President Trump and President Macron Hold Restricted Bilateral White House Meeting…

Posted on April 24, 2018 by

The interpersonal dynamic between President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron comes across in this one-on-one meeting between the two leaders.

After the official arrival ceremony President Trump and President Macron begin discussions on a host of issues that relate to both the U.S. and France; including: trade, regional and domestic security and specific emphasis on Syria and the former Iran JCPOA nuclear deal.

37 Responses to President Trump and President Macron Hold Restricted Bilateral White House Meeting…

  1. kea says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Oh so that’s what JCPOA was about. To many abbreviations to keep them apart. Thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. PgtSndThinker says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    If you read old books, France was where the wealthy youth travelled for art and music and dance and to acquire an appreciation of world history and architecture. After WW2, there was great domestic pride in FRENCH cheese, wine, baked goods, language…etc. and classrooms had posters with the unique products each geographical area produced. I hope they can bring that national pride back.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. red_desi69 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    what was the “stupid question”? I didn’t get it from the video.

    Like

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      April 24, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      I think it was a question regarding Cohen.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cdnintx says:
      April 24, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      If Trump would pardon his lawyer Cohen

      Like

      Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      April 24, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      The stupid press person asked if PDJT was considering a pardon for Michael Cohen.

      Like

      Reply
    • MTK says:
      April 24, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Here is how stupid the question was!!!

      First Michael Cohen has not been charge with anything, second he has not been convicted of anything, third this member of the college educated press is presuming Cohen’s guilt.

      Suffice it to say, not only does the MSM support a violation of a cherished right, the right to confidentally, they are also displaying total disregard of presumption of innocenance until proven guilty.

      That is how stupid the was question.

      I just love, how PDJT throws down. Most politicians would need a position analysis stance to address such questions, as if they don’t have a clue of all the implications in their answer, so they get talking points handed to them.
      Our VSGPDJT, just comes out with it.
      “That’s a stupid question.”

      Like

      Reply
  4. Pam says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Midnight Rambler says:
    April 24, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Ha! If you go to the page of the text and click on the picture it will enlarge. You can see the blood leaving the knuckles and wrinkles in their hands because they are squeezing so tight. *sigh* boys will be boys. LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Why are the French, and the EU, so gung ho about the Iran Deal? What is in it for them? They surely aren’t naive enough to think this will save the world from nuclear annihilation so what is it really about?

    It has to be money, of course, it always is. I believe France has or had a lot of money invested in Iran although I can’t for the life of me see why that would ever seem like a good place to invest.

    Seriously, does anyone have the Cliff Notes version of this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mikey says:
    April 24, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Trump: “Hey guys, what do you think about my idea of dumping the EU and NATO and leaving the UN? and forming an Eastern European Alliance?”

    Room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8E_zMLCRNg

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

