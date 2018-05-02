Report: North Korea Preparing to Release Three U.S. Hostages…

It was originally reported on April 30th, 2018, that Kim Jong-un had moved three U.S. nationals (w/ South Korean ancestry) from labor camps to Pyongyang where they were undergoing medical treatment, rehabilitation and rest in advance of a plan to be released.

Those initial reports are now being confirmed by alternate media sources.  The original report from inside the DPRK stated they were “reportedly being prepared to be released to US authorities either prior to or on the day of the US-North Korea summit”; and the captives were being debriefed (“coached” or “indoctrinated”) to tell authorities their human rights were not violated during their stay in the DPRK.

(left to right) Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak Soon are the names of the three hostages being released.  Two of the captives, Hak-Soon and Sang Duk, belong to the Pyongyang Univ of Science & Technology and were taken in in Apr & May 2017: they’ve been held for a year. The third, Kim Dong Chul, is an ordained minister taken in 2015 when he was commuting to Rason from China and and has been serving a 10-year sentence on espionage charges.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically requested their release while visiting Pyongyang on Easter weekend. The three are US citizens with Korean heritage.  National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Fox News Sunday that North Korea could show its sincerity by releasing US hostages prior to the summit.

In March of this year Sweden was initially playing a large role and helping negotiate the terms of the North-South Korea summit as well as the release of three Americans held captive in North Korea.

“We believe that Mr. Trump can take them back on the day of the U.S.-North Korea summit, or he can send an envoy to take them back to the U.S. before the summit,” said Choi Sung-ryong, an activist pursuing release of North Korea’s political prisoners.

121 Responses to Report: North Korea Preparing to Release Three U.S. Hostages…

  1. lotbusyexec says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    WINNING

  2. grandmaintexas says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Praise God and thanks to our President Trump!

  3. rf121 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Worm removal underway.

  4. Mar says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    This is remarkable! God, I pray things go well and Jong-Un truly sees just how good things can be when he is not disrespecting and threatening the U.S. or aligned with dirty dictators. I guess time will tell.

  5. Dora says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Oh Mr. President!

    Too much winning!

    I can’t stand it anymore.

  6. Stormyeyes says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Um…………I guess Kim is a very common name there. Glad we can now sing “we three Kims of Orient are”.

    Good they will get out alive. Warmbeir’s family must be very hurt today. Very bittersweet.

  7. Dennis Gonzalez says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    BREAKING NEWS: 9th District Court rules the hostages must remain in North Korea.

  8. Stormyeyes says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Gotcha Like Trump Sean Hannity, Trump Laura Ingraham, Trump John McCain.

  9. ZurichMike says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Can Obama take credit for that, too? Watch — no one will care about these 3 when they are released. There will another round of “Mueller is about to indict Trump!” or “Stormy Daniels worried about how Trump ruined her pristine reputation as a whore and porn star!”

  10. Kerry Gimbel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Obama’s head must be spinning

  11. Kerry Gimbel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    And speaking of spinning, how does CNN spin this?

  12. Brian L says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    The very fact that they need “rest and rehabilitation” pretty much guarantees that their human rights were violated.

    • rf121 says:
      May 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      It is North Korea. They execute people with anti-aircraft guns. There are no human rights.

    • Lindenlee says:
      May 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      They will have to fatten them up, because they probably look like skeletons. And I hope their families are safe. If they want to come to the US, the families have to come, too.

      • eagledriver50 says:
        May 2, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        Will not be able to “fatten” them up fast enough. The human body wasn’t made to ingest 10,000 calories in a short period of time…but I do I am praying that they are released….

  13. trapper says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    It appears the US has abandoned the Obama Formula for international relations: agreeing to give everything, getting nothing in return, and then after it is inked and over declaring “Oh. Shit. Hostages.”

    • LBB says:
      May 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      Yep, get the hostages first. May they live out their lives properly with other loved ones.

      Liked by 3 people

    • BakoCarl says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      . . . and then after it is inked and over declaring” victory! And nobody could have done it but me, Obama, You didn’t do it. I did it. It was mmeeeeee!

      Like

      • H.R. says:
        May 2, 2018 at 6:26 pm

        “I, I, I, Me, Me, Me, My, My, My, I, Me, My…”

        Bako Carl, you need to set those lyrics to the Trololo song 😜

  14. FL_GUY says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    SD wrote: In March of this year Sweden was initially playing a large role and helping negotiate the terms of the North-South Korea summit as well as the release of three Americans held captive in North Korea.

    Sweden? These morons can’t even protect their own citizens from 3rd world invaders. Were they there to provide Lil’ Kim comic relief while President Trump was making him an offer he couldn’t refuse? SWEDEN??????? LOL, ROFLAO!!!!!!

    • LBB says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      In this case, I think Sweden and having an embassy in Pyongyang (since the mid 70″s) has been available to provide some assistance for all parties involved.

      Liked by 2 people

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      That said by SD,was from CNN,that is where the spin will come from .As another poster Kerry asked.

      Like

    • WVPatriot says:
      May 2, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      Admiral James “Ace” Lyons saying that we have to identify the threat — the one who identified it the best was Erdogan from Turkey. (A person tries to interrupt at 3:25…?)

      Admiral Lyons says, “Until you recognize that Islam is a political movement masquerading as a religion, you are never going to come to grips with it.”

      YouTube and search: Admiral James Lyons China Cold War: Obama Needs to Show Leadership

      Like

  15. Richard Stiller says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    That’s one helluva powerful magic wand President Trump has!

    Liked by 4 people

  16. Greg Alan says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Has anyone asked Ben Rhodes take on this? I’ll reserve judgement on this until I hear from this super genius policy expert. /s

    Like

  17. poodle12 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Couldnt believe my eyes. It’s almost impossible to conceive of so much daily WINNING! Must be awfully painful for fake Conservatives. This is wonderful news for the families of the captives and for all Americans. Thank you, God. Thank you President Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

  18. Muthaucker says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Call me when the Norks release the USS Pueblo.

    Liked by 1 person

    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      One step at a time….

      Like

    • noman_Arizona says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      I remember that as well. And Time Mag also blew the cover on the true meaning of.
      The Hawaiian Good Luck Sign. I remember that real well because my unk the Korean war vet.
      Was reading that issue of time and when he finished reading the article.
      He was mad as hell. Calling it a commie rag and giving them the good luck sign.
      That sailor was fit to be tied.

      Like

  19. anotherworriedmom says:
    May 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    This is very good news and a good beginning. I think it shows that KJU is serious. For the sake of the North and South Korean peoples, I hope reunification happens and the nightmare ends.

    Liked by 2 people

  21. fauxscienceslayer says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    “Hoodwinked by Hoodlums” at CanadaFreePress, Nov 2009

    With the Fall of the Berlin Wall, a wave of Freedom swept from Europe to China, where it was stopped in Tiananmen Square when Big Bush cut a deal with the Red Army. America would trade capital and technology for their Iron Rice Bowl if they would create the perfect police state. Poppy created the Chinese Miracle the same way Prescott created the Nazi Miracle., the goal, PERPETUAL WAR. NORK peace is a canard to remove South Korea prior to invasion of Taiwan.

    “Oceania has always/never been at war with Eurasia/Eastasia” ~ Orwell

    Liked by 1 person

  22. ablefox says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Kim will Hak Soon. Hope not my puter!

    Liked by 2 people

  23. anotherworriedmom says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    If Ozero was responsible for getting hostages released it would be headline news for weeks. It is disappointing that something so profound is not being reported. It’s still Russia Russia Russia. I am so sick of that. Stormy/Russia/Stormy/Russia, ad nauseum. Both have become the defacto “look squirrel!!!” to avoid any good news about Pres Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    • AZ_Giggles says:
      May 2, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      To be fair, the reason a hostage release would be headline news for Obama for weeks (possibly months) is because it would be the only positive, hahahaha! With President Trump there is so much good news (winning!) that even if the MSM were to actually do their job and report everything, they wouldn’t be able to focus on it long before moving to the next positive thing.

      I agree that the squirrel-syndrome of the media is frustrating. Hence the massive cable cutting going on around the country! Winning!

      Like

  24. PremAmerica says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    These sort of things are a daily occurrence with President Trump.

    Just think about it as an American and a patriot.

    Now think about how much Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, and Rosenstein must hate America for them to be so wholly focused on bringing down the President.

    May the good Lord smite such evil that walks amongst men!

    Like

  25. YeahYouRight says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Thank God and Thank you President Trump!

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Pam says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    This is truly a miracle from God. God is using our president in ways we never could have imagined. Pompeo was already working hard in his job as SOS even before he was confirmed.

    Winning!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      Why not commute the sentences and pardon the two Mexican American border patrol agents convicted of supposed border crimes??!!

      Like

  27. Firefly says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Wow! We haven’t had a president with real leadership qualities like PTrump for way too long. You would think previous politicians would have cared enough to resolve a festering issue head on to resolve it, but they didn’t. PTrump has the heart, brains, and guts needed to be a real leader who can deal with these long festering relationships between counties before it escalates to a huge ugly war.

    The left is so wrapped up in their ideology they don’t even realize their positions are counter to their own self-interest. Even when blocked and ridiculed every which way, 6 days from Sunday, PTrump is still able to come thru to MAGA. I hope to see the day when PTrump is unleashed – just to see what he could do if he were able to go full speed.

    Liked by 3 people

    • ablefox says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      I know, he iz picking his way through Uniparty minefields and dodging Kamikazi’s.

      Like

    • L. Gee says:
      May 2, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      Reminds me of how Reagan came in behind wimpy Carter and got our hostages out of Iran–within a matter of days of being elected. Real men doing the work that girly men (like Ovomit and Carter) can’t and won’t do (cuz, you know, somebody’s wittle feelings might get hurt)!

      Liked by 1 person

  28. Cheesehead54016 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Im getting bored with all the winning. Now to make the winning exciting again please indict and prosecute a Clinton Foundation officer or two, a half dozen or more corrupted DOJ/FBI folks and a couple CIA/DNI folk.

    Like

  29. Sunshine says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Sweden’s Prime Minister Löfven visited Trump White House on March 6 of this year.
    Löfven needs a boost in Sweden’s election poll numbers. This will give it to him.
    I imagine Trump economics were involved.
    Trump economics: Assign responsibility in exchange of clemency.
    Enough said.

    Like

  30. Perot Conservative says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    #MagicWand

    Like

  31. DanO64 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Please VSG President Trump, may I have another full cup of winning? I’m not tired of it at all. It taste wonderful. More Please.

    Like

  32. Payday says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    It’s too much! I can’t take it anymore! Please Mr President. Just stop!

    LOL!!!

    Like

  33. Paul Bogardus says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Tear down this wall!!!
    .
    President Trump proves he is a student of history. It is that simple.

    Like

  34. Kerry Gimbel says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Oh come on. This is nowhere near as good as Obama getting the traitor released.SARC!!!!

    Like

  35. The Boss says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    A few of the kidnapped Japanese citizens would sweeten the pot nicely.

    Like

  36. Koot Katmando says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Good news. I hope they come back in better shape than Otto was in.

    Like

  37. waltherppk says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Anybody else want to negotiate?

    Liked by 4 people

  38. hitrestart1 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    I’m curious. Does anyone know if Obamao ever coaxed a hostage release out of any dictator? Even just one?

    Like

  39. vital spark says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    President Trump must have scared the shinola out of Kim.

    Like

  40. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Hmmmmmm!!!!!!! This whole winning thing is growing on me….

    Like

  41. tman844 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Kim should look at history and the fall of the Iron Curtain and what happened to Nicolae Ceausescu of Romania once his people got a taste of Freedom.

    Like

  42. ablefox says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Whatever is gonna happen with Muelley Rosey haz already been decided…IMO>

    Like

  43. JMC says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    3 more idiots will travel to NK and get bagged in their place. There is no lack of stupid people, sadly.

    Like

  44. HillbillySailor says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    This is wonderful news

    Like

  45. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Not that a President Clinton could have ever pulled something like this off, but lets pretend for a second….

    Hostages family’s: President Clinton, we heard Kim told you he’d release our sons. When can you get them out?

    Clinton: Well now, this is a long drawn out process & nothing is for sure. Besides, I’m busy with other things & don’t have time for this…

    Although, if you were to…..say….. donate 5 million dollars to the Clinton Foundation, I may just be able to clear my schedule enough to make a few calls

    Go now, I have no time for this. The next time I see you you’d better have a cashiers check

    Like

    Reply

