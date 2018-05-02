Report: North Korea Preparing to Release Three U.S. Hostages…

It was originally reported on April 30th, 2018, that Kim Jong-un had moved three U.S. nationals (w/ South Korean ancestry) from labor camps to Pyongyang where they were undergoing medical treatment, rehabilitation and rest in advance of a plan to be released.
Those initial reports are now being confirmed by alternate media sources. The original report from inside the DPRK stated they were “reportedly being prepared to be released to US authorities either prior to or on the day of the US-North Korea summit”; and the captives were being debriefed (“coached” or “indoctrinated”) to tell authorities their human rights were not violated during their stay in the DPRK.
(left to right) Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon
Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three hostages being released. Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were taken in in Apr & May 2017: they’ve been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister taken in 2015 when he was commuting to Rason from China and and has been serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically requested their release while visiting Pyongyang on Easter weekend. The three are US citizens with Korean heritage. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Fox News Sunday that North Korea could show its sincerity by releasing US hostages prior to the summit.
In March of this year Sweden was initially playing a large role and helping negotiate the terms of the North-South Korea summit as well as the release of three Americans held captive in North Korea.
“We believe that Mr. Trump can take them back on the day of the U.S.-North Korea summit, or he can send an envoy to take them back to the U.S. before the summit,” said Choi Sung-ryong, an activist pursuing release of North Korea’s political prisoners.
WINNING
Gotta love the names ie: Kim Hak Soon. LOL! Kim Sang Duk…Holy Mackerel der’e Andy!
BIGLY! As Charles Payne from Making Money on FBN said earlier, they can poo poo it all they want but this is HISTORIC!
President Trump will always fail on qualifying for a Nobel since that is reserved for Socialists and tyrants.
Incredible!!!!
Looks like Trump got 3 out with no “1 for 5” and a plane load of greenbacks deal. N
Praise God and thanks to our President Trump!
Amen!
Pray for the safe physical return of our Americans and for their safe return to “normal” life as they once knew it here in the United States.
In Jesus’ name, Amen 🙏
My apologies, 3 American Nationals ❤️❤️❤️
Worm removal underway.
DPRK gets to keep those
This is remarkable! God, I pray things go well and Jong-Un truly sees just how good things can be when he is not disrespecting and threatening the U.S. or aligned with dirty dictators. I guess time will tell.
There is every reason to hope !
Pompeo called this an “opportunity”.
I believe this is a good choice of words.
Oh Mr. President!
Too much winning!
I can’t stand it anymore.
Tough it out Dora. You ain’t seen anything yet.
That I can tell you. 🙂
“I can’t stand it anymore.:
Yes you can Dora– hold my hand I will help you through it ! ; )
Um…………I guess Kim is a very common name there. Glad we can now sing “we three Kims of Orient are”.
Good they will get out alive. Warmbeir’s family must be very hurt today. Very bittersweet.
Kim is the last name, like Smith. Just copying the ruling family name.
I am amazed that he was sent home in such terrible shape, but thank God he was with his family at the end.
Karl? Where’s Karl? I feel like a song buddy.
We have yet to see the state these three men are in. They haven’t been resort living.
BREAKING NEWS: 9th District Court rules the hostages must remain in North Korea.
Very funny in a sick and twisted way – but that’s how the 9th Citcuit works. Shame…
F the 9th circuit and the horses they all rode in on.
They are too stupid to ride horses
They rode in on a22e2.
9th is a delaying obsticle on way to SCOTUS. 9 month delay.
In exchange for the hostages, we could give Kim the judges of the 9th Circuit, and tell him they are expert nuclear test site tunnel repair workers that we no longer need!
Ray…now that’s a plan! Great trade. Wonder if ANY of the 9th circuit judges feel the least bit embarrassed to know how the rest of America views them.
HE SAID NO! He is happy with his book and HAT!
President Trump can get along with anybody.
Dennis, tell your NK friend he needs to follow Kanye’s example of freeing his mind from the ‘slave’ victim mentality.
Tell Kim he can free the peninsula of nukes and he can free his mind and his people from Communism.
Cue the clowns
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRzpPqTLlJgp_Oroaqa5zSseklUjqGHhUEppO2Z4CG_io_9zLBzog
That wouldn’t surprise me.
A judge in Hawai’i order no kimchee or saimin noodles for them!
Bahaaaahhhhhh! I didn’t see that ‘joke’ coming
Gotcha Like Trump Sean Hannity, Trump Laura Ingraham, Trump John McCain.
Can Obama take credit for that, too? Watch — no one will care about these 3 when they are released. There will another round of “Mueller is about to indict Trump!” or “Stormy Daniels worried about how Trump ruined her pristine reputation as a whore and porn star!”
Trump defamed her reputation,as a Hooker!
“Can Obama take credit for that, too?”
Why not?
History will give Obama credit for giving us Trump like Carter gets credit for giving us Reagan! 😉
Obama’s head must be spinning
He is just finding out that President Trump does, indeed, have a magic wand 😉
I dunno . . . he may not be there yet. I think maybe he’s still trying to find out who’s president (betcha he still thinks it’s him)!
Sure glad he’s not leaving the details to the “experts.”
Sandra, lol, I love the magic wand thing.
Wonder where all the “players” (aka traitors) are today, pretty quiet.
Obola thought he was so cool, when really he has always been such a fool.
He is probably making a cardboard sign #IReleasedtheHostagesTrumpdidntBuildThis
Anybody know which freeway ramp he’ll be working?
And speaking of spinning, how does CNN spin this?
Obama made a secret trip and arranged for their release.
No, it was Dennis all along…😉
Dennis had some influence….no doubt about that. Team work !
CNN will give all the credit to Kim and Moon. Trump had nothing to do with it – wasn’t there just Kim and Moon showing the superiority of the Peaceful Asian=Korean cultures over the American culture.
CNN is like a pinball machine…
Full of flippers, spinners, and deflectors.
LOL!
Anonymous sources claim that Trump had to give the Norks California in exchange.
So where’s the problem with that?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The very fact that they need “rest and rehabilitation” pretty much guarantees that their human rights were violated.
It is North Korea. They execute people with anti-aircraft guns. There are no human rights.
They will have to fatten them up, because they probably look like skeletons. And I hope their families are safe. If they want to come to the US, the families have to come, too.
Will not be able to “fatten” them up fast enough. The human body wasn’t made to ingest 10,000 calories in a short period of time…but I do I am praying that they are released….
It appears the US has abandoned the Obama Formula for international relations: agreeing to give everything, getting nothing in return, and then after it is inked and over declaring “Oh. Shit. Hostages.”
Yep, get the hostages first. May they live out their lives properly with other loved ones.
. . . and then after it is inked and over declaring” victory! And nobody could have done it but me, Obama, You didn’t do it. I did it. It was mmeeeeee!
“I, I, I, Me, Me, Me, My, My, My, I, Me, My…”
Bako Carl, you need to set those lyrics to the Trololo song 😜
SD wrote: In March of this year Sweden was initially playing a large role and helping negotiate the terms of the North-South Korea summit as well as the release of three Americans held captive in North Korea.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Admiral James “Ace” Lyons saying that we have to identify the threat — the one who identified it the best was Erdogan from Turkey. (A person tries to interrupt at 3:25…?)
Admiral Lyons says, “Until you recognize that Islam is a political movement masquerading as a religion, you are never going to come to grips with it.”
YouTube and search: Admiral James Lyons China Cold War: Obama Needs to Show Leadership
That’s one helluva powerful magic wand President Trump has!
President Trump’s magic wand is his brain. I want one for Christmas 🙂
Has anyone asked Ben Rhodes take on this? I’ll reserve judgement on this until I hear from this super genius policy expert. /s
Couldnt believe my eyes. It’s almost impossible to conceive of so much daily WINNING! Must be awfully painful for fake Conservatives. This is wonderful news for the families of the captives and for all Americans. Thank you, God. Thank you President Trump.
Call me when the Norks release the USS Pueblo.
One step at a time….
I remember that as well. And Time Mag also blew the cover on the true meaning of.
The Hawaiian Good Luck Sign. I remember that real well because my unk the Korean war vet.
Was reading that issue of time and when he finished reading the article.
He was mad as hell. Calling it a commie rag and giving them the good luck sign.
That sailor was fit to be tied.
This is very good news and a good beginning. I think it shows that KJU is serious. For the sake of the North and South Korean peoples, I hope reunification happens and the nightmare ends.
@anotherworriedmom
Amazing isn’t it? How serious KJU (and any other despot) gets when President Trump collapses your best missile launching mountain with the ‘Rods from God’!
2.6 mag earthquake recorded recently in Iran. I have a feeling THAT problem is on it’s way to being fixed as well.
MAGA – Trust the plan
This is a link to an anon post with answers to a Q post regarding the Iran nuclear deal and the recent airstrike in Syria. It’s a jpg image. I’m not endorsing it. It’s interesting though.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcDKdVqW0AAKF8d.jpg:large
Released.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/2/north-korea-releases-us-detainees-bows-another-tru/
“Hoodwinked by Hoodlums” at CanadaFreePress, Nov 2009
With the Fall of the Berlin Wall, a wave of Freedom swept from Europe to China, where it was stopped in Tiananmen Square when Big Bush cut a deal with the Red Army. America would trade capital and technology for their Iron Rice Bowl if they would create the perfect police state. Poppy created the Chinese Miracle the same way Prescott created the Nazi Miracle., the goal, PERPETUAL WAR. NORK peace is a canard to remove South Korea prior to invasion of Taiwan.
“Oceania has always/never been at war with Eurasia/Eastasia” ~ Orwell
Kim will Hak Soon. Hope not my puter!
If Ozero was responsible for getting hostages released it would be headline news for weeks. It is disappointing that something so profound is not being reported. It’s still Russia Russia Russia. I am so sick of that. Stormy/Russia/Stormy/Russia, ad nauseum. Both have become the defacto “look squirrel!!!” to avoid any good news about Pres Trump.
To be fair, the reason a hostage release would be headline news for Obama for weeks (possibly months) is because it would be the only positive, hahahaha! With President Trump there is so much good news (winning!) that even if the MSM were to actually do their job and report everything, they wouldn’t be able to focus on it long before moving to the next positive thing.
I agree that the squirrel-syndrome of the media is frustrating. Hence the massive cable cutting going on around the country! Winning!
These sort of things are a daily occurrence with President Trump.
Just think about it as an American and a patriot.
Now think about how much Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and Rosenstein must hate America for them to be so wholly focused on bringing down the President.
May the good Lord smite such evil that walks amongst men!
Thank God and Thank you President Trump!
This is truly a miracle from God. God is using our president in ways we never could have imagined. Pompeo was already working hard in his job as SOS even before he was confirmed.
Winning!!!!
Why not commute the sentences and pardon the two Mexican American border patrol agents convicted of supposed border crimes??!!
I think they were released a while ago but their lives were still a mess.
Wow! We haven’t had a president with real leadership qualities like PTrump for way too long. You would think previous politicians would have cared enough to resolve a festering issue head on to resolve it, but they didn’t. PTrump has the heart, brains, and guts needed to be a real leader who can deal with these long festering relationships between counties before it escalates to a huge ugly war.
The left is so wrapped up in their ideology they don’t even realize their positions are counter to their own self-interest. Even when blocked and ridiculed every which way, 6 days from Sunday, PTrump is still able to come thru to MAGA. I hope to see the day when PTrump is unleashed – just to see what he could do if he were able to go full speed.
I know, he iz picking his way through Uniparty minefields and dodging Kamikazi’s.
Reminds me of how Reagan came in behind wimpy Carter and got our hostages out of Iran–within a matter of days of being elected. Real men doing the work that girly men (like Ovomit and Carter) can’t and won’t do (cuz, you know, somebody’s wittle feelings might get hurt)!
… within a matter of minutes of being sworn in.
Im getting bored with all the winning. Now to make the winning exciting again please indict and prosecute a Clinton Foundation officer or two, a half dozen or more corrupted DOJ/FBI folks and a couple CIA/DNI folk.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Löfven visited Trump White House on March 6 of this year.
Löfven needs a boost in Sweden’s election poll numbers. This will give it to him.
I imagine Trump economics were involved.
Trump economics: Assign responsibility in exchange of clemency.
Enough said.
#MagicWand
Please VSG President Trump, may I have another full cup of winning? I’m not tired of it at all. It taste wonderful. More Please.
Thank God that winning isn’t fattening!
It’s too much! I can’t take it anymore! Please Mr President. Just stop!
LOL!!!
Tear down this wall!!!
.
President Trump proves he is a student of history. It is that simple.
Oh come on. This is nowhere near as good as Obama getting the traitor released.SARC!!!!
A few of the kidnapped Japanese citizens would sweeten the pot nicely.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Good news. I hope they come back in better shape than Otto was in.
Anybody else want to negotiate?
I’m curious. Does anyone know if Obamao ever coaxed a hostage release out of any dictator? Even just one?
Not without the country pressuring Obama and then obama paying the dictator several billion dollars.
If paying a ransom counts, then yes. Otherwise, no.
Yeah, that traitor, Beau Berdahl.
President Trump must have scared the shinola out of Kim.
Hmmmmmm!!!!!!! This whole winning thing is growing on me….
Kim should look at history and the fall of the Iron Curtain and what happened to Nicolae Ceausescu of Romania once his people got a taste of Freedom.
Whatever is gonna happen with Muelley Rosey haz already been decided…IMO>
3 more idiots will travel to NK and get bagged in their place. There is no lack of stupid people, sadly.
This is wonderful news
Not that a President Clinton could have ever pulled something like this off, but lets pretend for a second….
Hostages family’s: President Clinton, we heard Kim told you he’d release our sons. When can you get them out?
Clinton: Well now, this is a long drawn out process & nothing is for sure. Besides, I’m busy with other things & don’t have time for this…
Although, if you were to…..say….. donate 5 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation, I may just be able to clear my schedule enough to make a few calls
Go now, I have no time for this. The next time I see you you’d better have a cashiers check
