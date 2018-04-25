Port-Authority Commissioner, Hillary Clinton Finance Chair, Abruptly Resigns Following Video Release…

Caren Z. Turner, a Democratic lobbyist and Hillary Clinton finance chairwoman, resigned last week as a commissioner from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after an investigation was opened into what agency officials would only describe as “profoundly disturbing conduct.”

Today police released video of the back-story where the “conduct” (previously non-described) is evident. Mrs. Turner attempted to intercede in an ordinary traffic stop where her daughter was a passenger. Flashing her Port Authority Badge, the ethics chairwoman attempted to influence the police and went on a vulgar tirade after police refused to acquiesce to her demands. WATCH:

New Jersey […] The video and a police incident report, both made public after requests by NJ Advance Media and other news organizations, showed Turner apparently seeking to leverage her influence, talking about who she knew, and complaining that the police had “ruined” a holiday weekend with the stop of her daughter and three friends on rural Route 9W in Bergen County.

Turner, 60, a Democratic lobbyist who served as the ethics chair of the powerful bi-state agency, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and the phone number of her Washington public affairs office has been disconnected. No one came to her front door when a reporter knocked on Tuesday.

Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said he would let the video speak for itself. The Port Authority, asked for comment, also referred back to the video. (read more)

  1. G3 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    “It’s not ma’am! It’s Commissioner.”…….”You can’t put a sentence together, Sweetheart!” – Typical mother of a PHD MIT Student home for the holidays.

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Gets even better in the article…
    “Turner, 60, a Democratic lobbyist who served as the ethics chair of the powerful bi-state agency, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and the phone number of her Washington public affairs office has been disconnected.”

    Ethics Chair — hahahaha and now she is fired for being Very unethical!

  3. MDW says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    These were good and decent cops. Give them a few more years dealing with this type of government swamp garbage and she’ll go straight to jail where she truly belongs. Lock her up!

  4. Burma says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    With all due respect, the video above is a partial video and is labeled incorrectly as the “full video.” The interaction continued after this video closes. Ms. Turner returned to the police vehicle to continue her belligerence and obscenities. This appears to be the complete (16 min.) video:

  5. pnj01 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    She totally blew it with the “F-Bomb” at the end. And the really ironic thing is that the cops were probably so reluctant to tell her anything about the prior stop and ticketing due to “liberal” concerns with “privacy.” Then again, she’s probably not the first woman “hoisted on Hillary’s own petard!”

  6. hoop says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Attack the police… it is what Democrats do.

  7. Joe S says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Glad to see another arrogant one fall.

    Maybe the police would have worked with her if she wasn’t such nasty snob.

    That is a nice, scenic, stretch of road, (9W in Tenafly), but it is hard to believe that a place on the Hudson River directly across from the Bronx on the other side of the Hudson River, and 3 to 4 miles north of the George Washington Bridge could be considered “rural” as NJ.com puts it.

    • stringplayer55 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Wouldn’t it be a privacy violation for the police to declare the charges they were bringing to someone not directly involved in the case. Those charges might be available to a 3rd party under a FOIA request. But the individual officer would not be the one to whom a FOIA request would be addressed.

      The officer has to respect the privacy rights of the individual. If the individual wanted to share their version of the charges against them with another party, that is up to them. The officer was spot on in telling this [*]itch that she could ask the individual cited what they were stopped for.

      BTW, gotta love the idea that the rule of law is dependent on time/place/persons. Since this was the Easter weekend (and during Passover, too – gotta make sure to cover all the bases), enforcement of laws should just up and disappear. Because if we can get law enforcement to up and disappear for this special interest, then we can demand selective application of the law in other circumstances.

      Of course, Hillary destroying evidence (among a bazillion other crimes) can just be ignored. Hillary and the DNC engaged in laundering $84M during the 2016 campaign can also be ignored. But bring in the federal troops and violate every notion of attorney/client privilege if there is the hint that a porn star was paid $130G by a Trump associate to just silently go away.

      • Joe S says:
        April 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        Might be a privacy violation. Of course, the daughter and friend might have just asked to let her speak?

        Either way, she did not get to first base because of her obnoxious attitude, it looks like.

        Such ARROGANCE on her part.

  8. Katherine McCoun says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I am so impressed with these policeman’s patience and professional conduct.

    As for the woman, pride goeth before a fall. She has much more than she thought she was.

    They had perfectly fine reasons to pull them over and to then impound the car. They were following the law.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I don’t know how the LEO’s kept their cool. I wanted to slap her face several times over.

  10. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    The Po-Po could have handled that differently………

    ……they could have smacked this Stank-Ho down even harder.

    Carry on, Officers!

  11. JAS says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Have lots of doughnuts delivered to those cops from a local shop. I chip in 🙂

  12. Jen MG says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Now THAT’S a nasty woman. Note how many times did she bring up the Ph.D candidate from MIT? LOL

    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      Gosh can we say Byotch? Lordy what a piece of work I love the demands in the name of her and the ‘kids’ lol…entitlements.
      Typical proggie bs as they whine about the haves and the have not’s and the injustice and inequality. Gag me.
      These poor officers what saints they were!
      I love seeing these arrogant snobs go down in their entitlement ball of flames.
      .

    • Sparky5253 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      She probably just made that up to guilt the officer.

  13. PatriotKate says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    This is profoundly funny in a lot of respects. These viral videos serve as a modern day Scarlet Letter causing undue attention to the aberrant behavior. This woman has been paid back in spades for her blatant attempt to intimidate the officers.

    Their clear and calm conduct was admirable.

  14. Joe S says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    There is a right way to “name drop” to police and a wrong way.

    This is the wrong way!

    Might want to try something to the effect of “………officers, would it help if……..”

  15. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Did she rush away from her church service or something important like that?….

    No? Didn’t think so!

    Probably annoyed at being torn away from her calculator she was using to add up the equity in her first home, second home, third home… awful woman

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    She should be charged with verbally assaulting an officer performing his duty … minimally.

  17. Golden Advice says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    That was a shining example of everything that’s wrong with liberal women neatly wrapped up in one succinct video.

    Bravo!

  18. Larry Bucar says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Wow, that’s a good example of white privilege in action with “leadership” from another swamp dwelling beech

  19. czarowniczy says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Louisiana sheriffs were notorious for making their ‘buds’ an ‘honorary’ deputy. Every now and then one of these bozos would get pulled over for DUI and would flash that honorary badge and demand the LEA perq of being turned loose. Best way to deal with that ishave the dispatcher call the sheriff or chief deputy of the honorer and ask if they wanted the DUI turned loose – that almost never happened.
    More than a few of these guys had red/blue lights and some even sirens mounted in their cars and pulled people over people who irritated them, we even had one ‘honorary’ whip out a gun and get into a shootout on the I-10.
    Just another low-level bureaucrat with an overly inflated sense of who and what she is. Badges, credentials, beanies with propellors on top – physical symbols of power they think they have.

  20. Meatzilla says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    There is actually a longer video than the one the media released. She actually comes back for more and chews the officers out further and causes more problems for another several minutes.

    What a loathsome person she is. My goodness.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

      I hereby double down on the recommendations above!

      If anyone knows anybody who knows somebody that can make it happen,
      Let’s git er done … and show her how connections can ENFORCE JUSTICE!

  21. Michael says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I could never be a LEO because I don’t have the self control not to slap a bitch like that.
    On one hand I’m impressed with the control exhibited by the officers.
    One the other hand I’m disappointed they didn’t arrest her for interfering with their official duties and for creating a safety hazard.
    But as I fully admit I can’t do what they do and they have my respect for doing it.

  22. Elwood says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    No husband, no job (now). Looks like she can move to New York and run for Senate.

  23. rhinOC says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I love cops. Man do I love cops!

  24. Alison says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Saturday night live ???

    Wow. To think that cop who “couldn’t even put a sentence together” was not impressed that they were PhD students from MIT and Yale !!! No wonder Lefties are pissed /s 😂😂

    I’m kinda flummoxed those PhD students didn’t tell Mom to STFU.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      According to #MsPrivelege, they were all crying in the car.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm

      5 snowflakes CRYING.
      5 high-fives for giving them their first life lesson.
      Maybe their classmates will knit them Pussy Hats.

      The guy driving will NEVER live it down.
      She just BULLIED the crap out of him.
      She’s now psychologically WOUNDED him for life.
      If he wasn’t bawling, he should sue the crap out of her for DEFAMATION.

    • Esperanza says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      They were probably cringing with embarrassment.

    • Mist'ears Mom says:
      April 25, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Oh – don’t forget the investment banker from London! They were all too busy in the car crying…
      poor wittle snowflakes-mommy couldn’t get the mean cops (who made them cry) to give them back their car-
      this would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic -scratch that- it is kinda funny.
      I wonder how much she had to drink before showing up to rescue the children…too bad she wasn’t arrested-that would have been awesome footage!

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 25, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      That’s the school the Mom should have attended…

  25. jrapdx says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    While in this case it was an arrogant Democrat attempting to “pull rank” on the cops just doin’ their jobs, it could just as easily been a Republican, you know, like we so many of in Congress. Thing is arrogance is arrogance regardless of party affiliation. What we’re aiming for is non-arrogant governance, that’s what MAGA is about. Isn’t it?

  26. Karl Kastner says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I sincerely hope tuition is harder to scrape together after her resignation. She doesn’t even deserve to be on a grade school PTA.

  27. Phil aka Felipe says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    From what I could see from the video, PhD’s ain’t all they’re cracked up to be.

  28. trumpthepress says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I guess the best part is that he actually told her it’s an unregistered vehicle around 1:10 if I heard it right. That was the reason for the tow. Pulled over for something else maybe (speeding etc…).

    She was too busy trying to bully. So funny and typical for one of those “elites”. 🙂

  29. cdnintx says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Reminds me of Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatening the officer to get her IT aides equipment back.

  30. HickTick says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I know the mayor

  31. Bill Dunn says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Those peon cops didn’t know they were messing with a big shot.
    Much admiration for the policemen for hanging tough in the face of obvious threats.
    She worked for Hillary? Big surprise.

  32. Nyse1 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Her pension should be forfeited.

  33. albrevin says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    The progressive left in a nutshell!

  34. Pam says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I’m actually surprised these good officers didn’t slap the handcuffs on her and arrest her for her inappropriate behavior towards them. Who cares who she is. Her behavior was inappropriate and rude.

  35. Cetera says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    There is no one connected to the Clintons that doesn’t deserve jail time.

  36. maggie0987 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Look at her past connections – she is a TRUE swamp creature.
    https://www.huffingtonpost.com/author/caren-z-turner

  37. JMC says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    A WaPo article on this says Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by…Chris Christie. The hits just keep coming from Chris and the PA.

  38. PaulM says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Our ever so ethical legislators have worked an end around to playing the “do you know who I am” routine (thus risking being caught on camera).
    Where I live (and I’ll bet most states), a politicians title is with their DMV data so when they get pulled over and their license is run, the cop on the side of the road is advised of their office when the license info comes back.
    I have a radio scanner that I listen to cops/highway patrol etc and have a great recording of our state attorney general being pulled over for speeding and after the dispatcher tells the cop who it is that he pulled over, it’s “never mind, have a nice day”. This is a big name politician who is being groomed for the national arena.

  39. fleporeblog says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I guess these POS still haven’t realized that HRC is not and never will be President of the USA! I absolutely salute both of these officers for not giving into her demands based on her position.

    Democrats have such disrespect for law enforcement personnel. In their minds, they are the enemy. These 2 officers showed this POS that she can stick her badge and her title where the sun doesn’t shine.

    I hope those 4 youngsters in the car learned a valuable lesson. You may have a title and a badge that goes with it but that doesn’t make you above the law.

  40. Horsesoldier says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Snowflakes, the whole lot of them. She wanted her 15 seconds of fame and got a lot more then she bargained for with her condescending arrogance. I’m betting the apples won’t fall far from her tree either with all that blather about Yale and MIT. Clearly a case of talk to my ass lady, my ears are sore. Enjoy the schadenfreude and kudos to the officers!

  41. Perot Conservative says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    “Turner is a lobbyist who shuttled between Washington and her home in Tenafly. She holds a law degree from Georgetown University and has been a lobbyist for much of her career. She ran Turner Government & Public Affairs, her own public affairs firm based in Washington.”

    She was appointed by Chris Christie.

    http://www.google.com/amp/s/articles.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/04/who_is_caren_turner_and_how_did_she_become_the_sta.amp

  42. Michael says:
    April 25, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Good info here
    http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2018/04/who_is_caren_turner_and_how_did_she_become_the_sta.html

    Who is Caren Turner and why did she become the focus of a viral dashcam video?

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 25, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      She was an Affirmative Action Hire. LOL:

      …” Q. How did she become a commissioner on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey?

      A. While a Democrat who raised money for Hillary Clinton, Turner was appointed to the Port Authority last year by former Gov. Chris Christie, as part of a pair of appointments that included former GOP state Sen. Kevin O’Toole. Turner was the pick of Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-37), who was ****pushing for more women on the board*** “……..

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 25, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      That’s a great, concise article.

  43. Kerry Gimbel says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    This was the face of a hard core progressive. People like her are what the Democratic Party are all about now. And they are are on,y getting worse. My God how bad these people are in positions of power

  44. James W Crawford says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    How can you blame her?

    This woman is definetly not going to be able to persuade a cop to not issue a ticket by displaying some cleavage. She is almost as repulsive as Hillary.

  45. Concernedcitizen says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Odds are a 100% she raised hell with the Tenafly Police Chief even before the officers filed their report. Now that’s a recording I’d like to hear.

  46. scott467 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    She’s like every arrogant, power-drunk ‘elitist’ in the land.

    Civil servants in a representative Republic who think they are rulers in a kingdom.

    • scott467 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Oh yeah, and her kids and their friends are pee-H-dee students at (Thurston Howell the 3rd voice) “Haavaad” and MIT.

      Whoopdy freakin’ do for you, lady, lol!

  47. thesavvyinvester says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Well, maybe she can put some ice on it. Seriously, I have never seen anyone try to pull rank like that and try to rankle officers that kept their calm and demeanor, and live in the world of the rule of law, not the rule of men. Who cares about ivy league PHD-ers the world doesn’t spin around them to change their lightbulb. The only thing better would have been if the police car had a MAGA sticker….

  48. kevin king says:
    April 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    What an arrogant cnt

