National Security Adviser John Bolton Discusses Decision to Exit Failing Iran Deal…

Posted on May 8, 2018 by

National Security Advisor John Bolton appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss President Trump’s decision to exit the failing Iran deal, and the ongoing talks with North Korea.

34 Responses to National Security Adviser John Bolton Discusses Decision to Exit Failing Iran Deal…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    I truly believe it was planned that on the day our President got us out of the Iran 🇮🇷 deal that Secretary Pompeo would head to North Korea 🇰🇵 to pickup the 3 hostages.

    As the Left, Barry, Kerry, Rhodes, Powers, Brennan, MSM etc. went crazy that our President was going to start WWIII and that North Korea 🇰🇵 would see what our President did with Iran 🇮🇷 and back away from dealing with him, the prisoners would be released. It ABSOLUTELY KILLS their talking points.

    It also reassures Americans that PDJT needs to be believed and his plan with Iran 🇮🇷 needs to be followed.

    MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  2. Ellie says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:01 am

    This was a great interview. The left is pushing this as a disaster for NK negotiations because we seem weak and NK will not trust us to uphold our end of the ideal. Just goes to show that democrats have no clue when it comes to foreign policy. Bolton says this thinking is 180 degrees in the opposite direction. It shows NK that we will not stand idly by if they continue their nuclear programs.

    Obama, in a typical sanctimonious chiding, once again showed us that he is ignorant to reality: Here’s part of his long and windy statement:

    “Indeed, at a time when we are all rooting for diplomacy with North Korea to succeed, walking away from the JCPOA risks losing a deal that accomplishes — with Iran — the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans,” Obama said in a statement. “That is why today’s announcement is so misguided. In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next, but the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Ellie says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:02 am

      I meant to say “uphold our end of the deal” not ideal

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        May 9, 2018 at 12:58 am

        NK has been watching the Iran deal, but contrary to the spin outlined by the fake news wankers, especially the NYT:
        NYT editorial board: “Why should the N. Koreans now believe the Americans, over the long haul, will honor a deal any president strikes? While the stakes with Iran are high, with N. Korea they are even higher.”

        A reposte by a Korean pundit:

        “Why should we believe the North Koreans would honor any deal THEY enter into, given that they’ve abrogated EVERY agreement they’ve ever signed, including backing out of the Armistice not once, not twice, not thrice, but SIX times? How does one cancel one agreement SIX times?!”

        mic drop.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:07 am

      When I read that quote by Ozero I was saying it to myself in his stammering voice….LOL…I just can’t stand the guy and he’s in my head.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:13 am

      “…walking away from the JCPOA risks losing a deal that accomplishes — with Iran — the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans…”

      LOL So we were planning on giving the North Koreans $150B in cash, lifted sanctions, and a deal with a sunset clause and self-monitoring of compliance? Hahaha, who knew? 😉 😛

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • LM says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:16 am

      Says the man who abandoned our allies snd aided their overhroe in favor of the Muslim Brotherhood all over the Middle East.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Marica says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:17 am

      Does ANYONE even believe this D-bag? (i am talking about Obama) Really? Really? C’mon Man! Indeed! lttle man–Watch how a true Patriot and President makes it all work out–you have/had NO CLUE!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dissonant1 says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Obama = utter BS. By extension, his argument is that Trump should not undo or change his policy because “credibility” and “Europe.” PDJT stated today that “The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.” Red lines, anyone remember? Obamacare, anyone remember? We have a true President now, someone worthy of the title, someone we can trust.

      Like

      Reply
    • Matrony says:
      May 9, 2018 at 12:42 am

      “If”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Linda says:
      May 9, 2018 at 1:07 am

      I think they’re all squealing like stuck pigs because they’re worried all the graft they got out of the Iran deal is now going to be exposed.

      Like

      Reply
  3. thomaspain1961 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I wonder if this would be a good time for Trump to start tweeting about Operation Cassandra?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Publius Covfefe says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Obama is a douche nozzle and should shut up and enjoy his last days of freedom before he is charged, tried and locked up. Narcissistic swine.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. billrla says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:18 am

    To the people of Iran: You know what to do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. blind no longer says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I remember before the 2016 election, all the nay sayers, talking heads and political class pundits, saying Oh my, he’s going to be a disaster in foreign policy and would be a national security risk…Well hello. PDJT is going to be one of the greatest President’s of all time..and the very best deal maker ever.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Garrison Hall says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Why I like Bolton. Slowly but surely, Trump is getting rid of the progressives and globalists who tried to keep him from doing his job.

    Like

    Reply
  8. A2 says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Bolton: We’ll be asking N. Korea for “the elimination of both the front and the backend of the nuclear fuel cycle; no uranium enrichment; no plutonium reprocessing. There are other things we’ll be asking for as well.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/press-briefing-national-security-advisor-john-bolton-iran/

    Like

    Reply
  9. hoghead says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:06 am

    These fools never cease to amaze. oblahblah, kerry, Power, brennan [lower case deliberate] and the rest of these “experts” who left this world a very dangerous (and for some, very profitable) place, sniffing about how PDJT has now really mucked everything up.

    Meanwhile, hillary rc and little willie are in New Zealand working their magic towards who-knows-what-purpose. Does the US have an extradition treaty with NZ?

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 9, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Your assuming we want her back, …thats a tough call.
      But, Venazuela doesnt have extradition. She could go there.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Mickey Wasp says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Mark it down right now.
    2018/06/08 at CST … Bolton is a snake that President Trump defanged for a purpose and will not be with PDJT’s Administration after, possibly before the mid-term elections.
    Never trust Bolton for a long term move. He knows he was an advanced pawn that captured a knight. Now he will be sacrificed for a rook.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 9, 2018 at 1:26 am

      I still talk politics with my libertard sister.
      Back during rocketman tweets, she was parroting the line, u know “unstable trump gonna get us in war with n.korea, blah, blah blah.
      She’s not saying diddly about him pulling iut of iran deal.
      I dont think she likes the taste of crow,…
      Point is, a lot of eyes are opening.
      The cure for tds, for SOME maybe t and t; Trump and Time!
      Its getting harder and harder for SOME to cling to their Trump hatred. Hes just doing so well as Pres!

      Like

      Reply
  11. Mark McQueen says:
    May 9, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Great to see Bolton out and about! He must be working hard. I almost forgot about him.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 9, 2018 at 1:29 am

      “I’ll be standing on the dock, waving goodbye!”
      One of the best lines ever, when he was U.N. embassador, and the U.N. threatened to relocate out of U.S.
      I like him just for that.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

