Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday May 22, 2018.   The anticipated start time is 3:00pm.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

36 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST Livestream

  1. Publius2016 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Hope they bring up “mS-13 Dreamers” again! Classic!!

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      “They” lost that battle and wont bring “dreamers” up until the midterms (i.e., unless they can frame the “dreamers” as a winning issue.)

      “They” also think they won it in the courts (which is why the stall plan). Thay will change after the midterms.

  2. amwick says:
    May 22, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Hope she has plenty of bubblegum. She is the best… absolutely!

  3. fleporeblog says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Wonder if the WHORES will lead with this:

  4. rioosodog says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Shut the cameras off and cut the Press Briefings down to two days a week. God knows that the other three days is cutting into the press’ “investigating” time!

  5. WillJR says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    PLEASE HELP! POTENTIALLY IMPORTANT. Can someone who knows how check and see if there are any payments from The Office of Net Assessment to Nawaf Obaid? This is the same agency that paid Stefan Halper. Chris Blackburn tweeted “Nawaf Obaid and Stefan Halper both worked for the Office of Net Assessments at Sec. of Defense.” I’d like to see some proof Obaid did. I’ve read people doing things for the intelligence community are often paid out of The Office of Net Assessment. Obaid is tied to Joseph Mifsud, so, if true, this might be a big deal. Mifsud is the “professor” who met with George Papadopoulos and told him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary and “thousands” of emails. The mainstream media has portrayed Mifsud as a Russian agent, but I think it’s more likely he was working for someone else. A quick recap:

    Early March 2016- Papadopoulos learns he is going to be a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign.

    March 14, 2016- While traveling in Italy Papadopoulos meets Mifsud, who claims to have many Russian contacts. Papadopoulos meeting Mifsud on a trip to Italy is beyond coincidence. Clearly someone set it up, someone who somehow knew Papadopoulos was going to be part of the Trump campaign. REMEMBER, Trump did not announce Papadopoulos as a foreign policy advisor until a week later, so this was not public knowledge.

    March 21, 2016- In a meeting with the Washington Post’s editorial board President Trump unveils his foreign policy advisors and mentions Papadopoulos- first public reveal of Papadopoulos as part of the campaign

    March 24, 2016- Papadopoulos meets with Mifsud in London. Mifsud brings along an attractive woman who plays the role of Putin’s niece. The woman is a fake and has no relation to Putin. Later on it would seem another attractive woman is used to gain his trust, this time by Alexander Downer.

    April 26, 2016- Papadopoulos has breakfast in London with Mifsud. Mifsud tells him the Russians have “dirt” on Clinton and “thousands” of her emails. Papadopoulos thinks he’s referring to the emails Clinton had deleted back in 2014, which was a hot topic at the time.

    Around this time Papadopoulos is introduced to the Australian Erika Thompson (I’m guessing at her request), who worked for Alexander Downer at the Australian embassy. He is introduced to her through an Israeli embassy official he knew, Christian Cantor. In an article titled ‘”Romantic encounter’ set off Australia’s role in triggering Donald Trump investigation” it is stated it was a romantic relationship that led to the Papadopoulos meeting with Downer. The article does not state who the romantic relationship was with, but I get the impression it was with Thompson.

    May 4, 2016- Papadopoulos gives an interview to The London Times where he says David Cameron should apologize for some negative comments he made about Trump.

    May 6, 2016- Erika Thompson tells Papadopoulos her boss, Alexander Downer, would like to have a meeting with him at the Kensington Wine Rooms- ostensibly concerning his interview with The London Times. Thompson is also in attendance and Downer plies Papadopoulos with wine, likely fishing for info about the emails.

    July 2016- Wikileaks publishes the DNC emails and the Australians inform American intelligence about what Papadopoulos told Downer

    August 1, 2016- Peter Strzok visits the Australian embassy in London, presumably to interview Downer and Thompson

    January 27, 2017- Papadopoulos is interviewed by the FBI

    February 2017- Mifsud speaks at an event in Washington, organized by Global Ties, a non-profit partner of the US State Department. Jim Hines of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is in attendance at this event. Mifsud is interviewed by the FBI.

    May 17, 2017- Mueller appointed

    July 27, 2017- Papadopoulos is arrested

    October 5, 2017- Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements (he told them about Mifsud saying the Russians had Hillary’s emails, but he lied about the date Mifsud told him)

    October 19, 2017- Mifsud is photographed meeting with Boris Johnson

    October 2017- Mifsud visits Moscow as part of a Saudi delegation headed by King Salman. He took part in a conference on Yemen organized by the Russian Council of International Affairs and King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies.

    October 31, 2017- after his name is revealed by the Washington Post this is the last time Mifsud is publicly heard from

    People connected to Joseph Mifsud:
    Claire Smith- UK intelligence community; Joint Intelligence Committee, MI6
    Gianni Pittella- Mifsud’s “dear friend”, Italian politician, despises Trump and populism, campaigned for Hillary in Philadelphia where he compared Trump to Mussolini, Time magazine has an article about him where he bashes Trump and calls him a “virus”
    Mifsud, Claire, and Pittella each have connections to the London Academy of Diplomacy, Stirling University, and LINK Campus in Rome. Claire and Mifsud together taught a course at Link to Italian law enforcement, which is a for profit college that has deep connections to intelligence agencies.
    Stephan Roh- millionaire, described as a money man for Mifsud, has a book coming out called The Faking of RUSSIA-GATE: The Papadopoulos Case, where he claims Mifsud was working for UK and Italian intelligence. Says in his last phone call with Mifsud, Mifsud told him Italian intelligence said he needed to disappear
    Nawaf Obaid- Saudi academic, probably responsible for having Mifsud made director of the Centre for War and Peace Studies, a joint venture by LINK Campus and the Saudi charity the Essam and Dalal Obaid Foundation (EDOF). Nawaf previously worked for two prominent think tanks; The Washington Institute (WINEP) and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He is also listed as a “visiting fellow” at the now defunct London Academy of Diplomacy (when Mifsud was it’s director). He’s also mentioned in some Wikileaks emails, including one where he tried to get Clinton to avoid meeting an opposition leader in Malaysia.
    The Centre for War and Peace Studies held a conference in conjunction with CNN on human trafficking.
    Institutions related to Mifsud: LINK Campus in Rome, London Academy of Diplomacy, and London Centre for International Law Practice

    QUESTIONS: Why, if Mifsud was working for the Russians as the mainstream media seems to think, did Mueller not charge him? A genuine spy working for the Russians would easily be Mueller’s biggest get. Why did the British do nothing to stop Mifsud? If he was working for the Russians, why was he still allowed to attend major security conferences and mingle with western diplomats like Boris Johnson, have pictures taken with them, etc. Wouldn’t that represent a major security breach, allowing a Russian agent to travel the world, mingling with all these VIPs? Mueller has gone after people for things that are relatively minor and have nothing to do with collusion- would he really let a legit Russian agent off the hook? How did Mifsud’s history and the people he was connected with not raise major red flags for the FBI agents looking into Papadopoulos?

    Between the time the FBI knew about Mifsud telling Papadopoulos about “thousands” of emails until October 31, 2017, that was over a year of Mifsud attending conferences and meeting with diplomats and important people in intelligence agencies. And nothing was done to him, except a FBI interview when he visited DC? Off hand I know of two conferences in Saudi Arabia (he was in Saudi Arabia when Trump was there)- he seemed to be on good terms with the Saudis thanks to Obaid.

  6. fleporeblog says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Wonder if the WHORES will be discussing the following:

    I have said and will continue to say that the Democrat Party is going to go extinct. It will start in November and will be finalized in November 2020.

    They have NOTHING and Americans are waking up day in and day out realizing it.

  7. andyocoregon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Only one question each today, ha ha.

  8. bosscook says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Sarah Sanders. She’s just incredible. Fearless, sharp, funny….one of Trump’s best assets.

  9. Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:29 pm

  10. Scott 🇺🇸 ☘️ (@sglyddon) says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    These ‘reporters’ are insufferable.

  11. Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:34 pm

  12. JC says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Aaaand… that’s how it’s done. Rapid-fire briefings are by far my favorite. Dramatically cuts down on the insufferable pontificating and grandstanding by these Operatives, and much more more relevant information is dispatched. Way to go, Sarah!

  13. JMC says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Sarah is a marvel. We luv you, Sarah!

  14. Guyski says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Sarah had that ‘mommy look’ thing going on. You know, like a kid goes to ask their mom something, sees mom, sees the look, slowly and quietly backs out of the room.

  15. Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:48 pm

  16. Everywhereguy says:
    May 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Did everyone see this little gem? From Flynn’s son…

    https://mobile.twitter.com/mflynnJR/status/998660562925113345

  17. mike croft says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    As Fleetwood Mac sings, “Sarah, Sarah, you kicked the presses @ss so well today” lalalala

  18. Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:15 pm

  19. TomatoCarrot Comics (@TomCatComics) says:
    May 22, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Not one question about spying on the Trump campaign? The biggest scandal in US history and they could not care less.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 22, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      Because the fake media know the answers to the ‘spying on the Trump campaign’….traitors. I seriously hope many of the fake media go to jail, as well. They are the “spreading the propaganda” agents—treasonous communists. We have no place for the likes of them in America.

