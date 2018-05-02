President Trump Participates in Formal Swearing-In Ceremony for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo…

A great deal of excitement today centers around President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence participating in a formal swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
.
[Transcript] Washington, D.C. – 11:17 A.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. I must say, that’s more spirit that I’ve heard from the State Department in a long time — many years. (Laughter.) We can say many years, and maybe many decades. It’s going to be a fantastic start, a fantastic day. And that spirit will only be magnified, will only — with this man right here. I know that for a fact.
So thank you all for being here. It’s great to be with you, the extraordinary men and women of the State Department. We are profoundly grateful for everything you do for our country. And you’ll be doing things that you don’t even know about. (Laughter.) Right now, they’re not even a glimmer in your eye. And we have a couple going, Mike, right now, that a lot of people don’t know about that are very, very encouraging.
I also want to thank Vice President Pence and the many members of my Cabinet for joining us this morning.
We’re here to celebrate the swearing-in of America’s new Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Mike. (Applause.) This day is a testament to your exceptional skill, Mike — a skill and service that’s been honed over a lifetime, no matter where you went.
We’re joined by Mike’s wife, Susan, and his son, Nick. And I want to thank you both for sharing this wonderful moment with us all. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
Mike is a true American patriot. He has devoted many years of his life to defending America, beginning when he entered West Point. And as you all heard, he entered at 18 and he ended up graduating first in his class. You know, I heard that rumor a long time ago. I thought it was a rumor of — I don’t know. You know, you hear “first.” (Laughter) And I’ve heard it so many times. I’ve also heard I was first in my class at the Wharton School of Finance. (Laughter.) And sometimes when you hear it, you don’t say anything. You just let it go. (Laughter.)
But I heard it with him. And being first in your class at West Point — because I know, that’s a big deal. So I said, “Is that true?” “Yeah.” I asked a few other people, “Is that true?” “Yes.” So I started bringing it up. I brought it up about four weeks ago, right David? And after that, everybody brings it up. So I don’t have to say it anymore. (Laughter.) He was actually first in his class at West Point.
And soon he was deployed to Germany, where he served a cavalry officer prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall. After leaving active duty service, Mike graduated from Harvard Law School with high honors. Great student.
Mike was elected to Congress in 2010 by the people of the 4th District of a great state: Kansas. Right? (Applause.) It is. In the House, he distinguished himself as a member of the Intelligence Committee.
For the last 15 months, Mike served as our nation — and served our nation as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, where, I can tell you, they have such respect for him. It’s unbelievable. They may be the only people that are not very happy right now. But they’ll be happy. (Laughter.) They’ll be happy with our Gina, who’s here today. And his exceptional leadership of the CIA earned the admiration of his colleagues in the Cabinet, the Congress, the intelligence community, as well as our foreign allies and partners.
Mike has also earned my deepest respect and admiration and trust. And you’ll see why over the coming years. Probably, over the coming months. I have absolute confidence that he will do an incredible job as the nation’s 70th Secretary of State.
As Mike travels the world, he will carry out the greatest mission and highest duty of the State Department, to represent the interests of the American people.
This mission includes overseeing more than 13,000 Foreign Service Officers, who act as our representatives to the world; 12,000 Consular Officers; and an administrator of just an incredible immigration system — system that we’re going to be changing and fixing and making better; a system that’s under siege right now. But a system that will in fact, hopefully, be the talk of the world by the time we finish.
We have 3,500 security personnel, and thousands more diplomats, embassy staff, civil servants, and administrative personnel, all of whom collectively play a vital role in advancing the safety, liberty, prosperity, and all good things of the United States. Very important people. Great people.
As President Eisenhower said in 1953, “Make no mistake, the reason we have representatives around the world is to protect American interests.” For nearly 230 years, the men and women of the United States State Department have skillfully and proudly answered this call.
And now, at this moment in time, I can think of no better person to lead these dedicated public servants than our new Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.
Secretary Pompeo, congratulations again. I have no doubt that you will make America proud as our nation’s chief diplomat. You’re an exceptional guy, a great friend, and somebody that truly loves our country. We are really, really proud of you. I speak on behalf of everybody in this room, and also on behalf of your family.
Thank you very much, Mike. And congratulations. (Applause.)
And now I’d now like to ask Vice President Pence to administer the oath of office. Thank you.
(The oath is administered.) (Applause.)
SECRETARY POMPEO: This is truly humbling. Thank you very much, Mr. President, for those kind words. Thank you, Mr. Vice President, for being here today to honor me by swearing me in. Thank you, Ambassador Lawler. Ambassador Glendon, thank you so much for that invocation. I used to work for her for $7.50 an hour. (Laughter.)
It is a great honor to have so many distinguished guests here, including many of my fellow Cabinet Secretaries and former colleagues in Congress. Thank you for coming today. I was also glad to see USAID Administrator Mark Green. I look forward to working with you.
I want to first thank God for this opportunity, and for the many blessings He has granted to me in my life. My wife Susan and my son Nick are two of the greatest of these. They are my number one fans most days. (Laughter.) And they have shown unyielding support to me throughout my confirmation process, and in every other stage in my public service career. I love you both very, very much. (Applause.)
I want to thank John Sullivan — Deputy Secretary Sullivan. Where’s John? There. John, thank you. Thank you for your service in this interim period. (Applause.)
Mr. President, I also want to say thank you to you. You have entrusted me with a weighty and awesome responsibility to serve the American people, first as the Director of the CIA, and now as the Secretary of State. This responsibility becomes more sobering when we consider the many threats to American security and prosperity, and our liberty.
Mr. President, I promise you, my team and I will be unrelenting in confronting those threats. We will employ tough diplomacy when necessary to put the interests of the American people first. I will work to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights, and defend their values. And I will make sure America is always a respected and principled leader on the world stage. (Applause.)
We are but 15 months into this administration, and we’ve already made outstanding progress by speaking the truth about the challenges we face; by confronting them head on; by partnering with strong, sovereign, independent nations to make America and the world more prosperous and secure. We’ve put a hurt on the ISIS caliphate in Iraq and Syria. We’ve done so by great diplomatic work.
We’re confronting all types of Iranian hostility, and are deciding on the next steps for the flawed JCPOA. We’ve imposed real consequences on Russia for its acts of aggression. And we will soon move our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, years ahead of schedule. (Applause.)
We are bringing fairness and reciprocity to our economic relationship with China, and protecting our intellectual property from them as well. (Applause.)
And we saw, in your meetings last week with President Macron and Chancellor Merkel, we continue to uphold strength in our time-honored alliances.
But there’s one more thing. Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to change the course of history on the Korean Peninsula. I underscore the word “opportunity.” We’re in the beginning stages of the work, and the outcome is certainly yet unknown. But one thing is certain: This administration will not repeat the mistakes of the past. Our eyes are wide open. It’s time to solve this once and for all. A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right.
We are committed to the permanent, verifiable, irreversible dismantling of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction program, and to do so without delay.
To my colleagues here, when I say we’re going to do this, I mean “we.” This is a team effort at the State Department and the whole of the United States government.
Mr. President, when you offered me the job to be the Director of CIA, I was honored to lead the world’s finest intelligence corps, and I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the world’s finest diplomatic corps now. (Applause.)
Mr. President, you read one of — a great quote from the greatest President ever from Kansas. (Laughter.) It was a historic quote, but frankly, things haven’t changed much since then. I’ve been an Army officer, a congressman, the Director of the CIA, now here at State. We have much to do. But in every position I’ve had, I’ve witnessed the skills, expertise, and patriotism of our foreign affairs professionals, whether civil servants or Foreign Service Officers, political appointees or locally employed staff, you all lay it on the line to make sure that America is safe and prosperous and free. Thank you for that. (Applause.)
As I’ve said, and I’ll elaborate more, I want the State Department to get its swagger back. (Laughter.) We need our men and women out at the frontlines, executing American diplomacy with great vigor and energy, and to represent the finest nation in the history of civilization. We should be proud of that, and I’m counting on you all to help communicate in every corner of the world.
Mr. President, I have full confidence that my team here in Washington and around the world under your leadership can and will execute that mission for the benefit of the American people. And I’m eager to work with you all to get that job done.
You all know this is essential work. That’s why you’re here. It’s why I’m here. I look forward to doing this together. Thank you all so much for the warm welcome I have received in these first days. I can’t wait to get after this with you. Thank you again, Mr. President, for your trust and your leadership and your faith in me. Thank you. (Applause.)
Great ceremony! It’s time to get CIA under State supervision! With Black Ops Budget back to State/Treasury control, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING! America First! JFK’s promise may be fulfilled.
Enemies foreign and domestic. Take notice, because you’ll not be able to take cover when your number comes up. That we can tell you.
One more great big step for MAGA!
I absolutely LOVED the smile on our President’s face when Secretary of State Pompeo stated, “As I’ve said, and I’ll elaborate more, I want the State Department to get its swagger back.”
AMERICA FIRST BABY!
“I want to first thank God for this opportunity, and for the many blessings He has granted to me in my life.”
so glad to have God back in our White House!
Amen!
Or at the very least, recognizing and honoring God publicly.
Another
bigYUUUUUGE change from the previous obamanation…
Amen! Thank you lord for everything!🙏
The most significant statement from the President “…for everything you do for our country. And you’ll be doing things that you don’t even know about.” There is a plan and it is going forward nicely!
😉
Yes, I noted that too!
Wasn’t that great? Foreshadowing. PDJT is a master communicator and peerless tactician.
Love to see him and his team in action.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
Pompeo cleaned up the cia, now it’s time for him to clean up the state Department, de-clintonfy, don’t you know the deep state is sweating the IG report due out in 3 days?
Mikebrezzze, can you or anyone else tell me what if anything we know about Pompeo cleaning up the CIA? I ask this with all respect and with genuine curiosity.
I like Mike Pompeo just fine although I didn’t know anything really about him before PDJT brought him on for the CIA. He has VERY impressive credentials and I like what he says and how he presents himself. But things have been pretty low key as far as I can tell at CIA which is probably a good sign. I’m just wondering if anyone read anything reorganization or other “clean up”activities at CIA?
Thanks much!
Because it’s the CIA, Sylvia, we will nevah, nevah know just how close we came to *ruination*. May Allen Dulles turn over in his grave.
Sylvia, I’ve also been trying to find that same information. Other than what appears to be mission specific directives against ISIS, not much is written. He may have been making organizational changes that match more closely the President’s approach and agenda. Other than that I’m guessing it must be classified.
“low key”??? You mean like when he went to pay an Easter visit to little Kim or “helped” Israel steal those nuclear secret files from Iran last January. Yes, very low key!
He’s been cutting those C_A strings all over the place… will continue ’til C_A is fragmented in a thousand pieces! RIP JFK and RR – Trump and Pompeo have this.
This was an epic ceremony. Pompeo will finally do what Tillerson was supposed to do. I have no doubts about it whatsoever.
I never understood where Tillerson failed..? He started out so good then he was out.
I don’t think Tillerson failed. I think he did the job President Trump sent him to do. He reduced the size of State Department personnel, making it a leaner more efficient government body (that’s if any government body could ever be really efficient). And Tillerson also had the connection to Putin that Trump saw as an asset for future deals, but Russia has become a third rail and Trump knows when to pull his chips off the table.
Also I think President Trump and Mike Pompeo are very much in tune (actually I heard President Trump say that). Also he seems to have a certain personality, that is needed now, and that President Trump wants to project.
… and he should make a good future president …
Rex Tillerson had an assignment, which he accomplished in record time. Our country benefited from his understanding of the ME, but it is a 24/7/365-1/4 job that not many who do it well want for a career. I have all respect for what he accomplished.
NK has been a CIA-managed stronghold for as long as I can remember. Who better to negotiate our way through that curmudgeon of players than one who knows the game?
PDJT is one crafty son-of-a-gun. Someone who watches much TV told me that our president is upending all the rules for scriptwriting. Hah!
I know, I understand that PTrump needed someone new but I always liked TRex.
Tillerson – an oil guy – has an expertise, that of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States. He opened up the channels of communication and he succeeded in his mission. Now it’s time for the real work to begin, aka Pompeo.
What Tillerson did was real work. But the challenges he met and overcame are gone and what is needed now is a different area of expertise. Don’t downplay what Tillerson did, he succeeded brilliantly in his role.
I feel hopeful. He’s clearly smart and skilled, and MAGA driven. I would imagine time at the CIA will have provided a good background for managing State.
I was pretty happy with what Tillerson was doing in terms of downsizing and trying to make State more efficient. I didn’t like the rumors of disagreement between Tillerson and PDJT because I stand with PDJT and it is his vision I want implemented.
I don’t think Tillerson was ever fully on board with the MAGA agenda and was too “citizen of the world” globalist minded, so he and the State Department seemed to have very similar views.
Hopefully Pompeo can take the more streamlined State Department and strip it down further and REMAKE it in a MAGA image. How awesome would that be? I feel very hopeful.
High praise from Rep. Scaise. Pompeo is Presidential material.
100% Pompeo May be the next President of the United States in 2024!
Zinke 2024
Next speaker once Ryno is gone to pasture.
Welcome aboard Secretary Pompeo!!!! May God bless you. I can’t wait for you to “get after this” for our country and our neighbors around the world. Good luck, I will be praying for you and our POTUS.
“I want to first thank God for this opportunity, and for the many blessings He has granted to me in my life.”
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
2Thessalonians 2:13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice.
5 Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
9 Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.
I know this is not specifically for me, but it is exactly the right word for where I’m at today.
The Holy Spirit is always working!
Thank you
Your welcome. PTL
My He bless you, Indimex.
A tank commander at State. Wow. I love President Trump.
Not Susan Rice. What a change!
Not only is a former tank commander, his physical presence IS very tank-like.
Thank goodness that President Trump was able to fill this position with a capable person who SUPPORTS his AMERICA FIRST policy. It is going to be a long, hot summer of ridiculous political intrigue ginned up by the MSM. Perhaps some successful foreign policy achievements will help keep the House and Senate in Republican control. (A mixed blessing). i don’t know much about Kanye West, and “pop culture” is a huge swamp all by itself, but maybe Mr West can help more people to see the light.
Unfortunately, despite the rampant lawlessness among our so-called justice departments, It appears President Trump will get no help at all from his appointees there. In fact, they go to great lengths to subvert the law. At least Secretary Pompeo will not betray the President and the country.
Great choice for this position as SOS by a great POTUS.
I have a little bit of hero worship going on for General Jack Keane. I like to listen to him. I wish I could invite him to dinner or something and be able to ask him questions about what he thinks about various hot spots around the world. He strikes me as a most sensible man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Double whacks for high treason! Willy Nilly!
I am very pleased with Secretary Pompeo giving his sincere thanks to God. That was a good start.
He is entering the Swamp HQ, the Great Snake Pit of the District of Corruption. I have full confidence in Secretary Pompeo’s ability but he needs our prayers, folks. Dealing with the entrenched ArchSnakes can be hazardous to one’s health.
One…two…three…quatro..
Wolley Bulley
Willy Nilly
I get why “we” are excited about Pompeo as SOS, but why are the long-embedded lefties in the vast State bureaucracy excited? Color me confused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they can’t help but like his energy and it seems they are looking forward to working with him. They also may not all be so “lefty,” and just want to do the best thing.
I liked how he brought God into the State dept, but I also liked how he complimented his wife and son and for helping him get there.
My family is of three as well, and we live thousands of miles away from our extended family, so I understand well what Pompeo is saying.
We may only be of three, but we are a powerful force. We stand together and help each other always and without question. It’s what makes us stronger in knowing we have the other two right by our side.
We also have a lot of laughter and humor in our home, and I believe it is the same in Pompeo’s home. I saw the laugh and smile from Mrs. Pompeo when she looked at our President in agreement that they may not always follow the head of their household. I can assure you though if it was anything with great seriousness they would jump at his side without a second thought. It’s what we of three do. It’s what all family members should do.
I hope larger families do this as well, and I’m sure they do. I had always worried one may have been forgotten in a time of great importance because there were so many in the family circle and hopefully I’m wrong.
Anyways, I thought Tillerson had done well during the time and his expertise were needed. I like the memes we had of him too. But now it’s time for someone who has a greater expertise with NK and Iran, and I see nothing wrong with that. If anything, I think it marks a great president to be able to see the strengths and weaknesses of his players and to move them all in order to keep their strengths going. No one can be strong in every area, no one should be able to agree with absolutely everything with one boss’s desire. Our President has a great deal of things he wants accomplished, and in order to do that we need our strongest players in front, line and center.
TRex did not fight for nominees or for Peace with Russia!!! He preferred to work within UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank parameters instead.
I stated this yesterday and will share it again today because our President and Secretary of State Pompeo are COMPLETELY aligned and are going to blow people’s heads off in what they will accomplish in the next 6+ years!
The relationship between our President and Secretary of State Pompeo is absolutely amazing! Both men hold each other in such high regard. They are completely aligned in terms of what needs to be accomplished for our Great Nation.
Secretary Pompeo has a chance to truly catapult himself into the discussion of replacing our Lion 🦁 as the 46th President of the USA 🇺🇸. Just think that under his leadership at the State Department, he has an opportunity to end the Korean War, have North Korea 🇰🇵 completely denuclearize, have the Mullah’s overthrown by the Iranian people and see to a successful peace accord between Israel 🇮🇱 and Palestine 🇵🇸.
That’s a Hell of a Resumé, Flep!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trex did what needed to be done. Remember how he transferred people to responding to FOIA requests? He ‘ran out’ a lot of the snakes, and mb one reason State people are so happy with Pompeo is he’s not Trex? Good strategy. Put in a guy employees wil HATE, so they are more receptive to his replacement?
Well said! TREX was the perfect guy for that period of time. We now have the perfect guy for this period and the foreseeable future.
Extraordinary relationship. Very clear. Trump is in full stride. Mueller the spoiler from the swamp needs to be neutered.
Great article and video. GOD bless America!
Wow! It really feels GOOD to have someone at the state dept. that cares and trust our president. You can see they both admire each other. WINNING!
He’s obviously popular and a popular choice. There must be good reasons for that.
All kinds of weird subterfuge from Trump in this ceremony, from hinting and laughing with Pompeo at all the things “they don’t know about”, to even when Mike says the final line of his swearing-in, watch Trump’s eyes. He can barely contain his excitement. I get the feeling something big is happening, and Pompeo taking over State is big for some reason. There are some things happening behind the scenes. And obviously Korean peace is big, but there’s something else going on.
