Pictures Released: Secretary Mike Pompeo and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un…

Posted on April 26, 2018 by

This entry was posted in China, Communist, media bias, N Korea, Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo.

210 Responses to Pictures Released: Secretary Mike Pompeo and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un…

Older Comments
  1. Matt Transit says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    I want to see the photo of Kim in the MAGA hat.

  2. thomaspain1961 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    How can one shake hands and smile with a mass murderer?

  3. steve says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    RE; State Dept./Pompeo , I remember when I was a young, misbehaving kid and my Mom would say ” you just wait ’till your Dad gets home…” Wonder who will leave before SecState returns from abroad…

  4. permiejack says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Can someone clue me in on how SK and NK will come to terms. I assume both will keep their sovereignty but how will SK keep NK hordes from flooding their country? Will the DMZ act as a border? Is there already a fence/wall in place? And just how brainwashed are the NKO people?

  5. 1stgoblyn says:
    April 26, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Anyone watching history being made? Maybe we will have a united Korea.

