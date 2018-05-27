Bud Cummins Discusses Spygate…

Posted on May 27, 2018 by

Fox News Host Trish Reagan sits in for Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and interviews former U.S. Attorney Bud Cummings on the current issues surrounding the Spygate scandal:

.

It is important to note Democrats in general, and their media allies writ large, are having increasing difficulty obfuscating around direct questions about this scandal. The average American has a very adept BS monitor.

  1. Chuck says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    “The average American has a very adept BS monitor.”
    Yep, and they are turning out to vote….

    • Minnie says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      ⭐️⭐️⭐️

      We are coming out in DROVES 🇺🇸

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        May 27, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        Setting records for primary turnouts in state after state, district after district.

        FACT.

        • T.L.T. says:
          May 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm

          Thanks for sharing that, did not know. 🙂

          • fleporeblog says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

            When the best in the business of polling is saying the following about California, you know it is BEYOND TERRIBLE for the Democrats!

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        May 27, 2018 at 9:02 pm

        Sadly droves of people with death certificates are voting too, along with people who were not born in America & have no American citizenship papers will be voting too. Then don’t forget how the machines seem to vote too…

        • T.L.T. says:
          May 27, 2018 at 9:06 pm

          Been thinking about looking into places I’ve lived before, and was registered to vote. See if my name is off the rolls. Liberal states. 🙂

          • kinthenorthwest says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

            As I keep telling my friends. If my name is registered voting for a very leftie liberal, then look for my death cert.

        • ForGodandCountry says:
          May 27, 2018 at 9:10 pm

          Look at the vote totals.

          GOP is dwarfing dem numbers.

          There can be no question that GOP enthusiasm is WAY above that which the MSM is claiming. (See: trend in Generic Ballot, etc.)

          Heck, even the CA Gov’s race is tight. That alone says it all.

          The “blue wave” is nothing but a chem bar in a swirling liberal toilet bowl.

          • Carrie2 says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

            Again, want to suggest that no Absentee Ballots be sent in by mail if you want them to actually be counted. Complete and take to nearest polling location and personally drop into the ballot box. As a retired election officer, I have been suggesting this for a long time so as to be sure your vote is in the ballot box and counted, which we have to do at the close of the polls and spend time counting the votes. No computer, altho not connected to the Net, they can and have been reprogrammed.

          • RWI schweitzer says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:18 pm

            I hate to say we better not rely on anything. Must keep on plugging cause if you add in the 10 to 20% of illegals and illiterate, where are we?

          • CPdesert says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

            Ha! I’ve been using the exact same analogy …..that blue cookie in the airport urinal… Fairly accurate depiction of the lib voter.

          • kinthenorthwest says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:28 pm

            They will keep trying….When you see 100% and higher turnouts, you know there were some illegal votes.

          • Turranos says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

            Do Libs actually use toilets?

    • Turranos says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      … and there will be no big blue wave coming anytime soon.

    • gerkenstein says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:41 pm

      If that were the case, Obama would never have been elected. They do not have an adept BS monitor. It’s just that this BS is so obvious and smells so bad that only the brain dead can’t detect it.

  2. f.fernandez says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I can’t ever remember a time anxiously waiting for something big and ugly to show up. I mean outside the MIL. j/k

  3. RWI schweitzer says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I watched live when Clapper stated that in fact there was a spy/? In the trump camp. Why is this still an issue?

    • Carrie says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      I know! I saw that clip earlier with Schiff saying he saw no proof of a spy in the Trump campaign and – well, boy I was pretty irritated. I beg PT to just declassify all of it. enough of the lies.

      • Susan Bolle says:
        May 27, 2018 at 9:02 pm

        It does become difficult to weave through the lies that have been proclaimed, particularly since it involves so many deep state characters.

    • snarkybeach says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Clapper was the DNI in the Obama administration. The Fourth Amendment requires “reasonable” governmental searches and seizures to be conducted only upon issuance of a warrant, judicially sanctioned by probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, particularly describing the place to be searched and the persons or things to be seized. Where is the crime that allowed them to insert a SPY into a political campaign?

      • 1stgoblyn says:
        May 27, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        Where is the crime? I would say they got the wrong campaign b/c all the crimes were in the Hillary camp. Why did they not put some spies in her campaign? ONM, they already knew about and overlooked her crimes.

  4. wheatietoo says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    There’s that term again…”Confidential Human source”.

    CH = Confidential Human

    CH = Crossfire Hurricane

    Isn’t it convenient that these two things have the same initials.

    That way, when we see the scheming conspirators refer to “CH”…they can now claim that they were referring their cute little code name ‘crossfire hurricane’.
    Instead of referring to one of their Spies embedded in the Trump Campaign.

    Funny how that has worked out.

    • Minnie says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Yep, they seem to enjoy their little word games.

      We, in the other hand, stand with Mr. President who call it as he sees it.

      That practice is known as INTEGRITY.

    • Mike says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      In general practice in reports the FBI refers to an informant as “CS” which means “confidential source.” When you have multiple informants, referred to in the same report each one typically given a number, like “CS1.”

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Liberals are NOTHING is not all about word games.

      Ever since Clinton challenged the definition of “is”, liberals have run with this gambit.

      In fact, this is why they think they are so superior to everyone else. Because of their word play. And for a long time, they weren’t wrong.

      Fortunately, America has awoken to this (and much else in the liberal lexicon).

      • wheatietoo says:
        May 27, 2018 at 9:04 pm

        Oh the word-game stuff started before lying BJ Clinton’s remark about the “definition of ‘is'”…

        Political Correctness was designed to change our definitions of words, and also to curtain free speech.
        The PC programming started in the late 70s and was established further in the 80s.

        But yeah, Clinton-Gore were big on ‘redefining’ words.
        They definitely escalated it.

        • rogerdat says:
          May 27, 2018 at 9:22 pm

          ah yes…………the pre-Clinton days, when one was caught telling an untruth and not permitted to claim they ” mis-remembered. “

          • dutzie60 says:
            May 27, 2018 at 9:48 pm

            I even remember a word that was spelled L I E. It was pronounced lie. It was a good old fashioned word that described an untruth without any vagueness. I think we should bring it back. So to start the come back, James Clapper tells lots of lies. 😜

  5. Minnie says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Placing a “spy” into the campaign and paying an already established inside contact to be a “confidential informant” are two separate issues.

    There goes schiff again, playing with wording.

    I *SPIT”’on schiff for brains.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      I know Minnie. She hasn’t the stuff of Maria.

      I have a soft spot for her tho, I was watching her talk-up Donald Trump (really fighting for him) and right at that moment he was announced as the 45th President of the USA.

      I will never forget it. Never.

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Several of these guys who came out of that Meeting-to-View-Unredacted-Documents, came out and said:
      “We’ve seen nothing to change our view…”
      Or:
      Nothing we’ve seen has changed our view…”

      And now we have learned that they were shown…Nothing.

      So, yeah. More Word Games.

    • Shadrach says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      I think a lot of people have an over-sexy view of what a spy is. A spy is a person who is paid to betray their country. The people who run those spies are what most people think of when they think spy, but it isn’t right. We aren’t talking James Bond here.

      Aldrich Ames was a spy paid by Russia to betray his country. He was an “already established inside contact” within the FBI. Is Aldrich Ames now a Russian Confidential Informant? Hardly.

  6. Carrie says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Not to be overly critical – but Trish Reagan is no substitute for Maria Bartiromo. Her tone just reminds me of a stuffed bunny. Sorry.

  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    They try to bore us to death…..writ large. Personally, this is the most dangerous strategy the Swamp has. Death by boredom….repetition with malice.

    • KBR says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      But they are really boring a hole in the bottom of that swamp.

      Draining their “wave” but it is not blue, it is murky and black/evil.

  8. jack says:
    May 27, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    FOX network seems pretty MSM now-a-days with a New Female CEO and all the pretty women anchors on most of the shows now.

    Moving to the Left … a little bit …each …day … gee …

    Please Trump friends who are Billionaires … make a Pro-American … Pro-Trump station and fill it with MAGA anchors and slant so 1/2 the country can tune in a party together as we “WIN WIN WIN” again and we have comedy shows about the Leftist Wacko’s each night. 🙂

    • Minnie says:
      May 27, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      I believe OANN fits that bill.

      Unfortunately, it isn’t carried by all cable providers but one can access it online.

      • mimbler says:
        May 27, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        And OAN is pretty limited in its programming and production values. Not enough money there yet, but I do pay my 6 bucks a month to get it streaming.

    • Dekester says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      Serious question. Why has this not occurred?

      Up here in Canada we are regulated to death, and it would be impossible to get on the airwaves with a Pro PDJT type channel.

      But in the States, with your massive networks and huge population surely a station that is at least pro American, would be immensely popular.

      Folks go on about OANN but I don’t know of anyone outside of the CTH folks that watch it. Or can even get it.

      The leftists that appear on Fox to “ debate” are just hucksters and we immediately hit the mute or switch channels.

      Surely advertisers would demand the best shows to promote their products.

      God bless PDJT.

    • Carrie says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Maybe Peter Thiel? He could organize an online 24/7 tv format with news and include interviews and various personal interest stories (about courage or ethical choices in society) on the weekends?

  9. Ernesto Ledesma says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    extremely careless is to gross negligence
    what confidential informant is to spy

  10. hegeliandialetic says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    AG Bud Cummins has a ring to it

  11. bkeyser says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Just want to note very simply, as it’s finally dawning on people that it’s very likely that other Republican candidates were probed by the FBI during the 2016 primary campaign: The whole story is blown apart like a Fat Man on Nagasaki if we learn this to be true since no Russian “collusion” accusations have ever been levied at any other campaign, and no one outside of the Trump campaign has been targeted by the SC. Proof that even one other campaign was probed, however brief, is evidence that this was a political operation.

    I think that’s what Nunes was told in January 2017, and I think that’s what the DoJ is so desperate to conceal. At that point, it leads straight to the top.

  12. starfcker says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    “It is important to note Democrats in general, and their media allies writ large, are having increasing difficulty obfuscating around direct questions about this scandal. The average American has a very adept BS monitor.” Most people hate spinning, especially when they have a choice between clear language and increasingly complicated obfuscation.

  13. Mike says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Spy, informant, “confidential human sources” are all just semantics. Who did what, at who’s direction, matters more than what you call them.

    Clearly if a republican administration did it, the left and the MSNM would be SCREAMING it was the end of democracy. Since Obama did it, they will try to poo poo it, nothing to see here, move along.

    BUT,
    if it can be proven that a paid FBI/CIA informant was directed by FBI/CIA to PLANT a false story (about the Ruskies having HRC’s emails) into a Trump campaign person (Papadopolous) for the purpose of having another paid FBI/CIA informant obtain the planted false story FROM the Trump campaign person, for the purpose of generating a counter intelligence investigation on Trump,
    then there is no way they can successfully spin this.

    Strzok is the guy who was involved in ALL of this. If he testifies that this is what happened, backed up by emails and other testimony, the left and MSNM cannot spin/lie their way out of this.

    I also strongly suspect that if they did this to Trump, they did it to others. Imagine how PO’ed the Bernie numbskulls would be if they found out the FBI/CIA did Bernie too.

  14. Delibero says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    I strongly disagree with Cummings about SC. (but Kudos to him for speaking out on other matters) It is too late and too important to pussy foot around anymore.

    The fastest and best way to effectively get past the “classified wall” is to appoint a trustworthy and tough as nails Special Prosecutor that will have a top level security clearance and prosecutorial powers. There is clearly an abundance of Hillary and Deep State “predicates” to justify a SC. The GOP politicians that suggest it are mostly ignored even though SC indictments can be made during the investigation and not when it ends.

    The IOG–Huber route is proving to be another lengthy stall tactic and it is has not yet been determined how good or bad a prosecutor Huber will be in this vast and complex case. I wondered if he was considered by some to be one of the least effective and qualified candidates when Session reappointed the Obama nominee. Invisible man Jeff might have been influenced by the DOJ’s coup defenders due to his graduation from the “University of Utah College of Law” rather than elitist Obama’s Harvard.

    However, Orin Hatch gave him a glowing endorsement–“….he brings the independent perspective of an accomplished federal prosecutor who has spent his career far removed from the politics of Washington… the right man for the job. I am confident that Mr. Huber will perform these duties with the utmost integrity, and I look forward to learning the results of his work at the appropriate time.”

    Laboriously turning over rocks, waiting for leaks and endlessly debating is not enough in a scandal of this size with the mid terms near. It’s past time to strike back in full force.

    • Delibero says:
      May 27, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      When debating definitions has become a major part of the coverage of this despicable scandal, it indicates the coup supporters are still winning

  15. lokiscout says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    AG Joe DiGenova or his wife have my vote.

  16. Putting On Its Shoes says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Bud makes a great analogy with the Dr. Strangelove analogy.

    If you haven’t seen that movie, it is literally an all time great. He is referring to the rogue general that launches a preemptive nuclear attack on Russia via B52, and when it’s found and they try to recall them, they have lost contact with the bomber crew.

  17. CNN_sucks says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Globalists wanted Hillary to win because she is predictable. In other words, easily corruptible and can be bribed.

  18. L4grasshopper says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    You know whose picture should be on the side of every milk carton in the country as missing?

    The ACLU.

  19. Lester Smith says:
    May 27, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    The dems are going to cheat, lie, steal and defraud to take over, DoJ and FBI will not let Dems down. Russia doesn’t have do anything. American subversion will be taking care of business. We can only pray.

