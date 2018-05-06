BINGO – Two Interviews Highlight Current Democrat Media Objective – George Stephanopoulos and Jonathan Turley…

Remember the January 2012 ABC Presidential primary debate when out of nowhere George Stephanopoulos asked Mitt Romney: if access to contraception was protected under the constitution? [Please watch to remind yourself.] In 2012 no-one knew what the heck that was about… the question literally came out of left-field. Less than a week later the Democrats began introducing Sandra Fluke, and the rest is history. ABC was working hand-in-hand with the DNC to CREATE a narrative out of thin air.
Well, as you watch this interview today, notice the EXACT SAME framework being applied to the Stormy Daniels story. Seriously, watch the Stephanopoulos presentation, it’s spooky…. this is narrative engineering:
.
Before anyone starts saying Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, etc. etc., has nothing to do with Stormy Daniels, pay very close attention to what George Stephanopoulos is doing in that interview. Then listen to Johnathan Turley who appeared serendipitously on CBS:
Jonathan Turley is a constitutional law professor at George Washington University and joins moderator Margaret Brennan to discuss how the Stormy Daniels case and the Russia Investigation could play out legally for President Trump.
.
This is where the Lawfare crew, the nest of rabid legal hate-operatives, not coincidentally where former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker just announced he is going to work, is scripting the latest refined instructions for their “Insurance Policy”.
Thank goodness for CTH and Sundance! I thought it was my over-reactive imagination, when
noticing that same narrative being built on one of the morning Fox talking head shows this morning,
they kept going on and on and on smearing the lines of reality and story building, creating the illusion that somehow Stormy Daniels is equal to Monica Lewinski and how the President has to explain himself to a Grand Jury!
It was so outlandish and so obvious that these news shows, part of the Uniparty collective, (remembering the picture of the politicians, press and Murdoch at an event) are purposely building up this narrative equating Pres. Trump to Bill Clinton in the belief that the American public is easily manipulated . . .
oh, that’s right, they (we) are!
Hoping that Team Trump is quickly onto this and squashes it like the bug it is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is not the only thing for which they are trying to get revenge…it’s almost as if you can go over the entire clinton presidency and there you will see their next move. It’s all about the scorpio(n) hill’s revenge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Follow the $$$…all these liberal talking heads have been paid to present the agenda narrative. Hope some are included in the sealed indictments!
LikeLike
Please God, if your will make it so.
LikeLike
Fortunately the MSM spin is not admissible evidence…Yet. They will have to comply now. with the 200 year old rules. Those darn rules of procedure. They do it every time. When impartially the laws, are simply applied, to the facts.
LikeLike
Booby girl just showed up suddenly. That was it for me, and only re a measly $130,000.
LikeLike
Another question: in an interview this morning with Maria, former AG Mukaysey said that Sessions from the start would have to recuse himself from the “russia” investigation as he was involved with the campaign. He said it was pure and simple that he would be required to recuse.
Did not any of the president’s advisers tell him that Sessions would have to recuse in the event of any campaign investigations prior to picking Sessions as AG? Surely they would have….hmmm…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed that one, too. All this time I’ve tried to put myself in Session’s shoes at the time of the hearing, assuming he knows he is facing a corrupt DOJ and FBI, but he doesn’t know the extent of the rot, and assuming he has intentions of “restoring professionalism” to the DOJ as he said. What would he do to protect himself for that goal, knowing only what most people did at the time? I remember the Russian threat was already rolling along. If I were him I would have wanted to stay completely out of it because it would have been a waste of time. But that path has both good and bad aspects. I think this is where people start saying he is ineffective. They want to see Hillary arrested or Mueller fired. He may see the root problem of systemic corruption and weaponization as more important.
LikeLike
My fave was bring your toothbrush….Yo Ho Ho!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions had to recuse himself. I agree with him doing so for that very reason. He was part of the Trump campaign. So what I’d do in his shoes, now that he knows what he knows about what’s going on, is use the ongoing IG investigations to “sweep the leg” out from under SC’s investigation. That won’t be difficult to do.
LikeLike
The VSG knew all along.
LikeLike
Stormy attorney Avenatti interned under his professor — Jonathan Turley
LikeLiked by 5 people
Taaa- daaa!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ding Ding Ding!
LikeLike
All the libs did.
LikeLike
Johnathan Turley needs to disclose his relationship to Avenatti everytime he appears on FOX over the Extortion of President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good article. The MSM, and hollyweird have been the collective ministry of propaganda for the DNC for years. They’ll tell you how to act, what you should think, who and what to like, and who and what to hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this Time cover real? If so… ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Fake but accurate.” ~ Dan Rather
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zing!
LikeLike
I dunno what the hubub is here. If I have Trump’s dough, $130,000 to avoid a tabloid scandal claim from a skank who got her picture with me is a bargain. She isn’t paying for her lawyer, who is a shady shyster indeed. Anybody with half a brain gets what this is.
I don’t care who Trump doinked or didn’t doink before he became President, as long as it wasn’t Hillary.
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s the curious thing, who is paying Michael J. Avenatti?
Seattle Washington tax lien:
$5 Million
Rising Serpent has Avenatti nailed down in his tweets. Great read! (No threadroll)
LikeLiked by 4 people
That Rising Serpent thread is brilliant! I’m constantly astonished just how entwined the tentacles of evil are….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perkins Coie is paying Avenatti.
LikeLike
P.Trump would never doink Hillary. She’s going to get schlonged by him though The sooner the better. My patience is wearing thin that none of the rats have been indicted. I hope as predicted it happens to all of them after they’ve got drunk one rainy night, in pajamas. Like they did Manafort.
LikeLike
With the amount of money Trump has, the $130,000.00 would be equivalent to us paying $1.30
LikeLike
Agree. It’s all based on a photo.
LikeLike
That TIME cover story with stazi chief Mueller and the lap dancer is perfect.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope and pray that they continue to push “Sweet Stormy” for the next 6 months! It will guarantee the annihilation of the Democrat Party and MSM. Americans are awake and they are sick and tired of Stormy, Muh Russia, Mueller etc.
The more they push this BS, the more Americans are waking up and realizing what they are trying to do to PDJT.
Reuters/Ipsos had to apologize to their readers for their most recent poll. It is actually quite funny 😁 when you read their disclosure before sharing the results.
From the article linked above:
This week’s Reuters/Ipsos Core Political release presents something of an outlier of our trend. Every series of polls has the occasional outlier and in our opinion this is one. So, while we are reporting the findings in the interest of transparency, we will not be announcing the start of a new trend until we have more data to validate this pattern.
Washington, DC – The Reuters/Ipsos Core Political poll has a significant realignment this week across a number of metrics. Most pronounced is President Trump’s approval rating which currently sits at 48% with all Americans. His number with registered voters is essentially the same at 49%. Corresponding with Trump’s stronger approval rating, evaluations of his job performance across the board are stronger this week from 57% approving of his handling of the economy to 44% approving of the way he treats people like them. On the generic congressional ballot, our current poll shows a +5 point advantage for Democrats, the smallest lead we’ve seen in recent weeks.
Some Democrat Strategiest and other Democrats from the middle of the country are begging their Party to stop with Stormy Daniels.
From the article linked above:
top left-wing super PACs conceded on Wednesday that Stormy Daniels is unlikely to deliver Democrats a single vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
Though media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have often given wall-to-wall coverage to all things Stormy with hopes of damaging Trump, Guy Cecil, the head of the Priorities USA super PAC who is also reportedly “overseeing the digital spending for the outside House and Senate Democratic groups this year,” told the Washington Post that Democrats “need to put a whole new set of issues in front of people.”
“I don’t think Stormy Daniels is going to produce one additional vote in almost any race that we run in 2018,” Cecil reportedly said.
The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, the left-wing pundit who is essentially a Democratic strategist on demographics, also recently warned Democrats that focusing on Daniels will prevent the party’s economic message from breaking through to crucial swing voters.
As Breitbart News has noted, “though some Democrats still want to double down on Stormy Daniels, recent polling has found that only 23 percent of Americans believe Daniels is an important issue while Trump’s support among white evangelicals hit an all-time high.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
What? Not unlimited immigration??!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WINNING is fun and let’s never lose sight of it! ABC,Reuters/Ipsos etc. can’t even get assure their folks any longer. Maybe another polling company will have to go out of business because our President is breaking their algorithms 🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
The complete Democrat platform:
1. Hate President Trump
2. Unlimited illegal immigration
3. Putting men in girls’ bathrooms
4. Stormy Daniels
5. Nancy Pelosi returning as Speaker
6. Slander Kayne West for promoting love + free thinking
7. Branding Voter ID as racist
8. Confiscate guns from law-abiding owners.
Have I missed any?
Oh dear, the Dems have some REAL vote winners there, folks! President Trump may be in some trouble! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle, 👍x💯!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s great stuff, thanks fleporeblog!
What amuses me about this insane Stormy saga, is that Trump-haters seem convinced this will take him down.
Yet, history shows the opposite. The Dems/Gloria Alldred threw a conga-line of women at Candidate/President Trump, alleging sexual encounters.
He denied them all.
Candidate/President Trump’s polling rose each time.
The women all sunk into oblivion.
Why do they think this time will be any different???
Indeed, one could argue buying Stormy’s silence actually harmed his polling at the time, since her speaking out now has improved it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good! We got them all in one spot!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts exactly FofBW……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bombs away!
LikeLike
We’re surrounded. lol
LikeLike
Bait Ball!
LikeLike
Discovery from lawfare would be interesting indeed. To wit, did Baker bring any govt work product over to assist the team?
LikeLike
I agree! Where is the IG REPORT AND WHERE ARE THE INDCITMENTS. Enough already with the stalling. I for one am loosing my patience watching all of these democrates just walk away from crimes!
Rosey Odnell needs to be indicted big time. Turn abouts fair play! Finest did 1 year for much less of an offense.
LikeLike
These people are too cute by half!!
LikeLike
And they don’t even try to hide it…not even a few months for it all be forgotten!
LikeLike
I am wondering why NO one in Trumps camp has brought up the millions in taxpayer money that has been used for congress men and women to “cover up” sexual harassment claims and the like. Swept under the carpet with non disclosure contracts… I want all their names and the amount each participant was payed. Why does it only go one way? Where are the PDJT tweets on this sham?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I for one hope that President Trump does not speak about this issue any more. His comment on Air Force One opened a can of unnecessary worms.
LikeLike
What was that? I don’t recall any complaints? Seems late to dig up resurrect a comment …??
LikeLike
I am wondering why NO one in Trumps camp has brought up the millions in taxpayer money that has been used for congress men and women to “cover up” sexual harassment claims and the like. Swept under the carpet with non disclosure contracts… I want all their names and the amount each participant was payed. Why does it only go one way? Where are the PDJT tweets on this sham?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask your Senator/Congressman that in an email!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paging AG Sessions…cleanup in aisles 1 and now 2….where has he been hiding for 15 months?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Narrative continues on ABC World News Tonight (should be renamed Stormy News Tonight……..
I wish we could identify the people behind the talking heads at these broadcasters that put the narratives together…….
LikeLike
TV babble is not admissible evidence. THE JURY instructions do not include TV babble. In rge end it does not amount to a hill of beans.
LikeLike
narrative engineering shapes minds of people that vote — not everyone watching this news reads CTH…………….
LikeLike
Stephanapoulos and Turley aren’t the problem.
Rod Rosenstein has orchestrated a coup.
And Jeff Sessions has enabled it by unleashing the forces of evil on President Trump.
Sessions and Rosenstein are the problem.
Focus people. Focus. Don’t waste your energy.
Stormy now has legs because Cohen was surveiled and raided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think…ya got it!
Yee haw!
LikeLike
No one cares about the female. No one.
President Trump needs to pull up the Clinton Lolita island emails from Mr. & Mrs. Weiner’s “Insurance” file off the laptop. That’s what the Swamp is really scared about. Ask 5 Eyes, bet they know what Prince Andrew was doing….
Rudy knows people who know people….that knows a guy. The NYPD, they have a copy. It isn’t called an “Insurance” file for nothin’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why even send anyone on that liittle Pissant’s show? Just let those clowns talk amongst themselves. The only one watching that show was the Mueller team anyway.
LikeLike
Tell them to shove it up their WhoreMe.
LikeLike
‘They refused to give the judge their authorization. What’s going on with that, George?
George: ‘Final question,…….’
Little Georgie keeps plowing through but Rudy got him to smirk at himself right there at that moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally see the similarity between the Romney set up and this effort to set up President Trump. My major two cents worth is this. Romney is a loser. Trump is a winner. As such, the outcomes of the set ups will follow the same track.
And a bonus two cents worth, tonight only!
The timing of today’s set-up smacks of desperation. While the hit on Romney was made when he was breaking from the primary pack, that hit in and of itself didn’t really take him down. Romney’s weakness did in his candidacy.
So…..when we see the dems and their media organization dust off an old play of dubious value, you have to ask yourself. Is THIS all they’ve got left? If so, they know an ass-whipping is on the way and they’re grasping at straws. Flop sweat everywhere!
They are betting everything on getting Trump to say something off the cuff that can be be squeezed into the perjury trap. Like when he’s walking to Marine One. Or if he tweets something. And it has to happen in the next few days, before Mueller’s bozos get their asses handed to then on May 9th in federal court on one of the Russian bot cases. If nothing turns up, then they will lose 100% control when the IG report comes out and case files begin to be unsealed. Timing is everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russian Bot case has me ROTFL can you say discovery???????
I bet Mueller and team are losing sleep they have peed in their corn flakes with the fake Russian bot charges……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. They keep using the same old tactics forgetting that it eventually loses its potency. People become inured to this dreck. And it is dreck and people can SEE that it is dreck. This is the best they can do? When Trump is winning over minorities and millenials? This is ABSOLUTELY desperation. They have no choice at this point. They’re all in and there can only be a winner and a loser and no participation trophies.
I’m not tired of winning.
LikeLike
That has been pushed back until at least the 23rd – New Hillary emails popped up again.
LikeLike
I’ve long thought that Team Clinton was getting Trump back for bringing Bill’s & Hillary’s victims to the second presidential debate. Hillary is at her most vicious when it comes to Bill’s indiscretions and assaults.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes NHVoter that’s what this is all about and many of us realize that………
Golden showers was a dead give away that this is Clinton doings…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee, rolled up magazine spanking— where ever did they script that?
Hillary has no coping mechanism— jealous witch, couldn’t stand he was on another cover during the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was laughable. Magazine is so old. She should have said whip.
LikeLike
And I 69! Cried the court reporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps, as the Grinch said…the longer the porn star Daniels stays in the limelight, the more President Donald J
Trump is able to accomplish. The MSM is certainly distracted, as are the Demoncraps. Meanwhile our VSGDJT just keeps Making America Great Again and his popularity keeps growing. Why? because those who voted for him do not care what he did or did not do 12 years ago. My paycheck is larger, I received a larger tax refund, I see our economy growing, I see our President doing everything in his power to make our borders safe and put Americans first. He doesnt take a salary, he put his businesses aside, put himself and his family at risk for all of us , because he loves America and wants to see each and every one of us prosper. I’ve never been so PROUD to be an American. I pray for President Trump, for his health, and for the safety of his family. May God pour His blessings upon him and give him strength to continue the good fight for each and every one of us!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frbrdskmi , and lest you forgot to mention this, think of all of us with investments and how they have increased, and since I am past 70+, the percentage I took out as required was wonderful and I am having fun spending it! Nevertheless, we really should congratulate the deep state donkeys on helping us in every way. Thank you, Pres. Trump for loving America and us and 2020 will be a sure thing if you decide to run again.
LikeLike
Here’s the link to share your thoughts with our Attorney General if anybody has a mind to. “Message to Attorney General” is near the bottom of the pull down menu for General Topic BTW thttps://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
LikeLike
Sorry, extra letter in the link https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
LikeLike
Trump…Leapfrogged Sessions…
His Garrison haz become…cumbersome.
LikeLike
So, PDT is a billionaire and Stormy’s payoff was 130k – makes sense to me! I wish I knew how to do an eye roll in text!
LikeLike
In other words they have double committed themselves to be stupid and not aware that Trump again is 100 miles ahead of them. They have taken jobs in law firms that already have a terrible label, the fake news owners are facing even more lack of being accepted as real 4th State level, and other democrats and evil elite (that includes the Clintons 3, and Obama) are facing a losing game and still can’t figure how or why? Stormy was bought and paid for and probably a lot knowing she is a weasel female and they are out a lot more money while the DNC is also owing millions and has no money to cover anything since they let Hillary told them what to do. The question is: how can so many idiots think they can win when all the stuff they do is the same old, same old that caused their losses before, and Rosenstein hiring his Mueller, who has failed miserably in what he was hired to do and now faces a very serious future. Thank God we have more than enough rope necklaces awaiting them! Also, we are not as dumb as they thought and we have won and will continuing winning, you fools!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said Carrie2……..
LikeLike
All Trump haz ta do iz get to the courts. The rules then will prevail.
LikeLike
So long as he stays out of Hawaii.
LikeLike
Considering none of the details of the Stormy payment have been leaked from the Cohen raid, the payment issue must be fine and does not conflict with anything Trump said. Otherwise it would have been leaked ages ago. They are probably mad that there’s no issue so they prefer just to speculate and twist Trumps and Giulianis comments.
Not only do I not care about the payments, I don’t even want to know who paid what or when or if it was reimbursed. Besides, they didn’t use taxpayer money.
LikeLike
I am not a lawyer but I think I see what Turley is saying.
Sundance, as usual, included the key aspects here. The “play” in the Stormy case seems to be obstruction, not campaign finances. And I’m actually thinking that Mueller’s team may have handed this case off to SDNY to detach it from the rest of case for the benefit of “getting” Trump.
Whatever the case, Team Trump really needs to have someone stay up with Lawfare blog and the latest legal theorizing by the coup. Because, as Sundance points out, this was a planned ambush of Rudy that was reminiscent of the ambush Trump walked into when he interviewed with Lester Holt after firing Comey.
The game, as alluded to with Romney/Steph, is to bring up an angle that the person you are interviewing doesn’t know about and isn’t prepared to answer. And I think Steph got Rudy on this with the “when did Trump know about the payment? Did he talk about the payment with Cohen at the dinner?” stuff.
Rudy brushed off these questions because he seems to think that the angle is about campaign finance. But it’s not, as Turley points out. It’s about trying to catch Trump on a different ‘crime’ that can be explored.
Obstruction in this instance, to me, would be supposed witness tampering (Trump telling Cohen to lie about the payment arrangement, for example) or other, similar matters. This is the kind of thing Steph seems to be fishing for, supposed facts that demonstrate that Trump supposedly obstructed in the Cohen case.
If Mueller handed this off, on purpose, it would be (I think, and as Turley seems to suggest) to potentially get Trump away from areas where he has presidential prerogative (as in firing Comey). That is, get him out of situations where Trump has legal privilege so there is more exposure for Trump.
Also, if you de-link this case from the Russia investigation proper, then you can try to force Trump to testify in that separate case. Even if he won’t sit down with Mueller (bad faith issue), why would Trump say he can’t sit for an interview on a separate Stormy/Cohen case?
The coup will use anything to put Trump in legal danger. “Corrupt intent” obstruction assertions, perjury traps, anything. So Team Trump has to be ready for these attempts because they are coming.
I do not think Rudy was ready for the line of questioning. At some point, he knew he was being set up but I’m still not sure he understood how he was being set up because there was no mention made of obstruction regarding the Stormy case. Rudy, as he said, seemed to think the Cohen matter is dismissed. And it may be as far as campaign finance, but not in the Lawfare realm of trying to manufacture obstruction or any other count you can find in any instance.
This issue, and interview, concern me. That doesn’t mean that Trump is in great danger or anything, but I do think that Team Trump Legal needs to have some better awareness of what is being plotted against them (have an assistant peruse Lawfare and the coup circuit to see the latest thinking) and a bit more caution of walking into potential trap. Definitely Steph was trying to set up Rudy.
Trump got 100% set up in the Lester Holt interview. Not by Holt, himself, but by the Russia Outrage machine that was raging at the time which made Trump feel he had to take the responsibility for firing Comey, himself, rather than say he did so (at least partly) because of the Rosenstein and Sessions memos recommended Comey’s firing.
Until and unless someone flips, Stormy seems like the last major issue on the horizon in the legal war against Trump. There will be more, of course (“financial crimes”), but Muh Russia and Stormy seem like the two core pillars right now.
Muh Russia has mostly been navigated. And now Muh Stormy Obsruction/Perjury needs to be handled, as well. With as few Trump/Trump Team Legal statements on record in the meantime until the stories are straight.
LikeLike
Wait…DDD reported ‘The Handoff’ a couple weeks ago. He can’t be right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SHORTER SUMMARY — Steph is trying to set up Trump/Rudy on Stormy, but not on the campaign finance aspect (in my opinion). He was trying to get details (facts) to pin obstruction on Trump regarding Cohen/Stormy.
I don’t think Rudy understood this, and did not recognize this angle.
This is why Steph kept saying “you asserted it as a matter of fact,” what Rudy said to Buzzfeed. Team Coup PR (media) is trying to nail down legal “facts” to use against Trump as regards obstruction (or whatever).
This was an ambush, and I think Rudy at least somewhat fell into it. He did leave himself wiggle room, I think, but he fell into the trap by not recognizing what the trap was about here, in my opinion.
LikeLike
Turley iz a shill. What awful legal babble he spouts. He never cites any of his dopey arguments. Never applie the law to the facts impartially. SHILL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes he’s ok. But he seems to be going over to Team Coup lately. Sad to see. Because he knows this is a witch hunt.
LikeLike
One final thing — Steph seemed very concerned with timeline in his questions to Rudy. I’ve said before that it’s murky to try to impeach a president for per-presidential actions. And that may be why Steph was talking about Trump making payments to Cohen in 2017. That is, after Trump took office.
The coup isn’t over until it’s totally dead. Until then, there will be some level of danger for Trump. Hopefully only a small amount.
LikeLike
Well I doubt it would work unless there is a lot more to the Stormy situation than meets the eye. I doubt people inclined to vote for him care if he paid off a porn star or even obstructed to keep it quite.
LikeLike
Where are the American Carriers? That is the question.
LikeLike
Well I have to admit your comment went right over my head.
LikeLike
The only ‘hook’ that the Mueller team might have in the Daniels case would be if Trump used campaign funds. The FEC Chair has pretty much laid that to rest. If there is no crime why should there be an investigation?
LikeLike
If Mueller (or SDNY) can “prove” Trump obstructed in the Stormy case, then they can hand over such a finding to Congress.
Only Congress has any power over the president. So, for the coup, the goal is to get some ‘crime’ to Congress that can be put into articles of impeachment. With the goal of overturning the will of the people.
That is, the coupists don’t care what the voters think. They just want to fabricate a fake crime and then tell Congress to impeach and remove.
Muh Russia was their first crack, and Stormy looks like their second attempt.
LikeLike
I do not think even the Republicans in the senate think they could impeach over Stormy. Even though they want too impeach him for any thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope not, Koot. And probably so. Still, the fewer the “charges” available then the less danger there is to Trump.
I’m just trying to protect the downside here. I hate seeing Team Trump ambushed like this because there is risk here.
LikeLike
Obstructed in the Stormy case?
What Stormy case?
She was extorting money period…..
There is no Stormy case!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why was Stormy Daniels (the real person) on SNL last night? She got laughs when she was on the phone with “Trump” (Alec Baldwin) telling him a storm is coming. How does the media think the voters will take this Stormy nonsense seriously and let it influence their vote when they themselves treat it like a spoof? This is becoming a national joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stormy was on SNL last night for the same reason Comey did a book tour — to get her more exposure in the mind of the public.
That, to me, is almost as telling as Turley’s appearance and Steph’s set up. As in, SNL appears to have been asked to aid the coup (not that they need much prodding) by giving Stormy some limelight.
This is how it works. This is the same reason (more exposure for an anti-Trump narrative) that McCain is writing a new book and putting out funeral details now.
As Sundance said, this is narrative engineering on a national scale. Stormy on SNL is part of that effort.
LikeLike
This is nothing more than a smear campaign……….
LikeLike
Scout 1 MSNBC
LikeLike
Do these people not understand that we will hang them and burn Washington to the ground if they try to impeach or indict Trump over Stormy Daniels?
LikeLike
Yup, one way or another.
LikeLike
Gulianni should have asked George if Stormys lawyers crafted his questions for him?? Is this now a coordinated effort on the part of the Dimocrat press and the slip and fall lawyer
Sure sounded like it
LikeLike
Two quick points. First, at ~1:43 Professor Turley states there was a search warrant for Micheal Cohen. That means any FISA surveillance would taint the investigation of criminality. It also means a “Taint Team” becomes questionable if there were two different departments of the same agency investigating Mr. Cohen. In short, a search warrant implies none of the investigation was derived from FISA taps.
Also, Turley, in speaking about complying with the subpoena at ~2:43 refers to Nixon and Clinton’s problems with fighting a subpoena. Nixon and Clinton fought subpoena’s from “Special Prosecutors”, Mr. Mueller is a “Special Counsel”. Two totally different animals. Turley conflates them on purpose.
LikeLike
Dear Mr. Turley,
Motion Denied, now go away you idiot.
LikeLike
I kept re-watching the minute or so (around 17:00 in) where George just can’t seem to grasp Trump testifying might be opening him up to a perjury trap. He seemed like a child, unable to grasp that Comey (or anyone) Muller has already talked to could be lying and setting a trap. No matter what Rudy says, he keeps going back to the position that if Trump just tells the truth he has nothing to worry about.
George never did seem to get it, even after Rudy explained that, in order to tell Trump it would be okay to testify as long as he tells the truth, he (Rudy) wouldn’t be a lawyer, he’d be living in a fantasy world where nobody lies.
Having said that, it still strikes me that Rudy should just be quiet. I’m no lawyer and could easily be wrong on this, but I think all this chatty TV talking does more harm than good. I’m afraid he’s making the same kind of mistake – speaking too much, too imprecisely – that he doesn’t want Trump to make.
LikeLike
If the case to impeach a US president relies on Sormy Daniels….well…
LikeLike