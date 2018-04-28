President Trump MAGA Rally – Washington, Michigan 7:00pm Livestream…

April 28, 2018

Tonight President Trump appears in Washington, Michigan for a massive MAGA rally at Total Sports Park.  There are more than 10,000 in attendance. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm.

*Note* There are some broadcast issues from the venue due to the rural location and broadband cell coverage.  These are bandwidth issues creating low quality feeds by media who do not have independent satellite capability.  This issue results in low-grade images.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

528 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Washington, Michigan 7:00pm Livestream…

  2. Minnie says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Time for a cigarette 🙂

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. dufrst says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Bravo Mr Trump! Superlatives are not enough. Heckuva rally! MAGA!!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. MaineCoon says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Steve Lookner is doing post-rally interviews on RSBN.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Dutchman says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Talk about ‘red meat’, feels like a medium rare prime rib, with all the trimmings.
    Pleasently full. Thank you VSG PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I am fired up and ready to go vote in the mid term elections! Yahoo!

    Hope everyone is paying attention and doing the best they can to get MAGA candidates as the R nominee and on the ballot for Nov. We will vote R for President Trump but so much better if MAGA wins the primaries!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. kpm58 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I have heard he is a bit of a scoundrel.

    Like

    Reply
  8. kea says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Wow I mean the:

    shout out to melania

    The israel embassy story

    Yelling of ‘noble’

    The smile

    bing bang bong

    So…so….. so GOOD

    MAGA

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  9. littleflower481 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I hope he goes to Montana next.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  10. kea says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Also I had one of the feeds cut out once when he was talking fake news and then again they cut one feed by over 10 mins…

    Like

    Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    You can tell that Trump misses being out on the campaign trail taking it directly to the people. He needs to do this more often. I have a hunch that this will pick up the closer we get to November.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  12. KBR says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    It is still so good to hear the President say “God” in his speeches.

    How many years since “God” was left OUT of EVERY political speech in the USA?

    Thank you Mr. President.

    And thank God for this President.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  13. Psycho Monkee says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    🗣Best PDJT Rally Eva‼️ Mr. President, thank you for the Wisconsin Foxcon shoutout. Drove past the property this afternoon and it’s gonna be YUGE‼️💵‼️

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  14. bekfl says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Thanks Mr. President, I needed that (a rally).

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. tuskyou says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Can’t wait to see how much dirt on Senator Jon Tester gets dug up

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  16. Minnie says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    We support you, we respect you and we ❤️ you, President Trump!

    Thank you for an amazingly successful Rally!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 28, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    The min- fist pump with his killer face…wrinkled nose and upper teeth over the bottom lip, put it over the top. Greatest speech giving President of all time. Makes Ronnie look stiff and robo-bird in comparison.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. blind no longer says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Boy did I need that rally!!! I LOVE DJT!!!! BOOM BOOM BING!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      April 28, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      Me too. The best

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • blind no longer says:
        April 28, 2018 at 9:14 pm

        I was talking to my sister after the rally and we both said what would ever do without President Trump. He has changed politics forever. More importantly he has forever changed the Country I love back to what it should be!!!!

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • Oldschool says:
          April 28, 2018 at 9:24 pm

          Agree blind. In 15 MONTHS!!!!!!!!

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • thesavvyinvester says:
          April 28, 2018 at 10:03 pm

          ” He has changed politics forever.”

          Yes, he is a decent man but at this point VP Pence looks like a Model T in the age entrepreneurial space rocketters. Will we go back to an old school politician chosen by the Demublicans or Republicrats because it is their turn? Ur will we want corporate titans ( Peter Theil? ) or titans of science or business that can get it done. He is a one man disruptive technology and this is good. Now if we could only bring Deming, Kaizen and Six Sigma to the rules of the Senate.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • FrankieZ says:
      April 28, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      That was the best line of all time. Isn’t it great to have a President who talks like US.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  19. Sloth1963 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Wish I was there. Looks like it was awesome. Best President ever!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. KBR says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Our President Trump has made many changes.
    One of them is what is “Presidential.”

    What the msm and demoncrats and nevertrumpers kept saying “is not presidential” seems to me to be the new “what IS presidential.”

    And that is plain-spoken TRUTH instead of smooth-talkin’ LIES!

    I really cannot bear to listen to the smooth-talkin lie style speeches anymore!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • Deb says:
      April 28, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      Yes, his way of speaking off the cuff and going on tangents gives him an air of authenticity politicians can’t duplicate. The Uniparty shills aren’t good enough actors to come across as authentic. PDJT does because he’s not acting. He was raised by his working class parents in Queens, he’s just as comfortable hanging out with his door man as he is with Macron, and it shows.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      April 28, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Amen KBR amen!!!

      Like

      Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    The Rally is on repeat on Cspan 1.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. PreppiePlease says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Was this the first rally where President Trump did not mention Hilary Clinton? No “lock her up!” chant from the crowd? Interesting…

    Like

    Reply
  24. Frbrdskmi8 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    My President DJT looks younger today than when he took office. He is taking on the swamp, the RINOS , the disgusting lying media and still looking like a Lion. Thank you and God bless you for taking on this incredible challenge and not taking a dime to do so!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  25. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    So happy to see POTUS! Boom, boom, BING!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  26. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Ten thousand times better than the Commie Correspondents Dinner. Screw those Fake News Phonies. #MAGA2020 and 4EVER

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      April 28, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      Trump has permanently pre-empted this dinner. Only 2 years ago it was the highlighted feature. Ha ha ha

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • FrankieZ says:
        April 28, 2018 at 9:34 pm

        The TRUMPSTER was so damn good tonight that the MSM will have to cover it Sunday, and forgetting about the dinner. They cannot let Trump get the upper hand for that speech tonight. And once again the TRUMPSTER wins.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  27. jack says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Let’s see what our Master Sleuth Sundance can dig up on Tester!

    The president was implying he found out plenty of bad stuff Tester has done, but didn’t get into details.

    Let’s see what the TreeHouse can dig up , even funny pictures, videos, scandal type stuff on Tester! Should be fun to watch what the creative types here can do.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Deb says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    To all the media interns whose job it is to read this site:

    This movement is not a cult of personality. We love Trump because he picked up our cause and took it to Washington. He appealed to the little guy, the forgotten man, those of us suffering under the policies of big government. He appealed to the people who have been told their lives matter less than this group or that group. He appealed to people of all races, ages, creeds and backgrounds because his agenda is about America, not about tribalism. We are all Americans, and we all benefit when America is put first by the people elected to safeguard our interests.

    We admire and love the man because he fights for us, and he gave up his comfortable life to do so. The more you attack him, the more you ridicule him, the more you assist the corrupt political system to try and take him down, the more you love him. Your slings and arrows make our movement stronger.

    So please, don’t be reasonable. Keep being biased and smear our great country and her elected officials. Because the more you attack the colder our anger becomes. And that cold anger is going to fuel the Trump train to victory in 2018.

    God bless the President of the United States, and God bless America.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  29. Minnie says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Thank you, Sundance 🇺🇸

    THIS is why our Treehouse is our Refuge ❤️

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Minnie says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Still curious as to the absence of “Hail to the Chief”

    Mr. President’s choice?

    Anyone?

    Thanks.

    Like

    Reply
  31. sharpknife says:
    April 28, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The Professional Liars were suggesting that President Trump was skipping the press dinner because he has no sense of humor. “Nobody does self-deprecating better than me.”

    Then they tried to contrast with Reagan, who didn’t attend because he was wounded. But the press back then, while liberal, wasn’t colluding with Jimmy Carter, the FBI and Fusion GP$ to overthrow Reagan.

    He’d rather be with us anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. missilemom says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    How kind was our President when he stopped for minutes for medics to come to the aid of someone in the audience. What a contrast to other Presidents.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Cee says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Wow! I’ve watched this rally twice. I believe that Sundance should be honored for providing us with information that mirrors President Trump’s honest opinions and his directives.

    Like

    Reply
  34. cheekymeeky says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    If you build it, they will come. #MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. Andre Buchner says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    A dynamite rally for a dynamite guy! He is the future for the healing of America.

    Like

    Reply
  36. ladyfortruth says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Here’s a Twitter Poll for tonight’s Trump Rally:

    Like

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Like

    Reply
  38. Pam says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    POTUS was smart not to show up to the dinner tonight because of what happened to SHS. Just shameful! She should have gone to the rally.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    April 28, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
