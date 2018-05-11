Kimberley Strassel, Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe Discuss Ongoing FBI and DOJ Issues…

Kimberley Strassel expands on her Wall Street Journal piece raising the question of whether the FBI used human intelligence which included placing a mole within Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Trey Gowdy follows up Strassel, quickly dancing the Potomac Two-Step WATCH:
King and Gowdy, both are not my favorites…
But Kimberly was exquisite tonight!
And brilliant as always. She has true integrity.
And Kimberly did not understand President Trump at the beginning.
However, I believe she may be a lurker here or at least, Kimberly has awoken!
If she reads her email, she has been enlightened by CTH. I believe some Treepers saw evidence of that in some of her tweets several weeks ago.
Ha!
WSB, the young-ish head of GCHQ stepped down unexpectedly only a week or two ago—Hannigan. And Boris Johnson’s name came up too a couple of months ago. But this use of the word “fulsome” is truly curious. What can it all mean other than that we the American people are all thought to be rubes.
“Fulsome” is a rare word, and I realized that I only had a vague idea what it means. It can have different meanings according to Oxford English dictionary:
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/fulsome
“Although the earliest use of fulsome (first recorded in the 13th century) was ‘generous or abundant’, this meaning is now regarded by some people as wrong. The correct meaning today is held to be ‘excessively complimentary or flattering’. However, the word is still often used in its original sense of ‘abundant’, especially in sentences such as she was fulsome in her praise for the people who organized it, and this use can give rise to ambiguity: for one speaker, fulsome praise may be a genuine compliment, whereas for others it will be interpreted as an insult”
The Potomac Two-Step is the Swamp version of what a real man did – “One if by land and Two if by sea.”
“…the best way to get an answer is to talk with someone who was in the meeting….”
Or not. Depends on who that someone is.
One can only conclude that those who have responsibility for governance and administration never intended to carry out their responsibilities.
What on earth difference does it make that people “have confidence” in Horowitz if he doesn’t do his job?
“Fulsome” is apparently the word of the week on the hill.
Or is it a project?
https://www.puppetstringnews.com/blog/whats-this-did-the-fisa-memo-just-leak-project-fulsome-ordered-by-obama
If that letter is real, it would be devastating.
But for now, we don’t know if it’s real or not.
There are a few little details that are being pointed to, as evidence that it is ‘fake’.
Such as:
— Reference to “former MI5 agent Micheal Steele”…instead of Christopher Steele, formerly with MI6.
— The odd disclaimer line at the bottom, which seems amateurish for an official communication.
So, I dunno.
Let’s put a wait-and-see on that one.
Kimberley Strassel, this afternoon, on WMAL The Larry O’Connor Show
05:13 “(This) looks like somebody who’s maybe had a long-standing relationship with those agencies (FBI, CIA), or rather intelligence agencies, and was deputized in this case to do this job.”
https://omny.fm/shows/the-larry-o-connor-show/kimberley-strassel-on-the-larry-oconnor-show-wma-1
The rest of the O’Connor interview is what Strassel told Chaffeta here.
Deputized? What does this mean, deputized? Would there be a record of this?
Comey’s buddy Richman was deputized …………..
That one needs to be taken out.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5680661/Republicans-demand-information-law-professor-friend-Comeys.html
Was the date ever determined? We need proof.
Trey Gowdy, a bad hat and NO cattle.
Urgh! What Bast–ds!!! So our (Democrat-led) givernment …
1. Helped create / furnish a dirty dossier.
2. Paid and used a Republican Spy / Professor in UK ($920,000).
3. Planted an FBI mole in Trump WH??
PEOPLE NEED TO GO TO PRISON. MANY PEOPLE.
**IG report out end of the month.**
The Rooster is sinking further into the Swamp.
Gowdy is an absolute joke.
Not sure how reliable Posobiec is, but:
Who Is Uttam Dhillon, White House Counsel Who Reportedly Misled Trump on Firing Comey?
https://www.yahoo.com/amphtml/finance/news/uttam-dhillon-white-house-counsel-072159730.html
The whole thing is becoming a cross between the Marx Brothers and Franz Kafka.
I continue to focus on our GE POTUS-he seems very upbeat. So I’m upbeat.
So much for this source……………..
QAnon Compromised: Intel Source Hijacked By The Deep State’s Disinformation Campaign
The intelligence leaker’s online identity has been stolen
https://www.infowars.com/qanon-compromised-intel-source-hijacked-by-the-deep-states-disinformation-campaign/
Dr. Jerome Corsi joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the anonymous intelligence leaker, AKA QAnon, has had his identity hijacked by the deep state to spread disinformation using his reputation.
Idiot. Corsi is a joke. Qanon does not exist. Made up by Corsi.
Q. MAGA.
P.S . You people need to read more.
First off, this post (Deplorable_Infidel) does not belong here. And second, that’s just like, your opinion.
Alex Jones is a kook. Go buy his products.
Damn. Looks like I have to agree with you.
never have thought much of Gowdy. He talks a good game but I have never seen him prosecute anybody.
