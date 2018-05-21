Dan Bongino Discusses John Brennan – President Trump Modifies Schedule To Meet Rosenstein, Wray…

Earlier today President Trump highlighted a quote from Dan Bongino to the Fox News Morning group.  The citation references former CIA Director John Brennan and his rather looming responses to the requests by the office of the President for DOJ and FBI review.

Additionally, President Trump has changed the last half of his daily schedule to allow for a 3:00pm meeting today with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.  Meeting Topic: ‘The Big Ugly’.

  1. Pam says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:11 pm

  2. Brant says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    If Trump tells them to get out, he does have to have a very big very immediate plan B. It can’t just be, get out. We already know, the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue will do nothing to assist (vote for new nominees). Also, maybe Sessions is out (of country I think) so there is not the slightest link to him. Rosy is supposed to be the lefts bull in the China shop. What if he’s not?

    Above, I wondered if maybe they are going to come out as a team. The only reason I think this is Coates is there. I’m not too familiar with him, but (if I remember correctly) all here and our host indicate he is one of the good guys.

    If he does kick them out, they are going to be on MSM for days and days. Since meeting was “private” to “public” also made me think it may actually be some white hat activity reveal party. Sorry for the ramble.

  3. DanO64 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    We’re Here! Bwahahahah

  4. Paul Killinger says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    It’s obvious BIG TROUBLE is on the way for the Dem Perps now that the Times and Post have begun to cautiously back away.

  5. Cat Lady says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    GREAT thread!! 3 Phases of Perp walks are in our future, followed by BHO under a microscope!!!🔬

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/998639921417129985.html?utm_source=email&utm_medium=alert&utm_campaign=internal

  6. CopperTop says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    2:39 of this broadcast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDMIcwaFC9o Two Princes:
    W: ‘See over by there where Oprah is? That’s where O ama was supposed to be
    H:”Say again?”
    W: See over by there where Oprah is, that’s where O ama would have been sitting?:
    H: Yes we need to be done (unintellible)..know?
    W: No I didn’t
    Nice of DJT to alert HRH to not have the terrible photo op of BO being RIGHT there as her grandson was pointing out, ‘next to Oprah’ they day before he begins the Big Ugly

  7. todayistheday99 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Dan has filled in for Mark Levin recently (iirc last Friday), and my first impression is to make it perminate.

  8. phoenixRising says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    OKAY… I would think a US Senator would know the DOJ is an EXTENSION of the Executive Office. No wonder the public is so dumbed down…

    Unless, of course Ms Feinstein knows she’s spreading disinformation…
    Im’, shocked… absolutely shocked

