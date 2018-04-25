Epic – First Lady Melania Trump Selected “Clinton China Service”, Previously Stolen by Bill and Hillary, For First State Dinner…

This is far too epic-worthy not to achieve a bit more attention.
Twitter handle IWillRedPillYou did a little digging on the more nuanced aspects from last night’s State Dinner, held by President Trump and Melania Trump to honor French President Macron and Brigitte Macron, and discovered a hilarious detail:
“Get this: The China (dinette set) Trump Ordered Used Tuesday Night for the Macron Dinner? Same China Bill and Hillary Clinton STOLE from the White House and Were Forced to Return (Dead Serious – Trump = Master Troll)” [Tweet Link]
Yes, it’s true.
The China, personally selected by First Lady Melania Trump, was originally the “Clinton China Service”, as first identified by CNN reporter Kate Bennett:
Making the selection even more appropriate, Bill and Hillary Clinton stole this China Service from the White House and were forced to return it in 2001.
ABC NEWS (2001) Former President Clinton and his wife, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, have sent $28,000 worth of household goods back to Washington after questions arose over whether the items were intended as personal gifts or donations to the White House.
[…] After they were criticized for taking $190,000 worth of china, flatware, rugs, televisions, sofas and other gifts with them when they left, the Clintons announced last week that they would pay for $86,000 worth of gifts, or nearly half the amount.
Their latest decision to send back $28,000 in gifts brings to $114,000 the value of items the Clintons have either decided to pay for or return. (full link)
I’d say ‘in your face Hag’, but looks like you’re face down on the floor🤣🤣🤣
I posted about this twice yesterday…and wasn’t joking. Was wondering if the number of tables were smaller because settings were still missing.
he he he.
Well that’s a thought that could have happened. Clinton Crime Cartel has so many levels.
Would be a great comeback.
“How come the party was so small?
Because we were missing 30 place settimgs…”
Sarah should have said that’s why no dims were invited. Not enough place settings!
And they steal the spoons!
Perfect!!!!!
Our President is kicking butt & taking names. I can’t picture ANY of his opponents from 2016 doing even a fraction of this stuff!
And tomorrow is Melania’s Birthday! She gave herself a little early birthday gift of satisfaction! Brilliant! A strong, smart and beautiful Taurus!
Call out to Ad Rem and Menagerie, will there be a dedicated thread tomorrow in honor of our gracious, elegant, dignified First Lady’s Birthday?
🎁 🎂 🌺
Hope so! That would be wonderful!!
WE LOVE YOU, MELANIA!
Hitlery is eating herself from inside out ..you can bet on it.
Under GA Law, it’s called Theft By Taking. How appropriate!
Kinda like “Thou Shalt. Not Steal?”
Very similar😂😂
maybe…
I started to comment on this this morning but I did have time to verify it. I remember all the “Presents” they took home with them and then had to pay for what they did keep.
“did not” have time
Uh hhh hhh … didn’t they leave the White House … DEAD BROKE? If I had $ 114,000.00 available to PAY for my shoplifting bill … I wouldn’t say that I was “broke”.
I like the shoplifting charge. Yes. Yes. We should add that to the list.
Attempted shoplifting since they got caught?
I bet that was still a “friends of Bill” discounted price, 50%-80% off for “used stuff” vs antique $..
“Psychological warfare” …. “it’s what’s for dinner” … as seen on Twitter…. LOLOLOL!
By the look of things … SHE … appears to eat most of her meals directly out of the box.😉
Too much; it’s like a fine dessert. Wish I hadn’t but can’t stop.
Bravo. Assign globalist china to globalist guests! Gives a while new meaning to “saving the good china”….🤣😂 Trump nationalist china will be reserved for very select guests👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
I think Melania just liked the set since it went with her aesthetic, but I bet Hillary was burning up knowing it was being used by the Trumps who kept her out of the White House.
This is the perfect story for Hannity to cover. Most folks are glazing over about now with the current menagerie of news coverage of Obamacare details. But this … everyone gets it. Greedy then / greedy now.
Agree with you completely. It’s a beautiful set and probably still fairly intact.
I’d triple wash, and steam sterilize it though. AIDS and prions,,,
For the younger people who don’t remember the Clinton WH years, here’s a little history….http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/story?id=121856&page=1
I can’t wait for Melania to write her memoirs after serving 8 years in the White House.
Maybe Barron is secretly taking lots of behind the scene pictures for Melania’s book.
Wow! She’s so incredulously unrepentant! Gitmo gitmo gitmo!
Until it’s time for the hangin!
It’s not just the Clintons. Thomas Wictor accuses BHO of stealing (and wearing) his dentures…
Sweet! Couldn’t happen to a cheaper couple. They are greedy and CHEAP!!
They never even pulled a building permit for the work on their house, or Chelsea’s house next door! And she was running for President!
Never been responsible for their actions. Never held accountable for their actions. It’s never too late though. Waiting, Grand Jury.
How many sets of china does the WH have?
I posted this link upthread. It features the Presidential Chinas going back to Truman. I’m not sure when the custom began.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_House_china
I should have read the whole article…
“In 1817 in Paris, Dagoty-Honoré manufactured the china of James Monroe, the first White House china solely for presidential use,”
The best source I’ve seen on the White House china might be this site from someone trying to confidentially buy White House china from former employees or people inheriting. So he describes in detail how to recognize what they have.
http://www.americanheritage1.com/white-house-china/
Wish Sarah had been asked about the China in today’s presser.
Would have been EPIC.
When I saw the picture of Mrs. Trump with the other former presidents and first ladies at Barbara Bushs’ funeral, I thought that was an ultimate F.U. from Trump to the obamas and clintons. Mrs. Trump knows what the rest of the country will know in short order. The clintons and obamas also know what’s about to transpire regarding their liberty. Seeing the obamas and clinton’s forced smiles in the photograph made my month.
I can’t see our president or first lady doing that sort of a number, even if deserved. I think the president recognizes the condition of a family when they’ve lost a central figure and was kind enough to not introduce extraneous drama into the event with his presence. Melania wouldn’t generate a reaction among the Bush family, so her going could denote sympathy from both of them.
Love the photo with Melania and Brigitte conversing on the couch. Melania speaks fluent French.
We’re not worthy!@POTUS😂😂Have a wonderful day, year, life, after-life, and safe travels along the way!! #MAGA – Magic 🎱💯🇺🇸
Just when ya think it can’t get any better, it does! LOL 🙂 No detail too small……Bahahaha!
You know that someone had to pack this large service for the thieves. It didn’t just get secreted in Hill’s or Bill’s or Chel’s Louis Vuitton luggage. Wonder what the White House staff was thinking as they were perfectly tissue and bubble wrapping everything for transport. Did one of them turn the Clinton’s in? LOL!
If you look at the time line… most of President Trump’s ‘troll’ behavior happened AFTER he met Melania.
She is without a doubt the master troll in the Trump family. She’s just very clever about it. She’s taught him well.
