with Laura Ingraham embedded in the link above.

    From the article linked above:

    Dan Bongino called out Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on Fox News with Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.

    On Tuesday, Gowdy dismissed the possibility that the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was anything inappropriate. Gowdy told Fox News that he is “even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” in its secret investigation.

    In response, Bongino told Ingraham, “Gowdy’s appearance was disgraceful.” He added that Gowdy’s statements were not only “completely out of line,” but also “factually incorrect.”

    “According to Gowdy, the FBI ran it by the book, how the Americans would have wanted them run the investigation. Really? So why didn’t they notify Congress for eight months, Laura – eight months – about the investigation, when prior procedure was to notify Congress quarterly on sensitive investigations?” Bongino asked.

    He also pointed out the leaks of significant information by the investigators to the New York Times and the Washington Post, in October and January.

    “Is that an example, Mr. Gowdy, of a finely tuned investigation, run like the Americans would have wanted?”

    “He did nothing but feed the leftist propaganda machine yesterday,” Bongino concluded.

    Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also made statements on Tuesday attempting to dismiss the scandal.

  25. starfcker says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I think the explanation is actually simpler than that. Gowdy, like a lot of two-bit lawyers, went to Washington, or more than likely was recruited by people who saw his ethical malleability, to seek his fortune. He knew the deal on the way in. You do your time, you get paid, and then the road bifurcates for some. Some sneak into the sunset with their share of the grift, and some draw the short straw and have to do the indefensible. We saw Comey draw that short straw, and put on a similar performance in the summer of 2016. Gowdy was hoping to get out with his Benghazi work being enough. Sorry Charlie. He drew the short straw again. He’s a lawyer, he has no shame, so he just did what he was told. Performance art. But like most liars, he’s not very good at it. He convinced himself that this was believable. I don’t think he fooled anybody else.

    • FanGirl says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Not getting booked on Broadway any time soon.

    • PaulM says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      “He’s a lawyer, he has no shame”
      That’s at the root of everything that’s happened to the country.
      Lawyers have NO ethics.
      If you do an inventory of political offices held by lawyers, you see the problem and it becomes clear why it’s so hard to get anything done.
      Corrupt lawyers write laws to protect the corruption.
      Lawyers decide who gets charged with what.
      Lawyers procecute, defend and judge.
      We the people have no one representing our interests, we’re only used to foot the bill.

    • Marica says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      Excellent post star…I agree–I dont think he fooled anybody either…I never thought about comparing Comey and Gowdy–But Yeah! Exactly!! this will not end well for boy howdie gowdy…

  26. TheWanderingStar says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I wonder which rhino will be next in raising
    their ugly head to spout a stream of BS?

  27. Linda says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Wish someone would write an honest book that is made into a movie. Dinesh D’Souza could do both. That would drive the left even crazier than they are.

  28. Iwasthere says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Sundance, obviously the gang of 8 statutory scheme, that resulted in the fall out of the church committee and the purge of 800 at the DO, which was supposed to provide protection from intelligence politics and abuse – Nahv again! – have been captured by the agencies. And the fisa court too. Obviously it needs restructures outside the reach of dc cronyism.

  29. CopperTop says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Is Gowdy going to be everyone’s DEFENSE atty after he leaves? lol

  30. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    So many “retiring” from Congress this year. It’s actually unprecedented in terms of sheer numbers. Gowdy is one of them.

    Might be time to revisit his comments on the subject….

    ———————

    “I was thinking last night, (about) when President Obama was elected, several Republicans said their objective was to make him a one-term president. Not to do good for the country.”

    Gowdy was the 10th Congressional committee chairman to decide against running for reelection in 2018.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/house/381577-gowdy-on-retirement-in-politics-it-really-is-just-about-winning

  31. Jacob says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Gowdy’s statements could be a way to get him coverage by the left MSM and to win credibility with their viewers. Coming out swinging pro Trump would get him hammered by MSM and dismissed as another “deluded Trump lover”. This could put him in a good position to “break the truth” to the propagandized masses when the IG report comes out, since he appears to be a trustworthy source to them. Either that or mkulta did its job well on him.

  32. nottakingthisanymore says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    GOPe are all red dawg Republicans. Playing checkers. Doesn’t matter which side they play as long as they can play to a draw.

  33. BillRiser says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    This is the man who ordered the spying on Donald Trump before the FBI got involved.

    Now it is all about protecting this piece of Evil Turd and his swap rats!

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      Actually, this is the woman who told Obama to order the spying….Obama is her puppet…

      • BillRiser says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:33 pm

        Can’t argue with that. But it wasn’t the looks Rosie was talking about it was the undertone of the barely-concealed political message-movie about then-recent “race riots” which the O admin steered.

        • Greg says:
          May 31, 2018 at 10:45 pm

          Roseanne made a silly unfunny attempted late night joke. Unfortunately the target was a member of the Obama royal family and ABC is managed by Obamaphiles. So Roseanne’s shows suffers a electronic stoning as in biblical times, and like in Stalinist times her shows are deleted from networks and Roseanne becomes an unperson. Imagine what they will do to prevent Spygate reaching into the inner sanctum of the Obama cult.

          • ForGodandCountry says:
            May 31, 2018 at 10:51 pm

            Actually, Roseanne made an absolutely brilliant and KILLER entre’ into a deep discussion about ValJar’s Mulsim Brotherhood ties, but she didn’t realize it and flubbed it up.

            James Woods is shaking with both jealousy and disappointment.

  34. 335blues says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Trey Gowdy is a disgrace to America, and to the House of Representatives that he is a member.
    History will remember Trey Gowdy as a small man, without honor, who sold out the people of America in favor of his globalist masters.

  35. akaPatience says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I’m thinking of Gowdy’s admonishment a few months ago of the POTUS’ tweets about Mueller, et al., in which he said to Trump something like, “If you’re innocent, act like it”. Even though I was still supportive of Gowdy at that point, it nevertheless bothered me because he inferred the tweets suggested guilt. Now, I may not be 100% supportive of the extent of Trump’s tweeting, but most of my complaints would be quibbling. The man has the full force of the MSM attacking and lying about him 24/7 and I’m thankful there’s a means that allows him to bypass them and communicate directly with people. His exclamations don’t suggest guilt to me, rather, justifiable frustration and a refusal to take punishment lying down. I’m glad the POTUS is fighting back.

    Andrew McCarthy’s columns have been invaluable and I’m glad he let Gowdy have it Big Time.

  36. Greg says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Latest Kim Strassel….apparently Downer provided information direct to US embassy not via Oz intell services. In addition Pap did not mention emails nor Trump campaign involvement so the Pap story that he caused the investigation are rubbish.

    https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/the-curious-case-of-mr-downer-1527809075

  37. Archie says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    I caught a couple of minutes of the drug-addled Limbaugh show today where he described himself as confused about the motives of roosterhead. LOL.

  38. amflyalex says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I’m sorry Sundance, but I disagree with almost everyone on this. I believe that Nunes and Gowdy were told the truth about the coming mass arrests, the 30,000 sealed indictments that will be unsealed soon, that Mueller will exonerate Trump and recommend charges by Huber for both Clintons, Obama, Rice, Yates, Holder, McCabe, Comey, Strzock, Page, Brennen, Clapper, Power, Jarrett, Rhodes, Podesta, (maybe Rosenstein unless he flipped) and on and on — the great BOOM to come. Then they were told to shut the F up about it and play dumb for a few weeks. Which they are doing just fine. The other meetings (Gang of 8, etc.) everyone was told exactly what Trump wants the MEDIA to know because it’s just a bunch of pathetic leakers and everyone knows it. Now we wait. Bang on Gowdy all you want, but when it all comes down, I’ll bet he says, “Sorry, guys, but the President told me not to say anything. Aren’t you glad I didn’t blow the plan by talking about it?” Same with Nunes. Coats, Pompeo and Haspel already know so they didn’t need to be there. Just my theory. We shall see. Probably shortly.

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      I’d like to have some of whatever you are smoking…..seems like its pretty strong stuff.

      • amflyalex says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        Dead straight.

      • amflyalex says:
        May 31, 2018 at 10:48 pm

        Not ONE THING Sundance has written could make this theory not true. If you think about this theory FIRST and then go re-read everything here on TCTH for the last two months, it all makes perfect sense. Not crazy, not stoned — stone cold sober. Not even a beer. Just waiting for all of these traitors to go to GITMO.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      Such an amazing thought.

      Lemme just say that everyone here will be absolutely overjoyed if you are proven correct and all that happens.

      The Treehouse would literally explode in happiness.

      And who knows? Trump has proven that, with him, anything is possible. 🙂

  39. Pat Childs says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    They got to Gowdy the week before he announced his retirement. We shall see what law firm he joins. What child or parent has run into a bit of a scrape.

  40. Bluto says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Odd timing: Anti-Trump Koch Brothers come out strong yesterday against Trump’s Tariffs and pledge 400 million to Republicans in Congress for the midterm elections.

    Gowdy gives his sudden-turn assessment. Rubio puts in the same two-cents worth then Cotton chimes in. Gowdy goes on the morning shows today and references Rubio and Cotton.

    Top donor to Gowdy–Koch Industries
    Top donor to Rubio–Club for Growth (Koch-funded Super-PAC)
    Top donor to Cotton–Club for Growth

