May 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #495

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
This makes NO sense. What reason does this boneheaded lawmaker have for wanting to repeal the tax cut ?
CA’s ‘problem’ doesn’t lie in its Governor’s office.. It lies in its legislature ! Changing one official won’t halt the deluge of economically impossible ‘social legislation ‘ from that body’s fruits and nuts !
Governors have Veto Power over Legislators.
That’s kinda important….. especially in States that have a preponderance of Insane Democrats serving as Legislators, wouldn’t you agree?
Keith Ellison is a class A jerk and a lying fool. He needs to be voted out of office.
Ellison is a subversive moslem.
Yeah, right. Frickin’ liars and cowards. More worried about their cushy benefits and retirement than they are about our country.
Exactly, Joe
Looked at another way; how anxious would you be to piss off armed individuals with access to the means to destroy your career, your ( extended ) family , and yourself ?
Larry Schweikart just put out an update on Voter Registration this evening.
He only tracks battleground states, and can only track where states register voters BY PARTY, so that exempts OH, WI, MI, MN, TX, VA and GA.
The numbers represent a net gain or loss from November 2016. In most cases, BOTH parties lost absolute numbers as Secretary of States purged their rolls. Arizona is an exception. Both parties gained there.
AZ – Republicans net +29,000
According to Larry, these are March stats so they really shouldn’t have changed since his last post.
CO – Democrats net +5,000
This is a slight improvement for Republicans who were down 7,000.
FL – Republicans net +87,000
Democrats have lost 349,000 off the rolls since November 2016. Their statewide lead is 243,000. If Rs gain consistently at this rate, FL will be a red state by 2020. NO PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷 phenomenon!
IA – Republicans net +15,000
This is a big gain since the last report, about 4,000.
NH – Republicans net +7,000
No change from the last report, still a great trend in a state that is already Republican and should be in PDJT’s camp easily in 2020.
NC – Republicans net +16,000
NC appears to have been showing data in the past few months at about 15,000 gain or so.
NM – Republicans +11,000
This is down just a tad from last report, which I think was Rs +13,000.
Still, a good trend but a ways to go in a Democrat state with about 150,000 advantage.
NV – Republicans net +36,000
Democrats have lost a shocking 48,000 off their rolls since November 2016.
(Illegals?)
PA – Republicans net +77,000
Republicans continue to show big improvement over 2016, but this has steadily eroded since late last year when their net gain was 105,000.
Here is Larry’s conclusion:
In none of the states PDJT won have the Democrats made net gains; in one state he lost, NH, Republicans have made significant gains.
In several key states, FL, NC, PA and IA, Republicans have made solid/great gains.
In two western battlegrounds, NV and NM, Republicans gaining.
No “blue wave”!
Thanks for the good news Flep!
Bless you, Felice!!!!!
Maxine Waters has reached a new low even for her, and that’s something. Now she’s saying that the president’s use of the term “witch hunt”, in describing these fraudulent Russian investigations, is a tactic he learned from the Russians. You can’t write this stuff. Those of us who live in Southern California have had to listen to and deal with this woman’s stupidity for decades. It doesn’t say much for the voters of her district who keep re-electing this moron over and over back to the House!
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/05/27/maxine-waters-trump-use-of-term-witch-hunt-to-criticize-mueller-probe-is-a-russian-tactic
Ask Retarded Maxine to show Russia on the map.
That will quiet her down.
LMAO!!!!!
Maybe there is actually a witch hunt taking place. And she is worried.
Dislocated elbow. Can’t go to even show support outside with flag wavin or holdin Trump banner as he drives by. 😪😪😩😩
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will watch from home and enjoy every minute.
Sending him, Sanders and Melania cards tomorrow of encouragement. Wish I could be there!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope you feel better. 🙂
Sending cards how wonderful. Do you address them to the WH C/O?!?!? Wonderful idea.
Katherine…you have a dislocated elbow recovery? Sorry to hear!! Lay low and recover…PT knows you will be there in spirit!
THREAD — click on tweet
When you get a special visa for a banned Russian lawyer so you can sneak her in the country to try and frame the Trump campaign , you are going to prison .
Tell me this is not scary.
Point 3 (China has always touted this 5K year claim) is rather funny popping up recently because evidently when Xi met Modi they had a bit of a pissing contest over whose civilization was older, India or China.
Great wall of China is a must see. Also a very nice wall we could use in the USA. Xian (Terra Cotta) warriors are amazing!!!!
Yonhap is reporting that Kim Yong Chol is headed to DC after his stopover in Beijing. Perhaps to meet the President(?). Looks like 12 June is a go rather than a no.
Some bio information:
“Kim Yong Chol (Kim Yo’ng-ch’o’l)is the Workers’ Party of Korea [WPK] Vice Chairman for South Korean Affairs and Director of the WPK United Front Department. In that position he is responsible for the daily management and administrative affairs of the WPK Central Committee’s #3 Office Complex which is involved in inter-Korea relations policy formulation, intelligence collection and analysis and information operations involving South Korea. He is also a member of the WPK Political Bureau, the DPRK State Affairs Commission, the WPK Central Committee, the WPK Central Military Commission and a deputy to the Supreme People’s Assembly [SPA] where he is a member of the SPA Presidium (standing committee). This combination of positions in the party and state makes Kim one of the most powerful figures in North Korea. Kim has served as a senior manager in the DPRK’s intelligence community for nearly 30 years.”
“Kim developed a close relationship with KJI and members of the Kim Family, including KJI’s fourth wife, Ko Yong Hui [Ko Yo’ng-hu’i], mother of Kim Jong Un. Kim Yong Chol is a polyglot, who fluently speaks several languages in addition to Korean. He is highly intelligent, a competent manager and administrator and is not corrupt.” He is also a bit of a snarky bastard.
Well, I guess based on my political leanings I won’t be visiting the UK any time soon.
I would add Western EU to that list. Eastern EU seems fine… but the West is just really, really, really lost!!!!!
So very sad.
Apro pos of this weekend’s celebrations in Washington, D.C. some 400, 000 Patriot Riders ‘invaded’ on their ‘Ride To The Wall ‘ ! Not an ‘antics’ demonstrator in sight ! Some reports have the attendance total approaching one million ! Almost no coverage from the LSM, either ! Much the same for Fleet Week ! My local cage liner the ( Express-Times – a Gannet Paper ) successfully managed to avoid any coverage of this public support of the Trump Administration as per usual ! ( BTW, I’ve noticed of late the LTE section has been running less than 10% ‘conservative’ viewpoint letters- even on state & local issues ! )
Sorry to see the fate of one the UK’s voices for truth being gagged by its courts ! I look for the same to appear in New Jersey soon !
