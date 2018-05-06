Refresh on How DOJ and FBI “Small Group” Officials Intentionally Worked To Clear Hillary Clinton…

The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General review of DOJ and FBI conduct in the Clinton investigation has been ongoing for over 17 months. That’s a long time for a single investigation, and with good reason. The scale of the misconduct is staggering.
John Spiropoulos, a former TV news reporter at WJLA, the ABC affiliate in Washington, DC, has created a series of video reports as a reminder on the background on the crime, the coverup and the corruption. Here’s the series:
Part II:
Part III:
Part IV:
Part V:
These are great videos for the interested, but uninitiated. Thank-you for putting them altogether in one uncluttered post that I can forward to others.
The big question remains will any of these putschists be held accountable?
Nope. Some may call me pessimistic but finding it very hard to reconcile the type of fortitude it would take for someone finally to take down the corrupt Clintons, their willing accomplices and the current behavior exhibited by Sessions and Rosenstein.
Plus I don’t see any of Clinton cabal acting remotely worried. Worried people hide and don’t call attention to themselves. Comey and these jetks are pretty brazen.
Waiting for the Clinton tutorial on how to destroy government electronic devices with high powered electromagnets and sledge hammers. Maybe she could write a book about it from her retirement cell at Club Fed? Of course she will have to add a few hundred more reasons why she never made it to her coronation. Dang those Mongolian hackers and Burundi Facebook bots!
Macedonian hackers . . .
Your overlooking the most effective method used by crime family.
They had the FBI destroy the evidence.
Great stuff to keep everything in perspective. Many get distracted, including myself with “look a squirrel” stuff and that is intentional by the evil left.
CTH continually stays focused on the important facts and details as they unfold. Bravo!
Referring to the Global Mafia Crime Syndicate in regards to DJT:
“When the boss say push a button on a guy, I push a button”
MK-Ultra child sex slave Cathy O’Brien has testified that Reptillary repeatedly raped her. The NYPD, NY Attorney General, FBI and DOJ have had video evidence of sex crimes since Sep 2016, that made hardened NYPD detectives weep. There has been NO media coverage of these crimes, or the multiple cover-ups. It has been acknowledged that Reptillary and Huma made six visits to Epstein’s Orgy Island. Why the MSM obsession with a possible Stormy, one night diversion and ignore another’s lifetime of perversion ?
Sundance, you have a gift. You work phrases like “small group” , ” uni-party”, and “monster vote” into the everyday lexicon of the MAGA Movement.
Thank you for being you…And God Bless.
