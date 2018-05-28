May 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #494

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
So why didn’t he stop it a long time ago?
Maybe Rush’s theory makes sense?
Shill on, eeore.
Maybe it hurts me too, but I shouldn’t dare express it because it might be construed as negative to the President?
Liberal attitude much?
What is Rush’s theory ? How do you expect that Trump could have stopped this ?
SayIt – as far as I have heard, Rush’s theory is that the President has realized that the witch hunt by Mueller has actually been beneficial to him because it makes him a sympathetic character that his supporters will rise to defend. Not that they wouldn’t defend him anyway, but Rush’s theory is that this adds to his popularity as an outsider taking on the D.C. crooks, etc., and therefore is helpful in an odd way. Not saying he is right or wrong, just explaining.
Thanks! I had not heard this… My thought was anything that gave the slightest hint that Trump was trying to shut this down would be seen as him trying to ” hide” something.
My Dad used to say– “Americans will fight tooth and nail for the underdog, as almost everyone has been in an unfair situation, and they know what it feels like, so they have a strong sense of fairness, but they won’t back a loser. They know the difference”.
I agree, plus our VSGPDJT has given them plenty of rope to hang themselves with!!
Not fair –
I am willing to bet that whatever you think Rush said you got it wrong because he was not criticizing the President.
Are you kidding me? Rush critisizes the President everyday when he says things like “They (liberals, msm, progressive elites) think Trumps a dope, a low class idiot!” He complains about them so much and quotes what he thinks they are saying so much, it’s like that’s what he truly thinks….It makes him difficult to listen to after a while.
CCV – see my comments to SayIt2016 regarding this. Rush wasn’t criticizing the President – merely tossing out a theory as to why he has let the Mueller probe continue when he could have stopped it. I think Rush loves our El Presidente!
My response was intended to reflect that regardless of power, this is about optics as well. Having said that, no way shutting it down or interfering is possible. I share your frustration, but you must share our trust in our President. No offense intended. Be Prayerful and vigilant.
Saw your comment. Agree completely. People who claim Rush is criticizing our President do not actually listen to Rush or they do not understand Rush. I generally do not bring up Rush’s name on this forum because it usually brings out the insults.
JMP said:
“So why didn’t he stop it a long time ago?
Maybe Rush’s theory makes sense?”
____
Because it would be called ‘obstruction of justice’ if Pres Trump stopped the Mueller probe.
The Dems would finally have a ‘charge for impeachment’ that they could run with.
El Rushbo knows this.
The better question is…Why is Rush proposing such a theory?
My answer is…Because Rush is a master at passive-aggressive little attacks like that.
LOL. Take it to HuffPo.
JMP Did you HONESTLY just ask why President Trump hasn’t shut down the Special Counsel? Seiously? Please do share how he could have done that? LMFAO and SMH.
I noticed in life that those minimizing other people’s sacrifices, being “generous” on others’ behalf, are the ones least likely to make a sacrifice themselves when the push comes to shove.
They make for grand armchair warriors though, with a tough discourse, behind the screen.
Thank YOU Mr. President for being not just a politician, not just a leader, but also a compassionate HUMAN BEING.
The way the Dems have been carrying on, you’d think they WANT the U.S. to be in full fledged war with Russia.
Bunch of effing sickos.
They DO want the US to be at war with Russia. Say what you want about Vladimir Putin, he is calling out globalists and he is defending Christianity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah. Everyone knows the Executive Branch had much more “flexibility” after the 2012 election.
The disclosure of an actual spy and possibly more than 1 seems to be the tipping point that even the corrupt media establishment can’t get around. I think we’ll look back at this week and say that’s when things flipped for good.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think that all hell is going to break loose after Memorial Day.
Oh man, I really hope so!
I really believe it’s going to be so big and so ugly that the good guys wanted to wait until after the day that is set aside to honor our fallen heroes before they really turn up the heat. To say it will be divisive is a gross understatement. It will be political trench warfare for a while. It’s gotta happen, though. Time to rip that band-aid off.
Trump’s the BEST at ripping bandaids off.
We have needed that so desperately for so many decades now.
Thank.God.
Rip that band aid off so the wound underneath can finally heal.
Enough! with the festering.
Some have said that nothing will happen until after the midterm elections, but I am done waiting for something to REALLY happen. I want to see Hillary arrested.
Prairierose123 Fortunately impatient bystanders like you are not in charge of waging this world wide war against unspeakable EVIL. Fortunately for all good hearted people, dedicated, brilliant ADULTS are in charge. When you feel impatient perhaps think of the people who have already died in this war so you could feel impatient that their sacrifice didn’t give you the immediate gratification you crave. Perhaps think of the ruined lives and the patriots, like Trump, who are risking EVERYTHING, to defeat evil and save us. Perhaps then you will pray instead of being frustrated that a global war hasnt been won in l r ss than 2 years. Sheesh. BTW how is the campaign to send Republicans from your DC to help POTUS coming along?
This is the Summer of the Dems Get Bent
(apologies to Shakespeare there)
clever!
Throw some RINOs into the vice, too.
IG Report will be the Zippo.
Like your comments? 🙂
IG report will definitely be the moment we’ve been waiting for. Then we can start getting judgemental.
I’m ready with popcorn and covfefe ice cream.
Onward to MAGA.
May the Lord Bless our Nation as we honor our beloved Veterans who have gone on to a better place and those here with us, as well as our armed forces still serving us.
Thank You all for your service.
God Bless America.
Gawd, I hope so.
I’m a pretty patient person, but even *I* am wishing this show will get started, SOON.
Soooo sick of this farce.
I find I am (slowly) giving up hope that something big will break loose soon that will end Mueller’s melodrama-probe and put the liberal perpetrators in prison. I keep telling myself something will change in this regard but it doesn’t really seem to materialize. My hopes are pinned on the IG report being a walkoff game ending HR.
We need to help Trump succeed and thrive.
Horowitz investigated McCabe and found he’d lied.. Now its a double team of Horowitz and Huber, the results of the second part of this investigation (in review now, finalized in less than 3 weeks) should be interesting.. but we pretty much know how that’ll turn out..(Comey indictment + others) I think the following investigations will even be better, shouldn’t take near as long either as they’ve been collecting the info as they go.
I wish people would stop hoping for specific outcomes as if they know President Trumps war plan when they DON’T have a clue. All their worrying is making them sick, depleting MAGA energy needlessly and causing them to miss out on the most glorious adventure ever. It is so sad.
Yeah, but they’ve sure been trying – “why doesn’t Trump think spies are a good thing? He should be grateful.” You have to laugh at these idiots or you’d want to kill them.
That, plus the potential of peace with North Korea… wow!
Then back to number 1 in competitiveness, a pardon for Jack Johnson, and a freed American hostage!
On the other side, #CreepyPornLawyer is playing victim, and asking internet creeps to go after Rudy as payback. Real sicko! His wife said in her divorce that he wasn’t paying child or spousal support, and he threatened that they would both be jailed so their infant son would go to CPS.
Does this look like a phony picture…I cannot tell. It sure looks like Michael
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only a million? You are getting cheap!
Looks like Danny and Rizzo …
It;s not real real– look at ” Michael’s hip against the car door, the size is off, no clear outline against the door and there is a shadow.
Agreed, it’s fake. I do not like memes that claim Michelle O was once a man, she is and always has been female. We need to take the higher road here.
I never liked Michelle Obama…I found her shallow and she certainly did not represent my ideals in any way…but I have to agree with your comment- it did not help that Joan Rivers said :”oh everyone knows she is a tranny”…. she sounded rather confident about it.. just strange….
Sayit2016, No tin foil hat here, but soon after Joan Rivers said that, she died following a rather routine, relatively low risk surgery.
A long time ago, I watched a video on GLP that went into considerable number of physiological metric issues. Ever since seeing that, I have been very observant of the difference in index finger lengths of men and women.
I have yet to notice any woman whose index finger was NOT considerably shorter than their 3rd finger, except michael.
Backwards in that post. Men’s 3rd finger is about twice the difference shorter than the 2nd is to the 3rd. Physiological fact, just like the ribs.
https://www.elitedaily.com/wellness/fingers-mental-reveal-more-know/1657829
Very interesting! Not WebMD, but first I’ve seen a medical explanation for the #1 vs. #3 finger length difference!
Actually, I couldn’t care less what sex the wookie is. I just hate those people so much, for the damage they did to our country, it is personally satisfying to slam bath house Barry and his husband with whatever is available. Kinna like shooting squirrels.
OTOH: if you YouTube search “Proof Michael LaVaugne Robinson is a man” you get thousands of convincing vids. Whereas if you search “Melania Knauss is a man,” not a single hit will make you think anything other than Melania is an exceptionally beautiful woman. Why would that be?
The idea that Michelle Obama was ever a man is not wrong, its outright IDIOTIC.
People need to get jobs or find hobbies. FAR too much time on their hands.
Yeah, gotcha. No there there. “Expend all remaining…”
There is a guy on You Tube, I think his moniker is Mr. X, he does a lot of videos on “trannies.” They are hilarious, more so because just about every female you or I can name is a “tranny man” in his book!!! Even Ivanka and Melania. I ROTFL every time hubby finds his videos.
Yup. michael is also about 2″ shorter than barry.
But, the video posted last night/very early morning on T_D (that I sucessfully resisted posting) of michael line dancing, and his oysters banging against his white girly pants was pretty convincing…
(Please, nobody post it. I just ate dinner.)
Strange how these things get started…
Stop it.
Never have I heard them called oysters, that is FUNNY.
Phony – the proportions are all off. Lots of blurred lines, etc.
I thought based on stuff at worldnetdaily.com (& others, I believe) that “Barak” & Michelle were one of those Reverend Wright “arranged” marriages to provide an overt heterosexual bio for prominent men who were homosexual…that all tied in with the “Down Low Club” or something out of that “church” & possibly those suspicious executions of several “gay” men affiliated with Barry…except for Larry Sinclair who escaped death & prosecution for speaking out for what he knew about BHO’s “background”…as in I think Michelle has always been a female but may have been willing to provide a straight cover story for BHO…
FWIW
So,the first photo was real? Michael just schooched up on the bug after the second pic?
Does anyone see on google news where there was Rolling Thunder in D.C with 400,000 people!
I don’t see it anywhere and I have heard about it at all in MSM!
If 20,000 Leftists protested in D.C. the MSM would be covering it non-stop for 48 hours, and go into fine detail about it.
MSM sucks!
I mean it not like MSM does us Trump Supporters any favours. But when 400,000 people show up in D.C. for Pro-America rally … there should be some mention of it, right?
If it wasn’t for Trump’s Tweet and some of you guys posting about it, I would not have known about it at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It IS an amazing event, but the noise. My eardrums vibrate for hours afterwards!
Sundance’s thread today on the 50k ft. view b of Spygate covers the mechanics: what, when, where, how and points to some possible “whys”…lets discuss discuss why a little.
Political oppo. research is interesting, inasmuch as it is a means to a motive – to keep power. But it goes much deeper in my opinion. What good would all that power be unless they could use it to enrich themselves, while maintaining control and weakening their opponents? They were soo corrupt. Abusing their positions, getting paid all over the place.
The Uranium One scandal provides a window – I think the reason they wanted to keep power was they were corrupted by that power, and had abused it and broken the law in so many ways they knew that they would all burn if they lost power…thus they went for broke, with everything to lose. They are vile, evil people that have no compassion for others, or the incredible positions we the people allowed them to hold.
It’s going to play out over the next 2.5 years, timed for max. impact this fall and the 2020 general election. The good guys need to bring true, proper public justice to all those deserving…it’s what our country, planet need to prosper into the future. I know I need this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is why their pensions must be taken with fines at a minimum equal to whatever salary they were paid from day 1 of employment. Damn right they did it for the money and in many cases multigenerational money at that.
Very well stated David.
Anything for $5.5 Million.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is this? Photoshop or what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of Elizabeth Warren’s family?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couple hundred years ago they’d have been eating out of her skull like it was a bowl.
Hey, I’m just sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Transport’s waiting Hillary
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sunny – from the looks of it Liary has been hanging out with the Tongan bros…..have no idea where or why.
Photo of Hillary in NZ…Maori tribe. You often see them at any ceremony there.
Is that killery interviwing elizabeth warren for VP run in 2020?
LikeLiked by 2 people
New Zealand ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why wasn’t he in protective cell.
Tommy Robinson ‘Attacked’ In Prison
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/02/07/tommy-robinson-prison_n_4744360.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
In my prayers. Words fail me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He should not be in General Population.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Raheem Kassam, Breitbart’s London editor tweeted yesterday that Tommy’s fine, but some malicious people are trying to spread misinformation.
hmmm…hope that’s true. Wouldn’t surprise me At.All tho if he was attacked.
I am wondering for there are many sources with this.
They *had* to know he would be attacked. The Media over there has made a pariah out of him for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
at least solitaire confinement.
numerous tweets claimed if he went to prison he would be killed…
I imagine there are Muslims incarcerated where he is…
Robinson was once leader of EDL (English Defence League) – street protest movement which focuses on opposition to what it considers to be a spread of Islamism and Sharia in the United Kingdom. (You can see he would not be liked by Muslims)
LikeLiked by 1 person
saying that it was Muslims who attacked him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man sentenced for putting bacon on the doorknob of a mosque was murder in prison. Almost like it was PLANNED.
Praying, praying, praying for angelical protection for Tommy.
This judge deliberately set Tommy up for this treatment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe that too.
If he does not survive (dies in) prison, chaos will break out in the UK.
The entire UK political/police system – all the way up to that awful teresa may – set him up for this. I truly believe they want him dead and they care how. I pray for his safety.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UK has an serious international incident on its hands. They are proving themselves to be no better than a Third World country. Awful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
this will NOT reflect well on England.
2014 article for a different prison sentence, not saying he won’t be attacked soon but that wasn’t it.
Note date – 2014. Not that it can’t or won’t happen this time again.
Betcha Nikki Haley calls em out! 😂🤣😂. I think I love her…like a sister. What a fantastic human being she is! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
someone started it and then found others but forgot to ck dates
Kin – the whole purpose of throwing him in jail is to have him killed while he is there. He will never get a protective cell. The British government is vile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s rallying the troops in CA. ahead of the Primaries next week.
http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/389591-franklin-graham-urging-christians-to-vote-at-10-rallies-in-california
https://california.billygraham.org
Fresno, May 28, 7:30 p.m. Fresno Fairgrounds
Modesto, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds – Turlock
Santa Clara, May 31, 7:30 p.m. California’s Great America Redwood Amphitheatre
Berkeley, June 1, 7:30 p.m. Cesar Chavez Park
Chico, June 3, 7:30 p.m. Silver Dollar Fairgrounds
Redding, June 5, 7:30 p.m. Shasta District Fairgrounds – Anderson
Enabling of domestic spying, contemptuous disregard of court-ordered minimization procedures (procedures the Obama administration itself proposed, then violated), and unlawful disclosure of classified intelligence to feed a media campaign against political adversaries. Quite the Obama legacy.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/05/nsa-illegal-surveillance-americans-obama-administration-abuse-fisa-court-response
Wow! I bet the NR choked down every last word of this article. It must have been so hard for them to admit this, much less report on it. Looks like this was last May?
Christopher Steele was hired by England’s Football Association to look into FIFA corruption. From a timeline by themarketswork: “Steele supplied the FBI’s Eurasian Joint Organized Crime Squad in Rome with information on corruption at FIFA”
This is interesting because Joseph Mifsud spent a lot of time in Roms teaching at Link College, where members of the intelligence services, including the FBI took classes. Could Steele have been involved with Mifsud to set up Papadopoulos? Journalists and Nunes need to start taking a hard look at Mifsud and start asking why Mueller did not go after him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because Mifsud is an intel asset.
I agree. And it would make sense if Steele set him up with people who used him to entrap Papadopoulos. Maybe even Steele’s FBI contacts in Rome were involved. We neend to start seeing some Brits, Australians, and Italians who worked to undermine our duly elected President made to testify. Trump needs to start declassifying documents- Rosenstein is up to his neck in this and is doing everything he can to thwart oversight.
Here is a diagram of Mifsud’s links. There are plenty of so called “universities”. Who is paying this guy?
If you look at videos for tne graduatimg classes at the London Academy of Diplomacy, it gives off a strong “visa mill” vibe. Most of the students are either named Muhammad or from Africa, with one eastern European thrown in. In the picture Mifsud toom with Boris Johnson, his friend in the picture with them, Mr. Singh, got in some trouble for his private schools, which sound an awful lot like for profit visa mills. I get the feeling Mifsud was willing to do anything for money and status.
Mkay– Clapper is on THE VIEW ( what a fall …Head Nation Intelligence on the VIEW think about that… ) anyway he is saying they spied on the Trump Campaign and Schiff is saying “”Conclusively there was not spying” – why are they not on the same page ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh – because it’s hard to keep lies straight?
LikeLiked by 2 people
no I mean it– the guy that is the head of intelligence in the country who would actually be involved in the spying says yeah we did but for good REASON !!! VS the guy ( Schiff ) that these same people kept in the dark is saying something totally different a few days AFTER Clapper admits there was spying..
wth?
They are playing word games. Clapper has an ‘aversion’ to the word spying, but he says, okay we were but to protect Trump. Schifty says there was no spying. Thinking maybe he prefers the words ‘information gathering’?
“what a FAIL…Head of National Intelligence on the VIEW, think about that.” That is a really great point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can not make this stuff up…. seriously…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The View is the place all good progressives go when they want to get their lie…er…message out. Even Soetoro and his partner have both been on there.
I think Schiff might be running scared, the way he’s been going on about no spy in Trumps campaign.. its all Trumped up propaganda. Horowitz and Huber report is being reviewed now, we should have answers in under 20 days.
Huber is also 2nd in command on the leak investigative team, I have no proof but a feeling that Schiff might have made it onto the naughty leaker list.
Schiff looks like a nervous wreck…. yeah there is a 400 page IG of ” nothing wrong” … ; )
David; my view, from 50,000 feet. The plan was to insulate the administration and its political operatives from any consequences for their illegal behaviors.
Neglect to appoint an IG for State, while Hills there, so she can fly around the world, collecting extortion/bribes, laundrr $ thru CF, and distribute as needed, like to mccauliff, to mccabes wife to run and lose.
Further, to nueter all IG’s, as has been documented. Probably called ‘operation turn out the lights’, or ‘block the sun’.
The State dept had been corrupted, a looong time ago, so no worries about whistle blowers.
DOJ and FBI nuetered with embeds: political appointees given ‘career’ positions, so can’t be fired. Mueller policy requiring field officers to work no more than 5 years, before working in dc main, used as wah to drive out white hats.
All of this to enable the politisation and weaponisation of EVERY dept of executive. The waterways act allowed for landgrabs, crony corruption, irs, lois lerner, fast/furious, bengazi, etc.
Obummer even bragging about it ;”we had scandal free admin”, by which he means “no one went to jail, cause the fix was in”.
The big ugly was just a natural outgrowth of this.
THIS, truly was obummers ‘legacy’, domestically. The attempted shredding of the Constitution, and rule of law.
And just as DJT is destroying O’s foriegn policy ‘legacy’, by exposing it, he will destroy his true domestic policy, while hanging it around his neck, like an albatross. Appoint an idiot, as head of FBI, get Mueller to ‘mentor’ him, then corrupt #2 man, and you’ve bought the FBI. So, any investigations into your illegal activities, no worries.
Thats why Hill and O were confident on investigations. Swhy lois lerner skated, etc.
All come out, it will.
Forgot to mention Uranium one, and kickbacks for Iran deal. Guess I can be forgiven, there are so many scandals that ‘didn’t happen’ in Obummer admin, like spies that didnt spy, I cant keep track of em all!
Tom Fitton: Obama Knew about FBI Informant
4 minutes
Clapper said that former President Barack Obama had “no knowledge” of an FBI informant in the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
Excerpt:
Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush, asked on Fox News, “What role did Barack Obama have, did he know that the FBI was keeping informants there, and I’ll guarantee the answer is yes.” He continued to say that the FBI must have gone through the White House first before putting an FBI informant in a presidential campaign.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/26/clapper-obama-no-knowledge-fbi-informant-trump/
Been trying to find out financial info on Mueller because I don’t remember there being any reports of a Conflicts of Interest probe for Mueller. What is Mueller’s financial status?
This is interesting. The history of Mueller’s Hedge funds and coincidently during his tenor as FBI Director:
BNY MELLON 2008 SCANDAL
During the 2008 banking crisis, J. David Officer and BNY engaged in a scheme to defraud
custodial customers in undisclosed, fraudulent and misleading foreign exchanges. They were
indicted in 2011. U.S. v. BNY Mellon, Case No. 11‐cv‐6969 (SDNY 2011). This could help
explain why J. David Officer was only Chairman, President and CEO at Mellon Optima for
one year.
AFI covered HSBC Whistleblower Hervé Falciani who blew the lid off of these offshore tax
havens where money launderers, arm’s dealers, spies and fraudsters sip coffee together.
Falciani exposed all of the banks in Mueller’s portfolio.
https://4wardcomm.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/robert-muellers-financial-ties-to-russia-and-other-high-crimes/
Tweets deleted now.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/twitter-horror-chelsea-manning-tweets-suicide-note-and-picture-of-herself-on-ledge-of-a-tall-building/
This is not going to help his campaign for the Senate.
I wasn’t going to editorialize that, but, do we really need “gender fluid” “suicide incline” people in our military?
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/the-reality-of-trumps-nomination-accelerated-spying-earlier-than-thought/
There are interesting details on the spying against Trump that may have begun as early as late 2015. The author makes several interesting connections about the timing & movements of Mannafort & Pappadopoulous & these speculations seem in keeping with Sundance’s style of analysis…
It’s interesting to carefully look the semantics (the language used, as in advertising or political propaganda, to achieve a desired effect on an audience) concerning the spy stuff.
Most of the anti-Trump people, for example Schiff, are saying something similar to ….. “There’s no evidence there was a spy/informant in the Trump campaign” i.e. “IN” the campaign ….. which is a possibly correct statement because, so far, there’s no evidence of that. However it’s almost certain there were one or more spies employed by the government outside the campaign trying to obtain information from or to influence members of the campaign. And it’s justified calling them spies because they are very closely associated with the intelligence community.
FYI, Fox News Sunday speculated the IG report could even come this week.
Every one of this judge’s decisions should be re-examined for the good of civilization:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/27/knives-sharp-filing-solution-soaring-violent-crime-judge-says/
“A judge has proposed a nationwide programme to file down the points of kitchen knives as a solution to the country’s soaring knife crime epidemic.
Last week in his valedictory address, retiring Luton Crown Court Judge Nic Madge spoke of his concern that carrying a knife had become routine in some circles and called on the Government to ban the sale of large pointed kitchen knives.”
Yup.. That ought to do it. If it doesn’t they can always ban citizens.
Animals
Please warn us first! Tapeworm got coffee all over my tablet!!!
Tapeworm is PERFECT for Rice.
waltherppk, that one did it!!! You have officially outdone yourself…. JackAss… ROTLMBO!!!!
Brennan looks like an angry Beavis, or is it Butthead, I get those two confused.
“We need to take the higher road here.”
Uh, no. That would be the preferred course, but when engaging an enemy that has zero morals or values, that is a loosing approach.
Please. Take off the blinders, go Berserker, and kill the enemy whenever the opportunity arises. And if no opportunity arises, make one.
Yesterday, minutes after I woke up, I saw an opportunity to kill a cute fuzzy animal. It was a hard shot, cuz I still had sleep in my eyes. But it felt good when I did a left to right side eyeball through shot at 75yd. I left the warm twitching body for my predictors to eat. Those lil f’r’s eat my peaches!
Get mean, or you won’t have any peaches come Nov!
Call to arms. We are only at To+859.
The old mill at sunrise. We have work to do.
LikeLike
Good.
Newt Gingrich: Why the Mueller probe is really five scandals, not one
I realized that the scandal is so big, so complex, and involves so many people with power that codifying it really required me to draw from my experience writing novels. There are so many egos and there is so much manipulative behavior, dishonesty (and dishonesty about the dishonesty) that it is very difficult to explain it as a straightforward history. It could be more easily explained as a narrative of ambition, illegality and criminal plotting.
Finally, it hit me that the real problem is that there are five parallel and often interlocked scandals going on in concert:
Excerpt:
1.The Clintons have been breaking the law and getting away with it at least since Hillary Clinton made nearly $100,000 from a $1,000 investment in cattle futures in 1978-1979. For 40 years the Clintons have acted as though there were no laws that applied to them. They have surrounded them
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/05/27/newt-gingrich-why-mueller-probe-is-really-five-scandals-not-one
