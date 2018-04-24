President Trump and President Macron Hold Restricted Bilateral White House Meeting…

The interpersonal dynamic between President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron comes across in this one-on-one meeting between the two leaders.
After the official arrival ceremony President Trump and President Macron begin discussions on a host of issues that relate to both the U.S. and France; including: trade, regional and domestic security and specific emphasis on Syria and the former Iran JCPOA nuclear deal.
Oh so that’s what JCPOA was about. To many abbreviations to keep them apart. Thank you.
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In the “Iran Deal” discussions the term “JCPOA” is used interchangeably.
If you read old books, France was where the wealthy youth travelled for art and music and dance and to acquire an appreciation of world history and architecture. After WW2, there was great domestic pride in FRENCH cheese, wine, baked goods, language…etc. and classrooms had posters with the unique products each geographical area produced. I hope they can bring that national pride back.
…and political thought. Ho Chi Minh learned a great deal of his Communism there.
That goes all the way back to Voltaire
& the “salons” that ushered in the 1789 French Revolution.
Not very likely, if Macron keeps his promise to bring in 200 million more refugees.
French scoff at claim burgers are outselling classic ham baguettes
Claims that the French now eat more burgers than the traditional jambon-beurre baguette sandwiches were definitely not to his taste; what’s more, he did not believe them.
“C’est pas vrai! (it’s not true),” he said, spluttering. “It’s what you call fake news, non?” He looked wistfully at the crusty stick of bread, wrapped in greaseproof paper and a napkin in his hand.
“I have nothing against burgers, but …,” he paused. “Are you American? Is this why you are suggesting such a thing?”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/20/boeuf-burger-sales-in-france-overtake-classic-ham-baguette
I am partial to French wines. Le vin est tres bon. (Needs an accent on the e in tres.)
Sacre bleu!
I favor French wines by far over CA wines —
I have to agree. 🍷
Moi, aussi.
what was the “stupid question”? I didn’t get it from the video.
I think it was a question regarding Cohen.
Yes. The low-IQ urinalist asked Trump if he was going to pardon Cohen.
A journo from ABC news asked Trump if he was going to pardon Michael Cohen.
That stupid question was from stupid ABC TV stupid star reporter stupid Jonathon Karl.
Nice quick smack down by the president. M A G A
If Trump would pardon his lawyer Cohen
The stupid press person asked if PDJT was considering a pardon for Michael Cohen.
Here is how stupid the question was!!!
First Michael Cohen has not been charge with anything, second he has not been convicted of anything, third this member of the college educated press is presuming Cohen’s guilt.
Suffice it to say, not only does the MSM support a violation of a cherished right, the right to confidentally, they are also displaying total disregard of presumption of innocenance until proven guilty.
That is how stupid the was question.
I just love, how PDJT throws down. Most politicians would need a position analysis stance to address such questions, as if they don’t have a clue of all the implications in their answer, so they get talking points handed to them.
Our VSGPDJT, just comes out with it.
“That’s a stupid question.”
Trust us PDJT, “We deplorables absolutely get it.”
Thanks Pam.
As one of French heritage, this picture does my heart good,
MAN! this does my heart good.
May & Merkel must be pissed. Lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, NJF indeed they must.
Ha! If you go to the page of the text and click on the picture it will enlarge. You can see the blood leaving the knuckles and wrinkles in their hands because they are squeezing so tight. *sigh* boys will be boys. LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Justin trudeau would’ve been screaming and one one knee.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is Justine!
Why are the French, and the EU, so gung ho about the Iran Deal? What is in it for them? They surely aren’t naive enough to think this will save the world from nuclear annihilation so what is it really about?
It has to be money, of course, it always is. I believe France has or had a lot of money invested in Iran although I can’t for the life of me see why that would ever seem like a good place to invest.
Seriously, does anyone have the Cliff Notes version of this?
The money we gave to Iran flows back to them for arms and oil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are supplementing the world in SO MANY ways.
Americans truly are bad azzes (in the most-best sense of the phrase), whether we choose to be or not.
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – France’s imports from Iran in the first nine months of 2016 show a staggering 34-fold rise compared to the corresponding period last year, thanks to resumption of oil imports after coming into force of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
link:
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2016/12/10/1263312/france-s-import-from-iran-skyrockets-in-2016
When the Ayatollah came into power during the US Embassy hostage crisis back in 1979 he flew to Teheran from exile and his safe house … in Paris. Apparently Iran has terror cells embedded all across Europe and they have the EU royalty like Junkers under their thumb.
Trump: “Hey guys, what do you think about my idea of dumping the EU and NATO and leaving the UN? and forming an Eastern European Alliance?”
Room: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8E_zMLCRNg
That’s it….I’m going to start cutting and pasting from a text editor from now on.
