Tucker Carlson, Byron York and Jonathan Turley Discuss Big Ugly “Insurance Policy” Details…

Tonight on Tucker Carlson, Byron York and Jonathan Turley discuss the latest revelations amid the ongoing 2016 election spying and surveillance scandal.

In 2013 DNI James Clapper was forced to apologize for lying to congress about spying and surveillance on the American people. In 2014 CIA Director John Brennan was forced to apologize for spying on the Senate and conducting surveillance of congress. Suffice to say the Obama administration intelligence apparatus has no credibility today when they claim not to have conducted political surveillance on Donald Trump.

The Russia investigation continues to expose deep and terrifying corruption in Washington, and not in the ways the people who launched it expected. The New York Times and Washington Post reported that the Obama administration employed a spy who posed as an adviser to the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, a longtime CIA asset who fed information back to federal intel agencies. The Obama people lied about this.

