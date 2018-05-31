Representative Ron DeSantis Deconstructs Decepticon Trey Gowdy…

Earlier today candidate for Florida Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, appeared on Fox Morning broadcast to deconstruct the ridiculous claims of decepticon Trey Gowdy.
.
.
Still waiting for IG report filled with documentation!! Popper ready. Popcorn bag next to popper. Butter in fridge. Let’s go!
Agreed !!!
Might be time to thaw the butter. Tomorrow would be a likely day for release. Gives time for digestion before Tuesday’s public expose
I heard today that Grassley’s hearing has been postponed a week
I have never seen such a ‘postponed’ theatre release ever. Be prepared for disappointment guys. Just sayin. Something stinky going on. My spidey senses are tingling with recent events… Gowdy, this little inner meeting. Remember – the report may be full of limits.
I’m with you Heika
Is that you Huma?
My sixth sense is that this is not being postponed to add more people to recommend for prosecution. It’s to couch what will be in the Report even more. Something does not make sense here in a bad way. I can’t tell you now disappointed I am. Maybe some Treeper that sees this can explain this with a more realistic angle. I am having trouble seeing anything positive from this delay.
Agree, too many postponed timelines and meetings………my gut is telling me be ware. Gowdy taking a u turn in the middle of the road and looking nervous? Something is not right. This reminds me of the Great Betrayal when Chief Justice John Roberts overthrew the Constitution. Getting bad vibes. BLACK Mail?
disappointing
I can’t find anything about a postponement
Gowdy is getting hammered by numerous conservative pundits. As he should be. McCarthy and Hemingway both ripped him a new one. So did Levin.
It seems someone told Gowdy, “Okay, we helped you and told you we’d let you know when we needed a return favor. Now!”
I thought Gowdy looked uncharacteristically dispassionate about what he was saying. As if he was compelled to say it.
He was resigned to the fact he had to take those positions.
The big lobby dollared, Uniparty swamp creature had no choice.
He was bought and paid for long ago, and now he doing what he was paid to do, like it or not.
Exactly. They paid for his good life, now its time for him to perform.
Godwy is a lame duck.(in more ways than one!) He is protecting his future prospects on “K” Street, by not offending half his potential clients.
Gowdy
I agree with All Too Much and TI Howard: someone gave the guy an offer he could not refuse, millions and millions of dollars for the rest of his life, if he turned against Trump and the American people. We are not surprised, ever since Benghazi we knew the guy was corrupt. He is very smooth, but a skunk is always a skunk. We knew his MO. Trey traitor will go down in the dustbin of history as one who betrayed the American people, and their President(along with Ryan as well by the way) when they needed him the most.
He will not be able to stand against the FLOOD of information and factual illegalities to be released by the IG against the Dems and Deep State Republicans next, next week. You all just wait and see.
My favorite line from McCarthy’s article was “May I suggest, for example, the stunning public testimony of then director James Comey on March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee- perhaps Representative Gowdy, who sits on that committee, could lend you the transcript, since he appears not to be using it.”
Yeh – like ‘May I suggest the crispy burnt mud served up to you on a silver platter of slimy swamp slugs, and coated in an earthy sauce of bribery, payoffs and exquisite sparkly pensions. For dessert?
Its always about the $$$$$
30 pieces of silver.
Question is, why hadn’t the bright conservative pundits figured out Gowdy Doody was a DS stooge long ago? I used to think he was a stand-up guy but even I figured out months ago from all his grandstanding and dodgy answers that his hat was all black.
i hang my head in shame every time I think about how I thought Trey Gowdy was so great and was going to do something about the Butcher of Benghazi. It kills me to know that he let Hillary skate.
LikeLiked by 11 people
There is no statute of limitations on murder.
gowdy should hang his head in shame, not you cheryl. Many of us thought Gowdy was going to deliver justice for our brave heroes.
Spot. On.
What an awful memory. We were so close, and then it all just slipped away. My heart sank. Literally, I think I could feel it.
This time, my heart isn’t sinking over Gowdy – but it’s still shocking.
Cheryl
Gowdy fooled many. All of the uniparty crooks have fooled millions, and still do.
Re. Benghazi, as soon as it was announced that a congressional hearing was going to take place, I knew from past clown shows put on by the uniparty thieves that it would result in nothing. Their track record for wasting our money on dog and pony shows which have never resulted in anything except theater means that no matter who is selected by the script writers to take the starring role, once you pull back the curtain on the final act, that actor in the starring role was really only a puppet.
Hey, he talked a good game. Good people want to believe in the goodness of others. I may be the exception. I always am suspicious and see red flags. You are a better person.
No, you are smarter. I trusted and now I trust no one in DC
My buddy and I , both huge President Trump and M A G A supporters ,during the campaign, would often about Gowdy as A G! Wow were we fooled !!!
Hey, don’t worry about it. You’re learning just how freaking deceptive and duplicitous almost everybody in DC is. Gowdy existed to convince you that there were honest people with integrity in DC. Well – now you know. He was a blowhard that did nothing, he is paid to be a blowhard, and to do nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am with you, cheryl.
The only thing that makes sense to me is that Gowdy is somehow implicated or is protecting the rest of the never trump Republicans that were also involved.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He is jerk; in it all for himself.
No honor at all.
You mean like his buddy Marco and Marco’s financier Singer? Perhaps others too, so many to choose from.
Gowdy could be lulling the Demosocialists into complacency at the cost of his own reputation ala Sessions. Well I just thought I would throw out something since Q appears to be [187].
Q [187] ??… Jeez, I hope not, though it is going on ten days now since the last post.
Gowdy announced his retirement last January.
There was a lot going on then, and Gowdy knew where it would lead.
He knew he had to go full Uniparty swamp mode, and belch the Uniparty arguments, and knew he would never be reelected after doing so.
Thus, the announcement. It looks better.
As soon as he announced his intention of retiring, He should have been removed from all investigative assignments! Also all Talking Head appearances on new shows!! The funny thing is I loved this guy 5 years ago.
News shows
good points jenga. In corporate world, once a person announces their resignation, they are relieved of their duties and at best train replacements.
Maybe he could take an early retirement. He is working against us now.
Hey, I’m sorry.I know this is off topic but I can not believe not one elected Republican officials is calling out the disgusting comment said towards President Trump ‘s daughter. Not one!!
People, we are heading towards either a vocal war or true sinkhole collapse in this nation.
Sorry, back to traitor Gowdy…..
Yeah, all those righteous Gop-elite who don’t like rough language McConnell? RYAN? So much for the word “leadership,” huh?
Well my gracious it’s not like Samantha Bee called Ivanka a pu**y. That’s the word that apparently triggers the GOPe.
That’s because the GOPe personify that word.
McCain manages to pipe in about everything else, where is he?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or that weasel Mitt Romney, who is often so offended by and prone to publicly trashing POTUS Trump. Makes a point of saying Trump is no role model. But no repudiation of Bee? Shouldn’t this morally superior being have something to say? I hope Utah votes against this fake in a landslide.
It’s just sad!!!!
That tweet re. the WH running this could be construed as Strozk/Page not agreeing that the WH was running it, but that they or someone in the DOJ/FBI/CIA running it. I get the impression that they were not happy about the WH taking credit for it.
They might have figured that the surest way to eff things up is to let the WH run it and they would know as intel folks that the top at the WH would have plausible deniability while they’d be made the fall guys if thing went awry.
Could be that the fibbers (FBI) started an op within their department and once it was up and running, the WH decided to enhance the op or merge the op with another that was up and running at MI6. Totally over engineered. The whole thing turned into a circle jerk.
Fortunately it all failed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
not to rain on anyones parade but that string of texts was released months ago…i watched john solomon on hannity tonight and he presented this and other already known info as breaking news type material…i understand we are all treading water until IG release but cmon
is next week ‘revelation’ going to be the ‘best outcome’ tweet thread?
or maybe noone has actually spent the six hours required to read the texts (see andrew mccarthy breathless revelations last week)
Undercover Huber wrote this thread yesterday:
Tracy Benz saw something and decided to write her thoughts.
THis is YUGE, if true.
Many assumptions must be revisited if this is true, Fle.
Betrey Gowdy is either a prisoner or guard of the Deep State Cabal prison. Either way he’s part of the problem and hopefully he is fully exposed and held to account.
There was talk about Congresspeople being spied on during Zeros admin, bet there’s a lot of nervous folks in DC
Schiff, DiFi, Schumer, Nadler etc etc…all were against Iran nuke deal in some way or another at some point or another..
all have been acting mighty peculiar since 2016
Lee Smith, among others i am sure, has written on this..
it is the second biggest shoe to drop at the end of this scandal
the biggest shoe will be the revelation that obama is and has always been CIA…and thats why his candidacy did not provoke the unhinged reaction and attempts to derail it that trump’s did—even though on paper, both candidates were equally ‘unknowns’ (from an electoral standpoint)—and the obama cia revelation will lead to an understanding of what the deep state really is and has been— a state dept/cia dulles brothers ruling class, close to an aristocracy–with generations of familial ties etc
All the President’s Men…Volume II
What is interesting that the more we learn we see and get to know that Obama, the puppet, was the kingpin here. So many supposedly for America have been found as traitors. Every week one or two new names brought forward, but nevertheless we have plenty of rope and gallows or trees. By eliminating them we will stop the disease of hating us, our country and our President and give notice to the many throughout the world that we have taken the matter in hands and removed the traitors and they had better shape up and realize there is NO place here for them, including those like Soros and family as well as other evil elites and globalists all with the disease of destroying America. I know many of us were in a hurry to get a quick ending, but thank goodness we held on as more and more is coming forth and then we will see justice done but not by sending them to prison which is way too expensive and would allow them to continue “working” from the inside. God is listening and we must keep praying every day for deliverance.
Like the way u think!
well, you gotta figure that Obama, being born and bred CIA, had lots of experience with skulduggery…and as an, at least average legal mind, had experience with bending and breaking the rules…
Someone posted gowdy’s office phone number last night. I tried to call this morning, the mail box was full. Bet he turned it off. This gives me the same feeling I had when roberts stabbed us in the back over obummercare
I gotta give sundance credit- he was onto Roosterhead before anyone I know. Most people thought Gowdy was legit, but he has shown himself to be the worst kind of Swamp Creature. He gained the trust of most Trump supporters before revealing himself to be a complete Deep State shill, like his buddies Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham. I think Nunes might have seen the light when it comes to Gowdy. Maybe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, that should have tipped everyone off but he talked a good game and always acted so tough in the hearings. LOL! It was all a farce. The man has shown his true colors. I don’t know how he can look himself in the mirror. What a dirtbag politician. But hey, all the news anchors love him. I’m sure he’s fishing for a job with CNN or a lobbyist position. The people of SC don’t want him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Considering the stab in the back that Gowdy just did, I will be watching Haley like a hawk.
That’s the attitude we all need to take unfortunately. None can be trusted- we need to see them follow through.
That is what is really meant when they say someone is owned.
Am I the only one who finds it beyond credible that what with Hillary’s uranium one deal and Bill’s speaking HUGE fees in Russia that it was the Trump campaign being spied on and not HER’S?????
What say you, Trey Gowdy — are you so stupid that this honest and logical question NEVER entered your mind?
Their unadulterated contempt for the public is mind-blowing. They spit in our faces because we are all so stupid we will just accept what we get.
Heika- the people who read Sundance’s work at TCTH are by definition NOT stupid. I think what you meant was that the Swamp Devils have such unadulterated contempt for the American public that they really believe they can continue to abuse us and get away with it.
Of course that illusion went by the wayside once President Trump was elected. And they will NEVER get over it.
It’s a habit that is habitual in the swampland they call home. One by one they are getting kicked out. Mid-terms is our first big test. I’m looking forward to it.
Not only did Trey Gowdy not look conflicted during his interviews on Fox and CBS, he looked happy. He has been destroyed by facts and gone into silence mode. No word from Devin Nunes on this. (I trust Nunes) Can we make a law that says when lawmakers are voted out, serve out their terms, or retire, they have to go away immediately and shut up.
Mom: You raise an important point about public officials who announce plans to retire. Departure should be required within a mandated period of time after announcement. None of this hanging-around nonsense. If you are gone, you are gone.
I agree. In private industry, if you resign or retire, the company doesn’t typically let you stick around for months, years, however long you like. Typically 2 weeks notice. I would agree to a 3 month notice to allow their respective states to transition. Name it after McCain the hate-filled stain.
Gowdy is either a complete idiot, which I don’t believe, or he is running cover for his Deep State pals. Read the article by Real Clear Investigations about Joseph Mifsud. It’s clear he set up Papadopoulos and was not a Russian agent. If he was, Mueller would have charged him long ago. Similarly, Halper was being paid not only to spy on the campaign, but to plant stories in media outlets. For example, he planted the Flynn story with the Wall Street Journal. We can no longer depend on most of the Republicans to try and get to the bottom of this. They are working with the Dems to cover it up. We have Nunes and a handful of others trying to get the truth- and a small group of journalists and internet figures doing research. I’m not sure what will happen. The Swamp runs deep in DC.
I agree he is not an idiot; not too smart but a player. From the beginning, I have thought Papadopoulos is a plant. His fiancé/now wife’s interview led me there.
Or spend time away from their job for medical reasons that could reasonably impair their judgement? (Why isn’t ANYONE yelling for McCain to step down? He can go to the VA for his healthcare)
Q has on occasion listed ALL the Congress persons who’re resigning this year – it’s a huge number – with perhaps the implication that they’ve been caught in crimes by the Huber investigation, agreed to flip in exchange for cooperating and resigning, and are now acting as ordered by their handler and their own attorneys.
Consider this possibility: Gowdy got bought off somehow in the Benghazi matter, committing a crime extorted from him by HRC’s deep state, and evidence exists proving that crime, found by Huber. Huber then sits him down, in the version of Sundance’s description of the life of cooperating witnesses in the DOJ applicable to elected officials, shows him the evidence and the prison term awaiting him, and tells him, you will resign, you will act normal, but, when we have instructions for you, you will do our bidding.. Gowdy’s now gotten instructions that make him happy: he’s defending the FBI spying to encourage the deep state to keep lying, keep pushing to catch Trump in impeachable activity, by committing treason under surveillance.
It could be the whole deep state team is now actively lobbying foreign countries into trade war with the US, in hopes of justifying impeachment, or worse, all captured in NSA’s cloud. If you were Trump draining the swamp, would you pull the biggest plug possible, pulling down also the foreign leaders who are also owned by the global deep state?
Harold Gowdy III has one function in DC….
He vows to “get to the bottom of it” and then makes sure that nobody ever does..yes ma’am.
Amen to that.
When he gets ‘…to the bottom of it…’, he cleans it, powders it and sends it on its way.
Okay so the DOJ and FBI gave NOTHING in that big hoohaa meeting the other day. DeSantis has confirmed this. Now what? Crickets? My last recall was that a subpoena was already in place on DOJ and FBI heads and the next step was to haul them over to the noose? Is that still happening? If not why not?
I still find it incredible that people are on FOX are asking “WHY” did they put a spy/spies in the Trump campaign! Pretty bloody obvious if you ask me! The Democrats wanted to continue castrating the USA because they’re a bunch of filthy Commies who do what all Commies do. Demand everyone share the wealth/poverty while the generals look down from ivory towers. The Democrats underestimated the American people, and they sure as hell underestimated Trump! Even Bernie Sanders was a Judas steer for the people who wouldn’t look twice at Hillary because of her past. Except the Judas steer didn’t manage to bring all the bulls home, and Hillary lost!
I think it’s worse than being commies. These crooks made millions selling us out to the mullahs. The attempted coup against Trump wasn’t the primary crime. It was the coverup.
Agreed, but Bernie’s fans never once questioned why he said nothing about Hillary. Bernie was there to bring the hard left, and Commie educated youth to Hillary, and nothing more!
yup he was a sham candidate from day one..i think his biggest role was to simply provide quasi competition so that the media would have to cover her candidacy
itd also look funny is she had to debate herself in the televised debates–shes just not that interesting
Which comes back to the spying and her personal behavior. She never even bothered to go to Wisconsin. Why? Because with everything they had going on behind the scenes FBI/CIA etc She thought she would win without any effort whatsoever
Howdy is dancing around like a cat on a hot tin roof. Fishy. Something just ain’t right here. Then this pops up this evening. I thought Huber was on this.
https://www.lmtonline.com/news/article/Prosecutors-interview-Comey-as-they-consider-12958760.php
Konamon- yes, it’s all very strange.
Clever way of inserting an off-topic. Take it to the main board, Howie. This thread is about Gowdy, and that has nothing to do with Gowdy.
“Investigators from the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office” does it mean Huber is in charge of the DC office or is working out of that office?
Referral to District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office. Isn’t anything with DC in the name somewhere where justice goes to dies. McCabe’s defense seems to be that Trump randomly picked his name out of the FBI phone book and is persecuting him. Comey, Page/Strzok, Horowitz, his wife, authorized leaking, lies, conflicting statements etc. seemingly have little to do with his predicament.
I thought Huber was on this.
That was my expectation as well. You don’t suppose DC is trying to block Huber and execute a cover up?
Gowdy has me confused… What could have made him change his mind?… Not a conspiracy nut but looks like someone got to him… I have a question that I think fits here… Why is the media in hysterics over trump having wanted or even having asked Sessions to un-recuse himself? Don’t see the “crime” there
2011 Gowdy gets elected as a tea party
2014-16 Gowdy chairs Benghazi
2017 Gowdy chairs oversight committee
Quite a quick rise, especially for a tea party guy. They flipped him early on.
Wow. Just….man, I wish that weren’t true. That timeline is ugly.
From what I understand, Jeff Flake was elected as a Tea Party candidate!
Never was a man more aptly named.
I saw John Solomon on Hannity tonight. This must be what he was talking about. We need to be very careful here. I think Solomon could potentially provide cover for Obama on this, and that is not true. There was probably some attempt to plant exculpatory evidence or plausible deniability in the chain here.
Don’t be fooled.
The rug-praying Brennan has stuff on Gowdy.
Video with Laura Ingraham embedded in the link above.
From the article linked above:
Dan Bongino called out Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on Fox News with Laura Ingraham Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Gowdy dismissed the possibility that the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was anything inappropriate. Gowdy told Fox News that he is “even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” in its secret investigation.
In response, Bongino told Ingraham, “Gowdy’s appearance was disgraceful.” He added that Gowdy’s statements were not only “completely out of line,” but also “factually incorrect.”
“According to Gowdy, the FBI ran it by the book, how the Americans would have wanted them run the investigation. Really? So why didn’t they notify Congress for eight months, Laura – eight months – about the investigation, when prior procedure was to notify Congress quarterly on sensitive investigations?” Bongino asked.
He also pointed out the leaks of significant information by the investigators to the New York Times and the Washington Post, in October and January.
“Is that an example, Mr. Gowdy, of a finely tuned investigation, run like the Americans would have wanted?”
“He did nothing but feed the leftist propaganda machine yesterday,” Bongino concluded.
Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also made statements on Tuesday attempting to dismiss the scandal.
SD is an amazing 😉 person! Dan Bongino retweeted what SD had to say about Mark Levine. We are at WAR for our country, put your differences aside.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree flep. SD is a true patriot, country first. thank you
I think the explanation is actually simpler than that. Gowdy, like a lot of two-bit lawyers, went to Washington, or more than likely was recruited by people who saw his ethical malleability, to seek his fortune. He knew the deal on the way in. You do your time, you get paid, and then the road bifurcates for some. Some sneak into the sunset with their share of the grift, and some draw the short straw and have to do the indefensible. We saw Comey draw that short straw, and put on a similar performance in the summer of 2016. Gowdy was hoping to get out with his Benghazi work being enough. Sorry Charlie. He drew the short straw again. He’s a lawyer, he has no shame, so he just did what he was told. Performance art. But like most liars, he’s not very good at it. He convinced himself that this was believable. I don’t think he fooled anybody else.
Not getting booked on Broadway any time soon.
“He’s a lawyer, he has no shame”
That’s at the root of everything that’s happened to the country.
Lawyers have NO ethics.
If you do an inventory of political offices held by lawyers, you see the problem and it becomes clear why it’s so hard to get anything done.
Corrupt lawyers write laws to protect the corruption.
Lawyers decide who gets charged with what.
Lawyers procecute, defend and judge.
We the people have no one representing our interests, we’re only used to foot the bill.
Excellent post star…I agree–I dont think he fooled anybody either…I never thought about comparing Comey and Gowdy–But Yeah! Exactly!! this will not end well for boy howdie gowdy…
I wonder which rhino will be next in raising
their ugly head to spout a stream of BS?
Wish someone would write an honest book that is made into a movie. Dinesh D’Souza could do both. That would drive the left even crazier than they are.
Sundance, obviously the gang of 8 statutory scheme, that resulted in the fall out of the church committee and the purge of 800 at the DO, which was supposed to provide protection from intelligence politics and abuse – Nahv again! – have been captured by the agencies. And the fisa court too. Obviously it needs restructures outside the reach of dc cronyism.
Is Gowdy going to be everyone’s DEFENSE atty after he leaves? lol
So many “retiring” from Congress this year. It’s actually unprecedented in terms of sheer numbers. Gowdy is one of them.
Might be time to revisit his comments on the subject….
———————
“I was thinking last night, (about) when President Obama was elected, several Republicans said their objective was to make him a one-term president. Not to do good for the country.”
Gowdy was the 10th Congressional committee chairman to decide against running for reelection in 2018.
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/381577-gowdy-on-retirement-in-politics-it-really-is-just-about-winning
And winning means leaving DC with an inflated bank account.
Gowdy’s statements could be a way to get him coverage by the left MSM and to win credibility with their viewers. Coming out swinging pro Trump would get him hammered by MSM and dismissed as another “deluded Trump lover”. This could put him in a good position to “break the truth” to the propagandized masses when the IG report comes out, since he appears to be a trustworthy source to them. Either that or mkulta did its job well on him.
GOPe are all red dawg Republicans. Playing checkers. Doesn’t matter which side they play as long as they can play to a draw.
This is the man who ordered the spying on Donald Trump before the FBI got involved.
Now it is all about protecting this piece of Evil Turd and his swap rats!
Actually, this is the woman who told Obama to order the spying….Obama is her puppet…
Can’t argue with that. But it wasn’t the looks Rosie was talking about it was the undertone of the barely-concealed political message-movie about then-recent “race riots” which the O admin steered.
Roseanne made a silly unfunny attempted late night joke. Unfortunately the target was a member of the Obama royal family and ABC is managed by Obamaphiles. So Roseanne’s shows suffers a electronic stoning as in biblical times, and like in Stalinist times her shows are deleted from networks and Roseanne becomes an unperson. Imagine what they will do to prevent Spygate reaching into the inner sanctum of the Obama cult.
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Woods is shaking with both jealousy and disappointment.
Trey Gowdy is a disgrace to America, and to the House of Representatives that he is a member.
History will remember Trey Gowdy as a small man, without honor, who sold out the people of America in favor of his globalist masters.
I’m thinking of Gowdy’s admonishment a few months ago of the POTUS’ tweets about Mueller, et al., in which he said to Trump something like, “If you’re innocent, act like it”. Even though I was still supportive of Gowdy at that point, it nevertheless bothered me because he inferred the tweets suggested guilt. Now, I may not be 100% supportive of the extent of Trump’s tweeting, but most of my complaints would be quibbling. The man has the full force of the MSM attacking and lying about him 24/7 and I’m thankful there’s a means that allows him to bypass them and communicate directly with people. His exclamations don’t suggest guilt to me, rather, justifiable frustration and a refusal to take punishment lying down. I’m glad the POTUS is fighting back.
Andrew McCarthy’s columns have been invaluable and I’m glad he let Gowdy have it Big Time.
Latest Kim Strassel….apparently Downer provided information direct to US embassy not via Oz intell services. In addition Pap did not mention emails nor Trump campaign involvement so the Pap story that he caused the investigation are rubbish.
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/the-curious-case-of-mr-downer-1527809075
I caught a couple of minutes of the drug-addled Limbaugh show today where he described himself as confused about the motives of roosterhead. LOL.
Drug-addled? I don’t think that’s appropriate at all. Try talking issues skippy.
I’m sorry Sundance, but I disagree with almost everyone on this. I believe that Nunes and Gowdy were told the truth about the coming mass arrests, the 30,000 sealed indictments that will be unsealed soon, that Mueller will exonerate Trump and recommend charges by Huber for both Clintons, Obama, Rice, Yates, Holder, McCabe, Comey, Strzock, Page, Brennen, Clapper, Power, Jarrett, Rhodes, Podesta, (maybe Rosenstein unless he flipped) and on and on — the great BOOM to come. Then they were told to shut the F up about it and play dumb for a few weeks. Which they are doing just fine. The other meetings (Gang of 8, etc.) everyone was told exactly what Trump wants the MEDIA to know because it’s just a bunch of pathetic leakers and everyone knows it. Now we wait. Bang on Gowdy all you want, but when it all comes down, I’ll bet he says, “Sorry, guys, but the President told me not to say anything. Aren’t you glad I didn’t blow the plan by talking about it?” Same with Nunes. Coats, Pompeo and Haspel already know so they didn’t need to be there. Just my theory. We shall see. Probably shortly.
I’d like to have some of whatever you are smoking…..seems like its pretty strong stuff.
Dead straight.
Not ONE THING Sundance has written could make this theory not true. If you think about this theory FIRST and then go re-read everything here on TCTH for the last two months, it all makes perfect sense. Not crazy, not stoned — stone cold sober. Not even a beer. Just waiting for all of these traitors to go to GITMO.
Such an amazing thought.
Lemme just say that everyone here will be absolutely overjoyed if you are proven correct and all that happens.
The Treehouse would literally explode in happiness.
And who knows? Trump has proven that, with him, anything is possible. 🙂
They got to Gowdy the week before he announced his retirement. We shall see what law firm he joins. What child or parent has run into a bit of a scrape.
Odd timing: Anti-Trump Koch Brothers come out strong yesterday against Trump’s Tariffs and pledge 400 million to Republicans in Congress for the midterm elections.
Gowdy gives his sudden-turn assessment. Rubio puts in the same two-cents worth then Cotton chimes in. Gowdy goes on the morning shows today and references Rubio and Cotton.
Top donor to Gowdy–Koch Industries
Top donor to Rubio–Club for Growth (Koch-funded Super-PAC)
Top donor to Cotton–Club for Growth
