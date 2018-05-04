Admiral Mike Rogers Retires, Turns Over U.S. Cyber Command and NSA To General Paul Nakasone as Unified Combatant Command…

Quietly, almost invisibly today, National Security Agency Director Navy Admiral Mike S Rogers turned over his command to Army General Paul Nakasone.

Together with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, a small but formal ceremony was held at Fort Meade, Maryland, on the same day the U.S. Cyber Command was elevated to become the nation’s 10th unified combatant command.

It does not seem coincidental that today, in the background of events, there is also a great deal of activity within the aggregate intelligence community (FBI/DOJ). As DNI Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers are together in a formal and official capacity for the final time the FBI was purging usurping agents (Page, Baker). Indeed with Admiral Rogers exit from service, he is now able to testify regarding his knowledge of prior FISA issues.

The Send-off: Friday May 4, 2018, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats delivers the colors of the United Cyber Command to General Paul M Nakasone as Admiral Mike Rogers beams with pride in the background.

You might remember it was DNI Dan Coats and NSA Mike Rogers who worked together to investigate the FISA abuses and declassify the FISA court opinion presented by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer in April 2017. It was also Mike Rogers who went to see President Elect Donald Trump in November of 2016 and alerted him to the counterintelligence surveillance being conducted by FBI and DOJ officials within the Obama Administration.

At the official ceremony today Army General Paul M. Nakasone officially replaced Navy Admiral Michael S. Rogers as commander, and as director of the National Security Agency and Central Security Service.

Thank You Admiral Mike Rogers

