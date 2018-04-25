Epic – First Lady Melania Trump Selected “Clinton China Service”, Previously Stolen by Bill and Hillary, For First State Dinner…

This is far too epic-worthy not to achieve a bit more attention.

Twitter handle IWillRedPillYou did a little digging on the more nuanced aspects from last night’s State Dinner, held by President Trump and Melania Trump to honor French President Macron and Brigitte Macron, and discovered a hilarious detail:

“Get this: The China (dinette set) Trump Ordered Used Tuesday Night for the Macron Dinner? Same China Bill and Hillary Clinton STOLE from the White House and Were Forced to Return (Dead Serious – Trump = Master Troll)” [Tweet Link]

Yes, it’s true.

The China, personally selected by First Lady Melania Trump, was originally the “Clinton China Service”, as first identified by CNN reporter Kate Bennett:

Making the selection even more appropriate, Bill and Hillary Clinton stole this China Service from the White House and were forced to return it in 2001.

ABC NEWS (2001) Former President Clinton and his wife, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, have sent $28,000 worth of household goods back to Washington after questions arose over whether the items were intended as personal gifts or donations to the White House. […] After they were criticized for taking $190,000 worth of china, flatware, rugs, televisions, sofas and other gifts with them when they left, the Clintons announced last week that they would pay for $86,000 worth of gifts, or nearly half the amount.

Their latest decision to send back $28,000 in gifts brings to $114,000 the value of items the Clintons have either decided to pay for or return. (full link)

Just checked my book (🤓) and it appears the china is the Clinton China Service. pic.twitter.com/A479qKi1oQ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 23, 2018

Get this: The China (dinette set) Trump Ordered Used Tuesday Night for the Macron Dinner? Same China Bill and Hillary Clinton STOLE from the White House and Were Forced to Return (Dead Serious – Trump = Master Troll)#QAnon #GreatAwakening #France #UnitedStates #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/jAS7knTMir — Courtney J. Trump ♠️♦️♣️♥️ (@IWillRedPillU) April 25, 2018

Advertisements