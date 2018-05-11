Kimberley Strassel, Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe Discuss Ongoing FBI and DOJ Issues…

Posted on May 11, 2018 by

Kimberley Strassel expands on her Wall Street Journal piece raising the question of whether the FBI used human intelligence which included placing a mole within Trump’s 2016 campaign.

.

Trey Gowdy follows up Strassel, quickly dancing the Potomac Two-Step WATCH:

.

30 Responses to Kimberley Strassel, Trey Gowdy and John Ratcliffe Discuss Ongoing FBI and DOJ Issues…

  1. Sauce says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    King and Gowdy, both are not my favorites…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 11, 2018 at 11:19 pm

      But Kimberly was exquisite tonight!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • poodle12 says:
        May 11, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        And brilliant as always. She has true integrity.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          May 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

          And Kimberly did not understand President Trump at the beginning.

          However, I believe she may be a lurker here or at least, Kimberly has awoken!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            May 11, 2018 at 11:39 pm

            If she reads her email, she has been enlightened by CTH. I believe some Treepers saw evidence of that in some of her tweets several weeks ago.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • poodle12 says:
            May 11, 2018 at 11:41 pm

            WSB, the young-ish head of GCHQ stepped down unexpectedly only a week or two ago—Hannigan. And Boris Johnson’s name came up too a couple of months ago. But this use of the word “fulsome” is truly curious. What can it all mean other than that we the American people are all thought to be rubes.

            Like

            Reply
            • wondering999 says:
              May 11, 2018 at 11:47 pm

              “Fulsome” is a rare word, and I realized that I only had a vague idea what it means. It can have different meanings according to Oxford English dictionary:
              https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/fulsome
              “Although the earliest use of fulsome (first recorded in the 13th century) was ‘generous or abundant’, this meaning is now regarded by some people as wrong. The correct meaning today is held to be ‘excessively complimentary or flattering’. However, the word is still often used in its original sense of ‘abundant’, especially in sentences such as she was fulsome in her praise for the people who organized it, and this use can give rise to ambiguity: for one speaker, fulsome praise may be a genuine compliment, whereas for others it will be interpreted as an insult”

              Like

              Reply
  3. RedBallExpress says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    The Potomac Two-Step is the Swamp version of what a real man did – “One if by land and Two if by sea.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sharon says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    “…the best way to get an answer is to talk with someone who was in the meeting….”

    Or not. Depends on who that someone is.

    One can only conclude that those who have responsibility for governance and administration never intended to carry out their responsibilities.

    What on earth difference does it make that people “have confidence” in Horowitz if he doesn’t do his job?

    “Fulsome” is apparently the word of the week on the hill.

    Like

    Reply
  5. jeans2nd says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:20 pm

    Kimberley Strassel, this afternoon, on WMAL The Larry O’Connor Show
    05:13 “(This) looks like somebody who’s maybe had a long-standing relationship with those agencies (FBI, CIA), or rather intelligence agencies, and was deputized in this case to do this job.”
    https://omny.fm/shows/the-larry-o-connor-show/kimberley-strassel-on-the-larry-oconnor-show-wma-1
    The rest of the O’Connor interview is what Strassel told Chaffeta here.

    Deputized? What does this mean, deputized? Would there be a record of this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Stormyeyes says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Comey’s buddy Richman was deputized …………..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Ray Runge says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Trey Gowdy, a bad hat and NO cattle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Perot Conservative says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Urgh! What Bast–ds!!! So our (Democrat-led) givernment …

    1. Helped create / furnish a dirty dossier.

    2. Paid and used a Republican Spy / Professor in UK ($920,000).

    3. Planted an FBI mole in Trump WH??

    PEOPLE NEED TO GO TO PRISON. MANY PEOPLE.

    **IG report out end of the month.**

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. LibertyONE says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    The Rooster is sinking further into the Swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Gowdy is an absolute joke.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Not sure how reliable Posobiec is, but:

    Who Is Uttam Dhillon, White House Counsel Who Reportedly Misled Trump on Firing Comey?
    https://www.yahoo.com/amphtml/finance/news/uttam-dhillon-white-house-counsel-072159730.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. wendy forward says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    The whole thing is becoming a cross between the Marx Brothers and Franz Kafka.

    I continue to focus on our GE POTUS-he seems very upbeat. So I’m upbeat.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    So much for this source……………..

    QAnon Compromised: Intel Source Hijacked By The Deep State’s Disinformation Campaign
    The intelligence leaker’s online identity has been stolen

    https://www.infowars.com/qanon-compromised-intel-source-hijacked-by-the-deep-states-disinformation-campaign/

    Dr. Jerome Corsi joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the anonymous intelligence leaker, AKA QAnon, has had his identity hijacked by the deep state to spread disinformation using his reputation.

    Like

    Reply
  14. bob says:
    May 11, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    never have thought much of Gowdy. He talks a good game but I have never seen him prosecute anybody.

    Like

    Reply

