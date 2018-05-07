Prescient Trump…

Posted on May 7, 2018 by

Time travel is real…

(2013 Tweet Link) – HERE’S THE STORY TODAY

.

.

.

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2018, media bias, New York, Notorious Liars, Sexism - To Promote Hillary, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

140 Responses to Prescient Trump…

Older Comments
  1. Sporty says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Is this the long time adversary of trump that was sighted to go down.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 7, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      As a native and current New Yorker, and assuming I can speak for all of my fellow NY Treepers….

      This couldn’t happen to a more deserving piece of vermin.

      Congratulations, World!!!!!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. simicharmed says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Disgusting! Read THIS part>>>>> “”After the former girlfriend ended the relationship, she told several friends about the abuse”” and “”A number of them advised her to keep the story to herself, arguing that Schneiderman was too valuable a politician for the Democrats to lose””

    The typical deranged mentality of a Democrat!

    Eric Schneiderman is a perfect specimen to be euthanized!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      May 7, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Insert hes too important of “a director, producer, casting agent, movie star” etc and hollywood is as bad. And dont forget, they use the same dang tone with high profile pedos. No cures for these kinds of ailments.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    It’s not about President Trump! This is about Cuomo, Clinton and Weinstein!! They sacrifice a political lightweight in Schneiderman so they can continue unabated and with a NEW POLITICAL HACK AS AG! Remember, JFK Jr? Who benefitted with his death? It wasn’t Rudy Giuliani or Bush/Cheney?? Who benefits???

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s