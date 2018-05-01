Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

Posted on May 1, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for May 1st, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

11 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

  Chuck says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Don't take any crap from the Sarah.

    Like

    Reply
  NC Nana says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    God please bless Sarah for her continued willingness to serve in this position. America needs someone with her strength of character to speak up for the country. Let her feel your presence and guiding hand as she goes about her daily tasks.

    In Jesus name. Amen.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  Running Fast says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    So the real question on all of our minds… what type of eye shadow will Sarah wear today? Will it be a blue hue from liberal tears, smokey brown from the ashes of globalist scum, or a red glow from the commie press sitting in front of her?

    Inquiring minds are waiting to know!

    Like

    Reply
  V says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    After the way she was treated at the White House Correspondents Dinner, I'm wondering why even have these press briefings. She's not their pinata. We get our news elsewhere anyway. If the WH has something to brief the people about, put out a press release.

    Like

    Reply
  Elwood says:
    May 1, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I can't believe that I still get chills watching youtubes from election night.

    Like

    Reply

