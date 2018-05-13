Sketchy Porn Lawyer Threatens People Not To Look Into Financial Background….

Sketchy porn lawyer Michael Avanetti took to twitter today to threaten anyone who might look into his shady financial background:
Apparently this is in response to some research by Robert Barnes who discovered Avanetti filed for bankruptcy in December 2017, claiming total assets of $412K – and then ::poof:: mysteriously three months later, at the same time he takes to the airwaves with Stormy Daniels, he comes into a windfall of $8 million. SEE STORY HERE.
Seemingly connected, a picture graphic is causing Avanetti great angst:
LOL who is this guy, some kind of mafia leg breaker?
I don’t know – he sounds really mean. Probably kneel at the next national anthem.
He’s Dominic Falconetti reincarnated. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyvlzCthX2w
Cyrlous, he looks like a thug but why has he not been disbarred. If he has been paid (and we can guess by whom), why hasn’t he paid off the $500K he owes to a business, and why not pay his taxes of $5 million. Or, why is the IRS not taking the money he owes from his account because we sure could use that money in so many ways. In other words, why isn’t he in dutch with many – remember, many lawyers are shysters and many have worked for the criminal bosses or today for Soros’ and others. He doesn’t want to be investigated or his money sought, but okay if he takes another Cohen mistakenly thinking it was the attorney Trump had. I sure hope that false Cohen sues his behind off because he literally invaded his privacy, account, etc. and that is ILLEGAL. Seems to me if we had a real FBI his rearend would already be in jail and an upcoming trial for what he has done and then definitely disbarred. It is becoming more obvious he is a criminal, liar, cheat, and will do anything for money, even working to spring a porner/slut some money. Guess what, Avenatii, it ain’t gonna happen and perhaps both of you will be in prison.
Watched his melt down on twitter…..
Too Funny…………
Hasn’t this guy ever heard of the ‘Streisand Effect’?
*shakes head*… sigh.
Robert Barnes is an attorney and he has being ripping Avenatti to shreds all week. He is relentlessly exposing this fraud.
Hmm. Noticed, but still, who is he that he is suddenly doing this? I’m not on Twitter, but I see names discussed and don’t remember him.
Bad Boy, Bad Boy watcha gonna do?
Avanetti is sketch to the maximum. I wonder if the new Crown Prince Bin Salman can give some info up on this connection……. or if he already has… and these guys definitely have a connection with SDNY and Mueller.
Tell Trump this man is a terrorist, and all heII will break loose.
The plot thickens.
“And to be clear – by “warning ignored” I am referring to the refusal of various parties to come clean and the failure of various parties and news outlets to stop with the personal attacks on our side. Keep pushing us. ”
__________________
It sounds like he wants people to keep pushing him.
The better lawyers don’t have to keep clarifying what they mean. They just express themselves clearly the first time.
#getabetterlawyer
What he’s doing is backing off what could have been perceived as extortion, or worse.
kathyca, but that is exactly what he is doing and thinks he will succeed. Never worked for Allred nor for her daughter.
Actually, it sounds like Avenatti is being blackmailed; threatening his blackmailers?
Don’t you just love it when people like this try to work a scam and it starts falling apart bigly.
Not real smart…making public threats that way.
And there is no way to spin what he said, either.
He was clearly making threats.
What is it with these people Wheatie??
When the heats on they make stupid tweets for the whole world to see!
They’re used to having the system rigged…in their favor.
Notice how he said, “on our side”.
He is used to the media turning a blind eye to any wrongdoing done by those on ‘our side’.
He is so accustomed to this favorable treatment…that he thinks nothing about threatening the media for deviating from it.
Which is stunningly stupid.
Looks to me as if he’s become a loose cannon…..
Arkancide in his future?
Well, he is demonstrating that he can’t keep his mouth shut.
So that definitely makes him a ‘risk’.
While on the subject of Arkancide, i did a google search for the latest list of dead people associated with the Clinton’s. I was going to send it to my stupid liberal brother in law in England.
Low and behold, it has all been removed and replaced with links that typically claim that the list is simply an invention of delusional right wing conspiracy theorists.
It is getting harder and harder to find the truth. The left must be worried.
No doubt the anons archived what’s missing off site. It’ll show up again.
If you used Google, then that explains why you didn’t get much about it.
I just did a search for “Clinton Body Count List” on DuckDuckGo, and it shows a lot of sites with a list…including some Youtube videos.
Some of these could be disinformation, though.
I didn’t click on them; I just wanted you to see how many show up:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=clinton+body+count+list&t=hg&ia=web
The lists vary.
I have seen some lists with as many as 80…and other lists with around 50.
This Titus Frost video about it, puts the list at 114 and lists them.
He also puts some links in his ‘info’ section that could be helpful…so if you click on the title of the video, it will take you to the video on Youtube:
HUGE KUDOS to ROBERT BARNES for digging this up and exposing it!!
Robert Barnes has been lighting this creep up for weeks…………
Avenatti seems to be coming unglued now that internet sleuths are on to him………
“Avenatti seems to be coming unglued now that internet sleuths are on to him………”
_________________
He’s under a lot of stress.
Anything he could do that someone would pay him $8 million dollars for comes with an ‘Arkancide for failure to perform as agreed’ clause, and he’s failing.
LOL…….
Who is Robert Barnes?
“Apparently this is in response to some research by Robert Barnes who discovered Avanetti filed for bankruptcy in December 2017, claiming total assets of $412K – and then ::poof:: mysteriously three months later, at the same time he takes to the airwaves with Stormy Daniels, he comes into a windfall of $8 million.”
____________________
Well isn’t that extra spec… yeah, that’s the ticket!
Wouldn’t his wife be entitled to half of the 8 Million due to divorce that’s in progress?
“Wouldn’t his wife be entitled to half of the 8 Million due to divorce that’s in progress?”
__________________
No doubt.
Much more in some blue states, lol!
Are these friends of Prince Awaleed attempting revenge on President Trump?
And, who is ‘our side’?
Yes I think it’s connected to dopey Prince Awaleed………..
I like the “Our Side” comment………
“Are these friends of Prince Awaleed attempting revenge on President Trump?”
_________________
If so, will this end well for them?
Hang on, while I consult the Magic 8-ball.
Well… this doesn’t look good: “Signs point to ‘NO’ “
Does Prince Awaleed even have any money left – wasn’t he one of the ones ‘imprisoned’ in a luxury hotel until they coughed up their lucre?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he was stripped of his wealth. Avenatti should make sure that check doesn’t bounce. 😉
Prince Salman confiscated billion$ of Alaweed’s cash…but MBS didn’t take all of his wealth.
Unfortunately.
Prince Alaweed still has a lot of holdings around the world, in banks, hotels and stocks.
He owns a huge chunk of Twitter stock…I read it is 50%, but I can’t verify.
Probably has some cash stashed in places that Prince Salman didn’t know about.
I wish Prince Salman had kept Alaweed locked up!
I’m guessing his job is to be a lightning rod. Draw attention away the real bad hombres.
Abdulaziz Turki al-Faisal is a trustee of Oxford Center for Islamic Studies. Huma Abedin’s brother, Hasan, is a Fellow at OCIS. Another trustee is Abdullah Omar Naseef. Naseef also founded the Rabita Trust, which bankrolled the Sept. 11 attacks.
Abdulaziz Turki al-Faisal -> Abdullah Omar Naseef -> Sept 11.
Abdulaziz Turki al-Faisal -> Abedin -> Clinton.
The corruption is world-wide and interconnected. Which is why things may be taking longer than usual to build the cases inside a corrupted DOJ.
“Avanetti filed for bankruptcy in December 2017, claiming total assets of $412K – and then ::poof:: mysteriously three months later, at the same time he takes to the airwaves with Stormy Daniels, he comes into a windfall of $8 million.”
_____________________
Sounds like Avenetti is gonna have some splainin’ to do to the bankruptcy court. Pretty sure his December 2017 bankruptcy would not have been discharged already.
He better hope it hasn’t been discharged already.
If it hasn’t been discharged, then the worst that will happen is a very angry bankruptcy judge will require enough assets to cover all the creditors in the bankruptcy, along with a fine or other sanction for attempting to commit a fraud on the bankruptcy court.
But if the bankruptcy has already been discharged, then what recourse does the government have but to charge Mr. Avenatti with fraudulent misrepresentation in the (so far successful) attempt to defraud creditors in a bankruptcy and lie to the court?
Not so. He paid the eight million to his creditors
scott467, in cases like this I found the court took all assets to pay off certain debts and in this case owed taxes, any divorce monies to be paid, and hopefully paying the $500K he owes a business, and then after taking all his assets he needs to be taken to court by the wrong Cohen!
Dirty lawyer representing a dirty legged woman, a matching pair.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Dirty legged woman”. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
He probably is just following the leads of John Brennan and others in the cabal. I am happy that he has chosen this path as it will lead him to be taken down like the rest of them. You could say that there are going to be “Stormy Days” ahead for him.
Maybe Brennan knew Abdulaziz Turki al-Faisal & co from his days as CIA Chief of Station in Saudi Arabia?
Speaking of Avenatti and graphics…
You’re probably right, through certain surrogates of Brennan, et al. Problem with guys like Avenatti, being nothing but a thug, tabloid attorney for Emanuel is, they always want to be invited to sit with the grown ups. Their lust for the power, money and notoriety drives them. And the longer it takes to get that, the more corrupt they become. They’re willing to do anything to achieve that goal.
Case in point, none other than Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, et al. They wanted to be part of the Inner Circle, so bad, that they were willing to commit crimes to that end.
Avenatti is making a mistake with the threats and running his mouth. He’s become the loudmouth at the bar and is really starting to piss people off. Had he threw this out there, initially, lost the first hearing or two and then went away, he would have got paid, got some notoriety out of it and then, who knows. But, his puppet masters have told him to keep pushing. What does he expect? Typical hypocrite, Liberal sc**bag. Can sling 10 tons of poop against the wall, but when someone throws it at him, he cries like the petulant child he is. The more and louder he cries, the more people start digging.
And, if his connections to the Saudi are accurate and true, then I’m sure the Presidents new friend in Saudi Arabia will be more than happy to extract and provide some helpful information, in the interest of, detente between the US and Saudi Arabia.
The Saudis, including Prince Turki al-Faisal, the Saudi intelligence minister just before 9/11, probably owe Brennan a favor or two. Here is Brennan running interference for his Muslim Brothers:
“Seemingly connected, a picture graphic is causing Avanetti great angst:”
_________________
He is the angst-man. (ooh)
He is the angst-man. (ooh)
I am the walrus
Goo goo g’ joob!
His tv career is over. The fake msm would not want him any more as he is a used condom by fake msm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“threaten anyone who might look into his shady financial background:”
Not the brightest bulb out there, now? Doesn’t he know that by complaining about something like that only draws more attention to it? People that ordinarily would pass by the drivel of another lawyer will not take notice.
will NOW take notice
Can he be that stupid? He’s done everything to be out in public for two months now, daily on CNN, he’s been working to be noticed. And it seems like even a shady lawyer would have a clue about the bankruptcy court and family court taking an interest in his windfalls.
Not stupid, I’m sure. Probably a smart guy. Arrogant is the word you’re looking for. And arrogance often volunteers you for stupid activities (there, I’ve connected the two). Like… I don’t know… confirming “for a fact” that Michael Cohen’s phone and email were “wiretapped”. I believe Avenatti, cuz he’s a big mouth a-holio who cares only about himself and his “mission”, even if it means exposing govt. dirty laundry… And I don’t believe the “3 U.S. Officials” refutation… because… I just don’t. Or, say… I don’t know… obtaining and making public Michael Cohen’s confidential bank records. You know, cuz you do things like that when you’re an arrogant a-holio.
Deplorable_Infidel, somehow he thinks he is covered on whatever issues, so hopefully this will lead us to them as well. There are ways and means to investigate him, his money, his debts, whatever but I guess he passed the Bar in the lower 50% like Kalama Harris – not as smart as they think they are. So far he hasn’t done anything of value for Stormy but only for himself.
She’s gonna feel right at home after this…..feeling all sticky and underpaid. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🇺🇸
“so hopefully this will lead us to them as well. ”
I sure hope so!
Thus ends the Stormy daga this coming week. Her original lawyer told her to leave it alone and honor the NDA. I’m guessing Sketch is going to be Arkancided but soon, mainly because he can’t shut up. That or go into witness protection, but I doubt it because to be a player, he has to be all in, ie pedogate.
AH_C, then apparently she does have a copy of the NDA but wants to break the contract for more money. Hmm. Guess she might be welcomed in a female prison for fun and why Trump has filed a complaint.
Apparently, Avenatti is unaware the interweb has some dang good oppo research sleuths.
LikeLiked by 9 people
-snip-
2. HRH Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud was educated at the Taif Model Elementary and Intermediate School, Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, The Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University, where he was a classmate of President Bill Clinton, and studied international law and jurisprudence at Princeton, Cambridge and the University of London.
https://www.ulster.ac.uk/news/2010/september/saudi-royal-prince-lauds-healing-effect-of-education
-snip-
3. He was appointed as an advisor at the Saudi Royal Court in 1973 and served a number of years in Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate, becoming its Director General in 1979 and serving in that role until shortly before the September 11 attacks in 2001. In this position he had a key role in the military operation to remove hostage-taking terrorists from Masjid-al-Haram (the Sacred Mosque) in Mecca in 1979.
4. HRH Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud served as Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK and Irish and also as his country’s Ambassador to the United States.
Same link as above.
-snip-
6. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies and chairs the board of the Prince Charles Visual Islamic and Traditional Arts Centre and is a co-chair of the C100 Group, an affiliate of the World Economic Forum, which promotes interfaith dialogue and greater understanding between the West and Islamic countries.
7. HRH Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud is also a Visiting Professor of the Centre for Contemporary Arab Studies at Georgetown University, and a commissioner at the International Commission on Nuclear Non-Proliferation.
Same link.
Lots of photos including @ Chamber of Commerce, with John Kerry, Tom Donahue, some with Dubya, Prince Charles, etc.:
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo/prince-turki.html
http://www.newsweek.com/avenatti-923419
——————
“Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti on Saturday suggested that Russia probe special counsel Robert Mueller should investigate the Washington D.C. law firm Squire Patton Boggs, which President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly had meetings with.
“Shortly after the election, Michael Cohen forms a relationship with a very well-known law firm in Washington, D.C., by the name of Patton Boggs. And Patton Boggs has a long history of lobbying and being involved between companies and the U.S. government, that’s a very unusual relationship to have been formed right after the election,” Avenatti said.
Avenatti concluded: “That needs to be the next inquiry, what did Patton Boggs know, and when did they know it? Did they know that Michael Cohen was lobbying? Did they not know it?”
The level of hypocrisy is rich.
Thank you, Mr. Robert Barnes, you are a true patriot, fierce and fearless like our Lion.
I’m would like to know who paid him the $8 million to bring on Stormy Daniels?
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t be the first time she’d been screwed. (too easy… I’m ashamed, really)
I want to believe this yutz has been on the radar for awhile – behold the Orb, your worst nightmare.
He is a perfect candidate for testing water boarding is effective or not and would tell who paid 8 million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
____________________
I’m sure the Treasury Department already knows, unless he hid…deposited the money is less than $10,000 increments.
And no doubt they have an analysis ‘filter’ for that too…
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a crime in of itself and how former SOTH Dennis Hastert was caught.
“That is a crime in of itself and how former SOTH Dennis Hastert was caught.”
______________
It shouldn’t be.
This is fundamental.
Your money is YOUR property, and you can do whatever you want with YOUR property, and it’s NONE of the governments business — the only legitimate function the government has with relation to your property is the government’s obligation to PROTECT your property (and your rights thereto).
And this is how you peel back the onion, because the only possible way they could make it a crime to deposit or withdraw your OWN ‘money’ is:
A) if it’s not really yours
or
B) if it’s not really money
Money is property. If you have a one-ounce gold piece, whether it was minted in America or it’s a Spanish doubloon or a Canadian Maple leaf or a generic ’round’, that property is yours, no different than your watch or your wallet.
You can give you watch to anyone you want, or you can sell it, or you can trade it for something else, or you can throw it away, or you can bequeath it to someone in your Will, you can do whatever you want with it, because it is YOUR property.
The ONLY way that would not be true is if that one-ounce gold piece wasn’t actually “your” property, i.e., it was somebody else’s property, and they were just letting you use it (fiat system), in exchange for a transaction fee (taxes).
We know it’s not ‘money’, it’s fiat currency, and most of the time it’s not even that, it’s just fiat 1s and 0s on a computer screen.
So the only way they can lawfully make it a ‘crime’ to deposit or withdraw ‘our money’ (our ‘property’) in any predetermined amount is if it isn’t really ‘money’ OR ‘our property’ to begin with, it’s actually their ‘fiat’ and their ‘property’ (Federal Reserve Notes, not money), and if we have agreed to some sort of usage or licensing contract.
Figure out how we have been ‘opted in’ to that ‘contract’ without full (or even any) disclosure, expose it, and then void it, ab initio.
he forgot to pay the income tax on the 8 million dollars that just fell in his lap…looks like he’ll be needing another 4 miilion to do that and then he’ll have to pay the tax on that and on and on
Just love that ‘Ol rabbit hole meme’
Honestly, I am a mere ol’e rabbit, looking for carrots someone told me where down here.
Who would not trust such an adorable n cute faced rabbit. By the way has anyone seen my ‘hot sauce’.
never turn your back on a rabbit. They steal your sauce AND your cheetos
“Never trust a bunny.” “Sweet Tea and Cookies, we got to do somethin’”. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Avanetti is in cahoots with a foreign government to overthrow the POTUS. Can anyone spell TREASON.
If that money came from a foreign source he really IS in deep doo doo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
_________________
It’s like the Treason-Train came through town, and people are elbowing each other to get onboard before the last whistle blows.
Never seen anything quite like it.
Like people clamoring to get onboard the Titanic, after it started going down.
Request permission to come aboard?! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Another Islamist backing political operatives in the US…This is no surprise.
They have been buying their way into our government through think tanks, lobbyists, etc…
“Another Islamist backing political operatives in the US…This is no surprise.
They have been buying their way into our government through think tanks, lobbyists, etc…”
________________
Yep.
And if anybody noticed and said a WORD about it, the Uni-Party bribe-takers would all shout “BIGOT” and “RAYCISS” in unison.
There’s not a pole high enough from which these traitors should hang.
What is the old adage about not dishing it out if you can’t take it? Or throwing stones and glass houses? Or laying the the bed that you have made?
Prince Turki is a longtime close friend of Bill Clinton. They were classmates at Georgetown and have been friends ever since.
Avanetti is only one hop from Clinton. Just another coincidence. /s
Stormy Avenatti is a Rahm Emanuel disciple of the Alinskyite Church of Chicago, thereby a fast jump right through the Shadow Goverment of Soetoro run by Val Jar Gremlin and Ben “The Noid” Rhodes.
Tell me – how do posters here on this thread decide whether to us an “a” or and “e” when they are writing about the sketchy porn lawyer? It is clearly written as “Avena(A )tti” on his Twitter handle and MSM stories. And yet some posters blithely write Avene(E)tti as if they never saw the “a!”. ‘Tis a puzzlement.
Is this a subtle, nuanced insult on Italian-Americans that would only enrage Italian-Americans? Or a secret message to whatever other sketchy people he is dealing with?
Stormy Daniels fake polygraph test
The Fake Polygraph to Fool School kids But Not Us
https://ellacruz.org/2018/05/13/2053/
The photo is very blurry but enough clear to show:
1- There is no cardio-sphygmograph placed on her arm which measures blood pressure and heart rate.
2- She has only a black band on her plastic breasts. There are no sensors. They don’t seem pneumograph tubes. One of the bands is placed on her fake breasts and the other is not placed around the abdomen.
3- She has a black wristband which serves for nothing.
4- There are no sensors on her fingertips. The galvanograph practically doesn’t exist.
This test is FAKE and it is only designed to distract and replace the Russian narrative. How can mainstream media and all the never Trumper bullhorns lie to our faces like that?
How possibly, no doctor, no FBI agent, no criminology expert came forward to say this polygraph is fake??
Are you sure that’s not the S&M flick she did? Vol 4. something or other?
Nothing like putting a yuge sign on your head saying Investigate me…These people are stupid.
It is why they are called Libtards. They lack common sense. It is why a Libtard cannot not run anything when it comes to government…….They think of themselves being entitled because they delude themselves in to thinking they are victims and thus no responsibility or accountability.
How come nobody ever managed to steal Sid Blumenthal’s bank records so we can all take a look at them?
This guy has consistently presented a plausible and unique narrative biew on the Mueller, Trump Russia Investigation. He has 4 videos here that outline his take on it. He’s an ordinary guy so his videos are not professional, literally just him talking in his house. But I urge you to check them out…Because he makes a lot of sense and he steps through the entire timeline to vuild a quite different picture to what a lot of people might expect.
https://gab.ai/tv/watch/13719
https://gab.ai/tv/watch/13735
https://gab.ai/tv/watch/13731
https://gab.ai/tv/watch/13739
Michael Avenatti: poor man’s Christopher Steele. But I guess he’s a step up from Trump Tower Doorman #3. So he’s got that going for him. *shrug*
as I have mentioned previously (sorry to repeat myself), but would Ave-nutty be guilty of conflict of interest, and at the very least, subject to disbarment. Apparently, he is representing two interests here that by their very nature, conflict: Stormy and the mystery financial supporter(s).
While Stormy’s interests would best be served by a settlement, and by not causing her liability through her possible violation(s) of a non-disclosure agreement; the mystery financial supporter(s) interest would best be served by Stormy not entering a settlement and by her continued violations of said NDA.
This would seem to be textbook. With regards to his contract with Stormy, Ave-nutty would be liable for, inter alia, misrepresentation, fraud (assuming he did not reveal to her his financial dealings with the mystery supporter, breach of duty (fiduciary and otherwise) etc.
The fraud element is criminal as well.
All this would be grounds for disbarment. The first step would be to inform his state licensing board.
Tucker Carlson did a short segment or two last week on The Creepy Porn Lawyer. IIRC he has been a Dim operative/activist for several entities in the past. Hmm…wonder if he still has connections to the Party?
I can’t help but wonder how long until Mueller hires him for the Special Counsel? I’m sure he’d be a fabulous addition to that band of thieves they’ve got nipping at PDJT/s heels.
Okay. Hold up!
Why does Perkins Coie keep swirling & twirling as a wastewater treatment plant?
Besides, employing former FBI-DOJ lawyers, hiring the Russian Alperovich – Henry’s ‘CrowdStrike’, Christopher Steele’s Orbis, and Glen Simpson’s FUSION GPS.
How is it legal for Perkins Coie to represent BOTH sides of the isle?
FORMER Employee Scott Sims filed arbitration claim against Avenatti for FRAUD, represented by *Perkins Coie* …
[Excerpt:]
“This information was uncovered from court documents related to bankruptcy proceedings after a former employee of Avenatti’s named Scott Sims filed an arbitration claim against Avenatti for fraud. The panel of judges in the arbitration claim found that Avenatti’s firm acted with “malice, fraud and oppression by hiding it’s tax returns.”
The law firm retained by Sims was Perkins Coie, …”
Avenatti’s business partner, Jason Frank sued Avenatti, represented by *Perkins Coie* … also, represented Avenatti – Frank’s chapter 11 settlement bankruptsy.
So, with Client – Attorney privilege shot out of the water by Mueller, the next step is a Perkins Coie raid, right?
Is that rabbit lookin for ‘basta’, the only thing I could find in my DuckDuckGo search was pizza…
go figure 🍕
Just a thought, do you think they are going to get this porn gal to claim Trump likes “golden showers”?? Try to use her to add credibility to the phony Russian prostitutes claim??
Just a thought, do you think they are paying this sleazy lawyer and porn worker, in order to get her to claim Trump had her do a golden shower on him, to try to make the Russia prostitutes story sound credible enough to justify the government spying??
