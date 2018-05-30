May 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #496

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
You just have to each in awe, while in their desperation they destroy themselves, much more effectively than anything we could do to them!
I have to wonder if the widely proclaimed horror, disdane and outrage at Rosanne’s lame and rather blasé twit was just emergency deflection from the caged-kids f’up.
I may be wrong, but I think the way they treated Roseanne will really come back to bite em in the honey. Gawsh I hope!
Hiney not honey. Ha!
But, but they’re so much more intelligent and moral than we deplorable. I read it in the NYT!
Latino parents who made their unaccompanied kids enter the US illegally should be punished for child abuse.
BAY OF PICS
Media fakery targets Trump with photos of Obama-era child trafficking.
May 30, 2018 – Lloyd Billingsley
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/270299/bay-pics-lloyd-billingsley
Not mistakenly, they intentionally did it.
Desperation induces carelessness. Be assured there will be no mention of the intentional mistake in the msm.
I put a bio of Kim Young Choi on the last Presidential thread if interested.
Can you imagine if all of this effort by FBI/CIA/DOJ to hurt President Trump was instead focussed on catching individuals or groups that threaten the secuity of Americans? And I know this is a little old fashioned but isn’t that what they were hired to do? It rather reminds me of when Al Capone purchased the mayor and police department of Cicero to protect his organization.
That’s why we have had a lot of Americans showing up dead where FBI investigations have failed in the last 9 years.
Cue Tom Petty (a favorite) – to paraphrase, no, she won’t back down!
👍
BF said virtuous ABC is running her show tonight. Such bastions of morality.
It’s a re-run of an earlier episode. No cost to ABC.
Yet BB stays that Viacom Pulls ‘Roseanne’ Reruns from Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/29/viacom-pulls-roseanne-reruns-from-paramount-network-tv-land-and-cmt/
Those re-runs will be back later. Right now she’s more unpopular than popular.
When a TV show has a meteoric rise, it entails risk because it indicates a fashion factor. The fickle public moves on to a new fad and such shows crater. Think the Adam West “Batman” series. Quick rise, quicker fall.
Invisible Mikey question do you think as you said that ‘Right now she’s more unpopular than popular.’ Is that based on what Hollywood just thinks OR do you think there is really #’s behind it (does that make sense?)
Reminds me of them pulling the cosby show asap…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah Sanders: Donald Trump Focused on ‘Bigger Things’ than ‘Roseanne’ Cancelation
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/29/sarah-sanders-donald-trump-focused-on-bigger-things-than-roseanne-cancelation/
I love Sarah !!! 🙂
duh!
This is between We the People and the #DisgustingHypocriteDemocrats.
No need for The Prez to get involved in this.
Roseanne retweeted this.
I have bsolutely no idea where this tweet came from. Not at T what Roseanne retweeted but I’m not trying the link again. SOrry.
Here’s a copy of the tweet, but the photo of Michelle Obama didn’t transfer. Ugly picture.
Roseanne Barr Retweeted
Jimmy Holland
Jimmy Holland
@BluesBrother91
·
33m
Replying to @Uhohrambo1083 @therealroseanne and 2 others
This makes alot more sense then most things…
🚨Josh Cornett🚨
@therealcornett
🚨BREAKING: According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate……developing
MaineCoon oh wow!!! https://twitter.com/therealcornett/status/1001598705823346689
I think Pam posted it last time: https://twitter.com/joshdcaplan/status/1001614891206217730
OMG! So, the former first wookie is the one whos delicate ego was so badly burned…
(More sunlight needed on this twit!)
Its funny had no one in the O camp pointed out Rosanne’s tweet no one would be talking about it. And yet now we all are talking about VJ and Soros. LOL
The problem with that Rambo tweet is she’s NOT “POC” .
She’s white Iranian for pity’s sake.
I guess now, the Left believes unless you’re from Northern Europe, your not white?
Are Italians and Greeks white anymore? Spaniards? Portuguese?
Sh*t, I’m not sure *I’m* even white anymore.
The correct description for Valerie Jarrett is “red diaper baby” with generational links to Chicago communism:
https://spectator.org/63484_barack-and-valeries-great-communist-party-marriage/
Thank you, John. I believe Jarrett told me her parents left Iran for London when she was under one-year-old…not exactly enough time to love everything Persian nor speak the language. People have got to drop this Iranian meme as it makes them look uninformed or worse.
Why not try to figure out how Obama’s team got his opponents SEALED divorce cases opened for public scrutiny and embarrassment. Calling David Axelrod and friends…!
“Ask them if they enjoyed her after election celebration!
4:09 AM – May 29, 2018”
Oh boy… that’s gonna leave a mark ; ) No wonder Hillary is in a back brace– President Trump has been whipping her like a rented mule.
#shedeservesit #hillarybrokeback2xfailedcandidate
“a rented mule”…LOL. Fits!
Like a Glove…
HA!!🤣
Someone on another comment board said Hillary was going around the world on her What Hump? Tour. Bwhahahaha,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Abby… something??🤔
hahahahahaahaha! thats funny !
Hot damn! President Trump’s got his very own Zippo, and he ain’t afraid to use it!
My man!
Very interesting! IMHO he knows the storm is about to break – and he will fly above it, working for the people as always.
Please, do, Mr. President.
PLEASE, DO!!
Folks in my “new” neck of the woods are MUCH more interested in those things you mentioned.
Crooked hilliary, msm, shady pols, et al, meh…
they know when they’re being lied to!!
The proof is in the pudding!!
Their lives are better! Their outlook is better!! Their futures are better!!!
BECAUSE of You…
And the work You Are Doing.. On OUR Behalf!!!!
The pots boiling and the lid is dancin’!!
Let it Blow!!!!!!
Respectfully,
Laf
God Be With You, Sir!!!
Another MAGAful day in America!
I hope Roseanne gets picked up by another network. It’s a great show.
Am I a bad person for having laughed at her Tweet?
not if you like 99% of humanity assumed the pasty white Jarret was white.
People used to show pictures of Bush next to a chimp. I found those funny as well.
REALLY!
Jarret looks black like Warren looks like a Cherokee.
What an effing joke.
Supposedly, her Great Grandfather was black. Looked him up on Wikipedia and For.Sure. he could pass as a white guy back in the late 1800’s.
That’s some pretty diluted blood line right there.
And since when does “Ape” = Black ? What a disgusting analogy. Yet the Dems use it All.The.Time.
ugh.
sunnydaze you just made my Mom’s day!! She hit me so hard on the arm and yelled ‘I told you so’. Mom rules!!!!! 🙂
But notice its hard to find a picture of VJ’s family online…. Hmmm I wonder why.
I think ‘Blood Feud: The Clintons vs. the Obamas’ by Edward Klein he makes a mention or two about VJ… but its been a few years since I read that book.
LikeLike
I saw a tweet with a picture of Roseanne and Jarrett side by side. And Roseanne is darker than Jarrett.
LikeLiked by 4 people
yep.
The whole thing’s ridiculous, no matter which angle you view it from.
Come, Ari…for those paying attention over the years, who didn’t know she has some African heritage?
LikeLike
Poor Roseanne.
Liberals will scorch-earth her. They already are.
But, Roseanne put a few liberals out of work today.
Yes, you are!
We are forever grateful for God’s mighty hand!
Can’t believe we American s lucked out so much to get him as President.
We are So.Blessed.
9:46 minutes:
.
.
Amazing lady.
I used to take Ambien and I remember how silly I used to get. My appellate justice friend used to call me when he knew I had taken it just to laugh at all my goofiness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile over at MSLSD, joy reid still has a show…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Virtue signalling.
Prior to this set of tweets I would defend her to the hilt.
Now she sucks up to the SJW’s who stabbed her in the back instead of fighting back?
This person is female Jeff Flake!
Love you Roseanne but you have a right to free speech. You are a comedian, comedians makes jokes, uncomfortable ones. Honestly I don’t know Seinfeld or even MASH could survive now. Should we pull the reruns as they are likely offensive to someone? The only acceptable joke now is one that trashes President Trump or his Patriot supporters. Comedy is dead in this country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The hollymafia is sending a very strong and clear message: “if you support the President of the United States, we WILL DESTROY YOU!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
.
The pushback from the stupid Roseanne kerfuffle begins.
Enough with the hypocrisy from the Lefty Media/Entertainment/Education system etc etc tec, ad nauseum.
The DemLefties have gotten d*mn close to obliterating American History and Culture.
It’s not too late to stop the madness.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/roseanne-barr-breaks-her-silence-on-twitter-after-abc-cancels-television-show/
More Kabuki?
Report: Sessions Is Key Witness in Mueller Inquiry into Trump Obstruction
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly a key witness in Robert Mueller’s inquiry into whether President Donald J. Trump obstructed the Russia investigation.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/05/29/report-sessions-is-key-witness-in-mueller-inquiry-into-trump-obstruction/ by Joshua Caplan, related to a NYTimes article here:
Trump Asked Sessions to Retain Control of Russia Inquiry After His Recusal
http://archive.is/5HBzP
Is it possible that Sessions is a target of this witch hunt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
(hit enter too soon)
as sort of a punishment for how dare he step outside of the swamp bounds? To punish any future politicians the swamp thought it owned so no one else dares have an original idea?
Lord, please end this thing. Now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May the conversations between Obama and Lynch be so closely scrutinized and harshly judged as those between Trump and Sessions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and Lynch and Bill Clinton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” a key witness in Robert Mueller’s inquiry into whether President Donald J. Trump obstructed the Russia investigation.”
Uh, haven’t we heard over and over that “Mr. Trump is not being investigated,” and “this is a counterintelligence investigation…”
Oh, never mind. Its BB.
Chant of the Left: “Crucify her.”
We have got to continue spreading the truth about people like Gowdy and Rubio and putting up challengers if they decide to run. These people have no interest in holding the Deep State accountable- their only interest is defending it. President Trump has so few real allies in Washington. We must step up the pressure on Republicans to hold all coup plotters accountable. Washington is filled with the worst people in the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Earning his next paycheck?
Posted on the other thread;
Gowdy;
The train is coming. If Benghazi were to happen now do you think our President would let him get away with what he did?
He had the Hag in the chair and he let her walk. His time is up.
He has done his job. Now his job is to degrade our President, degrade the IG report, muddy the waters.
There will be others just like him. Outing themselves. There are trillions at stake and you don’t betray these people after you are paid.
He got 4 million plus.
Many more are out there
Where are the Benghazi survivors?
Rubio’s got to go.
Hope somebody is gearing up to take his place in a couple years.
Dan Bongino?
…SOMEBODY who’s MAGA, Honest, Good Heart, and *not* a Corrupt Politician and Happy Liar.
No Dan was VERY clear– he will never run for office. He has found his calling doing what he is doing. He said he can not stand politicians from his experiences in running his campaign. Said they were all backstabbers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did he say he will never run for office or that he will never run for office again? ’cause he ran for office twice….
LikeLiked by 1 person
He ran once. He said he will never run again. Period. ; )
Exactly. Things change.
Never say Never.
He obviously has it in him, cuz he’s done it before.
Later this morning, the 1st Quarter real GDP will be revised for the 2nd time. You can find the release at the link below.
The release occurs at 8:30 am.
The final revision occurs on June 28th. I really believe the pundits are going to be shocked by the time the 1st Quarter is finalized on the 28th of June. There have been releases of specific data points (found at the link below) that occurred after the initial release of the 1st Quarter real GDP on April 27th (2.3%) that indicate we will see a major adjustment upward. It is not out of the realm of possibilities to see the 1st Quarter real GDP reach 3.0%.
That would be amazing given the fact that over the last 9 years, the average for the 1st Quarter real GDP has been 1.2%.
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/glance.htm
From the link above:
*Personal income increased $47.8 billion (0.3%) in March according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $39.8 billion (0.3%) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $61.7 billion (0.4%).
*The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $49.0 billion in March, down $8.8 billion from $57.7 billion in
February, revised.
My prediction is that the 2nd revision will come in at 2.7% in less than 8 hours.
Thank you 👍
Article concerning Starbucks and their exercise in what I’d deem PC distraction tactics:
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/05/how_to_fail_todays_starbucks_racial_sensitivity_training.html
“In most schools, it begins with an invitation to have a “Courageous Conversation” about race. Within a few minutes, the white teachers learn they must be courageous enough to admit their own racism and how it is responsible for so much black dysfunction in America.”
“Tip for the soon to be enlightened 177,000: If you want to keep your job and think you are not racist, don’t let anyone know about it, or you will meet the same fate as the teachers who said the same thing in their seminars. They get fired. So there is no conversation – just monologue.”
Roseanne loses her show, and her agent on the same day. She’s radioactive…. yet one week ago, the season finale of her show got 10 million viewers. Whatever she does next, will be a monster hit. Guaranteed. Normal people will forgive her for her tweet.
I can just imagine the agonized strategizing that is going on at rival progressive networks right now.
FUnny how it’s ok for liberals to compare PDJT to an Orangutan, but it’s not ok to compare VJ to an ape.
Gotta love those liberal double-standards. /s
LikeLiked by 6 people
huh. TRUE. They say it all the time!
The Orange Orangutang.
The difference is….Dems believe black people are ape-like. So it’s an insult to them. But not to other races.
Sickos.
All these people who got rich off her, turning on her at the drop off a hat. Complete scum. I saw a message that she did not know Jarrett was black. I actually can believe that as I’ve seen pics where Jarrett looks…I don’t know, kind of odd. Yes, it was a cruel comment of Roseanne to make but she’s a comedian and they tend to say inappropriate and cruel things. I wish she hadn’t said it, but I don’t think she’s racist against black people. But the mob doesn’t care about the truth or forgiveness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still think it had more to do with her Soros comments…
But all is not lost ‘Netflix Exec Ted Sarandos Promises Obama Productions Won’t Have a ‘Political Slant’’
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/29/netflix-exec-obama-projects-wont-have-a-political-slant/
Yeah I rolled my eyes hard!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
False:
I will never forgive her.. for bowing to an SJW lynch mob instead of fighting back like Trump does.
Her mask has dropped and revealed the fraud beneath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fine, all the normal people except anon. Dial it back. We’ve had enough drama for one day.
Yeah, and a Comedian was fired from a number one show for making a joke about this person…..
And Jarrett was notified and apologized to by the CEO before the show as canceled.
And….she wants to change America to a more Islamist country.
This is not about Rosanne…….This is about insulting the “Queen”
She needs to go down…..and we wonder why Obama’s records are sealed…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looking at VJ pics and its interesting that none of her parents is popping up…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that jarrett yearbook thing a fake?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How come she looks the exact same as she does now? Time travel?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her name was Bowman in 1977. She would be about 20 years old not 40 as the picture shows. When did she convert to Islam?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you believe Snopes. I don’t, but that’s just me.
Gunny, I should not have posted that.
Because…sorry, it’s a fake.
I should have read the replies posted underneath that tweet.
I have seen this quote around for a while, so it rang a bell:
This is how it got started, I think…but it is not from a yearbook.
The picture of her is current, as is her name, which wouldn’t have been Jarrett yet in 1977…her maiden name was Bowman, I think.
Whoever started this was claiming that she said that back when she was at Stanford.
I don’t know if she is muslim.
She was born in Iran, but her parents were American citizens living there for a while.
Sorry guys, I should have checked it out before I posted that tweet.
A late night show, to counter the kimmel/fallon/etc. ones would be nice.
this was in response to follow the post of what Katie Hopkins said; about a late night show for Roseanne Cash instead of the fallon/kimmel/etc. hate-fest late night shows.
Not an expert on economics, bh any means, but where the heck is the inflation? With the ‘Trump-effect’ improvement, one would expect inflation to rear its ugly head, so far, seems like no show?
Joe Dan is the MAN!
That is awesome.
Totally the highlight of this rally. Joe Dan’s the Man 💖💖👍👍 And Acosta tweeted about his conversation with “this nice man”.
I saw another photo of Acosta standing between two guys who are holding a US flag, and Acosta is in a funky red, white, blue hat, grinning like he belongs.
Acosta wants SO BADLY to be a cool Deplorable & be loved at the rallies where everyone is having fun except the press-caged animals. But he knows he ain’t got ‘the right stuff’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that is funny! Love the shirt!
If you wish to understand China’s recent moves and groves, especially in relation to the President’s China policy, become an instant China expert and counter the fools on twitter and Farcebook, impress your friends and gain a holistic understanding, of what is at stake, read this report. It may take an hour of your time, but a brilliant analysis that is as rare as hen’s teeth. I highly recommend it. I’m sure the President’s team has, and poor old tinker bell Trudeau and his hapless Nafta negotiator should read it. I call it the one-stop shopping for everything you need to know about China, its goals, methods and future moves.
Following Chatham House Rules, the composite report does not identify individual contributors, but collectively they deserve high merit. :-D.
Please read, absorb and I assure you will not be disappointed.
https://www.canada.ca/en/security-intelligence-service/corporate/publications/china-and-the-age-of-strategic-rivalry.html
Just a few screens in, and very juicy! I am bookmarking this to digest when I have a longer attention span, tomorrow. Thank You A2!
“President Xi Jinping is driving a multi-dimensional strategy to lift China to global dominance. This strategy integrates aggressive diplomacy, asymmetrical economic agreements, technological innovation, as well as escalating military expenditures.”
Hi A2,
This is a gem! Thanks a bunch!
John
LikeLike
You are all welcome! I was afraid that no one would read this brilliant assessment and just natter on about Stormy, Roseanne, crying Schumer and all the other non-essential stuff that the MSM puts out there to distract the folks.
Every Treeper should read it. If you (plural) support the President, it is a must read.
Just a little perspective about China’s moves. The time is now and about right to be going on the offensive when it comes to economics and US national interests opposing China’s. No to NAFTA, No to allowing to buy National Corporations, No to them buying our real estate, no to them buying our resources, no to them about trying to steal our secrets, and no to them about giving them easy access. If all of this is something they can’t let go of, then charge the sh*t out it and make them pay out the wazoo for it! Now that they can afford it!
What is also interesting is that President Dutarte of the Philippines, who was seemingly inviting China investment ($$$) is now saying China is violating Philippine territory and integrity. That was an about face. Other ASEAN members are getting very critical about China’s neo-imperialistic Belt and Road.
For awhile it was a wait and see, now ASEAN sees the debt trap China is offering and the inevitable control that these favorably marketed loans will mean to their national sovereignty.
Seems things are moving to the common sense analysis of the China scam.
Humor has now been declared illegal.
Anyone caught practicing this disgraced behavior will be shot.
However, those poking fun of Drumpf, or deplorables will be rewarded with lots of free stuff!
“I got your political correctness b.s., right HERE!”
It’s about the Party and it’s rules. Nothing more. Hillary was prepping for a Trump prosecution, so that’s all one needs to know about these revolutionaries.
This Memorial Day, did anyone think about WHY so many have died? What was the underlying ideology that precipitated 20th century wars? Totalitarianism. State knows best how to rule the individual.
Roseanne got whacked not because she was bad but because 1) she’s friendly to Trump, and therefore persona non grata, and 2) anyone who now gets within 10 feet of this pariah gets tainted by presumption of sympathy or alliance. So, she loses her community. This is the fodder for a talented pot-stirrer to create a new statist youth movement.
Bye bye Blue Wave!
Blue (very low ) tide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Red Tide
There never was a blue wave. It was one big fat lie intended to discouraged Trumpists.
Yep. The working class are not going back onto the plantation. And now the minorities are leaving the plantation behind to join us.
LikeLike
Actually, there *was* a Blue Wave in the more local/State races…..cuz Repub and Indie Trump Voters were sitting on their butts, complacent and not getting out to vote.
Hopefully the fire’s lit *permanently* now and we can put that BS behind us.
Precisely. The polls were as rigged as they were ahead of the election.
Obviously DJT is a mysogynist, look at all the fabulous women he has on his team! Conway, Sanders, Haley, (although while I LOVE everything nikkis done at UN, wouldnt turn my back on her) and im sure there are others, quietly doing Americas work in less visible positions, that I havent named. Optimistic about Haspel, but reserving judgement.
I have some questions regarding any Confidential Informants used against the Trump campaign. Some of these questions stem from reading various DOJ and FBI Guidelines. There will be a paper trail.
For starters:
When was the Confidential Informant identified as an individual who may have value as a human source? Who identified this individual? Please provide documentation.
Was an assessment of the Confidential Informant’s suitability and credibility performed? If not, why not? If yes, when was this assessment performed? Who performed this assessment? Please provide documentation.
When was use of the Confidential Informant approved? Who approved their use? Provide documentation.
When was the Confidential Informant recruited? Who recruited the Confidential Informant? Please provide documentation.
Did the Confidential Informant seek or receive any consideration from the government for this assistance? If yes, provide documentation.
What were the Confidential Informant’s motivations?
Has the Confidential Informant’s use and recruitment been in conformity with, for example, the Attorney General’s Guidelines Regarding the Use of FBI Confidential Human Sources, as well as all other applicable Guidelines? If not, why not? When did any departure from these Guidelines occur? Who approved any departure from these Guidelines? When was this approval given? Provide documentation.
What instructions were provided to the Confidential Informant? Provide documentation.
Did the Confidential Informant participate in activities of the Trump campaign? If yes, when and in what capacity?
Provide documentation for all meetings between the Confidential Informant and the Government.
Was the Confidential Informant an employee of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, any other Federal agency, or government agency of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or the United Kingdom? If yes, identify the agency.
Was the Confidential Informant a contractor for the FBI, DOJ, CIA, any other Federal agency, or government agency of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, or the United Kingdom? If yes, identify the agency.
Was the Confidential Informant an employee of the Trump campaign?
Was the Confidential Informant a contractor for the Trump campaign?
Was the Confidential Informant an employee of a presidential campaign other than the Trump campaign? If yes, identify the campaign.
Was the Confidential Informant a contractor for a presidential campaign other than the Trump campaign? If yes, identify the campaign.
Was the Confidential Informant an employee of the RNC or DNC? If yes, identify which.
Was the Confidential Informant a contractor for the RNC or DNC? If yes, identify which.
Has the Confidential Informant been closed? When? Why? Provide documentation.
If there are/were more than one Confidential Informant these questions apply to each.
.
There’s a paper trail. Let’s see it. Or was the Confidential Informant an illegal operation? Or is the Confidential Informant a fiction, an excuse to cover for electronic surveillance?
I hope if someone eventually picks up her show, Roseanne remembers all these writers and others who made money off her and did not have her back.
Yes, and dump Sara Gilbert and Emma Kenney, show would be fine without them.
Sorry for the FB post…but only one I could find.
Love our President!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Our POTUS is something else, isn’t he… shakes hands with these guys, all of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you imagine Obama, Jeb! or Hillary doing that? No way. President Trump has a deep respect for the people that make this country work, ingrained since childhood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There never really WAS a blue wave, my opinion. THEY tried the tactic of say it, to make it. Didnt work. Tried it on Nunes, too. Said his campaign was low in $, and the $ poured in.
Dems need to stop trying to make ” Fetch” happen. Blue wave was from over sampling Americans are seeing more and more everyday what the DNC did in the election. Don’t think they do not.
Before some liberal/uniparty poster weighs in on how neither VJ or Huma are “Iranian”, that’s not the point.
The point is, both VJ and Huma have very deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran. Very deep ties.
Coincidence?
No.
Q: How much of those billions Obama sent to the mullahs found their way back into Obama’s & Hillary’s pockets??
Saying Huma is NOT Iranian but of Indian ancestry makes me a liberal uniparty poster? That’s just plain ridiculous.
Huma is tied to Saudi Arabia and not Iran. Saudi Arabia is where the Muslim World League is located. Huma’s mother Saleha is an editor for the journal Institute for Muslim Minority Affairs.
Huma’s father, Syed Zaynul Abedin, was a professor in Saudi Arabia who founded the Institute for Muslim Minority Affairs, an institution established by the Government of Saudi Arabia with the support of the Muslim World League.
Let’s start today off with a laugh…Netflix says Obama productions won’t be political (no, seriously) http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/05/29/netflix-exec-obama-projects-wont-have-a-political-slant/#disqus_thread
Well, we already know he can’t dance and sing. What’s left?
He gonna do Shakespeare? Play the piano? Recite Poetry?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe he’ll just ride his pink girlie bicycle around in circles while wearing his mom jeans as
Mooch_elle grinds an organ, and put it on a continued loop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s John Kerry’s bike. But he’d probably lend it to him.
Hat tip to Diamond and Silk for one of the funniest vids from that *Historic* ***Wonderful** Joyfull*** Election season- that all these poor miserable brainwashed -by -DemMSM- idiots missed out on::
0zer0 n Kerry…
What’s the difference?
Two interchangeable d-bags.
Recite Poetry…. heaven help us he already put people to sleep when he talked DON’T give them ideas.
Hmmmm maybe they can let the dogs run the show. You know Sunny and Bo who know one has seen in years….
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about throw a baseball…..wait….how about playing 18 holes of golf under 100……wait…..ah……how about visit China and be allowed to get off from the front of the plane…….wait…..it’s gettin tough…
oooooo…….oooooo. …..got it…..have his lips surgically removed from Valerie Jarrette’s posterior…………..
That would be a show😎
Game show: Guess how much $ is on this pallet. What would be the prize?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Rally. Wish I could link Michael Barones excellent article in the NY Post on 5-27 comparing Obama’s infiltration and spying on the Trump Campaign with the Watergate.break-in and cover-up. Very interesting historical perspective and comparison. Obama is in big doo-Doo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama’s spying scandal is starting to look a lot like Watergate
https://nypost.com/2018/05/27/obamas-spying-scandal-is-starting-to-look-a-lot-like-watergate/amp/
Thank you.
Early in the Benghazi Investigation, Trey Gowdy said some things that disturbed my image of him as Truth’s champion. When the select committee came out with its report on Benghazi basically exhonorating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Gowdy slipped a notch on my truth-teller scale. Now with this interview with Martha McCallum, Mr. Gowdy has definitively identified himself with the Deep State. The monied interests on K Street have their role in creating this fetid and festering swamp that is Washington, D.C.
Mr. Gowdy, once the legal eagle of fair justice for all, has fallen from the heights of impartiality and shown himself for the corrupt legal crow he’s become.
He did an interview with Maria Bartiromo over a year ago where she asked him about some issue that everybody was aware of …he claimed he hadn’t heard about it.
She was pretty shocked at his answer. As was I.
He’s just a liar. Wish I could remember what the issue was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awan Brothers
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thankyou!
Man, he was SO obvious. Such a liar.
He’d “never heard of them” …and they’d been in the news for MONTHS.
I was busy tonight trying to think of this exact interview. My take on that interview: he was so incapable of touching that question that he had to slough it off and risk looking like an uninformed idiot. What level of guilt or incompetence must be in play if choosing to look like an idiot is the preferred path out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Goudy has made his fortune and there will likely be more lucre in his future. He got what he wanted, now he’s done. Bye SwampThing.
All this investigation into Russian collusion, the Deep State spying on candidate Trump and his campaign and then on President elect Trump and his transition team, the complete white wash of the Hillary classified email/server investigation by Lynch, Comey, et al, not to forget Uranium One has me wondering….
How far are these people willing to go? What was their agenda with a Hillary victory? How far is the MSM willing to go? They have thrown any pretense of objectivity out the window. What did/do they hope to gain? Too the Democratic Party…with the abject failure of eight years of Obama, their answer is to go further left? Throw in the liberal judiciary at various circuit courts throughout the nation, who have completely over stepped their authority without pushback. The establishment Republicans with a majority in both houses and the executive branch and their response is organized mass resignation? And we can’t even enforce our own borders.
Are they willing to risk a Constitutional crisis? A forced removal from office of a sitting President? A kangaroo impeachment of a sitting President should the establishment Republicans mass resignation serve to turn the House to the democrats? Civil unrest? To what end?
Something tells me that the IG investigation and final report along with Jonathan Huber indictments is not going to have the affect we think it will have. We have a compromised federal judiciary. We have a divided Supreme Court, etc.
Everything is going sideways…politics, education, society, morality, family, government and the rule of law. So do we witness the rebirth and restoration or the complete unravelling of it all?
Keep the faith!
Honestly? I FIRMLY believe we are heading into a civil war. A SHOOTING civil war. It’s inevitable, within a decade, no matter what happens. DJT is great…and it isn’t going to matter. We have a reprieve, but the damage is irreparable. Just my gut feeling.
Why is SCJ Kennedy hanging on when he wants to retire?
New developments on the US/NK summit.
Firstly, PM Abe will be visiting the President on 7 May before the proposed summit. He has been a consistent voice on CVID and has fully backed the President.
Japanese intelligence has also released reliable intelligence and footage of China cheating again and violating the UN sanctions they signed up to, by showing another ship to ship transfer of oil from a Chinese tanker to a NK tanker at sea.
It seems NK has blown off Russian FM Lavrov who was scheduled to meet Kim Inc on 31 May. Seems NK sees no leverage in meeting him. Russian press says they were angry and confused (LOL).
Finally, and most importantly, SK National Assembly did not approve the Moon/Kim Panmunjom Peace Agreement. Why? Because it failed to reference CVID. Neville Chamberlain Moon, despite his heavy propaganda and lobbying efforts, aided and abetted by KNCA propaganda, lost that round.
Houyeah!
Yeah, right. Meanwhile, at Evergreen College and numerous other places in the country…blacks everywhere are showing their true nature.
Even though Roseanne Barr some what caved under the pressure, I think her comment and following firing just a few months before the midterm could have not come at a better time. It just fired up millions of people who see the double standard on the left and will go out and vote for Republicans this November just to spit the left. This will give Trump a resounding victory which he needs to complete his agenda in the next two years just in time for his reelection in 2020. Please stop worrying about stuff you can’t control and start looking at what you can do to elect as many Trump republicans as possible in 2018.
Yes, and don’t forget this really pushed Valerie Jarrett and George Soros’s names into the spotlight. Keep them there!
Ok my people….lets have a little fun…… Captions anyone ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Off with her head
Your foot rubs are always the best.
*To the guy holding HRC pic* You need to get a cat. I would have said dog but you know….
Screaming Hill on line 2…
The puppets broken… (Ok that one was bad.. I’m going to bed!!!)
I don’t know what the two goobers are saying but the look on Axelrod’s face as he’s rubbing Sotoero’s feet reminds me of The Flintstones when Wilma would tell Fred to fix the “garbage disposal” and so Fred would open up the cabinet and we’d find out that the garbage disposal was actually like a pelican or whatever and Fred had to fish some piece of trash out of its beak and then the pelican would shrug his shoulders and say something like “It’s a living”.
I am serious.. Obama ASKED Axelrode to rub his feet- no that is not creepy at all ! ‘ )
Obama: “No, put that photo back, as soon as I’m done with my foot massage I am going to throw popcorn at her mouth. Someone told me to stock up on popcorn, weird”
Geppetto looks younger than I imagined him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Oh, I thought you said ‘Give me A head’ “.
No one is talking about this…unreal!
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/05/29/563284/Gaza-israel-hamas-attack
Working on it…http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/246651
I hate Nikki Haley…war mongering biatch….when she talks it makes me cringe.
Why is that? I hear nor read any war-mongering from the US ambassador to the UN. If you want ;war-mongering’ there are lots of candidates, like the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, Russians in Ukraine…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this the same Trump hating Rubio loving BELLIGERANT bitch who made all those ridiculous statements about Assad killing his own people? Is this the same Never Trumper who along with that other never trumper Lindsay Graham consistently attacking canidate trump for being soft on Russia which was in direct conflict with what he campaigned on. If it was up to her we would be at war with both of them….Netenyahu is out there totally out of control right now and he is flying his F35’s and bragging that Israel is the first to fly them. And this bitch is out there saying that Israel is innocent in all of this. And all everyone is talking about is Rosanne Barr…Why is it ALWAYS Israel is perfect and Palestine is BAD…c’mon people.
I thought we were getting these
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/IAF-commander-Israel-first-to-use-F-35-jet-in-combat-558030
Winky you just outed yourself. If you support Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and Iran and Russian enablers as justified you are, nor cannot be a Trump supporter. The President has made his positions clear and are the direct opposite of your statements.
Time to retire to more congenial arenas that support your anti-Trump and anti-American views.
Bon chance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say whatever you want …..I am not anti American and I am far from anti Trump….I am for the truth wherever that takes us.
I agree completely, the humanistic Israelis are WAY TOO SOFT in putting down the rabid dogs of the Islamofascist “palestinian” death squads.
A little more efficiency is being asked for.
I also agree with winky about Nikky Haley being way too nebulous when it comes to condemn the barbarous, repulsive Hamas and support the legitimate – if way too cautious – self-defense actions of the Israeli heroes.
Winky, thank you for being a voice for the truth and against the primitive, barbaric islamofascism of the invented “palestinian” group.
Guess you are not privy to the undeclared war going on in Gaza and the Golan heights by the Iran backed Hamas, soon to spread to Hezbollah and all the incoming bombardment to Israel. Over the past 12 hours it has been a nightmare. The Israelis are not soft, they are fighting back. Winky is saying the US ambassador is a war-mongering bitch’, yet she is raising the issue exactly about the ‘barbaric islamofascism’ as you put it at the international table.
Takes Guts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And anyone having a similar distaste for that bit of “journalism” should go to the bottom of the page and click “About”:
“About PressTV
“Press TV takes revolutionary steps as the first Iranian international news network, broadcasting in English on a round-the-clock basis.
“Our global Tehran-based headquarters is staffed with outstanding Iranian and foreign media professionals.”
It’s a frikkin’ Iranian news service, guys.
Priestap is slated to testify next month.
“Priestap went to London two weeks before the FBI officially opened its investigation into Russia meddling in the election. A congressional source questioned to Fox News whether the trip was connected.”
How, at this point, do they still not know definitively if something this basic is connected? The glacial pace of this oversight is absolutely maddening. Nunes is one of only a handful that I trust (I do not fully trust Grassley) and he played the Swamp’s game for far too long and made a huge error in putting so much trust in Deep State Gowdy.
Working out the bugs — of is it features — of self-driving vehicles — on public byways, one accident at a time:
http://ktla.com/2018/05/29/tesla-on-autopilot-crashes-into-laguna-beach-police-patrol-vehicle/
I don’t remember siting up to be in the testing field…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought you had to have a Drivers License to be able to drive on public roads.
How does a vehicle get a Drivers License?
And yet ABC continues to employ this dreadful puke: Jimmy “What’s in my Pants” Kimmel.
Go figure…
Democrats = hypocrites, baby-killers, rapists, pedophiles.
The Democrat Mafia needs to be fundamentally and mercilessly DESTROYED by the forces of good in America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Democrats = hypocrites, baby-killers, rapists, pedophiles.”
…Just the tip of the iceberg…
I fear for Tommy Robinson — but this is about much more than one man
https://hopkinsworld.com/i-fear-for-tommy-robison-but-this-is-about-much-more-than-one-man/
What a dichotomy! At the same time, my soul is filled with joy from all the winning, our hard core VSGPOTUS/sledgehammer of truth and the wit of our Treeperdom. Yet, at the same time, dispatching a few fuzzy peach eating rats and and occasional ground hog is not enough to quench the anger I have for the enemies of our country that are way inside the wire.
The next week or two are going to be interesting!
Cont…
There was a time when this placement wd have been considered an ethics problem. 2/? (cont.)
A fmr. top intel official I asked about this said, “It also gives them an opportunity to correct the record and possibly influence others in the industry including editors and management…” 3/? (cont.)
“…If former CIA Dir. was in the news room I suspect a coworker or editor would use them as a resource and/or run things by them. They also become well placed spies to report on what legitimate journalists are up to. Sound familiar?”–fmr. top intel official. 4/4
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
