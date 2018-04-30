Poll: Reuters/IPSOS Survey Shows Millennial Support For Democrats Dropped Nine Percent Since 2016…

In an interesting survey of over 16,000 millennial respondents (graphic here) via Reuters-IPSOS the narrative of a midterm ‘blue wave” evaporates.
According to the large-sample polling, support for Democrats has dropped from 55% in 2016 to 46% now. That’s a significant decline over 9% from prior surveys, and could be a strong indication the current favored narrative amid DNC media is entirely false.
(Reuters) MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) – Enthusiasm for the Democratic Party is waning among millennials as its candidates head into the crucial midterm congressional elections, according to the Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll.
The online survey of more than 16,000 registered voters ages 18 to 34 shows their support for Democrats over Republicans for Congress slipped by about 9 percentage points over the past two years, to 46 percent overall. And they increasingly say the Republican Party is a better steward of the economy.
That presents a potential problem for Democrats who have come to count on millennials as a core constituency – and will need all the loyalty they can get to achieve a net gain of 23 seats to capture control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November.
Young voters represent an opportunity and a risk for both parties, said Donald Green, a political science professor at Columbia University in New York City.
“They’re not as wedded to one party,” Green said. “They’re easier to convince than, say, your 50- or 60-year-olds who don’t really change their minds very often.”
Terry Hood, 34, an African-American who works at a Dollar General store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and took this year’s poll, said he voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
But he will consider a Republican for Congress because he believes the party is making it easier to find jobs and he applauds the recent Republican-led tax cut.
“It sounds strange to me to say this about the Republicans, but they’re helping with even the small things,” Hood said in a phone interview. “They’re taking less taxes out of my paycheck. I notice that.” (read more)
This is especially bad news for the DNC considering the new era of “Generation Z” is right on the heels of the millennials and Gen-Z is exponentially more in alignment with the MAGA movement as a counter-culture. More winning…
CTH got a shout out from Lou Dobbs tonight.
LikeLiked by 40 people
Yea!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I heard that too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mann, did that ever feel good….thank you, Lou…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh I missed it!!!
He just had Diamond & Silk on.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Look for the repeat later 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
NJF, and we can be sure Silk and Diamond followers will definitely vote Trump. These two ladies are firehouses for Trump and America and have been dissed in Congress by blacks who interrogated them. That will definitely have an effect that democrats won’t like either. I do know in CA democrats did vote for Trump and other democrats did not vote at all. Sad that democrats keep shooting themselves in the foot with the same old same old that is sooo stale and doesn’t help them any more. The why is because we have a better and freer America and better income and jobs via Trump. We prayed and God heard us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I missed it too. But I enjoyed D&S. Love those gals.
Are the sisters? I read it somewhere but wasn’t sure if it was literal or sisters as in sisterhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just rereading parts of the Apr 29 presidential thread and someone posted a tweet from Dobbs about CTH!! And now he’s mentioned it on his program?? This is too awesome. Congratulations Sundance! Wish FOX would give you your own show.
LikeLiked by 10 people
What, and invite the “Tolerant Left” horde to infiltrate this haven from the nasty nattering crowd?
No thanks! (Although I fully concur that Sundance is fully deserving!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
How about OAN? If it was something Sundance wanted, I would certainly back him 100% and be watching it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the video? I had the show on but missed it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Go to 11:13 !!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you!
Lou’s shout-out was a thing of beauty!
Sundance, you rock!
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congratulations Sundance, your voice just got amplified!
That is good news for the truth. And WELL deserved!
LikeLike
Diamond and Silk are also on….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great show tonight! Thanks Lou!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Millenials like WIKILEAKS! The Dems are going to lose even more!
LikeLiked by 16 people
One slight correction. Generation Z has already begun to arrive. Many state that Generation Z begins in 1994 or 1995. They played a tremendous factor in the Presidential Election in 2016. Anyone 23 and younger that took this poll is part of Generation Z!
This article in the Washington Examiner provides actual data from Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania that shows that Generation Z put our President over the top!
What is even more exciting is that by 2020 far more of them will be able to vote in the Presidential Election!
From the article linked above:
Super young voters, those 22 and under known as Generation Z, are offering Republicans a chance to claim some of the youth vote lost when millennials fell hard for former President Barack Obama.
Three new reports and surveys provided by the moderate Republican Ripon Society in its Ripon Forum find that Generation Z, while liberal on social issues, are conservative about money, scarred by the Great Recession under which they grew up.
THIS IS HUGE & WHY YOU SEE THE SHIFT IN THE POLL ABOVE FROM 16’ TO 18’
Keystone College political professor Jeffrey Brauer found that 78 percent identify with liberals on social issues, but a larger 83% identify as moderate to conservative on money issues.
And, he said, in 2016, their first presidential election, they helped dilute the youth vote for Hillary Clinton by 7 points from what President Obama received in 2012.
Swing state changes from 2012 to 2016 were more dramatic — and impactful. “In Florida, the Democratic margin of victory for the youth vote from 2012 to 2016 dropped 16 points. In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, the drop was 19 points. In Wisconsin, it was 20 points.
These dramatic declines helped give Republican Donald Trump a win in each of these states, pushing him over the top in the Electoral College,” he found.
Brauer concluded in Ripon Forum:
It is highly unlikely that such significant declines in the Democratic margin of victory for the youth vote were simply due to the more liberal Millennial Generation changing their minds from one election to the next.
It is much more likely that the precipitous drops were due to the more conservative Generation Z being able, for the first time, to express their political inclinations, especially in economically hard-hit swing states. Some Generation Z voters were likely attracted to the Republican candidate because of Trump’s strong stances on economic recovery and national security – two of the main concerns of that generation.
They were also likely to be dissuaded by the apparent lack of transparency and accessibility of the Clinton campaign…those are traits that Gen Z demands in leadership, which Trump seemingly possessed during the election with his “tell it like it is” style.
Therefore, Generation Z possibly had a major, yet completely overlooked, impact in the historic 2016 presidential election.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would guess a large portion of generation Z were awakened to conservatism through the teachings of the Great Dr. Ron Paul. I know I was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also they grew up under the last 4 years of Bush and 8 years of Obama. Their parents struggled to make a living and put food on the table. That leaves an impression.
LikeLike
My oldest falls into this category. He isn’t shy about political conversations with his peers and says they are really paying attention and are increasingly informed. Party politics is anathema to them and they are better at parsing their ideas and placing a value on individual ideas than some previous generations might have been. Having been educated to believe that nothing is all good or all bad, they create their own hierarchy of value and weigh their vote based on how likely the politician is to deliver on those beliefs. It will be interesting to watch the parties scramble as they break out of the two party mold.
LikeLike
WHOA SUNDANCE!! Major shout-out to you and CTH by Lou Dobbs a minute ago!!!! I jumped right out of my chair!!! I’m one happy, PROUD Treeper tonight!
Congrats on your stellar investigative reporting being recognized by the big guns!!!
LikeLiked by 26 people
Oh, Shepard Smith tore us a new one on his show once….LOL.
LikeLike
It’s amazing that the new sign of being a “rebel” against the establishment, is to actually support the President of the United States.
LikeLiked by 31 people
yes it is… im just glad to see my fellow millenials starting to wake up
LikeLiked by 11 people
We love you guys! You add energy and spark to the movement!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Talk to as many of them as you can Doug. If one goes right in to shouting, don’t waste your time.
Even if you just say a little, even to those who go on tilt may ultimately realize as events unfold that you were better informed than they were.
Just before the illegal spying on candidate and PDJT broke in what I call the corporate RINO MSM, I had a conversation with a molecular biology professor at Northwestern.
I asked him for arguments sake, let’s just assume it’s true that candidate, president-elect, and PDJT was illegally survailled ( at that time our brainiac of a host Sundance had not determined or laid out how deep in the FBI/CIA/NSA it went), in doing so I asked this brainiac of a professor (and in talking to him I did find him to be probably brilliant and off the charts in achievement in academic and intelligence testing), do you feel the ends justify the means.
He said emphatically, no.
Now maybe in his peer pressure group he would never admit as much.
But, I really believe as the facts of what we know because of the tutorship of our host, that guy will probably see the real deal sooner than he otherwise would have had we not encountered each other.
It was easy. He didn’t know me and I didn’t know him. Our paths will probably never cross again.
But, I get a chuckle when I think about what he must be thinking about that encounter after what has come out now.
Thanks to Sundance I was Karnack (you may be too young to know who that is).
Karnack knew all.
Be well. Much Love in your life, and live long and prosper.🤙
LikeLike
Pulled you out of the bin…. 😦
LikeLike
Hey, it’s Ad rem.
LikeLike
Hope more of you start thinking for themselves. I am guessing Kanye is a millennial and his break out will probably prompt other millennials.
Over the years, it has been so frustrating to watch millennials and their blind devotion to Obama and Hillary and the Soros open borders garbage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iz gonna bee gangzta!
🕶 🤘
LikeLiked by 4 people
Took me a minute to figure that one out wsb. Thought you were howie in drag!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I AM!
LikeLike
Being proud and optimistic and wanting to work and make money is cool again. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only thing I caution is that support for Trump and MAGA or make America Work or Make America whatever, may not necessarily translate to support for the Republicans in congress unless they get their butts in gear to actually put the presidents agenda place. There are other polls also saying they have seen through the façade of the Republican congress claims to support Trump. The most dangerous thing that happens is that they do not vote for anybody until a real 3rd party appears or they vote for the few republicans really supporting the president. Millennials and follow on generations may be smart enough to see through the BS of the DNC and GOPe but they have also come through an education system that does not teach or instill initiative as well as suppresses those who are leaders for causes not espoused by the establishment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s why I turned Catholic. Totally rebellious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Conservatism is the new punk rock” from a gen x cusp millennial who when the said f the man and question authority took it to heart and questioned everything instead of swallowing someone else’s tripe
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prior to the election, my son and I attended a Trump rally held at the University of Central Florida. The crowd was immense and there was a wide diversity of people in terms of age, race, and gender. It was notable as to the enthusiastic support of the younger generation. I think during the next election his rallies will be even larger, with more young people willing to attend.
LikeLiked by 20 people
That’s exactl what I observed y at the campaign rally at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago that candidate PDJT had to cancel because Soros paid shitbird nation to turn-out inside and out side of the venue, resulting in its rightful cancellation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think your right coast. POTUS is captivating and with his diverse friends, family supporters, and agenda it’s like a buffet. There’s something for everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I can tell you that my sons both bought the leftist media narrative that Trump was a despicable candidate for President back in 2016. But as they have seen more of what he has accomplished and more of the UNHINGED opposition he has faced, they come almost daily to a greater appreciation of him as our President. That is a personal encouragement.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Same is AZ. The place was full of college students and young people. WAY more than you’d expect to see at a political rally. Not only that, but they were the ones who had all the best gear and signs. Lots with american flags, anti-clinton shirts, etc.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No wonder the dems are out of touch with gen Z voters. The party heads in some cases have been in office for 50-60 years with some in their late 60’s 70’s and 80’s in age range. The young people that are truly awake want to hear about real solutions and jobs.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yeah, I like to ridicule Dems by saying “Democrat policies are SO last century!”
Same with Europe. That whole “European Union” thing is SO last century. In this new millennium it’s Nationalism that’s surging.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I watched about 2 hours of RSBN interviews at pre-rally the other night. There were lots and lots of 2020 merchandise being worn and sold. A lot of newbies who came from near and far. Everyone was very excited to be there and to get a chance to show their support for this man who is changing lives positively every day.
We need to send George H W Bush some of those socks. 😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep.
JUST NOW Heard that!
SD, CONGRATS!!!!
Also, Thank you for the Millennial article (Wahoooo!), ALL of the deep state soft coup articles and your leadership for America as expressed in CTH!
None here can adequately state the admiration and love we ALL have for you!
Know that ALL Treepers pray for you daily and appreciate your love of the USA and support for VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen gal. God bless you Sundance, shining the Light of the Spirit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes you just have to stop and take stock of how fortunate we are that God has sent us both PT and Sundance. I’m hoping everyone understands that we are blessed. Just let that sink in…..and thank God for his mercy. It could have been the bag lady.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the views this mother has about Donald Trump are much like many others. Her characterization of Trump as the “Salty Sailor” or as “The Fireman” paint an excellent picture!!. She has written many great books about her son and family….
Comment from KAREN VAUGHN Mother of Aaron Vaughn, Navy Seal
“The Salty Sailor”
Sometimes God uses the no-nonsense, salty sailor to get the job done. Appreciating what the man is doing doesn’t mean we worship the salty sailor or even desire to be like the salty sailor. It doesn’t even mean God admires the salty sailor. Maybe He just knows he’s necessary for such a time as this.
I believe with all my heart that God placed that salty sailor in the White House and gave this nation one more chance in November 2016. Donald Trump is what he is. He is still the man he was before the election. And without guilt, I very much admire what that salty sailor is accomplishing.
He’s not like me. That’s okay with me. I don’t want to be like him. I will never behave like him. I know we’ve NEVER had a man like him lead our nation. It’s crazy and a little mind blowing at times. But I can’t help admire the ability he has to act with his heart rather than a calculated, PC, think tank-screened, carefully edited script. I still believe that is WHY he became our President and WHY he’s been able to handle a landslide of adversity and STILL pass unprecedented amounts of good legislation for our country AND do great works for MANY other nations, including Israel.
I’m THRILLED with what he’s doing for my nation, for the cause of Christ (whether intentional or unintentional, doesn’t matter to me), and for the concept of rebuilding America and putting her FIRST. I will not be ashamed of my position because others don’t see him through the same lens.
Should it matter to me if a fireman drops an f-bomb while he’s pulling me from a burning building? Would I really care about what came out of his mouth in those moments? Heck no! I’d CARE about what he was DOING. He wasn’t sent there to save my soul and I’m not looking to him for spiritual guidance. All I’m thinking in those moments is, “Thank you, Jesus, for sending the fireman.”
I’ll post this article below again for those who still might not understand me.
This man is crass. Okay. He’s not careful with what he says. Okay. You feel offended that he’s not a typical statesman. Okay. But he is rebuilding the nation my son died for…the nation I feared was on a fast track to becoming a hopeless cause. Forgive me if I’m smiling.
LikeLiked by 14 people
As a business man in an industry with many salty sailors this really hits the mark here.
These are hard working salt of the working class ignored by the left that are now on the Trump train and many were diehard D’s just a few years ago.
Fun to watch as there is some movement in the millennials just makes it better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank You Vincit, That was beautiful!
LikeLike
This sounds a little too apologetic for me. I love Donald Trump just the way he is. If he weren’t the guy who says what’s on his mind he wouldn’t be where he is. If he didn’t have drive for accomplishment and excellence he wouldn’t be where he is. And he is human, like the rest of us….(well not really) but he isn’t God. He’s Donald Trump….delivered to us to save our country.
LikeLike
Good for all of you young people. So glad you are thinking for yourself!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The first time many many of the millenials have seen leadership in government or in their hom-life, and I bet they like it.
And if it ain’t that the pendulum always swings eventually (and often to extreams; hopefully we won’t see that).
With this, Kanye, and The Homie Comey Tour, and his corrupt band of Bolsheviks, Democrats Just May be puckering, a lot.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We Millenials ain’t all bad. I’m right on the cutoff, Gen X/Millenial, and give credit to my many younger coworkers who are very pro Trump and on the whole anti PC/”libtard”(their word). Their taste in music is appalling but I applaud their common sense. Interesting time to be alive and “old” as they call me. Hope springs eternal!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Keep coming, you’re welcome here at the Tree House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Their taste in music is appalling….” LOL I have to agree, but I love my millennials nonetheless!
LikeLiked by 4 people
But a lot of them are into the old classic 70 rock music.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two years ago, my now 28 yr. old daughter was familiar with the song “American Woman” by the Guess Who when some instance came up for me to reference that song. I was pleasantly surprised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of their music is great. Here’s a classical rendition of Lady Gaga’s Born this way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RESIST We……………………………….. Not So Much
LikeLiked by 10 people
LOL!!😁🤣😂😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nearly half of the attendees to CPAC 2018 were college age/millennials. All were dressed nicely, many with sport coats. It was refreshing to talk to them and realize the antifa’s are not representative of this group.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great trending. Keep Hillary, Nancy, Maxine, Schiff and the rodeo clown Wilson out there spouting their ignorance and the trend with continue
LikeLiked by 6 people
As a Mother of 2 Milinials; I am so pleased to see this survey. Mine are socially liberal (I am praying) but have turned around on other liberal ideas. Had to talk my Harvard grad gal off the ledge the night of the most recent Syrian bombing. Its a process; smart people will come around.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You’re a good mom, never ever give up ❤️
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have a millennial and a Gen X. My older daughter gets very involved in the whole SJW mindset, and it’s a constant dialogue to try and make her see reality.
I often say, “I’m stuck in an episode of All in the Family. My daughter is meathead & I’m Archie Bunker!”
My son is MAGA all the way. That’s who I took with me to the Trump rally during the primaries.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Funny you say Harvard… I have 2 who both currently attend Cornell. Both kids are quite conservative and they said there are tons of other classmates that think like them and voted Trump just like they did. Don’t let the Ivy hype in the media think that everyone is far left. The college faculties are hard left… but after listening to my kids, it sounds like the winds may be changing (at least for the students).
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mine were conservative before they left. Slowly returning to the fold. Patience is not my strong suit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The college faculties are hard left”
Many of the professors are probably so rabidly afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome that the youngsters can see their bias a mile away. What is being said about PDJT does not compute with what they are actually seeing, even through the biased fake MSM .
I believe that many naive young people gravitated towards Sen. Bernie Sanders (?-VT) because he projected sincerity, etc.- the opposite of HRC. They had a distrust of her, even without knowing her sordid past.
Of course, we know Sen. Sanders is sincerely wrong. But so many young people were shown on TV to favor socialism, without even being able to give the correct definition of what it is. Thank then schools for that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can they say it out loud, good for your well raised kids.
LikeLike
I can’t help but notice how happy and beautiful all the young Trump supporters are. Compare their photos to that of David (Camera) Hogg, or the head-shaved Emma Gonzales, both from Parkland, FL. The lefties sure seem to scowl a lot, don’t they?!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, tired mom…just look at the happy faces…quite a contrast in the hatefilled, out of control faces of the “protesters.” It’s very noticeable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. A 9% shift will definitely have an impact. Combine that with a 7-10% shift in approval ratings for PDJT in the black community and the Dems are toast.
The whole blue wave narrative is propaganda from the enemedia. They’ll keep it up until the votes are counted in Nov. Then, once again, they’ll call us all stupid for not voting how we were told to vote. Wash, rinse, repeat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
worriedmom, I kinda like it that they are stuck in a rut.
I hope they continue in their rut while the rest of us take back our Country.
LikeLike
I’ll bet the real percentage number is even higher than that.
It depends on who they are polling…and how the question is worded.
There are a lot of Trump supporters who still won’t admit that they support our President, for fear of being punished by the leftists that they have to work with.
If Reuters (which is leftist) is acknowledging this drop in support for the Dems…then I am pretty sure the drop is bigger, and getting bigger by the day.
LikeLiked by 13 people
“If Reuters (which is leftist)…”
Intersting that you should say that as the Russian papers that I read quote Reuters on a daily basis with articles that “prove” capitalism is a failure.
LikeLike
One employee yes black came back after and though conflicted did vote for DJT.
He doesn’t have that conflict now and a big supporter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All those celebrity tweets for nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How long before the celebrities realize their leftism is affecting their PR and their bank accounts and have a sudden epiphany causing them to suddenly support our POTUS?
LikeLike
Congratulations, Sundance!
We love you and now more clear-minded Americans will see exactly why, for themselves.
Freedom is amazing!
I have often shared, my 3 sons all voted for our VSSGPDJT! My youngest son had the privilege and honor of casting his very first ballot ever for President Donald J. Trump.
They admire, support and speak of OUR President’s immense levels of Humility, Respect and Strength.
Thank you, Mr. President, for being such a positive force in the lives of the young men and women who will one day run our beloved, Sovereign America.
Words are not enough.
🇺🇸🦁❤️🦁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow, Minnie! I remember my first vote for Ronald Reagan! Your youngest son will never forget that vote!!!!!
Best regards from your fellow Treeper!
“Best President and Best Dance in the Sun!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
My first vote ever was for President Ronald Reagan, as well.
His successes brought pride and patriotism back to this country, IMO, and now we are witnessing that resurgence in our children’s lives.
MAGA!!!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mine, too! It was the last time that Washington voted for a Republican for President and the State has been going downhill ever since!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me 3. And I will never forget it and still proud to this day.
LikeLike
👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately my first vote was for Jimmy but learned quickly after that vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My taller half is STILL lamenting his vote for LBJ, so I feel your pain.
LikeLike
I concur with the hypothesis here. I’ve got young cousins in Silicon Valley of all places and they support our President. They are quiet about it for the most part because the thought police are always watching, but they vote! I think the blue wave will go the way of “98% chance Hillary is elected President.” Bwaaahahaha!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Support for Dems/progs would drop even more if people would listen to Dinesh D’Souza. Live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern….
Dinesh D’Souza will take the stage at Texas State University any moment to talk about the secret, racist history of President Lyndon B. Johnson. Tonight, you’ll learn how LBJ and other progressives shift the blame for their own racism to conservatives, all the while pretending to be the protectors of civil rights.
Starting now, Dinesh D’Souza will expose LBJ’s racism and prove that his supposed conversion to a champion of civil rights never happened. Don’t miss out! This event is part of the D’Souza Unchained Lecture Series.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ve always thought those D’sousa films should be shown on the large screen in the hours before Trump rallies while people are waiting. What a great way to educate about the REAL history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
D’sousa’s films are the only two movies I have gone to see at the theaters in years. We always take my MIL and make a day of it with lunch.
Is The Big Lie going to be a movie? The book is excellent.
LikeLike
Really hoping that President Trump pardons Dinesh D’Souza for the massively overblown prosecution of a campaign donation violation during the 2012 election.
He was targeted by Preet Bahara, under the direction of the Obama Administration, for daring to expose the corruption of both the Obamas and the Clintons in his must-read book “Stealing America”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoa, from Wikipedia ….. 🙂
The 36th President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson, graduated from the institution in 1930.[10] (Texas State University)
LikeLike
Yes, it’s great news. On the other hand, as with rehashing news reports from the MSM, citing poll results is an lowly practice that needs end. The American public is condition to believe whatever polls tell them to believe, rather than simply going out into the real world and finding out for ourselves what’s really going on.
Please, stop citing polls, which are a poor proxy for independent judgement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, polls are what the DNC used to “confirm” the almost universally held belief (formed via lies and propaganda) that Hillary was going to be president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand your mistrust of polls. Then how do explain this particular one? What benefit would there be for a poll which says millennials are leaving the Dem party? This is not like the election with skewed polls trying to make it look like Hillary is going to win in order to demoralize Trump supporters …. You must carry through with your theory to a logical conclusion.
LikeLike
“how do explain this particular one? ”
Perhaps the polls might be going so far over towards PDJT that they cannot “skew” them any more with their pollster games and/or maybe they are doing some less biased polls to find out what happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
covfefe999: My theory is that the “old” polls never reflected reality in the first place. All the talk of people “leaving” one party in favor of another party is, for the most part, pollster nonsense. Plus, the news services love to create polls because the results can be used to fill another news cycle or two.
LikeLike
bill, betcha this one won’t generate many news cycles!
LikeLike
Large sample this came from, and maybe add ten %. CTH has been dissecting polls for a long time.
Give CTH the internals, and this group knows how to reassess the poll.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true.
LikeLike
And for that, and the Internet, I think polling has forever lost the manipulative mojo it once had.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have two millenials in college. My son is a rabid real libiterian who voted for Trump. My daughter is pretty demur and she voted for Trump too. They aren’t very political but they know that the Dems offer them nothing and Trump knows how to get er done. A peace accord in Korea will bring thousands of young people over to Trumplandia.
LikeLiked by 7 people
add a little impeachment talk to the mix and watch them come running to the voting booths
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peach 45…’peach 45…..keep it going
LikeLiked by 3 people
That faint, odd crinkling sound that you are hearing is that of democrat sphincters tightening up all over the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, yes, now till November we must all double down and show them that 2016 was a warmup, you ain’t seen nutt’n yet! MAGA round II.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way the Democrats are going to take the House and Senate back.The majority of corrupt crooks of both parties will be exposed and near gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something just occurred to me.
There were a heck of a lot of very, very powerful forces in many parts of our government were
Hell bent on keeps my PDJT out of the White House.
If the popular vote was what they try to brainwash people in to believing what they say it was, if that’s what it really was, they would have Bernie’d Candidate Trump in the Electoral Collage or JFK’d him.
They didn’t do that.
Why?
Because the truth is they saw Candidate Trump absolutely epically crushed Hillary in the Popular Vote.
And if they had all he’ll would break loose.
I got no proof…just my spidey sense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“the new era of “Generation Z” is right on the heels of the millennials and Gen-Z is exponentially more in alignment with the MAGA movement as a counter-culture. ”
In August of 2016 my [very petite] 26 yr. old daughter was with me at Office Max/Office Depot. She was wearing a “Trump” MAGA shirt that I had procured for here while working the primaries (I wore mine every time I left house, forgetting only once all summer). Our cashier was another young woman that I would think was high school graduating age. She told my daughter, “I like your shirt”. My older daughter told me that she knew a lot of people her age that also supported DJT. Both of them live in eastern upstate NY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Millennials are sick and tired of the party of open borders, globalism, racism, socialism, communism, partial birth abortion, Margaret Sanger, Saul Alinsky, gun confiscation, abolition of free speech, higher taxes, lawlessness, global warming…er, climate change, and identity politics.
Democrats are one giant pile of old garbage, rehashed from the past like another bad movie sequel. Millennials aren’t going to vote for crap!
I just turned 39 years old. Been a Trump supporter since 2012.
I used to be a liberal! In my early 20’s I voted for Al Gore!
People change. I changed….after multiple Marxist (literally) professor’s pushed me to the point where I said, “I may be a liberal but I’m not a freaking communist!”
This is back in about 2003-2004. As a young liberal college student, I had the unique opportunity to pay many thousands of dollars to a school that was trying to brainwash me in to becoming a full blown commie.
I was taught that Spanish would be the dominant language in the United States within 13 years from a professor who made me purchase an expensive book that said the United States does not have a culture.
I dropped that class so fast it still makes my head spin.
Then I had a professor of Chinese History tell me that the Tienanmen Square uprising was not really an uprising, but rather a show of support for the Communist Party.
I disagreed with the professor, and received an A- on my final paper that tore his argument to shreds! Best paper I ever wrote….
Then I had a political science professor openly wearing a big fat red star lapel pin on her blouse.
Long story short, she was a full blown communist too.
I’ve been a conservative, Constitution loving American Patriot ever since my college days.
All thanks to my nutty communist professors that turned a liberal kid in to an individual with their own thoughts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just curiously, how many NYC Millennials reading CTH plan to attend this event?
https://www.axios.com/hillary-bill-chelsea-clinton-foundation-spring-7a4e50d5-8cc3-4e80-9a03-55f9588e5ee2.html
LikeLike
We were in a cruise during the Xmas holiday…DH wore his MAGA hat most of the time when we were by the pool or out. It was the millennials that often commented…”like your hat!” On the other hand, he was also reading the two new Trump books at the time when we were at the pool and it was the older generation that inquired about them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have two millennial children who are both more conservative. However, more than half of their friends are Dems. Some are in your face about it too, and have a disdain for Trump. I am glad to see that Trump and MAGA are breaking the stronghold that the Dem Party has had on this Generation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blue wave has petered out. The young folks were so sure Trump would get us into WW3, now he’s about to get the Noble Peace Prize.
Millennials now have a job, got a bonus, got a raise, and there’s no war to fear getting drafted into. Not to mention Kanye is onboard the Trump train! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOOO WOOO when you type in “conse”in DuckDuckGo the CTH is the first predictive😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a wonderful time to still be alive! Great news about the mention of SD/CTH… well done!
As for our “younger generation’s music”… all I can say:
Where did I leave that DEEP PURPLE – LIVE IN JAPAN cd at….nothing matches Smoke On the Water at 136+ db…. Garage bands from the 60’s were better than most of today’s cat torture recording! Check-6
LikeLike
Leadership.
The onus is on the younger conservative demographic to take the torch and mature into the next wave of the MAGA movement. This means escaping from the indoctrination of the current educational system, a return to the Constitutional roots, and merging traditional values with whatever cutting edge techniques and technologies emerge in the near future.
As romantic as the idea of a ‘ back to basics’ philosophy is, it can’t be presented as a fossil remains from the past. Conservative ideology can be like old wine in new skins. Preserve the eternal truths but keep abreast of whatever memes and narratives emerge along the way and present the truths in an attractive, appealing form. This means being media savvy and using the system to beat the system. As the President is doing, but with whatever new tools emerge in the future.
.
Hopefully a nucleus of the brightest and most charismatic of the younger generation steer this movement into becoming mainstream. When that happens, the President will be seen as a true ploneer and visionary.
LikeLike
To any millennial kid out there reading this, go vocational….
Trade school.
Learn how to become a master electrician, plumber, welder, heating and A/C engineer, or spend $50,000 on opening your own business if you already know how to do 1 of those jobs.
The time and investment in a 4 year college degree is a waste of money compared to the amount of money you can make in your early 20’s.
Just to make it simple….
Instead of going to college and raking up a ton of debt consider this….
Get a job that pays $14 an hour or more…waiter, waitress, bartender, secretary, mail clerk at the US post office, construction worker, or an apprentice to a master welder, plumber, electrician, or contractor that builds homes, buildings, etc.
Chances are most Millennials will live at home until they’re about 22 years old on average…that is a low estimate.
18-22 years old living at home rent free, but working a job that pays $14 an hour or more.
Do the math. At $14 an hour, 40 hours per week that’s $560 dollars per week X 52 weeks =
$29,120 per year (before taxes).
Let’s just call it $30,000 per year on average, assuming many will make more than $14 per hour…
X 4 years living at home with mom and dad who really don’t mind so long as you’re working a full time job…
= $120,000 on average in income by the time you’re 22 years old!
By the time you’re 23 your parents can kick you out without feeling bad because they know you can purchase a great home – without a mortgage.
Pen, paper, simple math.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD says: “This is especially bad news for the DNC considering the new era of “Generation Z” is right on the heels of the millennials and Gen-Z is exponentially more in alignment with the MAGA movement as a counter-culture. More winning…” I wonder how soros is feeling these days, spending millions on “his” selected Dem. candidates? Hope he implodes.
LikeLike
Hope he wakes up in a Hungary prison tomorrow and swings before sunset.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read an article that one of his sons (believe it is the eldest) is following in his footsteps with regard to financing the campaigns of Dems. If it is true, Putin has issued a warrant for his arrest, hope the KGB takes care of business here and he ends up in a gulag.
LikeLike
Here’s hoping more young-uns trade in their pu55y hats for PDJT hair hats (a new product I should make) or, at least, MAGA hats!
This website kicks a55! Thanks SD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If your son or daughter worked a full time job making between $15-$20 per hour, they could afford to move out of the home by the time they’re 26 years old and OWN a house worth $240,000.
18-26 are PRIME money making years….most kids get sucked in to debt.
If you work your cajones off from the time you’re 18 to 26 years old, you will own your home, not have a mortgage, and bank a lot of money.
Banks hate simple people like me…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I support “College Republicans”. Legal Insurrection has an article on colleges every Saturday..Must read. We are battling group think which for young people is pervasive.
LikeLike
Here’s an original thought….
Instead of paying many thousands of dollars to State run Universities and many thousands of dollars in interest to the Banks….
From the time you’re 18 years old until your 26 years old, save your money, live at home as long as possible, buy a beautiful house, and THEN worry about what you’re going to do for a career.
Does that not make logical sense?
That would be so beneficial to the economy and the country as a whole unit working to MAGA!
LikeLike
Live at home as long as possible? IMO that’s not a good idea. Being on your own is a great experience.
LikeLike
KAGA!!!!
KEEP AMERICA GREAT ALWAYS!!!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLike
Imagine if every “kid” owned their home before they’re 30 years old.
No mortgage.
The ONE THING preventing millennials from embracing simple math is the notion that a “college education” and a mountain full of debt is somehow better than being the hamburger guy or girl for 6-8 years and then writing a check to pay for their new homes and telling the banks and universities to go off themselves.
26 years old….house already paid for. Take your piece of paper and go wipe yourself.
That is a simple legacy that every young American can achieve.
LikeLike
LikeLike
There comes a time in most peoples lives where reality smashes into idealistic fantasy
Years of indoctrination & brainwashing within the young adult populace begins to short circuit when the realities of a populist & nationalist outlook come into view & they realize it truly benefits them
Our younger generations, brought up to view progressive leftist policies as righteous, see the ravages of illegal immigration, foreigners taking their spots at college & employment, rampant crime & the erosion of their neighborhoods
At some point, common sense begins to seep back into their mindsets, & coupled with the time honored tradition of young rebellion, they’re experiencing a very easy transition
Democrats & RINO’s represent the party of illegal aliens, of radical ideology, an ideology that puts them dead last, if at all & the degradation of a safe & civilized society
The charade cannot keep going, especially with it’s realities getting worse & slapping them in the face
The Marxist leftist radicals & the carpetbagger politicians who’ve been selling our country to the highest bidders have reached their expiration date, if young voters, including American minorities, are truly beginning to wake up
I’ve been waiting for a long time for this to happen. It’s a shame our country had to endure so much damage before this time came, but I guess things do have to hit rock bottom before an awakening comes into play
LikeLike
LikeLike