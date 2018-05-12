Sanctimonious Comey Defends The “Institutions” He Helped Corrupt…

There is something profoundly sanctimonious about Benjamin Witte and fired FBI Director James Comey sitting under a the banner of “Lawfare” and pontificating about the need to save beloved “institutions of government”. Even the terminology “Lawfare” describes the intentional use of the legal process to wage ideological war against your enemies; in this example, political enemies.
In this soundbite captures from a Brookings Institution symposium break-out session sponsored by Benjamin Witte and the Lawfare Blog, Witte interviews James Comey about the threats posed by the sunlight of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.
.
The Lawfare group is mentioned several times in text messages between corrupt FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Special Counsel Lisa Page. The group of like-minded, politically motivate, lawyers was used frequently by Lisa Page to frame arguments within their investigative endeavors during the Clinton exoneration and Trump investigation.
Accordingly, recently resigned FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker announced after his departure he was going to work for Wittes at Lawfare. Birds of a feather.. etc.
The position espoused by James Comey in the video snippet is almost identical to the espoused motives of his friend Robert Mueller. Both officials reconcile allowing the politicization and weaponization of the FBI and DOJ around the premise of ‘defending the institutions’. It’s an absurdly circular framework of ideology.
There is no doubt Comey allowed, and at times promoted, the political use of the FBI in an effort to achieve goals based on his own corrupt standards and values. One only needs to look at the conduct of the upper-tier of officials within the agencies to see the breeding ground for agenda-based institutions.
FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Chief Legal Counsel James Baker, Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, Director of Public Affairs Michael Kortan and embattled FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok are all clearly outlined as participating in some of the most corrupt internal schemes in the history of the agency.
This “tight group” as Comey describes, have all been fired -or demoted then resigned- with clear evidence of misconduct outlined by the Inspector General and Office of Professional Responsibility.
The sole remaining person (on the FBI side) central to the “small group” endeavors is demoted FBI agent Peter Strzok; likely due to cooperation at some level with the ongoing internal investigations. We have yet to fully understand the scale of the corruption therein; but the parts we do know are astounding.
The mindset in this Wittes/Comey interview is bizarre to say the least. Corrupt the institution for political motives – then decry transparency demanded of the corruption therein in an effort to preserve the institution. To quote Emerson: “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.”
Lawfare has a recommendation for Devin Nunes
The character Praying Medic, often cited by posters positively, also has protecting institutions as an ongoing theme.
Beware.
He’s a Q ‘adept’.
Yes Alex, it’s a religion for $400 please.
Yes, Q is another ops, which seeds followers that some many disgusting things might have to be kept secret in order to keep the country glued together.
Yeah, right. I call bull.
THIS BY PRAYING MEDIC WAS VERY ENLIGHTENING TO ME AND MY WIFE. IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN IT; BE SURE TO DO SO. IT’S ABOUT AN HOUR SO GRAB A SANDWICH AND DRINK AND ENJOY. https://t.co/YkgL9JXJqx https://twitter.com/prayingmedic/status/995138212799696896?s=17
Here is Praying Medic stating that he is a “guardian” of institutions, at the expense of sunlight. And that he values government instead of full truth.
A bogus SOB, if you ask me.
I’m so tired of these pompous people passing themselves off as honorable patriots. I wish the president would declassify and expose all of them.
This is exactly what I was referring to in another thread earlier, regarding the Agency – “not the kind of loyalty you might think it is.” Those with IC history, or in their family, know exactly whereof I speak.
Call it NeoCon mentality, or even the kind of personality that shouldn’t have a badge and gun, but the profile of an agent is pre-existing, as in genetic, or is a certain something that’s enhanced by training. The film Men in Black is a tongue-in-cheek comedic representation of the mentality; They are keeping us safe to go about our mundane lives, protected from things we don’t know about. The flaw is the assumption that they therefore are superior, and what we’d call the proper role gets flipped.
Yes, they’re corrupt, perhaps even victims of the shadows they inhabit, but like an addict, quite comfortable. Our POV has become foreign to them. So, they’re loyal to their world, while ours is an annoyance. Why do you think DC is awash in booze? Most all of these people are drinkers, I assure you. If not more stimulating things – we’re likely also to learn about.
Seared consciences, a “sacred” secret mission, and we have the gall to want oversight? They’ve always bucked it. That’s the indignation they feel. It’s “you can’t handle the truth” run amok. Now that we’re beginning to get at the truth, what will we do with it?
Considering the world we now live in, perhaps the military would be a better custodian of the “monsters on the wall.”
What a pair of numpties. You know your dealing with scoundrels when they start by saying….’just what would you tell your grand-children….’
Ok, but when are we going to see indictments?
Lilac shirt Witte sounds and acts like an aristocrat. What language are they speaking? Everything coming out of their mouths is obfuscated.
I’d wager a dime to a dollar on a bright sunny day neither would be able to say the sky is blue.
Never listened to Alex Jones(wacko in my opinion) or Jerome Corsi (too boring without substance) but they’ve been called out by Q as Only in it for the Ratings, and Money. Patriots work for the country!
