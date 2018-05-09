“Chairman” Winning – Latest Pictures Released of Pompeo Meeting With Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Winning….

“Peace is the prize.”

Stop. Just S.T.O.P. for a minute.

Snap, just look at that picture…. Ho.Lee.Cats that’s just about too much winning.

*AHEM*… Okay,… better get serious.

I had productive meetings in Pyongyang with Chairman Kim Jong-un and made progress. I'm delighted to bring home three Americans. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 9, 2018

Looking forward to greeting the Hostages (no longer) at 2:00 A.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

