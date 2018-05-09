“Chairman” Winning – Latest Pictures Released of Pompeo Meeting With Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Winning….
“Peace is the prize.”
Stop. Just S.T.O.P. for a minute.
Snap, just look at that picture…. Ho.Lee.Cats that’s just about too much winning.
*AHEM*… Okay,… better get serious.
The surest path to a nuclear-free Korean peninsula is a unified Korean peninsula. Trump will find a way.
Interesting report from Vietnam
Kim Jong-un believes North Korea should follow Vietnam’s economic reforms
https://e.vnexpress.net/news/business/kim-jong-un-believes-north-korea-should-follow-vietnam-s-economic-reforms-report-3746650.html
” As the two Korean leaders met for the first time, Kim Jong-un told Moon Jae-in that he prefers Vietnam’s model over China’s because Vietnam has maintained a great relationship with the U.S., the official said.
In 1986, Vietnam initiated “doi moi” economic reforms that opened its market and attracted foreign investors, but still maintained the country’s socialist values.
The government official said that North Korea had used Vietnam as a benchmark and studied its economic reforms.
Kim Jong-un believes that strengthening his relationship with the U.S. is essential to attracting foreign investors, and is expected to discuss Vietnam’s economic opening along with denuclearization at an upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump, the official said.”
Statement issued by the three men released from NK:
“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home.
“We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.”
Hopefully Kim Jong Un sees the opportunity before him. He could literally go down as the savior of NK if he plays his cards right, forgets the nuke thing, and brings his country into the real world. All his people could end up truly loving him and not just fake loving him like they do for fear of being thrown in prison.
I’m still trying to get my head around the whole thing. It feels like just yesterday NK was crazy. And suddenly they’re rational. Was there EVER a President like the one we have now? That picture is stunning.
