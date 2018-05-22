Tuesday May 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Tuesday May 22nd – Open Thread

  1. Minnie says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    St. Michael the Archangel,
    defend us in battle.
    Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
    May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,
    and do thou,
    O Prince of the heavenly hosts,
    by the power of God,
    thrust into hell Satan,
    and all the evil spirits,
    who prowl about the world
    seeking the ruin of souls.

    In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:21 am

    May the Lord protect and Bless President Trump and his MAGA Team today.

  3. 4beagles says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Winter has ended, war carries on.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:27 am

  6. Lucille says:
    May 22, 2018 at 12:57 am

    31 Colorized Historical Photos That Will Change How You Feel About The American Civil War

  7. TDU_Weight says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:02 am

    No words….

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:02 am

  11. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    May 22, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Y’all, buy a bag of coffee from Black Rifle Coffee Company, they will send a bag of coffee to deployed Troops! Offer good thru May 25th. I contacted the Company to make sure it was bag for bag not for every “order”….yep bag for bag was the response.

    You buy 2 bags in your order, 2 bags to deployed Troops; 4 bags in your order, 4 bags to deployed Troops!! For those unfamiliar, BRCC is SOF Combat Veteran owned, hiring Veterans is their Mission!
    https://www.blackriflecoffee.com

