Dan Bongino Discusses John Brennan – President Trump Modifies Schedule To Meet Rosenstein, Wray…

Earlier today President Trump highlighted a quote from Dan Bongino to the Fox News Morning group. The citation references former CIA Director John Brennan and his rather looming responses to the requests by the office of the President for DOJ and FBI review.

Additionally, President Trump has changed the last half of his daily schedule to allow for a 3:00pm meeting today with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Meeting Topic: ‘The Big Ugly’.

Advertisements