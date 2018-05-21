Tucker Carlson, Byron York and Jonathan Turley Discuss Big Ugly “Insurance Policy” Details…

Tonight on Tucker Carlson, Byron York and Jonathan Turley discuss the latest revelations amid the ongoing 2016 election spying and surveillance scandal.

In 2013 DNI James Clapper was forced to apologize for lying to congress about spying and surveillance on the American people.  In 2014 CIA Director John Brennan was forced to apologize for spying on the Senate and conducting surveillance of congress.  Suffice to say the Obama administration intelligence apparatus has no credibility today when they claim not to have conducted political surveillance on Donald Trump.

.

The Russia investigation continues to expose deep and terrifying corruption in Washington, and not in the ways the people who launched it expected. The New York Times and Washington Post reported that the Obama administration employed a spy who posed as an adviser to the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, a longtime CIA asset who fed information back to federal intel agencies. The Obama people lied about this.

  1. CopperTop says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Paraphrasing Bryon York on this interview: Lynch was briefed by Comey in March 2016 that Trump had named his foreign policy advisors to the NYT. Trump did this because he was criticized for not being serious in his election bid. This briefing gave Lynch the names of Page, Papapdopulous…and then those individuals were approached by Halper. I have not seen CTH add this detail in our timeline. It goes to who knew what and when and the origins of contacts and which areas of the administration were handling them. Did we have this before York said it?

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  2. Whitehouse Clown says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Lynch never made a decision without consulting with Susan Rice, who in turn had to get orders from Jarrett.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. JuiceMan_V says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Sidestepping all this mess, the first tell was Obama abruptly expelling Russian diplomats AFTER he said that it wasn’t possible they could affect a presidential election.

    Not sure why no one asked questions then…

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Phlipper says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Amazing the lies upon lies, of course the American people should never place trust in the FBI, CIA or even the DOJ. Seriously many need to be sent pink slips, many need jailed, and then shut down the agencies.

    Leaves a very big hole, US Marshals maybe hold the line internally while citizens, not elected politicians decide how to go forward. For the matter, send most of the politicians packing too.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • sandab00 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      As someone who has had enormous respect for our intelligence agencies, federal LE agencies, worked with them, trusted that they always had America’s back…it’s all gone, burned permanently. I will forever be suspicious of the “IC” and I believe they have become too powerful and unaccountable for their own good.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Rex says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:16 pm

        Every important thing I know about alphabet soup agencies, I learned from Ruby Ridge, Waco, Oklahoma City, Fast and Furious, etc, etc.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • mefotobug says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:28 pm

        @ sandab00: plz be patient with us. Good people work in the IC; unfortunately it has been corrupted. Once a thorough house cleaning takes place, appropriate safeguards are out in place, and the good people are given the freedom to work again, the IC will be all right.

        After things have been cleaned out, I think we will all be amazed by how well it can work…when accountable, transparent, and free from politicization/weaponization. (And yes, I feel VERY keenly just how much harm has been caused and how much work needs to be done to regain the trust of the citizens of this great country… Whether I am a part of that or not remains to be seen…, but I sincerely hope in my lifetime to see it restored to where it belongs.)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Paco Loco says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    They always disrespect the President by not calling him President Trump….just Trump.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • ezpz2 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:25 pm

      I know. That really bothers me too. Laura Ingraham does it incessantly

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      They did the same thing to Pres Bush.

      Used to really p*ss me off, back when I used to care about Pres Bush.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Eh it is irritating, but in fairness, our side called Obama by his last name for his entire 8 years in office. It’s just one of those things.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • mopar2016 says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:50 pm

        That’s because bongo wasn’t a legal president.
        He was just some community activist / communist muslim POS with a race card to play.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:58 pm

        I never called him Obama. I’ve always called him BO….so I didn’t respect him, either. He was on the verge of using our U.S. Constitution for toilet paper. BO doesn’t deserve any respect from me because he isn’t who he claimed to be. BO is NOT an American Patriot and should have not been allowed to live in this country.

        President Trump is a Patriot. He loves our flag, our national anthem and our American citizens. Did BO show that respect?

        I have zero respect for Ingraham for that reason…she is not helping others to show respect towards President Trump by calling him “Trump” on her show. I get the sense she wants people to say “Trump”—-Shame on her. I don’t listen to her anymore–she is too flaky.

        But I do thank you Treepers for sharing these info about Ingraham or anyone else to help keep the rest of us informed.

        “Knowledge is power.”
        —-Francis Bacon—-

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Seneca the Elder says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Maga- some of us called him a lot worse than that.

        Like

        Reply
    • peace says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Worse, imo, is Brennan calling our POTUS “Mr. Trump.”

      Like

      Reply
  6. RedBallExpress says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Barrack Obama has toppled Benedict Arnold as all time traitor to our country.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. dawg says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Im sorry but Im just not buying what Carter Page is selling. Every interview hes given is dodgy as hell. He never answers questions directly. To be as smart as he supposedly is according to his resume, he comes across as really dingy. Hes thinking too hard about every little word he says. In that email from Halper, referencing the shifting narrative from collusion and “I’m sure that gives you some relief” sounds like a handler trying to keep an asset calm and keep him from breaking.

    My gut tells me Page was a witting accomplice. Papa, not so much.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Prairierose123 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      I agree Page strikes me as an attention hog who doesn’t have anything to offer either side. He’s just in the way, muddying up the waters. He gives me the creepy. Sorry.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Peter Rabbit says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:20 pm

        Page is always a dweeb and a complete water of time. Fox treats him as if he was NOT on FBI or CIA payroll. Are they really that stupid??

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Agree.
      A willing, knowing “asset”.

      And now hes playing the naive goof role, since ‘she’ didn’t win.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Light and Truth says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      Nobody acts as awkward and calculated and dodgy as he does in every single interview. Why do we never hear how he was on fbi payroll in the preceding weeks/months to DJT’s nomination. Quite probable that he was and is a scared puppy being coached and coaxed by his CIA handlers.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • thebigolddog says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      If you had the government going after you hammer and tong with a Title-1 Warrant, you might be really careful about what you say too.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Justmom says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:08 pm

        In fact, you wouldn’t even speak publicly without a lawyer approving every utterance. The fact that he gleefully appears at every invitation without legal representation screams immunity to me.
        Who granted Page immunity after he was used to obtain the FISA warrant and when?

        Like

        Reply
    • missilemom says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      I am thinking the opposite; that Papa was in on it and Page just likes attention.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      I’m inclined to agree with you dawg. Carter had been around intelligence work in the past and although he may not have been approached directly, I’m beginning to believe that he figured it out what was happening and just played along. It all kinda goes to his Cheshire cat grins and his “whaaat me collusion???” demeanor. I think he finds the whole thing funny – either that or he’s laughing at all the [The name that must not be spoken]’s administration – FBI, DOJ, CIA – acting like a bunch of keystone cops.

      Like

      Reply
    • BestBets says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      My take on Carter Page is that he’s a little bit Asperger-ish and also working hard not to lisp too much. He never gives a short, direct answer and reiterates the one or two talking points he brought to the interview. He’s weird, but I don’t think he’s a malevolent guy. Also was probably an easy mark, maybe doesn’t have a ton of friends.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • honestyoz says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:32 pm

        I dont think we have seen the real Page he seems to be playing an act. And that act doesnt come across well. So I think he is guilty of something that he is trying to hide. He is a black hat drone level.

        Like

        Reply
  8. pyromancer76 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    This might have been mentioned earlier, but it seems that most of the areas from which AG Sessions recused himself today have been brought back in under DOJ purview, including that of the AG himself. This no longer is about Russian influence; it is about Americans — American government officials — lying and subverting the electoral process. Looks to me like all bets are off regarding the what the AG can now investigate and what he “cannot.”

    (Of course, these investigations are about much more than the electoral process. They are about weaponizing every agency of the American government against the American people and liberty and justice under the Constitution.)

    Always thanks to Sundance for keeping us apprised — we wait and learn.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • evergreen says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      Sessions’ recusal is only for overseeing investigation of his own doings and anything viewed through the lens of being in his interest to ignore as an investigator; e.g., the campaign and his associates.

      There is no reason he cannot initiate an investigation of his own house (DOJ/FBI) for their transgressions against him, the campaign, or anyone else. After all, his interest is to nail the bastards, so an investigation under his purview will likely be thorough. The courts and the defense counsel serve their purpose to check his zeal. Ergo, balance.

      Game on.

      Like

      Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Sundance wrote:

    “The Russia (Mueller) investigation continues to expose deep and terrifying corruption in Washington, and not in the ways the people who launched it expected.”

    ———————-

    As I have and keep maintaining….the PDJT team wanted the Mueller investigation…..for precisely this reason.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Apfelcobbler says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Wow – Laura Ingraham’s show had a snippet of Clapper appear on the Sunday shows. Clapper cleverly had tried to shift interest from “it’s not about the campaign” to “it’s about the Russians”. Clapper sounds like he’d probably dump on Brennan because here Clapper is trying to “walk it back” as of yesterday. Brennan, on the other hand, is digging in – for now anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. CNN_sucks says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Even Turley could not stomach the lies and criminality of the FBI, DOJ and possibly the CIA.

    Like

    Reply
  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    The MSM are pretending they don’t know how bad this really is. It’s shocking beyond belief.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    ACLU vs Clapper was supposed to put an end to mass surveillance, but this is what really happened:

    Second Circuit Allows the NSA’s Bulk Telephone Metadata Collection to Continue During the 180-Day Transition Period Between the Now-Expired Patriot Act and the Newly-Passed USA Freedom Act

    https://globalfreedomofexpression.columbia.edu/cases/aclu-v-clapper/

    Originally the Case was dismissed and then appealed to the 2nd Circuit Court and Clapper lost……but the DOJ didn’t even recognize this Case law. Carlin wrote the FISA application to extend it the 180 days.between the Patriot Act and USA Freedom Act. They just continued mass surveillance thru FISC.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Bob Thoms says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    The dam is breached!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Winning Inc. says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    If you want a real chuckle, watch this part of Tucker where he asks Intel member Swalwell to present his case and evidence of Trump/Russia collusion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Craft Eccentric says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      I had a good giggle at that. The man is a complete moron!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:00 pm

      Back when Eric Swalwell (D-CA) accused Tucker Carlson of nefarious “connections to Putin” (around the time mentioned in the FNC clip at the top of this post when Tucker offered him the time on the show), I sent an email to Tucker Carlson. I suggested to Mr. Carlson that he take a polygraph test on-air along with Rep. Swalwell.

      Rep. Swalwell is an allegedly notorious leaker, so I said let Eric take a polygraph about leaking and Tucker could answer questions about his machinations with Russia. Never happened, though.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • simicharmed says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      Good Grief!!!! This guy is delusional! I truly cannot believe an adult person would (willingly), babble ignorantly on live television in front of millions of people…. Seriously!
      And worse…this cretin actually “represents” other people!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:25 pm

      Well that was a complete waste of 9 minutes of my life. Where do they find these morons? I doubt that man has an IQ of room temperature. How does someone that stupid end up on the national security committee. Wow, just wow.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Craft Eccentric says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    “Obama administration employed a spy who posed as an adviser to the Trump campaign during the 2016 election”

    So, who were the advisers in the Trump campaign?

    https://ballotpedia.org/Donald_Trump_presidential_campaign_key_staff_and_advisors,_2016

    Like

    Reply
  18. Kaco says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    This better blow up soon.

    Reposting from phoenix rising on Presidential thread.

    “Dems expand 2018 message to ‘draining the swamp’

    Democrats are turning their campaign message to the many scandals swirling around the Trump administration, betting that vows to “drain the swamp” will attract voters to their side in November.

    In extending their message to include an anti-corruption component, the Democrats are painting the Trump administration — and its Republican supporters on Capitol Hill — as an unscrupulous group that’s using power to pad its own pockets while peddling policies to the highest corporate bidder. The Democrats are promising voters they’d be an alternative: The party that would clean the place up.”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/house/388699-dems-expand-2018-message-to-draining-the-swamp

    This is completely preposterous and outrageous!

    Get these perp walks going! They won’t stop, any way they can turn it around in their favor, they have no honor at all, will never admit to wrongdoing, will always lie or spin it to some bullcrap like did it for the sake of the country. Now they are going the drain the swamp that they filled. Get out of town!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. GumboPot says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Anyone else think the second spy is Carter Page inserted by former CIA Director John Brennan?

    It would be entirely too convenient to have Carter Page show up in the campaign just in time to acquire a FISA warrant on him and be two surveillance hops away from any Team Trump member.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Craft Eccentric says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      I agree, and how shocking to find out they had you pegged as a Russian colluder, when you thought you were working for them!

      Like

      Reply
      • blind no longer says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:23 pm

        That interview with Laura made me highly suspicious of Page. He basically was taking up for Halper, saying he heard so many good things about him from people in Washington. He was evasive when Laura was asking about the email Halper sent him. AND he couldn’t recall who first brought up the Russia email conversation. I just don’t know about him.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  20. coveyouthband says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    It is so maddening the way the msm still runs everything. Even here on my refuge people read/quote/refer to the enemy like they have learned NOTHING…….THEY ARE THE ENEMY.
    OK….

    Breathe……..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      coveyouthband: I’m with you. Really annoys me that people continue to promote, quote, and gloat about TV shows, newspaper articles, and radio shows, as if these very same “news outlets” have any credibility whatsoever.

      Like

      Reply
  21. NJF says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Gonna be awkward!

    How are they going to explain Lyin’ Low-Renta waiving off alerting the Trump Campaign? Not once, but twice. How are they going to explain that they began “assessing” Page & Pappa Rama Ding Dong in March?

    And the meeting York mentions with ALL SENIOR OFFICIALS & CABINET SECRETARIES? C’mon we’re supposed to believe Obama wasn’t in the
    Room?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. White Apple says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    The only way to end all this BS is a military solution (tribunal). There is no solution by the corrupt. We can go on and on and on. As well as on and on it will be. Who gives a crap what is wrong about it? People want to know what is correct about it.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Moondance says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Halper……….”an advisor to the Trump campaign”………..huh?
    In what capacity was Halper an advisor to the Trump campaign.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Dean Schechinger says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Gateway Pundit says DAG Rosenstein asked IG to investigate spying on Trump Campaign. IG can’t subpoena former employees of FBI/DOJ. Where is Sessions? He should assign Huber and a Grand Jury on this investigation.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/huge-ig-has-no-power-to-subpoena-former-obama-employees-thats-why-rosenstein-asked-him-to-investigate-spying-on-trump/

    Like

    Reply
    • DJ says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      The IG still has Stzok and Prestep. Perhaps access to Ohr also? And wouldn’t most of what the IG is being asked to investigate already be known to the IG because of his previous investigations? I’m sure the IG and Huber both have seen the unredacted Strxok/Page texts? Perhaps those are damning enough? And if he has THEIR texts, etc,, would he not already have access to the communications of those who have already left? I’m thinking they already have everything they need.

      Like

      Reply
    • Kaco says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      This is probably why they wanted a second special counsel. How do they investigate themselves? I don’t think there’s any way a new AG would ever get through committee with all of this now, let alone a confirmation. If only Sessions would unrecuse himself and be a proper AG. Why the heck was he even on the campaign if he was aiming for AG and it would be a conflict of interest? But he has recused himself over a complete farce that badly needs prosecuted.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Fake Nametag says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    What did BO know about Hamburger Halper and when did he know it?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Harry the Greek says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Chief Justice rewrites Fourth Amendment to make spying on Trump Campaign easier:

    Overlooked is the role of Chief Justice John Roberts in the FBI’s spying on the Trump Campaign for President. Justice Roberts rewrote the Fourth Amendment on Feb. 28th, 2016 to make it easier for the FBI to spy on the President.

    The Fourth Amendment was rewritten under Rule 41(b) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. This amendment governs searches and seizures. 

    The FBI began using it before it became law Dec. 1st.

    Congress never voted on it.

    https://brassballs.blog/home/chief-justice-rewrites-fourth-amendment-to-make-spying-on-trump-campaign-easier

    Like

    Reply
  29. NJF says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    More leaky leaky

    Like

    Reply

