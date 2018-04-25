Port-Authority Commissioner, Hillary Clinton Finance Chair, Abruptly Resigns Following Video Release…

Caren Z. Turner, a Democratic lobbyist and Hillary Clinton finance chairwoman, resigned last week as a commissioner from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after an investigation was opened into what agency officials would only describe as “profoundly disturbing conduct.”
Today police released video of the back-story where the “conduct” (previously non-described) is evident. Mrs. Turner attempted to intercede in an ordinary traffic stop where her daughter was a passenger. Flashing her Port Authority Badge, the ethics chairwoman attempted to influence the police and went on a vulgar tirade after police refused to acquiesce to her demands. WATCH:
New Jersey […] The video and a police incident report, both made public after requests by NJ Advance Media and other news organizations, showed Turner apparently seeking to leverage her influence, talking about who she knew, and complaining that the police had “ruined” a holiday weekend with the stop of her daughter and three friends on rural Route 9W in Bergen County.
Turner, 60, a Democratic lobbyist who served as the ethics chair of the powerful bi-state agency, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and the phone number of her Washington public affairs office has been disconnected. No one came to her front door when a reporter knocked on Tuesday.
Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said he would let the video speak for itself. The Port Authority, asked for comment, also referred back to the video. (read more)
“It’s not ma’am! It’s Commissioner.”…….”You can’t put a sentence together, Sweetheart!” – Typical mother of a PHD MIT Student home for the holidays.
Reminds me of Barbara Boxer. She was offended when a Military guy addressed her as Ma’am.
I’m not a “Ma’am, I am a SENATOR!!!”
The #PermanentlyOffendedClass.
G300when she called the officer sweetie he should have fired back, call me officer. These liberal pukes are so arrogant.
Anyone wonder what’s wrong with today’s kids. Goodness gracious, I couldn’t imagine my mother acting like that.
Yep. I would have been looking for somewhere to hide. I’d have been SOOOO embarrassed.
What ever happened to shame?????
Actually, he addressed her as “Miss.” Even worse lol!
Gets even better in the article…
“Turner, 60, a Democratic lobbyist who served as the ethics chair of the powerful bi-state agency, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and the phone number of her Washington public affairs office has been disconnected.”
Ethics Chair — hahahaha and now she is fired for being Very unethical!
Unfortunately, Chris Christy appointed this liberal kook to the Port Authority agency. Glad POTUS kept Christy far away from the White House.
Her being an Ethics Chair makes as much sense as Hussein Obama being a “Constitutional Law Professor.” One thing for certain, I wouldn’t sit in on one of his classes of instruction.
These were good and decent cops. Give them a few more years dealing with this type of government swamp garbage and she’ll go straight to jail where she truly belongs. Lock her up!
With all due respect, the video above is a partial video and is labeled incorrectly as the “full video.” The interaction continued after this video closes. Ms. Turner returned to the police vehicle to continue her belligerence and obscenities. This appears to be the complete (16 min.) video:
Part two is pretty funny too.
“There’s 5 people crying in the car! They’re crying! There’s an Investment Banker from London there”….LOL.
If they’re really crying, it’s probably out of embarrassment of being associated with this lunatic.
I’d find it so reassuring if I knew my London investment banker was crying because her car was stopped by the police. What a confidence booster!!!
The whole thing is hysterical.
Not only is the IB 1) crying over a non-violent Traffic Stop, she/he also is 2) *Friends* with this loon.
I’d wanna know this persons NAME if I had an account with a “London IB”, so I could change things up- quick!
Yeh. Just think if they’d been in Londonistan, they’d have been sent up for five years. And the “Khan artiste” would probably give them a lecture on being of the “false religion”, etc. And boy, if the Sharia courts ever got to them…
Didn’t look like she signaled left when she pulled back onto the roadway.
Pelosi moment at 7:03.
Pelosi moment at 7:03.
My third home is crying lol.
The Liberal 1percenter privilege is thick with this one.
She totally blew it with the “F-Bomb” at the end. And the really ironic thing is that the cops were probably so reluctant to tell her anything about the prior stop and ticketing due to “liberal” concerns with “privacy.” Then again, she’s probably not the first woman “hoisted on Hillary’s own petard!”
IMO, she totally blew it well before the F-bomb at the end.
Attack the police… it is what Democrats do.
Glad to see another arrogant one fall.
Maybe the police would have worked with her if she wasn’t such nasty snob.
That is a nice, scenic, stretch of road, (9W in Tenafly), but it is hard to believe that a place on the Hudson River directly across from the Bronx on the other side of the Hudson River, and 3 to 4 miles north of the George Washington Bridge could be considered “rural” as NJ.com puts it.
Wouldn’t it be a privacy violation for the police to declare the charges they were bringing to someone not directly involved in the case. Those charges might be available to a 3rd party under a FOIA request. But the individual officer would not be the one to whom a FOIA request would be addressed.
The officer has to respect the privacy rights of the individual. If the individual wanted to share their version of the charges against them with another party, that is up to them. The officer was spot on in telling this [*]itch that she could ask the individual cited what they were stopped for.
BTW, gotta love the idea that the rule of law is dependent on time/place/persons. Since this was the Easter weekend (and during Passover, too – gotta make sure to cover all the bases), enforcement of laws should just up and disappear. Because if we can get law enforcement to up and disappear for this special interest, then we can demand selective application of the law in other circumstances.
Of course, Hillary destroying evidence (among a bazillion other crimes) can just be ignored. Hillary and the DNC engaged in laundering $84M during the 2016 campaign can also be ignored. But bring in the federal troops and violate every notion of attorney/client privilege if there is the hint that a porn star was paid $130G by a Trump associate to just silently go away.
Might be a privacy violation. Of course, the daughter and friend might have just asked to let her speak?
Either way, she did not get to first base because of her obnoxious attitude, it looks like.
Such ARROGANCE on her part.
I am so impressed with these policeman’s patience and professional conduct.
As for the woman, pride goeth before a fall. She has much more than she thought she was.
They had perfectly fine reasons to pull them over and to then impound the car. They were following the law.
Chief Chamberlain can be damned proud of these two examples of his finest officers.
PERFECT PROFESSIONALISM.
I love these cops.
May they serve as an example to ALL.
They deserve a Medal!
I don’t know how the LEO’s kept their cool. I wanted to slap her face several times over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dems be like: “We need to ban all body and cruiser cams”……oh wait 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Po-Po could have handled that differently………
……they could have smacked this Stank-Ho down even harder.
Carry on, Officers!
Have lots of doughnuts delivered to those cops from a local shop. I chip in 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now THAT’S a nasty woman. Note how many times did she bring up the Ph.D candidate from MIT? LOL
Gosh can we say Byotch? Lordy what a piece of work I love the demands in the name of her and the ‘kids’ lol…entitlements.
Typical proggie bs as they whine about the haves and the have not’s and the injustice and inequality. Gag me.
These poor officers what saints they were!
I love seeing these arrogant snobs go down in their entitlement ball of flames.
.
She probably just made that up to guilt the officer.
This is profoundly funny in a lot of respects. These viral videos serve as a modern day Scarlet Letter causing undue attention to the aberrant behavior. This woman has been paid back in spades for her blatant attempt to intimidate the officers.
Their clear and calm conduct was admirable.
There is a right way to “name drop” to police and a wrong way.
This is the wrong way!
Might want to try something to the effect of “………officers, would it help if……..”
Did she rush away from her church service or something important like that?….
No? Didn’t think so!
Probably annoyed at being torn away from her calculator she was using to add up the equity in her first home, second home, third home… awful woman
She should be charged with verbally assaulting an officer performing his duty … minimally.
The Port Authority should be investigated to identify how this FRAUD was made “Ethics Chair”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should be DISBARRED.
Hillary should be HOUNDED for hiring a Finance Chairwoman in her OWN IMAGE.
DOJ should prosecute this CORRUPT hag as a CO-CONSPIRATOR in Hillary’s Campaign Finance RACKETEERING to launder funds through State Democrat Party organizations.
Yes! $84M in money laundering – and the FEC is playing dumb about it all.
That felt GREAT! 😁
hahaha!
Hope this vid. spreads all over NJ, NY and CT.
The nut in upstate NY lost her run for City Council after a similar encounter with LEO just before the election.
That was a shining example of everything that’s wrong with liberal women neatly wrapped up in one succinct video.
Bravo!
You think it’s only Liberal *women* who act like this?
I know you can’t mean that. Think!
Yes, you’re right. I suppose there are some transitioning liberal men who act the same way.
🙂
Wow, that’s a good example of white privilege in action with “leadership” from another swamp dwelling beech
#DemocratWhitePrivelege.
Louisiana sheriffs were notorious for making their ‘buds’ an ‘honorary’ deputy. Every now and then one of these bozos would get pulled over for DUI and would flash that honorary badge and demand the LEA perq of being turned loose. Best way to deal with that ishave the dispatcher call the sheriff or chief deputy of the honorer and ask if they wanted the DUI turned loose – that almost never happened.
More than a few of these guys had red/blue lights and some even sirens mounted in their cars and pulled people over people who irritated them, we even had one ‘honorary’ whip out a gun and get into a shootout on the I-10.
Just another low-level bureaucrat with an overly inflated sense of who and what she is. Badges, credentials, beanies with propellors on top – physical symbols of power they think they have.
There is actually a longer video than the one the media released. She actually comes back for more and chews the officers out further and causes more problems for another several minutes.
What a loathsome person she is. My goodness.
I hereby double down on the recommendations above!
If anyone knows anybody who knows somebody that can make it happen,
Let’s git er done … and show her how connections can ENFORCE JUSTICE!
I could never be a LEO because I don’t have the self control not to slap a bitch like that.
On one hand I’m impressed with the control exhibited by the officers.
One the other hand I’m disappointed they didn’t arrest her for interfering with their official duties and for creating a safety hazard.
But as I fully admit I can’t do what they do and they have my respect for doing it.
No husband, no job (now). Looks like she can move to New York and run for Senate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL! I think you win the internet today!
Wonder if she got those houses, erm, by marriage…
I love cops. Man do I love cops!
Saturday night live ???
Wow. To think that cop who “couldn’t even put a sentence together” was not impressed that they were PhD students from MIT and Yale !!! No wonder Lefties are pissed /s 😂😂
I’m kinda flummoxed those PhD students didn’t tell Mom to STFU.
According to #MsPrivelege, they were all crying in the car.
5 snowflakes CRYING.
5 high-fives for giving them their first life lesson.
Maybe their classmates will knit them Pussy Hats.
The guy driving will NEVER live it down.
She just BULLIED the crap out of him.
She’s now psychologically WOUNDED him for life.
If he wasn’t bawling, he should sue the crap out of her for DEFAMATION.
They were probably cringing with embarrassment.
Oh – don’t forget the investment banker from London! They were all too busy in the car crying…
poor wittle snowflakes-mommy couldn’t get the mean cops (who made them cry) to give them back their car-
this would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic -scratch that- it is kinda funny.
I wonder how much she had to drink before showing up to rescue the children…too bad she wasn’t arrested-that would have been awesome footage!
That’s the school the Mom should have attended…
While in this case it was an arrogant Democrat attempting to “pull rank” on the cops just doin’ their jobs, it could just as easily been a Republican, you know, like we so many of in Congress. Thing is arrogance is arrogance regardless of party affiliation. What we’re aiming for is non-arrogant governance, that’s what MAGA is about. Isn’t it?
> we have so many of in Congress. …
” it could just as easily been a Republican”… but it rarely is…
I sincerely hope tuition is harder to scrape together after her resignation. She doesn’t even deserve to be on a grade school PTA.
Wanna bet whether she cut a “Severance Package” to stiff the NJ-NY citizens?
Great opportunity to fire any kickback co-conspirators if she did!
From what I could see from the video, PhD’s ain’t all they’re cracked up to be.
I guess the best part is that he actually told her it’s an unregistered vehicle around 1:10 if I heard it right. That was the reason for the tow. Pulled over for something else maybe (speeding etc…).
She was too busy trying to bully. So funny and typical for one of those “elites”. 🙂
yes! I just re-listened to it, “it’s an unregistered vehicle” is what it sounds like the officer says. Too funny!
Reminds me of Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatening the officer to get her IT aides equipment back.
I know the mayor
IKR? She just can’t help herself.
Been #Livin’InTheBubble waaaay too long.
Those peon cops didn’t know they were messing with a big shot.
Much admiration for the policemen for hanging tough in the face of obvious threats.
She worked for Hillary? Big surprise.
Her pension should be forfeited.
The progressive left in a nutshell!
I’m actually surprised these good officers didn’t slap the handcuffs on her and arrest her for her inappropriate behavior towards them. Who cares who she is. Her behavior was inappropriate and rude.
There is no one connected to the Clintons that doesn’t deserve jail time.
The grandchild…..maybe……
Look at her past connections – she is a TRUE swamp creature.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/caren-z-turner
“Started her (criminal) career at Marc Rich & Co.”
LOL!
“Ms. Turner is an Honorary Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) Business Advisory Council, and a member of the Presidential Business Commission .”
A WaPo article on this says Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by…Chris Christie. The hits just keep coming from Chris and the PA.
President Trump has GREAT judgment of character.
Dodged another certain bullet.
Our ever so ethical legislators have worked an end around to playing the “do you know who I am” routine (thus risking being caught on camera).
Where I live (and I’ll bet most states), a politicians title is with their DMV data so when they get pulled over and their license is run, the cop on the side of the road is advised of their office when the license info comes back.
I have a radio scanner that I listen to cops/highway patrol etc and have a great recording of our state attorney general being pulled over for speeding and after the dispatcher tells the cop who it is that he pulled over, it’s “never mind, have a nice day”. This is a big name politician who is being groomed for the national arena.
I guess these POS still haven’t realized that HRC is not and never will be President of the USA! I absolutely salute both of these officers for not giving into her demands based on her position.
Democrats have such disrespect for law enforcement personnel. In their minds, they are the enemy. These 2 officers showed this POS that she can stick her badge and her title where the sun doesn’t shine.
I hope those 4 youngsters in the car learned a valuable lesson. You may have a title and a badge that goes with it but that doesn’t make you above the law.
Snowflakes, the whole lot of them. She wanted her 15 seconds of fame and got a lot more then she bargained for with her condescending arrogance. I’m betting the apples won’t fall far from her tree either with all that blather about Yale and MIT. Clearly a case of talk to my ass lady, my ears are sore. Enjoy the schadenfreude and kudos to the officers!
“Turner is a lobbyist who shuttled between Washington and her home in Tenafly. She holds a law degree from Georgetown University and has been a lobbyist for much of her career. She ran Turner Government & Public Affairs, her own public affairs firm based in Washington.”
She was appointed by Chris Christie.
http://www.google.com/amp/s/articles.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/04/who_is_caren_turner_and_how_did_she_become_the_sta.amp
Good info here
http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/04/who_is_caren_turner_and_how_did_she_become_the_sta.html
Who is Caren Turner and why did she become the focus of a viral dashcam video?
She was an Affirmative Action Hire. LOL:
…” Q. How did she become a commissioner on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey?
A. While a Democrat who raised money for Hillary Clinton, Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Gov. Chris Christie, as part of a pair of appointments that included former GOP state Sen. Kevin O’Toole. Turner was the pick of Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-37), who was ****pushing for more women on the board*** “……..
That’s a great, concise article.
This was the face of a hard core progressive. People like her are what the Democratic Party are all about now. And they are are on,y getting worse. My God how bad these people are in positions of power
How can you blame her?
This woman is definetly not going to be able to persuade a cop to not issue a ticket by displaying some cleavage. She is almost as repulsive as Hillary.
Odds are a 100% she raised hell with the Tenafly Police Chief even before the officers filed their report. Now that’s a recording I’d like to hear.
She’s like every arrogant, power-drunk ‘elitist’ in the land.
Civil servants in a representative Republic who think they are rulers in a kingdom.
Oh yeah, and her kids and their friends are pee-H-dee students at (Thurston Howell the 3rd voice) “Haavaad” and MIT.
Whoopdy freakin’ do for you, lady, lol!
Well, maybe she can put some ice on it. Seriously, I have never seen anyone try to pull rank like that and try to rankle officers that kept their calm and demeanor, and live in the world of the rule of law, not the rule of men. Who cares about ivy league PHD-ers the world doesn’t spin around them to change their lightbulb. The only thing better would have been if the police car had a MAGA sticker….
What an arrogant cnt
