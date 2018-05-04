President Trump Impromptu Presser En Route To Texas….

President Trump stopped to talk to the press corps en route to the NRA convention speech in Texas. The president hit on a wide range of current topics:
.
Additional comments at Joint Base Andrews, with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
The South Lawn presser was master level trolling of the media, see how there’s not an ounce of concern on his face as mentions Mueller or the “WITCH HUNT!”? Need some more of that on this site, way too much concern lately.
Jedi-Master Trolling at that!
I really don’t know how we are going to follow up with a better President than him…
He sets the bar reeeeeeaaaallllyyy high!
I think some good people will step forward after P.Trump gets everything straight.The crooks will abandon ship.
POTUS is looking real fine and staying on message beautifully!
In my opinion, I think Gulliani should show up at the next Presser with Sarah Sanders and give these media goons a beating.
Stormy!!! Stormy!!!! When you first learn ……..!!! BUT, but you Said ……….
I love how he cuts the azzs off and doesn’t let them talk! :):)
My only question: why is TGE wearing a coat? It’s 90 degrees in D.C.! They must have some Fortress of Solitude-esque air conditioning on Air Force One.
TGE?
Does that stand for The Greatest Ever?
Could stand for The Greatest Ever.
“The g0d-Emperor” is usually what comes to mind. You haven’t heard/read this expression? It’s been around for awhile.
Early morning light.
Camera crew are sporting stocking caps..
Others are bundled ss well…
🤓
Just seems strange. I live in D.C. and it wasn’t even below 70 at 0300 this a.m. I’m talking about the bottom pic, BTW, not the clips. He seems to have shed it before he talks to the reporters.
I love President Trump but if every time I opened my mouth someone shoved a hot fire poker in it I’d quickly realize they aren’t my friends. How about this – go a day or two without talking to those hyenas. How about that? Please?
I think he’s doing just fine.
Like a Boss, Like a Boss. Every day I love this guy more, Tell me if you a son ( or daughter ) how would you not want them to have his confidence and assurance to deal with this den of vipers. Our Lion, G-d has blessed us.
I gotta say, after I hear our VSGPOTUS do a presser like that I have no worries at all.Every time.
All I need is the green light from our President and I will make sure that WHORE that had the audacity to be so disrespectful as our President was answering her BS question about Stormy will never ever do that again.
I love General Kelly telling ALL the WHORES how much he loves our President and the job he is doing to support PDJT in MAGA.
I think our President is sending a clear message to China 🇨🇳! You want to play games with the South China Sea 🌊 than our troops in South Korea 🇰🇷 will stay right where they are. Our troops in Japan 🇯🇵 aren’t going anywhere no matter what.
I think our Lion 🦁 will tell Kim Jong-un that it has nothing to do with his country or his people. That is why a US Embassy will be agreed upon very quickly. I have a funny feeling it is already done. That will give Kim the assurance he needs that we don’t want to do anything other than help the people of North Korea 🇰🇵.
President Trump45 is in his element 🙂 Amazing! Stock Market up, full employment, progress with North Korea, tackling the opioid crises head on, though not mentioned today tax cuts, repeal of health scare mandate, opened up ANWAR, optimism not seen in many decades, and more I’m forgetting right now! Way to go Mr. President!
(I think we have Jr. High School presstitutes.)
We are on the brink of the end of the Korean War, stock market is up 30% , unemployment is at its lowest level in decades, and the press is yelling about stormy daniels. The media’s self destruction is painful to watch. It’s almost like they don’t even care anymore. They know they are irrelevant and are just saying, “ F it what the hell, were not fooling anyone anymore.”
I am not sure if POTUS is a Nobody because “Nobody is perfect” or a GOAT “Greatest Of All Time”.
I actually like the term “The g0d-Emperor”. It drives the Left nuts. Not one supporter of Trump thinks he’s a god nor an emperor; they don;t get it, it’s all tongue in cheek. Just like we don’t really want to throw Communists out of helicopters.
Or do we….? LOL
What a hoot. One of the nooze punks asks about “Stormy”; PDJT rightly calls it “crap”. These people are crap. I don’t know why he doesn’t move the WHPC out of the White House and put them up in a former men’s room in the Old Executive Office Building.
One thing for sure: the nooze industry is showing its true colors, just in case anyone has missed it before.
