President Trump Quick Impromptu With Media Departing White House…

While departing the White House this morning, President Trump delivers impromptu remarks to a few questions from the press. One question about the North Korean summit, three questions about Harvey Weinstein. {{{Aarrrgh.. Ridiculous U.S. Media}}}
It’s really time to do something about this stupid arm of the Demonicrat party
Just cut the arm off. They are nothing but actors with a script to follow.
Godspeed, President Trump…Our prayers of Protection and Blessings follow you everywhere you go and do.
Amen!
They are like a soup with hairs floating on top.
Accosta is the fly.
POTUS should ask Acosta to personally investigate the sinkhole !
The media “elite” are being given special privileges and access to presidents. Time to cut the cord and democratize it. Perhaps a random admission selection on any given day, perhaps some part a merit system, like a civics quiz.
The first amendment isn’t all about these turkeys who are against our rights. They have been being given unearned, undeserved special privileges and insisting on more as their right, F’ em.
That would be AWESOME.
Just like Trump’s Twitter feed is a “public forum” then so is the White House press pool.
Why should only certain multimedia-conglomerations get to ask all the questions?
Not at all! They are a gift to our President and our country. Just think how beautiful that one minute played out. First question which was a good question had to do with the Summit with North Korea 🇰🇵 based on their response back to our President.
Than three questions pertaining to a SLIME BALL that BHO and his wife had their daughter intern with over the summer. Were they hoping for our President to mention that. Were they hoping that our President would bring up HRC’s relationship with him. Were they hoping our President was going to speak about the Democrats relationship with him. Or were they hoping to tie his criminality somehow back to our President.
Americans hate them and it causes more of them to jump on the Trump Train 🚂!
I am reading Salena Zito’s Incredible book “The Great Revolt” and ever single voter she profiles from the five states (IA, MI, WI, OH and PA) all talk with venom towards the media.
No, our plan is to just keep suffering. Endless repetitious articles and plaints about the media, and endless sieges of ugly, infantile and lying defamations in the pressroom as we stand bravely grim-faced absorbing it all. But we won’t do anything.
I’m gonna vote for someone who’ll change that. Sorry about your situation.
We don’t need to do anything really. The media is doing a great job destroying itself. As are other progressive institutions like the democrat party, Hollywood, and soon – academia. The second tier of progressive institutions are being squeezed financially; NGOs, think tanks and non-profits. Their funding via the CFPB and DoJ settlements are being stopped cold as another poster pointed out.
They are still trying to equate Weinstein with Trump.
Our media is an embarrassment! Journalism is dead! It’s just TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)!!
Deplorable_Infidel Posted several link 2 days ago to 3 YouTube seminars by Kevin Shipp, ex-CIA whistleblower. Recommend you watch. CIA controls media with threats.
https://www.speakupsaveamerica.com/blog/cia-whistleblower-speaks-every-american-should-listen
Excellent, BlindSquirrel! 🎩🎩 D_I!!
Mr. Shipps book found in his store and elsewhere… “From The Company of Shadows” is an outstanding, as well as sobering “read”.. and, imho.. “re read.”
I’d recommend a new pack of highlighters.. to be on the safe side.
As always, Thank You, Sundance!!
Opps… Kevin Shipps website..
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
My Twitter account was blocked just now – the moment I tried to link to this riveting three part whistleblower speech.
Got it back – and managed to tweet to this. It is dynamite about the “tyranny of secrecy” and the deep state – and Kevin Shipp has a sense of humour. What courage!
AWESOME.
My I suggest the cleaning of the press pool room. First five rows front to back, side to side! Permanently. Dump the sh#thole.
Time for real American Reporters.
Wow someone actually asked about our wonderful FLOTUS!
Jerks…..
Astounding.
Swoon……image that!!
Somebody in that pack of wild animals got a heart.
Finally, coveyouthband. Pathetic.
Delighted she’s doing well. Nice thought that she watches through the window as he heads to the helicopter.
“There are three rules: (1) no bright light, (2) don’t get them wet, and (3) never feed them after midnight, no matter how much they beg. Bright light hurts them, and sunlight can kill them. If they get wet, they pop out more mogwais.”
Frustrating for some of us, true.
But when you think about it…it really serves a purpose for President Trump.
The stark anti-Trump bias is undeniable. I have many leftist friends (can’t help it, grew up in Chicago) that have increasingly taken notice and are starting to come around.
Leftist friends…tell me about it. Grew up in Chicagoland and went west to Bay area in 1990…I know one pro-Trump guy here. Others may be conservative, but they ain’t saying. When 85% vote for Pelosi, whad’ya gonna do…? Get hobbies…luckily, there’s plenty here. ;^)
Hey Joe I lived in the East Bay for 30 years! The whole place has become a leftist’s paradise, with Moonbats lurking at the wheel of every Prius! Glad I moved to San Diego where it’s not so bad.
My local burb is lousy with Tesla saloons
Bingo.
It is why Sarah won’t banish them..their attacks on the Administration is revealing and serving President Trump’s goal…exposing Fake News true agenda which is destroying us.
Fake News hates WeThePeople..
edit: “Which is to destroy us.”
Maybe I shouldn’t have skipped my morning cup of coffee….. Covfefe coffee next time.
It’s true, I have a sixty year old Liberal supporting, Liberal indoctrinated acquaintance. That stopped watching CNN a few months back.
Even he could not believe the monotonous, drone of the muppets on their panels.
I showed him some of PDJTs stellar moments on YouTube. He was truly stunned and was a angry that he has been hoodwinked.
God bless PDJT
Winning!
The press is just pathetic.
Just yesterday the suggesti0n was made on TV that the Press Briefing room be shut down “because it’s just a show, not ever about news.” By the way, Judge Jeanine filled in for Sean on the Hannity show and she was magnificent, the ONLY interviewer who NEVER interrupts the interviwee.
Love it when th meerkat press has to yell at the Lion over jet engine of the Aux Power unit
of Marine one…
The propaganda arm of the Demosocialist Party. May your coming days include a reprise of 11/8/2016.
“Demosocoialist party” ..a keeper.
The MSM are a bunch of two bit clowns. They do not have any original thought. They take there script directly from Soros and the Dems. God bless President Trump. God bless America.
If I could arrange it, I would hire Jon Lovitz for one day to replace Sarah at the daily press briefing and have him do his hilarious “Pathological Liar” schtick from Saturday Night Live.
“Where’s the President today? Oh he went to take a trip to space. Yeah.. A trip to outer space to talk to the men in the Space Force. Yeah, visit the Space Force, Don’t tell anyone tho, it’s a big secret. Yeah,that’s the ticket.”
Videotape Jon for the ENTIRE briefing, lying to these idiots. Then sell the video on DVD format and donate the money to a scholarship program for vets, or anything these media pukes would hate.
…or for the WALL.
Hahaha, Stab. Great idea! Then turn it around and have Sarah at the podium and Lovitz as each of the press Operatives; move from chair to chair and pose as each buffoon. 🤡
WOW! Did Cankles steal the grass-edger, too?
LOL
Our President gives the press more opportunities than any previous Executive to ask good questions about substantive issues, and they continually demonstrate blatant small-mindedness and head-scratching vapidity.
Obozo avoided the press as much as possible, probably to prevent their butt-kissing idiocy from being on display too often. Like everything else he did, he failed at that too. Their idiocy was still on full display.
Obama has never passed up a butt kissing.
…”small-mindedness and head-scratching vapidity.” Hehe. 🎯
oblahblah avoided the press because any questions-such as in this situation, would be asked without any prescreening. Oh, and because the dragging along a teleprompter would be too obvious.
POTUS and FLOTUS doing well. Good!
MAGA.
Desperate media shills attempting to keep alive the pathetic ‘Trump is a sexual predator’ meme leading in to the midterms. Not going to work. Remember the Florida Trump supporter who said she wasn’t ‘voting for the Pope’?
Still. not. working.
Happy Holiday fellow Bear!
Same to you Kenji! Have a great weekend.
IMHO, Soros should be investigated and his so called ‘charity foundations’ should be shut down. Through his funding and foundations, he manipulates US laws to use his charitable organization to undermine national policies, laws, and elections on a global basis. His NGOs are largely responsible for changing the face of European countries via human trafficking under the guise of refugee and migration programs.
He worked with Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, and HRC before, during, and after US 2016 election. Was he ever called in by Mueller for financial election meddling?
Now he is going after California and trying to usurp political candidates who are not running on his agenda. No one elected Soros for anything, yet he operates like a government unto himself. Something is very wrong here.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/25/soros-spends-big-in-californias-da-races-in-bid-to-reshape-criminal-justice-system.amp.html
Gotta laugh as many of them whine that he hasn’t done a “press conference” since he was sworn in.
He actually does one every time he leaves the WH, which is typically every couple of days.
Most accessible POTUS ever.
Can’t say I’m surprised they asked about Weinstein. The MSM’s minds are always in the gutter anyway. 😉
The Press believes that Weinstein = 12 Women (really, just Gloria Allred and the DNC) “accusing” MY President of making them f….e….eeee….l … un…. com …. f … ter …. ble. It’s not working … STILL
The whole #metoo/Women’s March was created to take down our VSGPDJT.
Frankenweinstein and all the rest were sacrificed in vain to that end.
What a bunch of losers.
They’ll cut off their own schmenge … just to spite MY President. Ha ha ha … I love the Democrap Eunuchs ! So. Many. Of. Those. Here. In. The. SF. Bay. Area.
This is a good article about the media. Just substitute Deep State for government…..
The Propaganda Model: How and why the Media is Not on Your Side
https://www.thebackofclass.com/home/2017/3/3/t1tz6ptbwe2kulxw2q06dtb620d4ti
Maybe a good lawyer can sue using truth in advertising. After all the MSM is selling a narrative for economic gain for the political manuevers of the Deep State and Corporate Globalists…..
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/media-resources/truth-advertising/advertisement-endorsements.
It isn’t taking away the 1st Amendment issue if it is treated as a business model. The product that is manufactured is sold, these news producers are paid to produce the news product. Therefore, any lawyer worth his/her salt can focus on the business model of propaganda.
For instance, the 6 Corporations that own our MSM all lead to the financial/political operatives from the Multi-National Corporate, Globalist and Deep State enterprises that run the news. A lawsuit is doable when advertising a narrative is the product….comes under.scutiny when the narrative is paid for by the interested parties that profit from it.
The MSM is worthless…HOWEVER, they are very useful right now, because they are so vapid and stupid, they don’t even know how EXPERT they are at unveiling (actually bragging) about what the SOCIALISTS, DEMS (I repeat myself) and elitist GOP NeverTrumpers truly think about normal Americans. So, I say, keep your blather up, you imbeciles.
Help
Weinstein carried with him a biography of Elia Kazan. Think about it.
To his arraignment i mean.
Media like Hillary, the gift that keeps on giving. S’why VSGDJT is giving them such access. When your opponent keeps digging, give them MORE shovels!
You’re a reporter, some of the biggest geopolitical events in history are taking place, you have the President of the United States right in front of you… and you ask about Harvey Weinstein?
The media is an absolute embarrassment.
27-year old coiffed Cat Scratch: “Mr. President– why is a mouse when it spins?”
Trump: “The higher, the fewer.”
Cockroach blonde to camera: “Grave Constitutional crisis!”
