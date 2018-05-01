May 1st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #467

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dead as all these millionaires giving each other high fives for playing gotcha and regurgitating spoon fed info from Clapper, Brennan, Comey and many others. Get back to real journalism!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this really the President of The United States asking OUR opinion?
If so Mr. President WE the People will pray that our Creator and Heavenly Father will guide you.
Treepers.
Let’s pray that President Trump is guided.
Pray darn it, pray.
🛐🙏✝🙏✡🛐
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
This we soooo need this!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️
LikeLike
“bonkers” !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably another fake story to plug a leak!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/04/30/netanyahu-claims-to-show-irans-secret-nuclear-files-obtained-by-israel
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/04/30/netanyahu-claims-to-show-irans-secret-nuclear-files-obtained-by-israel
LikeLike
Agents of the Plantation apparently have been dispatched to muscle Kanye back in line …
Rapper urges Crips gang members to ‘f–k Kanye up’
https://pagesix.com/2018/04/30/rapper-urges-crips-gang-members-to-f-k-kanye-up/
LikeLike
Yet again proving that they shut down any diversity of thought or opinion.
LikeLike
This has got the Zero bootlickers all kinds og riled up…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
perhaps the most culturally significant win involves Kanye West and someone called Chance the Rapper, who apparently needs to be distinguished from Chance the Poultry Inspector and Chance the Proctologist. Chance the Rapper morphed into Chance the Wuss when he kind-of sort-of backtracked about his thoughtcrime of saying “Black people don’t have to be democrats,” but whatever.
This is still huge – major black celebrities are refusing to be told what they can and cannot think and are actively pushing back against the backlash. And there’s a ton of backlash – the Democrats cannot afford to lose their lock on the minority vote – but minorities are now openly asking the question that terrifies liberals:
“What have you done for us lately besides run your Chardonnay-guzzling mouths?”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/04/30/i-cannot-handle-all-this-winning-n2475831
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Hillary had won, he would be running DHS
LikeLike
Thank you Mr. President for all you do. Never tired of winning
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rob Schneider speaking about Baldwin’s Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live, which stopped being funny decades ago:
“Much late night comedy is less about being funny and more about Indoctrination by comedic disposition,” Schneider continued on Twitter. “People aren’t really laughing at it as much as cheering on the rhetoric. It no longer resembles a comedy show, it’s more like some kind of liberal Klan meeting.”
http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/2018/04/30/alec-baldwin-says-rob-schneider-has-point-in-criticism-snl-trump-impersonation.html
As Trump goes from accomplishment to accomplishment, some people are feeling more comfortable speaking up. For people in Hollywood I think it is a real risk to express support for anything other than a liberal/far-left/democrat viewpoint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI = Fornication Bedroom Investigators
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of killing kids and the need for every free citizen to own multiple modern rifles and ammo and be proficient in their use, formerly Great Britain has provided several cautionary examples of what a world run by Democrats would look like.
Someone called Count Dankula got convicted of a crime and fined for saying words the elite disliked. Another thought crimminal got jailed for eight month – eight months of his life in prison – for flipping off a traffic camera, and then the Brit Stasi went on Twitter to brag about it and to threaten the sheep into submission. Worst of all, because his parents had a bad attitude about the UK’s single payer system deciding to kill their son, the Brit government decreed that the parents of Alfie Evans could not take him to Italy to try to save his life. The National Health Service finally got its wish and killed Alfie; that’s what the government can do when it rules subjects instead of serves an armed citizenry.
Think about that the next time some liberal scoffs about “death panels” and your crazy ideas about not giving up your guns so you can resist tyranny.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/04/30/i-cannot-handle-all-this-winning-n2475831
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Britain should be renamed “Orwellia”.
LikeLike
Okay, there seems to be an ongoing debate around here about whether or not Q is for real. I, personally, have leaned toward the YES camp, but I understand why some others doubt him. So anyway, I just realized something that should make all the doubters take another look. Here ya go:
Assuming the Korean situation plays out as we hope, some or all of the principal participants are gonna be shoe-ins for the Nobel Peace Prize. There are 4 main ones: Trump, Kim, Moon, and to a somewhat lesser extent Xi. Here’s where it gets fun. The simplest of all “codes” is matching the letters of the alphabet with their numbers. A=1, B=2, etc. So…
Trump… T=20
Kim… K=11
Moon… M=13
Xi… X=24
Now add them up: 20+11+13+24 = 68
Now calculate the average: 68 divided by 4 = 17
And what’s the 17th letter?
Q
Never, EVER doubt Q again! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats fun. Lots of puzzling by puzzlers til your puzzler gets sore over there. 😄
LikeLike
Lol.
LikeLike
The Left, Democrats, MSM etc. are going to have a heart attack on June 30, 2018 when Supreme Court Justice Kennedy announces his retirement effective immediately! There is nothing they can do from stopping him or our President from appointing his replacement.
From the article linked above:
As you have no doubt heard, rumors of your impending retirement are, for the second year in a row, echoing around Washington and across America. While you and your colleagues on the Supreme Court were listening to the final oral arguments of the term in recent days, those rumors were only growing more insistent.
How can we put this the right way? Please don’t go.
Sitting between the four liberal justices and the four conservatives, you are the most powerful member of the most powerful court in the country, as you have been for at least a decade. Your vote, more than that of any other justice, has delivered landmark legal victories for Americans of all political stripes, from gays and lesbians seeking equal rights to African-American college students seeking a better education to deep-pocketed corporations seeking to spend more money influencing politics.
Replacing you with a hard-line conservative, in contrast, would have enormous consequences for the nation’s laws and Constitution for decades to come.
If Mr. Trump gets the chance to fill your seat, it will be the most conservative court in nearly a century.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Begging liberals. Suits them well.
LikeLike
RBG is going to depart very soon. She will likely die in her chair.
LikeLike
Neil Gorsuch is not a “conservative” justice. He believes in textualism and originalism in constitutional interpretation when he reviews a case. This was evident in his writings when he was being approved. This can also be seen in his recent opinion in Session v Dimaya. In his written opinion he cited Justice Scalia many times. The fake media went AS that “he sided with the liberal justices”.
The court needs more of these type of justices.
LikeLike
Here I sit and shiver, here I shiver and sit ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
An FBI agent found to have leaked sensitive information to witnesses, mishandled classified information and lied to investigators will not face criminal charges and appears to have retired while an inquiry into his conduct was underway, according to the Justice Department Office of Inspector General.
https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-reports/f180430.pdf
If you go to
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/f180430.pdf
You will find reports on several corrupt employees. This information needs to get out. The FBI and USM are not to be trusted.
LikeLike
On the other thread where this first surfaced, I commented that it was bothersome, too. But upon thinking it over, it might be describing someone who has been cooperating. It almost sounds like what Bruce Ohr did. 🙂
It’s doubtful that it is because he purportedly still has a job. But the language of the OIG has baffled me for quite some time.
LikeLike
OIG just released a report on a retired FBI SA. look on GWP
LikeLike
the charges are similar to Comey’s predicament.
I think its starting
LikeLike
What charges? This is part of an IG report. IGs don’t charge. They report findings.
It says this person will not face charges, so no, it doesn’t look like *it’s* starting.
LikeLike
Look directly above your post.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Democrats need the Black vote but they show over and over that they would rather concentrate their attention and money on getting new votes (illegal aliens). Blacks in some urban centers see the demographic shift as hispanics are pushing out blacks. So, why keep block voting democrats?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “congressional leadership” wants President Trump to emphasize Paul Ryan’s tax cuts in the coming mid-term elections. They know full well that this is a weak hand which will be countered easily by even half-assed democratic candidates. To his great credit the president blew ’em off and is going directly to his base to talk about immigration and trade—the real hot-button issues that the conservative insurgency will respond to. This terrifies establishment republicans because it runs counter to their commitments to the donor class. This is going to produce a serious crisis for establishment republicans because Trump won’t leave them any wiggle room and the insurgency most likely won’t support them unless they “get their minds right:”. I see lots of establishment republicans being replaced by insurgency oriented candidates who will support Trump. The establishment candidates know they can’t win without our support and, by campaigning on immigration and trade, Trump is making that very hard, if not impossible, for them not to support the very things their backers hate most. No wonder Ryan is leaving. **GO TRUMP!!**
LikeLiked by 1 person
And always stressing in the interest of the American citizens – immigration and trade.
Ryan, leave now. Trump is ignoring whatever influence you hope to exert.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIA emails to journalists don’t have to be released to public, judge rules
April 30, 2018 05:39 PM
(Washington) – The CIA can selectively divulge classified information to selected reporters in emails yet withhold that information from other journalists or members of the public when they seek the same information under the Freedom of Information Act, a federal judge in New York has ruled.
The decision appeared in the court record on Friday but became more widely disseminated Monday.
The ruling comes amid vigorous national debate over leaks to the media and the use of anonymous sources in covering national security news
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/national-security/article210169704.html#storylink=cpy
Judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York ruled.
Nominated by Bill Clinton.
LikeLike
LikeLike
This woman, an Army doctor, has a long history of making false accusations. And she is VP Pence’s doctor, which is problematic considering his refusal to be alone with women. I’m thinking she won’t hold this position for long.
LikeLike
I despise the terms “Intelligence community” and Comey’s favorite, “FBI family”. They aren’t supposed to be communities or families that protect each other. They are supposed to be professionals that protect our country.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Obama Bros. Speechless After Netanyahu Exposes Iran Deal Lies
30 Apr 2018
The vaunted “echo chamber” that President Barack Obama’s aide Ben Rhodes created to sell the Iran deal was quiet on Monday, in the aftermath of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s revelations of new intelligence proving that Iran had lied to the world about its nuclear weapons program.
The intelligence haul, Netanyahu said, shows that Iran lied to the world when its leaders said it had never had a nuclear weapons program.
Supporters of the Iran deal were silent.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who said in 2015 that the U.S. had “absolute knowledge” about Iran’s past military uses of nuclear research, had nothing to say on his Twitter feed.
Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power, who urged Congress not to reject the Iran deal in 2015, was active on Twitter, but said nothing about the new revelations about Iran.
Former National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor — one of the co-founders of the “Obama bros.” podcast, Pod Save America, found time to call Trump an “idiot” on Twitter, but said nothing about the Iran news.
And Rhodes himself, who established the pro-Iran deal “echo chamber,” said nothing.
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2018/04/30/obama-bros-speechless-netanyahu-exposes-iran-deal-lies/
LikeLike