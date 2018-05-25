President Trump Quick Impromptu With Media Departing White House…

Posted on May 25, 2018 by

While departing the White House this morning, President Trump delivers impromptu remarks to a few questions from the press.  One question about the North Korean summit, three questions about Harvey Weinstein.  {{{Aarrrgh.. Ridiculous U.S. Media}}}

Not today – photo from file

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to President Trump Quick Impromptu With Media Departing White House…

  1. Sporty says:
    May 25, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    It’s really time to do something about this stupid arm of the Demonicrat party

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Just cut the arm off. They are nothing but actors with a script to follow.

      Godspeed, President Trump…Our prayers of Protection and Blessings follow you everywhere you go and do.

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
    • David Munday says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      They are like a soup with hairs floating on top.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • mike says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      The media “elite” are being given special privileges and access to presidents. Time to cut the cord and democratize it. Perhaps a random admission selection on any given day, perhaps some part a merit system, like a civics quiz.

      The first amendment isn’t all about these turkeys who are against our rights. They have been being given unearned, undeserved special privileges and insisting on more as their right, F’ em.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • qzy says:
        May 25, 2018 at 3:54 pm

        That would be AWESOME.

        Just like Trump’s Twitter feed is a “public forum” then so is the White House press pool.

        Why should only certain multimedia-conglomerations get to ask all the questions?

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 25, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Not at all! They are a gift to our President and our country. Just think how beautiful that one minute played out. First question which was a good question had to do with the Summit with North Korea 🇰🇵 based on their response back to our President.

      Than three questions pertaining to a SLIME BALL that BHO and his wife had their daughter intern with over the summer. Were they hoping for our President to mention that. Were they hoping that our President would bring up HRC’s relationship with him. Were they hoping our President was going to speak about the Democrats relationship with him. Or were they hoping to tie his criminality somehow back to our President.

      Americans hate them and it causes more of them to jump on the Trump Train 🚂!

      I am reading Salena Zito’s Incredible book “The Great Revolt” and ever single voter she profiles from the five states (IA, MI, WI, OH and PA) all talk with venom towards the media.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      May 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      No, our plan is to just keep suffering. Endless repetitious articles and plaints about the media, and endless sieges of ugly, infantile and lying defamations in the pressroom as we stand bravely grim-faced absorbing it all. But we won’t do anything.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        May 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm

        I’m gonna vote for someone who’ll change that. Sorry about your situation.

        Like

        Reply
      • The Boss says:
        May 25, 2018 at 5:06 pm

        We don’t need to do anything really. The media is doing a great job destroying itself. As are other progressive institutions like the democrat party, Hollywood, and soon – academia. The second tier of progressive institutions are being squeezed financially; NGOs, think tanks and non-profits. Their funding via the CFPB and DoJ settlements are being stopped cold as another poster pointed out.

        Like

        Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      May 25, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      They are still trying to equate Weinstein with Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  2. fanbeav says:
    May 25, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Our media is an embarrassment! Journalism is dead! It’s just TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    AWESOME.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. litlbit2 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    My I suggest the cleaning of the press pool room. First five rows front to back, side to side! Permanently. Dump the sh#thole.

    Time for real American Reporters.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. coveyouthband says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Wow someone actually asked about our wonderful FLOTUS!
    Jerks…..

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. Leon Turetsky says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    “There are three rules: (1) no bright light, (2) don’t get them wet, and (3) never feed them after midnight, no matter how much they beg. Bright light hurts them, and sunlight can kill them. If they get wet, they pop out more mogwais.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Rock Knutne says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Frustrating for some of us, true.

    But when you think about it…it really serves a purpose for President Trump.

    The stark anti-Trump bias is undeniable. I have many leftist friends (can’t help it, grew up in Chicago) that have increasingly taken notice and are starting to come around.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Joe says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      Leftist friends…tell me about it. Grew up in Chicagoland and went west to Bay area in 1990…I know one pro-Trump guy here. Others may be conservative, but they ain’t saying. When 85% vote for Pelosi, whad’ya gonna do…? Get hobbies…luckily, there’s plenty here. ;^)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      Bingo.
      It is why Sarah won’t banish them..their attacks on the Administration is revealing and serving President Trump’s goal…exposing Fake News true agenda which is destroying us.

      Fake News hates WeThePeople..

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Dekester says:
      May 25, 2018 at 2:47 pm

      It’s true, I have a sixty year old Liberal supporting, Liberal indoctrinated acquaintance. That stopped watching CNN a few months back.
      Even he could not believe the monotonous, drone of the muppets on their panels.

      I showed him some of PDJTs stellar moments on YouTube. He was truly stunned and was a angry that he has been hoodwinked.

      God bless PDJT

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
  8. annieoakley says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    The press is just pathetic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. brh82 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Just yesterday the suggesti0n was made on TV that the Press Briefing room be shut down “because it’s just a show, not ever about news.” By the way, Judge Jeanine filled in for Sean on the Hannity show and she was magnificent, the ONLY interviewer who NEVER interrupts the interviwee.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. tgmccoy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Love it when th meerkat press has to yell at the Lion over jet engine of the Aux Power unit
    of Marine one…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. CollusionMyth says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    The propaganda arm of the Demosocialist Party. May your coming days include a reprise of 11/8/2016.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. magatrump says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    The MSM are a bunch of two bit clowns. They do not have any original thought. They take there script directly from Soros and the Dems. God bless President Trump. God bless America.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    If I could arrange it, I would hire Jon Lovitz for one day to replace Sarah at the daily press briefing and have him do his hilarious “Pathological Liar” schtick from Saturday Night Live.
    “Where’s the President today? Oh he went to take a trip to space. Yeah.. A trip to outer space to talk to the men in the Space Force. Yeah, visit the Space Force, Don’t tell anyone tho, it’s a big secret. Yeah,that’s the ticket.”
    Videotape Jon for the ENTIRE briefing, lying to these idiots. Then sell the video on DVD format and donate the money to a scholarship program for vets, or anything these media pukes would hate.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. JoD says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    WOW! Did Cankles steal the grass-edger, too?

    Like

    Reply
  15. GB Bari says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Our President gives the press more opportunities than any previous Executive to ask good questions about substantive issues, and they continually demonstrate blatant small-mindedness and head-scratching vapidity.

    Obozo avoided the press as much as possible, probably to prevent their butt-kissing idiocy from being on display too often. Like everything else he did, he failed at that too. Their idiocy was still on full display.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. CharterOakie says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    POTUS and FLOTUS doing well. Good!
    MAGA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. calbear84 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Desperate media shills attempting to keep alive the pathetic ‘Trump is a sexual predator’ meme leading in to the midterms. Not going to work. Remember the Florida Trump supporter who said she wasn’t ‘voting for the Pope’?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. charlino says:
    May 25, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    IMHO, Soros should be investigated and his so called ‘charity foundations’ should be shut down. Through his funding and foundations, he manipulates US laws to use his charitable organization to undermine national policies, laws, and elections on a global basis. His NGOs are largely responsible for changing the face of European countries via human trafficking under the guise of refugee and migration programs.

    He worked with Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, and HRC before, during, and after US 2016 election. Was he ever called in by Mueller for financial election meddling?

    Now he is going after California and trying to usurp political candidates who are not running on his agenda. No one elected Soros for anything, yet he operates like a government unto himself. Something is very wrong here.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/25/soros-spends-big-in-californias-da-races-in-bid-to-reshape-criminal-justice-system.amp.html

    Like

    Reply
  19. NJF says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Gotta laugh as many of them whine that he hasn’t done a “press conference” since he was sworn in.

    He actually does one every time he leaves the WH, which is typically every couple of days.

    Most accessible POTUS ever.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Can’t say I’m surprised they asked about Weinstein. The MSM’s minds are always in the gutter anyway. 😉

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Kenji says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    The Press believes that Weinstein = 12 Women (really, just Gloria Allred and the DNC) “accusing” MY President of making them f….e….eeee….l … un…. com …. f … ter …. ble. It’s not working … STILL

    Like

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      May 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm

      The whole #metoo/Women’s March was created to take down our VSGPDJT.
      Frankenweinstein and all the rest were sacrificed in vain to that end.
      What a bunch of losers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        May 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        They’ll cut off their own schmenge … just to spite MY President. Ha ha ha … I love the Democrap Eunuchs ! So. Many. Of. Those. Here. In. The. SF. Bay. Area.

        Like

        Reply
  22. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    This is a good article about the media. Just substitute Deep State for government…..

    The Propaganda Model: How and why the Media is Not on Your Side
    https://www.thebackofclass.com/home/2017/3/3/t1tz6ptbwe2kulxw2q06dtb620d4ti

    Maybe a good lawyer can sue using truth in advertising. After all the MSM is selling a narrative for economic gain for the political manuevers of the Deep State and Corporate Globalists…..

    https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/media-resources/truth-advertising/advertisement-endorsements.

    It isn’t taking away the 1st Amendment issue if it is treated as a business model. The product that is manufactured is sold, these news producers are paid to produce the news product. Therefore, any lawyer worth his/her salt can focus on the business model of propaganda.

    For instance, the 6 Corporations that own our MSM all lead to the financial/political operatives from the Multi-National Corporate, Globalist and Deep State enterprises that run the news. A lawsuit is doable when advertising a narrative is the product….comes under.scutiny when the narrative is paid for by the interested parties that profit from it.

    Like

    Reply
  23. bosscook says:
    May 25, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    The MSM is worthless…HOWEVER, they are very useful right now, because they are so vapid and stupid, they don’t even know how EXPERT they are at unveiling (actually bragging) about what the SOCIALISTS, DEMS (I repeat myself) and elitist GOP NeverTrumpers truly think about normal Americans. So, I say, keep your blather up, you imbeciles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. fobdangerclose says:
    May 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Help

    Like

    Reply
  25. Elwood says:
    May 25, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Weinstein carried with him a biography of Elia Kazan. Think about it.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Dutchman says:
    May 25, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Media like Hillary, the gift that keeps on giving. S’why VSGDJT is giving them such access. When your opponent keeps digging, give them MORE shovels!

    Like

    Reply
  27. illinoiswarrior says:
    May 25, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    You’re a reporter, some of the biggest geopolitical events in history are taking place, you have the President of the United States right in front of you… and you ask about Harvey Weinstein?

    The media is an absolute embarrassment.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Pyrthroes says:
    May 25, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    27-year old coiffed Cat Scratch: “Mr. President– why is a mouse when it spins?”

    Trump: “The higher, the fewer.”

    Cockroach blonde to camera: “Grave Constitutional crisis!”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s