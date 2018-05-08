National Security Adviser John Bolton Discusses Decision to Exit Failing Iran Deal…

National Security Advisor John Bolton appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to discuss President Trump’s decision to exit the failing Iran deal, and the ongoing talks with North Korea.
I truly believe it was planned that on the day our President got us out of the Iran 🇮🇷 deal that Secretary Pompeo would head to North Korea 🇰🇵 to pickup the 3 hostages.
As the Left, Barry, Kerry, Rhodes, Powers, Brennan, MSM etc. went crazy that our President was going to start WWIII and that North Korea 🇰🇵 would see what our President did with Iran 🇮🇷 and back away from dealing with him, the prisoners would be released. It ABSOLUTELY KILLS their talking points.
It also reassures Americans that PDJT needs to be believed and his plan with Iran 🇮🇷 needs to be followed.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!
Perfect Flep
President Trump will go down in history as one of the greatest presidents ever……and he gets 90% negative press…just imagine if we had an honest media …. just imagine what he could accomplish.
He truly is a gift from God to battle the evil in this world.
Amen and Amen .
Amen and Amen!!!
darnhardworker. Regarding the dishonest media,
Truth would quickly cease to be stranger than fiction, once we got used to it.
H.L. Menckin 1916
Flep! Great post! I loved when Bolton said “I am the National Security Advisor–Not the National Security Decision Maker–…he knows what he’s doing.”!!! Amazing time to be alive! (and it’s just Tuesday!) 😉
Flep I love all of these skirmishes that our VSGPDJT wins and he gets the missions accomplished. Also it drives them and the pols that are against him insane. Those poor suckers screwed with the wrong man and his posse…US!
Great 👍 post! Cold Anger is a dish best served cold 🤪
I couldn’t agree more!
Other than the November 8, 2016, and the President Trump’s inauguration of 2017, today is a great day to be alive and give God the Glory for the things He hath done.(Our wedding song).
This was a great interview. The left is pushing this as a disaster for NK negotiations because we seem weak and NK will not trust us to uphold our end of the ideal. Just goes to show that democrats have no clue when it comes to foreign policy. Bolton says this thinking is 180 degrees in the opposite direction. It shows NK that we will not stand idly by if they continue their nuclear programs.
Obama, in a typical sanctimonious chiding, once again showed us that he is ignorant to reality: Here’s part of his long and windy statement:
“Indeed, at a time when we are all rooting for diplomacy with North Korea to succeed, walking away from the JCPOA risks losing a deal that accomplishes — with Iran — the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans,” Obama said in a statement. “That is why today’s announcement is so misguided. In a democracy, there will always be changes in policies and priorities from one Administration to the next, but the consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America’s credibility, and puts us at odds with the world’s major powers.”
I meant to say “uphold our end of the deal” not ideal
NK has been watching the Iran deal, but contrary to the spin outlined by the fake news wankers, especially the NYT:
NYT editorial board: “Why should the N. Koreans now believe the Americans, over the long haul, will honor a deal any president strikes? While the stakes with Iran are high, with N. Korea they are even higher.”
A reposte by a Korean pundit:
“Why should we believe the North Koreans would honor any deal THEY enter into, given that they’ve abrogated EVERY agreement they’ve ever signed, including backing out of the Armistice not once, not twice, not thrice, but SIX times? How does one cancel one agreement SIX times?!”
mic drop.
When I read that quote by Ozero I was saying it to myself in his stammering voice….LOL…I just can’t stand the guy and he’s in my head.
“…walking away from the JCPOA risks losing a deal that accomplishes — with Iran — the very outcome that we are pursuing with the North Koreans…”
LOL So we were planning on giving the North Koreans $150B in cash, lifted sanctions, and a deal with a sunset clause and self-monitoring of compliance? Hahaha, who knew? 😉 😛
Says the man who abandoned our allies snd aided their overhroe in favor of the Muslim Brotherhood all over the Middle East.
Does ANYONE even believe this D-bag? (i am talking about Obama) Really? Really? C’mon Man! Indeed! lttle man–Watch how a true Patriot and President makes it all work out–you have/had NO CLUE!!!
Obama = utter BS. By extension, his argument is that Trump should not undo or change his policy because “credibility” and “Europe.” PDJT stated today that “The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.” Red lines, anyone remember? Obamacare, anyone remember? We have a true President now, someone worthy of the title, someone we can trust.
“If”
I think they’re all squealing like stuck pigs because they’re worried all the graft they got out of the Iran deal is now going to be exposed.
I wonder if this would be a good time for Trump to start tweeting about Operation Cassandra?
Obama is a douche nozzle and should shut up and enjoy his last days of freedom before he is charged, tried and locked up. Narcissistic swine.
To the people of Iran: You know what to do.
Yup, that message was loud and clear billrla.
I remember before the 2016 election, all the nay sayers, talking heads and political class pundits, saying Oh my, he’s going to be a disaster in foreign policy and would be a national security risk…Well hello. PDJT is going to be one of the greatest President’s of all time..and the very best deal maker ever.
Why I like Bolton. Slowly but surely, Trump is getting rid of the progressives and globalists who tried to keep him from doing his job.
Bolton: We’ll be asking N. Korea for “the elimination of both the front and the backend of the nuclear fuel cycle; no uranium enrichment; no plutonium reprocessing. There are other things we’ll be asking for as well.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/press-briefing-national-security-advisor-john-bolton-iran/
These fools never cease to amaze. oblahblah, kerry, Power, brennan [lower case deliberate] and the rest of these “experts” who left this world a very dangerous (and for some, very profitable) place, sniffing about how PDJT has now really mucked everything up.
Meanwhile, hillary rc and little willie are in New Zealand working their magic towards who-knows-what-purpose. Does the US have an extradition treaty with NZ?
Your assuming we want her back, …thats a tough call.
But, Venazuela doesnt have extradition. She could go there.
Mark it down right now.
2018/06/08 at CST … Bolton is a snake that President Trump defanged for a purpose and will not be with PDJT’s Administration after, possibly before the mid-term elections.
Never trust Bolton for a long term move. He knows he was an advanced pawn that captured a knight. Now he will be sacrificed for a rook.
I still talk politics with my libertard sister.
Back during rocketman tweets, she was parroting the line, u know “unstable trump gonna get us in war with n.korea, blah, blah blah.
She’s not saying diddly about him pulling iut of iran deal.
I dont think she likes the taste of crow,…
Point is, a lot of eyes are opening.
The cure for tds, for SOME maybe t and t; Trump and Time!
Its getting harder and harder for SOME to cling to their Trump hatred. Hes just doing so well as Pres!
Great to see Bolton out and about! He must be working hard. I almost forgot about him.
“I’ll be standing on the dock, waving goodbye!”
One of the best lines ever, when he was U.N. embassador, and the U.N. threatened to relocate out of U.S.
I like him just for that.
