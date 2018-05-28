May 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #494

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

149 Responses to May 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #494

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    JMP says:
      May 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

      So why didn’t he stop it a long time ago?
      Maybe Rush’s theory makes sense?

      icndark says:
        May 28, 2018 at 12:59 am

        Shill on, eeore.

        JMP says:
          May 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

          Maybe it hurts me too, but I shouldn't dare express it because it might be construed as negative to the President?
Liberal attitude much?
          Liberal attitude much?

          Sayit2016 says:
            May 28, 2018 at 1:24 am

            What is Rush's theory ? How do you expect that Trump could have stopped this ?

            olderwiser21 says:
              May 28, 2018 at 1:49 am

              SayIt – as far as I have heard, Rush's theory is that the President has realized that the witch hunt by Mueller has actually been beneficial to him because it makes him a sympathetic character that his supporters will rise to defend. Not that they wouldn't defend him anyway, but Rush's theory is that this adds to his popularity as an outsider taking on the D.C. crooks, etc., and therefore is helpful in an odd way. Not saying he is right or wrong, just explaining.

              Sayit2016 says:
                May 28, 2018 at 1:55 am

                Thanks! I had not heard this… My thought was anything that gave the slightest hint that Trump was trying to shut this down would be seen as him trying to ” hide” something.

                My Dad used to say– “Americans will fight tooth and nail for the underdog, as almost everyone has been in an unfair situation, and they know what it feels like, so they have a strong sense of fairness, but they won’t back a loser. They know the difference”.

              Cat Lady says:
                May 28, 2018 at 1:58 am

                I agree, plus our VSGPDJT has given them plenty of rope to hang themselves with!!

        olderwiser21 says:
          May 28, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Not fair –

      CountryClassVulgarian says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

        I am willing to bet that whatever you think Rush said you got it wrong because he was not criticizing the President.

        Prairierose123 says:
          May 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

          Are you kidding me? Rush critisizes the President everyday when he says things like "They (liberals, msm, progressive elites) think Trumps a dope, a low class idiot!" He complains about them so much and quotes what he thinks they are saying so much, it's like that's what he truly thinks….It makes him difficult to listen to after a while.

        olderwiser21 says:
          May 28, 2018 at 1:54 am

          CCV – see my comments to SayIt2016 regarding this. Rush wasn't criticizing the President – merely tossing out a theory as to why he has let the Mueller probe continue when he could have stopped it. I think Rush loves our El Presidente!

          icndark says:
            May 28, 2018 at 2:41 am

            My response was intended to reflect that regardless of power, this is about optics as well. Having said that, no way shutting it down or interfering is possible. I share your frustration, but you must share our trust in our President. No offense intended. Be Prayerful and vigilant.

          CountryClassVulgarian says:
            May 28, 2018 at 2:45 am

            Saw your comment. Agree completely. People who claim Rush is criticizing our President do not actually listen to Rush or they do not understand Rush. I generally do not bring up Rush's name on this forum because it usually brings out the insults.

      wheatietoo says:
        May 28, 2018 at 2:44 am

        JMP said:
        “So why didn’t he stop it a long time ago?
        Maybe Rush’s theory makes sense?”
        ____

        Because it would be called ‘obstruction of justice’ if Pres Trump stopped the Mueller probe.

        The Dems would finally have a ‘charge for impeachment’ that they could run with.

        El Rushbo knows this.
        The better question is…Why is Rush proposing such a theory?

        My answer is…Because Rush is a master at passive-aggressive little attacks like that.

      MAGADJT says:
        May 28, 2018 at 3:21 am

        LOL. Take it to HuffPo.

      cozette says:
        May 28, 2018 at 4:21 am

        JMP Did you HONESTLY just ask why President Trump hasn't shut down the Special Counsel? Seiously? Please do share how he could have done that? LMFAO and SMH.

    rsmith1776 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

      I noticed in life that those minimizing other people’s sacrifices, being “generous” on others’ behalf, are the ones least likely to make a sacrifice themselves when the push comes to shove.

      They make for grand armchair warriors though, with a tough discourse, behind the screen.

      Thank YOU Mr. President for being not just a politician, not just a leader, but also a compassionate HUMAN BEING.

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  thebigolddog says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:31 am

    The disclosure of an actual spy and possibly more than 1 seems to be the tipping point that even the corrupt media establishment can't get around. I think we'll look back at this week and say that's when things flipped for good.

    joeknuckles says:
      May 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

      I think that all hell is going to break loose after Memorial Day.

      Prairierose123 says:
        May 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

        Oh man, I really hope so!

        joeknuckles says:
          May 28, 2018 at 12:49 am

          I really believe it's going to be so big and so ugly that the good guys wanted to wait until after the day that is set aside to honor our fallen heroes before they really turn up the heat. To say it will be divisive is a gross understatement. It will be political trench warfare for a while. It's gotta happen, though. Time to rip that band-aid off.

          sunnydaze says:
            May 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

            Trump’s the BEST at ripping bandaids off.

            We have needed that so desperately for so many decades now.

            Thank.God.

            Rip that band aid off so the wound underneath can finally heal.

            Enough! with the festering.

            Prairierose123 says:
              May 28, 2018 at 1:51 am

              Some have said that nothing will happen until after the midterm elections, but I am done waiting for something to REALLY happen. I want to see Hillary arrested.

              cozette says:
                May 28, 2018 at 4:33 am

                Prairierose123 Fortunately impatient bystanders like you are not in charge of waging this world wide war against unspeakable EVIL. Fortunately for all good hearted people, dedicated, brilliant ADULTS are in charge. When you feel impatient perhaps think of the people who have already died in this war so you could feel impatient that their sacrifice didn’t give you the immediate gratification you crave. Perhaps think of the ruined lives and the patriots, like Trump, who are risking EVERYTHING, to defeat evil and save us. Perhaps then you will pray instead of being frustrated that a global war hasnt been won in l r ss than 2 years. Sheesh. BTW how is the campaign to send Republicans from your DC to help POTUS coming along?

      • Everywhereguy says:
        May 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

        This is the Summer of the Dems Get Bent

        (apologies to Shakespeare there)

      • Curry Worsham says:
        May 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

        IG Report will be the Zippo.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:03 am

        I’m ready with popcorn and covfefe ice cream.
        Onward to MAGA.

        May the Lord Bless our Nation as we honor our beloved Veterans who have gone on to a better place and those here with us, as well as our armed forces still serving us.
        Thank You all for your service.

        God Bless America.

      • sunnydaze says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Gawd, I hope so.

        I’m a pretty patient person, but even *I* am wishing this show will get started, SOON.

        Soooo sick of this farce.

      • Julia Adams says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:30 am

        I find I am (slowly) giving up hope that something big will break loose soon that will end Mueller’s melodrama-probe and put the liberal perpetrators in prison. I keep telling myself something will change in this regard but it doesn’t really seem to materialize. My hopes are pinned on the IG report being a walkoff game ending HR.

        We need to help Trump succeed and thrive.

        • tam4anon says:
          May 28, 2018 at 1:53 am

          Horowitz investigated McCabe and found he’d lied.. Now its a double team of Horowitz and Huber, the results of the second part of this investigation (in review now, finalized in less than 3 weeks) should be interesting.. but we pretty much know how that’ll turn out..(Comey indictment + others) I think the following investigations will even be better, shouldn’t take near as long either as they’ve been collecting the info as they go.

        • cozette says:
          May 28, 2018 at 4:39 am

          I wish people would stop hoping for specific outcomes as if they know President Trumps war plan when they DON’T have a clue. All their worrying is making them sick, depleting MAGA energy needlessly and causing them to miss out on the most glorious adventure ever. It is so sad.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 1:58 am

      Yeah, but they’ve sure been trying – “why doesn’t Trump think spies are a good thing? He should be grateful.” You have to laugh at these idiots or you’d want to kill them.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 28, 2018 at 3:28 am

      That, plus the potential of peace with North Korea… wow!

      Then back to number 1 in competitiveness, a pardon for Jack Johnson, and a freed American hostage!

      On the other side, #CreepyPornLawyer is playing victim, and asking internet creeps to go after Rudy as payback. Real sicko! His wife said in her divorce that he wasn’t paying child or spousal support, and he threatened that they would both be jailed so their infant son would go to CPS.

  8. winky says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Does this look like a phony picture…I cannot tell. It sure looks like Michael

    • Curry Worsham says:
      May 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

      The odds that it’s fake are probably like a million to one.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 1:31 am

      It;s not real real– look at ” Michael’s hip against the car door, the size is off, no clear outline against the door and there is a shadow.

      • Prairierose123 says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:54 am

        Agreed, it’s fake. I do not like memes that claim Michelle O was once a man, she is and always has been female. We need to take the higher road here.

        • Sayit2016 says:
          May 28, 2018 at 2:00 am

          I never liked Michelle Obama…I found her shallow and she certainly did not represent my ideals in any way…but I have to agree with your comment- it did not help that Joan Rivers said :”oh everyone knows she is a tranny”…. she sounded rather confident about it.. just strange….

          • ezpz2 says:
            May 28, 2018 at 4:00 am

            Sayit2016, No tin foil hat here, but soon after Joan Rivers said that, she died following a rather routine, relatively low risk surgery.

        • Úlfhéðnar says:
          May 28, 2018 at 2:04 am

          A long time ago, I watched a video on GLP that went into considerable number of physiological metric issues. Ever since seeing that, I have been very observant of the difference in index finger lengths of men and women.

          I have yet to notice any woman whose index finger was NOT considerably shorter than their 3rd finger, except michael.

          • Úlfhéðnar says:
            May 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

            Backwards in that post. Men’s 3rd finger is about twice the difference shorter than the 2nd is to the 3rd. Physiological fact, just like the ribs.

              • Úlfhéðnar says:
                May 28, 2018 at 2:40 am

                Very interesting! Not WebMD, but first I’ve seen a medical explanation for the #1 vs. #3 finger length difference!

                Actually, I couldn’t care less what sex the wookie is. I just hate those people so much, for the damage they did to our country, it is personally satisfying to slam bath house Barry and his husband with whatever is available. Kinna like shooting squirrels.

                OTOH: if you YouTube search “Proof Michael LaVaugne Robinson is a man” you get thousands of convincing vids. Whereas if you search “Melania Knauss is a man,” not a single hit will make you think anything other than Melania is an exceptionally beautiful woman. Why would that be?

                • Albertus Magnus says:
                  May 28, 2018 at 2:53 am

                  The idea that Michelle Obama was ever a man is not wrong, its outright IDIOTIC.

                  People need to get jobs or find hobbies. FAR too much time on their hands.

                • Úlfhéðnar says:
                  May 28, 2018 at 3:20 am

                  Yeah, gotcha. No there there. “Expend all remaining…”

          • CountryClassVulgarian says:
            May 28, 2018 at 4:28 am

            There is a guy on You Tube, I think his moniker is Mr. X, he does a lot of videos on “trannies.” They are hilarious, more so because just about every female you or I can name is a “tranny man” in his book!!! Even Ivanka and Melania. I ROTFL every time hubby finds his videos.

      • Úlfhéðnar says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:55 am

        Yup. michael is also about 2″ shorter than barry.
        But, the video posted last night/very early morning on T_D (that I sucessfully resisted posting) of michael line dancing, and his oysters banging against his white girly pants was pretty convincing…
        (Please, nobody post it. I just ate dinner.)

    • olderwiser21 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:04 am

      Phony – the proportions are all off. Lots of blurred lines, etc.

    • Valerie Curren says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:55 am

      I thought based on stuff at worldnetdaily.com (& others, I believe) that “Barak” & Michelle were one of those Reverend Wright “arranged” marriages to provide an overt heterosexual bio for prominent men who were homosexual…that all tied in with the “Down Low Club” or something out of that “church” & possibly those suspicious executions of several “gay” men affiliated with Barry…except for Larry Sinclair who escaped death & prosecution for speaking out for what he knew about BHO’s “background”…as in I think Michelle has always been a female but may have been willing to provide a straight cover story for BHO…

    • nwtex says:
      May 28, 2018 at 3:45 am

      FWIW

  9. jack says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Does anyone see on google news where there was Rolling Thunder in D.C with 400,000 people!

    I don’t see it anywhere and I have heard about it at all in MSM!

    If 20,000 Leftists protested in D.C. the MSM would be covering it non-stop for 48 hours, and go into fine detail about it.

    MSM sucks!

    • jack says:
      May 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

      I mean it not like MSM does us Trump Supporters any favours. But when 400,000 people show up in D.C. for Pro-America rally … there should be some mention of it, right?

      If it wasn’t for Trump’s Tweet and some of you guys posting about it, I would not have known about it at all.

    • David says:
      May 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

      I did not ride in it this year, but I have 8 or 9 times – it’s an amazing event. First time it’s gotten so little coverage from my vantage point.

  10. David says:
    May 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Sundance’s thread today on the 50k ft. view b of Spygate covers the mechanics: what, when, where, how and points to some possible “whys”…lets discuss discuss why a little.

    Political oppo. research is interesting, inasmuch as it is a means to a motive – to keep power. But it goes much deeper in my opinion. What good would all that power be unless they could use it to enrich themselves, while maintaining control and weakening their opponents? They were soo corrupt. Abusing their positions, getting paid all over the place.

    The Uranium One scandal provides a window – I think the reason they wanted to keep power was they were corrupted by that power, and had abused it and broken the law in so many ways they knew that they would all burn if they lost power…thus they went for broke, with everything to lose. They are vile, evil people that have no compassion for others, or the incredible positions we the people allowed them to hold.

    It’s going to play out over the next 2.5 years, timed for max. impact this fall and the 2020 general election. The good guys need to bring true, proper public justice to all those deserving…it’s what our country, planet need to prosper into the future. I know I need this.

    • prenanny says:
      May 28, 2018 at 4:43 am

      That is why their pensions must be taken with fines at a minimum equal to whatever salary they were paid from day 1 of employment. Damn right they did it for the money and in many cases multigenerational money at that.
      Very well stated David.

  11. Ferret2 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Anything for $5.5 Million.

  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Why wasn’t he in protective cell.
    Tommy Robinson ‘Attacked’ In Prison
    https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/02/07/tommy-robinson-prison_n_4744360.html

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:11 am

      https://california.billygraham.org
      Fresno, May 28, 7:30 p.m. Fresno Fairgrounds

      Modesto, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds – Turlock

      Santa Clara, May 31, 7:30 p.m. California’s Great America Redwood Amphitheatre

      Berkeley, June 1, 7:30 p.m. Cesar Chavez Park

      Chico, June 3, 7:30 p.m. Silver Dollar Fairgrounds

      Redding, June 5, 7:30 p.m. Shasta District Fairgrounds – Anderson

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Enabling of domestic spying, contemptuous disregard of court-ordered minimization procedures (procedures the Obama administration itself proposed, then violated), and unlawful disclosure of classified intelligence to feed a media campaign against political adversaries. Quite the Obama legacy.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/05/nsa-illegal-surveillance-americans-obama-administration-abuse-fisa-court-response

    • olderwiser21 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:15 am

      Wow! I bet the NR choked down every last word of this article. It must have been so hard for them to admit this, much less report on it. Looks like this was last May?

  15. WillJR says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Christopher Steele was hired by England’s Football Association to look into FIFA corruption. From a timeline by themarketswork: “Steele supplied the FBI’s Eurasian Joint Organized Crime Squad in Rome with information on corruption at FIFA”

    This is interesting because Joseph Mifsud spent a lot of time in Roms teaching at Link College, where members of the intelligence services, including the FBI took classes. Could Steele have been involved with Mifsud to set up Papadopoulos? Journalists and Nunes need to start taking a hard look at Mifsud and start asking why Mueller did not go after him.

    • Buck says:
      May 28, 2018 at 1:49 am

      Because Mifsud is an intel asset.

      • WillJR says:
        May 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

        I agree. And it would make sense if Steele set him up with people who used him to entrap Papadopoulos. Maybe even Steele’s FBI contacts in Rome were involved. We neend to start seeing some Brits, Australians, and Italians who worked to undermine our duly elected President made to testify. Trump needs to start declassifying documents- Rosenstein is up to his neck in this and is doing everything he can to thwart oversight.

    • Chris Four says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:21 am

      Here is a diagram of Mifsud’s links. There are plenty of so called “universities”. Who is paying this guy?

      • WillJR says:
        May 28, 2018 at 3:04 am

        If you look at videos for tne graduatimg classes at the London Academy of Diplomacy, it gives off a strong “visa mill” vibe. Most of the students are either named Muhammad or from Africa, with one eastern European thrown in. In the picture Mifsud toom with Boris Johnson, his friend in the picture with them, Mr. Singh, got in some trouble for his private schools, which sound an awful lot like for profit visa mills. I get the feeling Mifsud was willing to do anything for money and status.

  16. Sayit2016 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Mkay– Clapper is on THE VIEW ( what a fall …Head Nation Intelligence on the VIEW think about that… ) anyway he is saying they spied on the Trump Campaign and Schiff is saying “”Conclusively there was not spying” – why are they not on the same page ?

    • nimrodman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Uh – because it’s hard to keep lies straight?
      What do I win?

      • Sayit2016 says:
        May 28, 2018 at 2:05 am

        no I mean it– the guy that is the head of intelligence in the country who would actually be involved in the spying says yeah we did but for good REASON !!! VS the guy ( Schiff ) that these same people kept in the dark is saying something totally different a few days AFTER Clapper admits there was spying..

        wth?

        • 1stgoblyn says:
          May 28, 2018 at 4:27 am

          They are playing word games. Clapper has an ‘aversion’ to the word spying, but he says, okay we were but to protect Trump. Schifty says there was no spying. Thinking maybe he prefers the words ‘information gathering’?

    • starfcker says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:09 am

      “what a FAIL…Head of National Intelligence on the VIEW, think about that.” That is a really great point.

    • tam4anon says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:10 am

      I think Schiff might be running scared, the way he’s been going on about no spy in Trumps campaign.. its all Trumped up propaganda. Horowitz and Huber report is being reviewed now, we should have answers in under 20 days.
      Huber is also 2nd in command on the leak investigative team, I have no proof but a feeling that Schiff might have made it onto the naughty leaker list.

  17. Dutchman says:
    May 28, 2018 at 1:54 am

    David; my view, from 50,000 feet. The plan was to insulate the administration and its political operatives from any consequences for their illegal behaviors.
    Neglect to appoint an IG for State, while Hills there, so she can fly around the world, collecting extortion/bribes, laundrr $ thru CF, and distribute as needed, like to mccauliff, to mccabes wife to run and lose.
    Further, to nueter all IG’s, as has been documented. Probably called ‘operation turn out the lights’, or ‘block the sun’.
    The State dept had been corrupted, a looong time ago, so no worries about whistle blowers.
    DOJ and FBI nuetered with embeds: political appointees given ‘career’ positions, so can’t be fired. Mueller policy requiring field officers to work no more than 5 years, before working in dc main, used as wah to drive out white hats.
    All of this to enable the politisation and weaponisation of EVERY dept of executive. The waterways act allowed for landgrabs, crony corruption, irs, lois lerner, fast/furious, bengazi, etc.
    Obummer even bragging about it ;”we had scandal free admin”, by which he means “no one went to jail, cause the fix was in”.
    The big ugly was just a natural outgrowth of this.
    THIS, truly was obummers ‘legacy’, domestically. The attempted shredding of the Constitution, and rule of law.
    And just as DJT is destroying O’s foriegn policy ‘legacy’, by exposing it, he will destroy his true domestic policy, while hanging it around his neck, like an albatross. Appoint an idiot, as head of FBI, get Mueller to ‘mentor’ him, then corrupt #2 man, and you’ve bought the FBI. So, any investigations into your illegal activities, no worries.
    Thats why Hill and O were confident on investigations. Swhy lois lerner skated, etc.
    All come out, it will.

  18. Dutchman says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:03 am

    Forgot to mention Uranium one, and kickbacks for Iran deal. Guess I can be forgiven, there are so many scandals that ‘didn’t happen’ in Obummer admin, like spies that didnt spy, I cant keep track of em all!

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:31 am

    Tom Fitton: Obama Knew about FBI Informant

    4 minutes

    • citizen817 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 2:34 am

      Clapper said that former President Barack Obama had “no knowledge” of an FBI informant in the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

      Excerpt:
      Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush, asked on Fox News, “What role did Barack Obama have, did he know that the FBI was keeping informants there, and I’ll guarantee the answer is yes.” He continued to say that the FBI must have gone through the White House first before putting an FBI informant in a presidential campaign.

      http://dailycaller.com/2018/05/26/clapper-obama-no-knowledge-fbi-informant-trump/

  20. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:41 am

  21. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 28, 2018 at 2:55 am

    Been trying to find out financial info on Mueller because I don’t remember there being any reports of a Conflicts of Interest probe for Mueller. What is Mueller’s financial status?

    This is interesting. The history of Mueller’s Hedge funds and coincidently during his tenor as FBI Director:

    BNY MELLON 2008 SCANDAL
    During the 2008 banking crisis, J. David Officer and BNY engaged in a scheme to defraud
    custodial customers in undisclosed, fraudulent and misleading foreign exchanges. They were
    indicted in 2011. U.S. v. BNY Mellon, Case No. 11‐cv‐6969 (SDNY 2011). This could help
    explain why J. David Officer was only Chairman, President and CEO at Mellon Optima for
    one year.
    AFI covered HSBC Whistleblower Hervé Falciani who blew the lid off of these offshore tax
    havens where money launderers, arm’s dealers, spies and fraudsters sip coffee together.
    Falciani exposed all of the banks in Mueller’s portfolio.

    https://4wardcomm.wordpress.com/2018/03/21/robert-muellers-financial-ties-to-russia-and-other-high-crimes/

  23. Valerie Curren says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:08 am

    https://bigleaguepolitics.com/the-reality-of-trumps-nomination-accelerated-spying-earlier-than-thought/
    There are interesting details on the spying against Trump that may have begun as early as late 2015. The author makes several interesting connections about the timing & movements of Mannafort & Pappadopoulous & these speculations seem in keeping with Sundance’s style of analysis…

  24. boot says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:08 am

    It’s interesting to carefully look the semantics (the language used, as in advertising or political propaganda, to achieve a desired effect on an audience) concerning the spy stuff.

    Most of the anti-Trump people, for example Schiff, are saying something similar to ….. “There’s no evidence there was a spy/informant in the Trump campaign” i.e. “IN” the campaign ….. which is a possibly correct statement because, so far, there’s no evidence of that. However it’s almost certain there were one or more spies employed by the government outside the campaign trying to obtain information from or to influence members of the campaign. And it’s justified calling them spies because they are very closely associated with the intelligence community.

  25. Perot Conservative says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:30 am

    FYI, Fox News Sunday speculated the IG report could even come this week.

  26. TMonroe says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:33 am

    Every one of this judge’s decisions should be re-examined for the good of civilization:

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/27/knives-sharp-filing-solution-soaring-violent-crime-judge-says/

    “A judge has proposed a nationwide programme to file down the points of kitchen knives as a solution to the country’s soaring knife crime epidemic.

    Last week in his valedictory address, retiring Luton Crown Court Judge Nic Madge spoke of his concern that carrying a knife had become routine in some circles and called on the Government to ban the sale of large pointed kitchen knives.”

  27. waltherppk says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:38 am

    Animals

  28. Úlfhéðnar says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:49 am

    “We need to take the higher road here.”

    Uh, no. That would be the preferred course, but when engaging an enemy that has zero morals or values, that is a loosing approach.

    Please. Take off the blinders, go Berserker, and kill the enemy whenever the opportunity arises. And if no opportunity arises, make one.

    Yesterday, minutes after I woke up, I saw an opportunity to kill a cute fuzzy animal. It was a hard shot, cuz I still had sleep in my eyes. But it felt good when I did a left to right side eyeball through shot at 75yd. I left the warm twitching body for my predictors to eat. Those lil f’r’s eat my peaches!

    Get mean, or you won’t have any peaches come Nov!

    Call to arms. We are only at To+859.

  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:57 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 4:42 am

    Newt Gingrich: Why the Mueller probe is really five scandals, not one

    I realized that the scandal is so big, so complex, and involves so many people with power that codifying it really required me to draw from my experience writing novels. There are so many egos and there is so much manipulative behavior, dishonesty (and dishonesty about the dishonesty) that it is very difficult to explain it as a straightforward history. It could be more easily explained as a narrative of ambition, illegality and criminal plotting.

    Finally, it hit me that the real problem is that there are five parallel and often interlocked scandals going on in concert:

    Excerpt:
    1.The Clintons have been breaking the law and getting away with it at least since Hillary Clinton made nearly $100,000 from a $1,000 investment in cattle futures in 1978-1979. For 40 years the Clintons have acted as though there were no laws that applied to them. They have surrounded them

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/05/27/newt-gingrich-why-mueller-probe-is-really-five-scandals-not-one

