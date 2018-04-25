Epic – First Lady Melania Trump Selected “Clinton China Service”, Previously Stolen by Bill and Hillary, For First State Dinner…

This is far too epic-worthy not to achieve a bit more attention.

Twitter handle IWillRedPillYou did a little digging on the more nuanced aspects from last night’s State Dinner, held by President Trump and Melania Trump to honor French President Macron and Brigitte Macron, and discovered a hilarious detail:

“Get this: The China (dinette set) Trump Ordered Used Tuesday Night for the Macron Dinner? Same China Bill and Hillary Clinton STOLE from the White House and Were Forced to Return (Dead Serious – Trump = Master Troll)” [Tweet Link]

Yes, it’s true.

The China, personally selected by First Lady Melania Trump, was originally the “Clinton China Service”, as first identified by CNN reporter Kate Bennett:

Making the selection even more appropriate, Bill and Hillary Clinton stole this China Service from the White House and were forced to return it in 2001.

ABC NEWS (2001) Former President Clinton and his wife, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, have sent $28,000 worth of household goods back to Washington after questions arose over whether the items were intended as personal gifts or donations to the White House.

[…] After they were criticized for taking $190,000 worth of china, flatware, rugs, televisions, sofas and other gifts with them when they left, the Clintons announced last week that they would pay for $86,000 worth of gifts, or nearly half the amount.

Their latest decision to send back $28,000 in gifts brings to $114,000 the value of items the Clintons have either decided to pay for or return.  (full link)

201 Responses to Epic – First Lady Melania Trump Selected “Clinton China Service”, Previously Stolen by Bill and Hillary, For First State Dinner…

Older Comments
  1. MaineCoon says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I’d say ‘in your face Hag’, but looks like you’re face down on the floor🤣🤣🤣

  2. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    And tomorrow is Melania’s Birthday! She gave herself a little early birthday gift of satisfaction! Brilliant! A strong, smart and beautiful Taurus!

  3. Retired USMC says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Hitlery is eating herself from inside out ..you can bet on it.

  4. MaineCoon says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Under GA Law, it’s called Theft By Taking. How appropriate!

  5. Blue Moon says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I started to comment on this this morning but I did have time to verify it. I remember all the “Presents” they took home with them and then had to pay for what they did keep.

  6. kenji says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Uh hhh hhh … didn’t they leave the White House … DEAD BROKE? If I had $ 114,000.00 available to PAY for my shoplifting bill … I wouldn’t say that I was “broke”.

  7. lisaginnz says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    “Psychological warfare” …. “it’s what’s for dinner” … as seen on Twitter…. LOLOLOL!

  8. Karmaisabitch says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Too much; it’s like a fine dessert. Wish I hadn’t but can’t stop.

  9. Landslide says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Bravo. Assign globalist china to globalist guests! Gives a while new meaning to “saving the good china”….🤣😂 Trump nationalist china will be reserved for very select guests👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  10. Michelle says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I think Melania just liked the set since it went with her aesthetic, but I bet Hillary was burning up knowing it was being used by the Trumps who kept her out of the White House.

  11. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    For the younger people who don’t remember the Clinton WH years, here’s a little history….http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/story?id=121856&page=1

  12. missilemom says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    I can’t wait for Melania to write her memoirs after serving 8 years in the White House.

  13. Justice Warrior says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Wow! She’s so incredulously unrepentant! Gitmo gitmo gitmo!

  14. bofh says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    It’s not just the Clintons. Thomas Wictor accuses BHO of stealing (and wearing) his dentures…

  15. Perot Conservative says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Sweet! Couldn’t happen to a cheaper couple. They are greedy and CHEAP!!

    They never even pulled a building permit for the work on their house, or Chelsea’s house next door! And she was running for President!

  16. Perot Conservative says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    How many sets of china does the WH have?

  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Wish Sarah had been asked about the China in today’s presser.
    Would have been EPIC.

  18. thomaspain1961 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    When I saw the picture of Mrs. Trump with the other former presidents and first ladies at Barbara Bushs’ funeral, I thought that was an ultimate F.U. from Trump to the obamas and clintons. Mrs. Trump knows what the rest of the country will know in short order. The clintons and obamas also know what’s about to transpire regarding their liberty. Seeing the obamas and clinton’s forced smiles in the photograph made my month.

    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:52 pm

      I can’t see our president or first lady doing that sort of a number, even if deserved. I think the president recognizes the condition of a family when they’ve lost a central figure and was kind enough to not introduce extraneous drama into the event with his presence. Melania wouldn’t generate a reaction among the Bush family, so her going could denote sympathy from both of them.

  19. Nibbler Myers says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Love the photo with Melania and Brigitte conversing on the couch. Melania speaks fluent French.

  20. Damon Senior says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    We’re not worthy!@POTUS😂😂Have a wonderful day, year, life, after-life, and safe travels along the way!! #MAGA – Magic 🎱💯🇺🇸

  21. woohoowee says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    Just when ya think it can’t get any better, it does! LOL 🙂 No detail too small……Bahahaha!

  22. Lucille says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    You know that someone had to pack this large service for the thieves. It didn’t just get secreted in Hill’s or Bill’s or Chel’s Louis Vuitton luggage. Wonder what the White House staff was thinking as they were perfectly tissue and bubble wrapping everything for transport. Did one of them turn the Clinton’s in? LOL!

  23. treehouseron says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    If you look at the time line… most of President Trump’s ‘troll’ behavior happened AFTER he met Melania.

    She is without a doubt the master troll in the Trump family. She’s just very clever about it. She’s taught him well.

Older Comments

