President Trump MAGA Rally – Washington, Michigan 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump appears in Washington, Michigan for a massive MAGA rally at Total Sports Park. There are more than 10,000 in attendance. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm.
*Note* There are some broadcast issues from the venue due to the rural location and broadband cell coverage. These are bandwidth issues creating low quality feeds by media who do not have independent satellite capability. This issue results in low-grade images.
Time for a cigarette 🙂
I’ll fill in for yah!
I quit those thing after around 50 years in 8/10/2010. Still miss a good smoke.
Had to cause, I thought I was gonna die coughing.
I still miss them and if you was smoking, I would be very close sucking in the exhaust.
Bravo Mr Trump! Superlatives are not enough. Heckuva rally! MAGA!!!!
Steve Lookner is doing post-rally interviews on RSBN.
Talk about ‘red meat’, feels like a medium rare prime rib, with all the trimmings.
Pleasently full. Thank you VSG PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!
I am fired up and ready to go vote in the mid term elections! Yahoo!
Hope everyone is paying attention and doing the best they can to get MAGA candidates as the R nominee and on the ballot for Nov. We will vote R for President Trump but so much better if MAGA wins the primaries!
Bring it! We need to make phone calls and knock on doors like 2016. Lets go Deplorables!
I have heard he is a bit of a scoundrel.
Wow I mean the:
shout out to melania
The israel embassy story
Yelling of ‘noble’
The smile
bing bang bong
So…so….. so GOOD
MAGA
kea, they weren’t chanting “noble”, but “Nobel”–as in Peace Prize.
You are right, it was all so good! Such an outstanding rally. I hope to attend one some day. If he ever comes to Alaska, I’ll be there. Days early if needed.
Hey either one works!!! 🙂 But yes!!!
I hope you get to see him as well someday!!! Yeah Alaska!!!
What a fired up crowd!
I hope he goes to Montana next.
Yes. Tester has a target on his back now, and he deserves it.
Mu husband suggested the same thing–go to Montana and really lower the boom on Tester.
After tonight, I doubt he needs to go to Montana. He shot a long range missle 100% accuracy.
Also I had one of the feeds cut out once when he was talking fake news and then again they cut one feed by over 10 mins…
ABC plastered over the feed.
Yes that was the one I was on. Almost throw something at the computer.
You can tell that Trump misses being out on the campaign trail taking it directly to the people. He needs to do this more often. I have a hunch that this will pick up the closer we get to November.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
We’ll be back in the rally business, come fall. YAH!!
If true, that will give me TWO thinks to look forward to PDJT rallies and Alabama Football….Can hardly wait
LOL, it seems like fall is so for away when waiting for Bama games to start again.
Bama, thats soccer, right? 😉
He truly loves the USA and it’s people. It feeds the FIRE in his BELLY. He is the PEOPLE and the people are HIM.
Amen Frankie and it comes through loud and clear to the people who voted for him!!!
It is still so good to hear the President say “God” in his speeches.
How many years since “God” was left OUT of EVERY political speech in the USA?
Thank you Mr. President.
And thank God for this President.
Instead of I, Me, My…. !!!!
God and Us
🗣Best PDJT Rally Eva‼️ Mr. President, thank you for the Wisconsin Foxcon shoutout. Drove past the property this afternoon and it’s gonna be YUGE‼️💵‼️
Thanks Mr. President, I needed that (a rally).
Can’t wait to see how much dirt on Senator Jon Tester gets dug up
Looks like he’s going to get what he gives, only his dirt will be true. Serves him right.
Yeah, from unknown sources I wonder what we can say about Tester.
He looks like he’s got some nasty stuff in his background.
After Tester’s background gets a rectal exam, others will be nervous about insinuating lies they can’t back up with proof, ya think?.
We support you, we respect you and we ❤️ you, President Trump!
Thank you for an amazingly successful Rally!
The min- fist pump with his killer face…wrinkled nose and upper teeth over the bottom lip, put it over the top. Greatest speech giving President of all time. Makes Ronnie look stiff and robo-bird in comparison.
Boy did I need that rally!!! I LOVE DJT!!!! BOOM BOOM BING!!!
Me too. The best
I was talking to my sister after the rally and we both said what would ever do without President Trump. He has changed politics forever. More importantly he has forever changed the Country I love back to what it should be!!!!
Agree blind. In 15 MONTHS!!!!!!!!
Amen to that oldschool and making it even greater.
” He has changed politics forever.”
Yes, he is a decent man but at this point VP Pence looks like a Model T in the age entrepreneurial space rocketters. Will we go back to an old school politician chosen by the Demublicans or Republicrats because it is their turn? Ur will we want corporate titans ( Peter Theil? ) or titans of science or business that can get it done. He is a one man disruptive technology and this is good. Now if we could only bring Deming, Kaizen and Six Sigma to the rules of the Senate.
That was the best line of all time. Isn’t it great to have a President who talks like US.
Wish I was there. Looks like it was awesome. Best President ever!
Our President Trump has made many changes.
One of them is what is “Presidential.”
What the msm and demoncrats and nevertrumpers kept saying “is not presidential” seems to me to be the new “what IS presidential.”
And that is plain-spoken TRUTH instead of smooth-talkin’ LIES!
I really cannot bear to listen to the smooth-talkin lie style speeches anymore!
Yes, his way of speaking off the cuff and going on tangents gives him an air of authenticity politicians can’t duplicate. The Uniparty shills aren’t good enough actors to come across as authentic. PDJT does because he’s not acting. He was raised by his working class parents in Queens, he’s just as comfortable hanging out with his door man as he is with Macron, and it shows.
Amen KBR amen!!!
The Rally is on repeat on Cspan 1.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For several days.
MAGA
Was this the first rally where President Trump did not mention Hilary Clinton? No “lock her up!” chant from the crowd? Interesting…
He’s not running against her. He’s running on MAGA.
Or maybe he knows she is going to be LOCKED UP so he didn’t need to bring her name up.
My President DJT looks younger today than when he took office. He is taking on the swamp, the RINOS , the disgusting lying media and still looking like a Lion. Thank you and God bless you for taking on this incredible challenge and not taking a dime to do so!
So happy to see POTUS! Boom, boom, BING!
😆😆😆
President Trump has an amazing way with words!!
🦁❤️🦁
Another t shirt perhaps??? LOL!!! Can you imagine next rally and peeps behind him all wearing either red white or blue T’s with Boom Boom BING on them
😎😂🤣😂🤣😁😁😁😎
I want one DGG!!
Me too!!!
Ten thousand times better than the Commie Correspondents Dinner. Screw those Fake News Phonies. #MAGA2020 and 4EVER
Trump has permanently pre-empted this dinner. Only 2 years ago it was the highlighted feature. Ha ha ha
The TRUMPSTER was so damn good tonight that the MSM will have to cover it Sunday, and forgetting about the dinner. They cannot let Trump get the upper hand for that speech tonight. And once again the TRUMPSTER wins.
Let’s see what our Master Sleuth Sundance can dig up on Tester!
The president was implying he found out plenty of bad stuff Tester has done, but didn’t get into details.
Let’s see what the TreeHouse can dig up , even funny pictures, videos, scandal type stuff on Tester! Should be fun to watch what the creative types here can do.
suggest we check out The_Donald, too.
To all the media interns whose job it is to read this site:
This movement is not a cult of personality. We love Trump because he picked up our cause and took it to Washington. He appealed to the little guy, the forgotten man, those of us suffering under the policies of big government. He appealed to the people who have been told their lives matter less than this group or that group. He appealed to people of all races, ages, creeds and backgrounds because his agenda is about America, not about tribalism. We are all Americans, and we all benefit when America is put first by the people elected to safeguard our interests.
We admire and love the man because he fights for us, and he gave up his comfortable life to do so. The more you attack him, the more you ridicule him, the more you assist the corrupt political system to try and take him down, the more you love him. Your slings and arrows make our movement stronger.
So please, don’t be reasonable. Keep being biased and smear our great country and her elected officials. Because the more you attack the colder our anger becomes. And that cold anger is going to fuel the Trump train to victory in 2018.
God bless the President of the United States, and God bless America.
Thano you, Deb!
Spot on 👍
OMG Deb!!! You can speak for me anytime!!! Fantastic Post!!!
‼️Like🇺🇸Like🇺🇸Like‼️
Spot on!
Amen, Deb! You hit the nail on the head. The great people of the Great State of Michigan understand VSGPDJT as well as anyone. Hence, their enthusiasm.
BTW, The Witch is going to jail. Promises made, Promises kept. Never forget and let’s hold POTUS to that promise!!!!!!!!
Deb- that is one fine piece of literary work.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance 🇺🇸
THIS is why our Treehouse is our Refuge ❤️
Hallelujah and Amen Sweet Minnie!!!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Still curious as to the absence of “Hail to the Chief”
Mr. President’s choice?
Anyone?
Thanks.
Never realized that minnie. Interesting observation. Maybe just as simple as having a winning formula, why change it?
Maybe perhaps because this is more of a campaign style rally. To me Hail to the Chief is more appropriate for official state functions.
Yes and I have noticed it absent at those events.
It may be President Trump’s choice.
That would make sense and is in line with President Trump’s respect for the office. Bama couldn’t get enough of it.
I don’t believe it’s played because President Trump needs to introduction. The truth is, when President Trump comes out to take the stage, the crowd roars so loud and so long, you cannot hear anything else. It’s amazing.
The Professional Liars were suggesting that President Trump was skipping the press dinner because he has no sense of humor. “Nobody does self-deprecating better than me.”
Then they tried to contrast with Reagan, who didn’t attend because he was wounded. But the press back then, while liberal, wasn’t colluding with Jimmy Carter, the FBI and Fusion GP$ to overthrow Reagan.
He’d rather be with us anyway.
Damn straight.
Your words are indeed truth..
How kind was our President when he stopped for minutes for medics to come to the aid of someone in the audience. What a contrast to other Presidents.
Wow! I’ve watched this rally twice. I believe that Sundance should be honored for providing us with information that mirrors President Trump’s honest opinions and his directives.
If you build it, they will come. #MAGA
Got chills watching that!
“Trumps agenda is GOLDEN”.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Here’s a Twitter Poll for tonight’s Trump Rally:
I watched it, I loved it, but I don’t do twitter. so I didn’t vote. kinda like the polls, huh?? 🙂
POTUS was smart not to show up to the dinner tonight because of what happened to SHS. Just shameful! She should have gone to the rally.
