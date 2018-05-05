President Trump Economic and Tax Reform Roundtable Remarks – Cleveland Ohio

Earlier today President Trump traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to deliver remarks at a business and community tax reform roundtable event. President Trump begins his remarks by noting the importance of shifting focus within the trade discussion to bring a greater balance to the U.S. economy via America-First principles.
Three decades of economic policies benefiting Wall Street are now shifted to begin a new era where economic policies benefit Main Street. That’s MAGAnomics in shorthand.
Great great program! Local affiliates will pick up these events!
Yes it was great. Watched it on our personal ‘jumbotron’.
The previous administration was NEVER as empathetic as Trump’s.
POTUS is constantly crushing the narrative that people aren’t seeing benefits from the tax cut package. There are a lot of wonderful heart tugging stories here.
I instantly received a pay increase of $2200 per year with PDJT tax cut. That is a pay raise of more than $1.00 per hour. My company then raised our pay by nearly $3.00 per hour due to the tax cuts. Based upon 2080 hours per year, that comes to $8000 per year pay increase. Thank you President Trump!
Wow! Congratulations!
It takes money to make money. Something the libturds, watermelons (green on the outside, RED on the inside), and DEMONcRATs will never know. Because they are doing it with OTHER PEOPLE’S money…
MAGA!!!
I have to share the good stuff with you. I pray, he is right.
I would hate to be responsible for the DNC messaging/campaign commercials this season.
The Party of NO is pathetic. What the heck are they going to run on?? 29 different special identity groups’ rights??
James Carville said it first in the 1991 PA Senate race: “It’s the economy, stupid!”
Then used it the next year with Bubba to beat G H W Bush, who had enjoyed a peak of 90% approval just a few months earlier!!!.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Carville#Early_political_career
It IS the economy. Oh, and the WALL!!! And Kate. And Jamiel. And so many others.
“I would hate to be responsible for the DNC messaging/campaign commercials this season.”
____________________
I don’t think they even really care.
Their outlook has diverged so far from reality that we and they cannot even agree on what basic reality is.
They have — and I mean this literally — defined themselves in opposition to God.
Pick a subject. ANY subject. Now look at the Left’s position on that subject. Not necessarily what they say, but what they do (e.g., the Left claims to be for free speech, you can believe them, or your own lying eyes).
If there is a SINGLE position with any relation to morality held by the Left that is NOT in diametric opposition to God, what would that be?
It’s a simple question, and as broad as possible, so if there is one, it should be easy to point out. I expect to hear crickets, but we’ll see.
That doesn’t make us good or always right, but defining themselves in opposition to God certainly makes them evil and always wrong.
It makes them Satanists.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone paying attention, or to anyone who has read the ‘dedication’ page of Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’, where Saul acknowledges and pays tribute to LUCIFER:
_________________________________
“Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins – or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.” — Saul Alinsky, “Rules for Radicals”
__________________________________
The same Saul Alinsky who was an idol to an impressionable young woman, so much so that her college thesis was on Saul Alinsky.
She became one of his best students and disciples.
Her name is Hillary Rodham Clinton.
This needs to be shared widely, please….
Thank you….
“The Party of NO is pathetic. What the heck are they going to run on?? 29 different special identity groups’ rights??”
___________________
Yes.
That is how they organize. That is what Saul Alinsky teaches.
He would go into a neighborhood, call everyone together for a meeting, and find out what each group of faction wanted most.
Some demanded lower rent. Some want abortion ‘rights’ and gay ‘rights’ (or they were ‘led’ to ‘want’ those things). Whatever it is each group wants isn’t the point.
The point is for each group to AGREE to support all of the OTHER group’s ‘wants’, in return for all of the other groups supporting YOUR ‘wants’.
That means you go along with ANYTHING, so long as you get what YOU want. And everyone else agrees to do likewise.
That is “unity”, Alinksy style.
If you can get enough people to agree to abandon any and all principle or values in return for getting whatever is most important to them, you can change the world.
Look around, see how successful they have been.
edit / correction: “He would go into a neighborhood, call everyone together for a meeting, and find out what each group OR faction wanted most.”
That’s what a ‘community organizer’ does.
That’s Hussein’s claim to fame, isn’t it?
The first ‘community organizer’ to ever become president of the United States of America. And once there, he did every last thing in his power to destroy America.
They will run on “free stuff”
1. free college tuition
2. free (single payer) healthcare – their fix for ObamaCare
3. guaranteed livable wage?
4. Non-specific “infrastructure spending”
5. Open borders
Here is why he needs more of these round table meetings.From CNN and note 550 hand picked stories.
http://money.cnn.com/2018/05/04/pf/taxes/tax-cuts-paychecks/index.html
When the new federal income tax cuts went into effect at the beginning of the year, the White House said 90% of workers should see more in their take-home pay.
But a majority of CNNMoney readers said they aren’t really feeling the difference in their paychecks.
Of the 550 readers who responded to a questionnaire, nearly 60% said they either aren’t seeing any extra take-home pay, or if they are, it’s too small to improve their financial well-being.
Another 11% said their take-home pay went up by between $100 and $199 per paycheck or per month, while another 9% reported getting between $200 and $1,000 extra.
Those who reported getting extra money most commonly said they were using it for everything from buying gas and food to saving to paying bills and paying down debt. Several people noted the increase they saw was offset by higher prices and higher health care premiums.
A number of people, meanwhile, said they saw a couple of hundred dollars more in their after-tax pay around mid-February. But they decided to have their employer withhold that extra amount so they don’t end up owing money to the IRS when they file their 2018 tax returns next year.
Here’s a closer look at how seven people perceive the impact of the tax cuts on their financial situation. Their incomes range from $30,000 to $260,000.
CNN said: A number of people, meanwhile, said they saw a couple of hundred dollars more in their after-tax pay around mid-February. But they decided to have their employer withhold that extra amount so they don’t end up owing money to the IRS when they file their 2018 tax returns next year.
These people are obviously STUPID!!!!! If they trusted the withholding of their company before, why should they distrust them now? Of course, ANYONE who listens to CNN after they were exposed 20+ years ago as being the stooges and propagandists of dictators would believe anything. CNN showed their true colors with the treason of the first gulf war.
When I heard that wonderful woman from the furniture store say, “If you hit a period of discouragement, please know that millions of Americans like my husband and I, pray for you, your family..my eyes started leaking.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just finished watching that round table from Cleveland, Ohio! For those that haven’t had a chance, it is a must watch.
I Love that our President continues to travel the country to have locals share what he has meant to them and what his policies have meant for them and their families. One woman said today that she wanted him to know that she and her husband and millions of Americans pray every single day for his health, well-being, his family and his administration because they are all allowing our country to prosper once again.
It was the loudest that the crowd got throughout the event. The stories are also very touching and in some cases very emotional.
Our President seemed to be at such ease and peace throughout. He knows he and his administration are doing an incredible job. He isn’t concerned about all the naysayers.
I loved when he said not to let anyone tell you that having trade deficits is a good thing we shouldn’t worry about. He talked about our so called friends that don’t even thank us for protecting them. The least they can do is stop taking advantage of us when it comes to trade.
The D-Rat leadership has already said when they take over, they intend to take away the tax cuts and raise taxes higher. This is their leadership goal and they rule D-Rats with an iron fist; there are NO independent D-Rat thinkers; they follow orders of their leadership. Any D-Rat running for office in Nov should be confronted with their leadership intention to eliminate the President Trump tax cuts and raise taxes further.
Also, the reason the D-Rats want higher taxes? To continue to prop up socialist and totalitarian regimes around the world. They sure as hell don’t intend to spend it on We the People.
It’s great we got the tax cuts, the economy is moving along people are optimistic and jobs are opening up everywhere. Now we need to get people in Congress to support the president and make the tax cuts permanent. To fund the wall and to reduce spending starting with the waste and the fraud. Pass a bill where we could go fund the wall and just see how fast it happens. I’m hooked on this site, don’t know when I found it but am here daily.
