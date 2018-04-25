Port-Authority Commissioner, Hillary Clinton Finance Chair, Abruptly Resigns Following Video Release…

Caren Z. Turner, a Democratic lobbyist and Hillary Clinton finance chairwoman, resigned last week as a commissioner from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after an investigation was opened into what agency officials would only describe as “profoundly disturbing conduct.”

Today police released video of the back-story where the “conduct” (previously non-described) is evident. Mrs. Turner attempted to intercede in an ordinary traffic stop where her daughter was a passenger. Flashing her Port Authority Badge, the ethics chairwoman attempted to influence the police and went on a vulgar tirade after police refused to acquiesce to her demands. WATCH:

New Jersey […] The video and a police incident report, both made public after requests by NJ Advance Media and other news organizations, showed Turner apparently seeking to leverage her influence, talking about who she knew, and complaining that the police had “ruined” a holiday weekend with the stop of her daughter and three friends on rural Route 9W in Bergen County.

Turner, 60, a Democratic lobbyist who served as the ethics chair of the powerful bi-state agency, could not be reached for comment Tuesday and the phone number of her Washington public affairs office has been disconnected. No one came to her front door when a reporter knocked on Tuesday. Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said he would let the video speak for itself. The Port Authority, asked for comment, also referred back to the video. (read more)

