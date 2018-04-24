Joe diGenova Discusses Comey, McCabe and Political Weaponization of FBI and DOJ…

Joe diGenova appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the ongoing investigation into James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch and the politicization of the DOJ and FBI by former President Obama intelligence officials.
In related news, and indicating the IG Horowitz investigation on 2015, 2016 and 2017 politicization of FBI and DOJ is complete, House Judicary Chairman Bob Goodlatte has reached an agreement with U.S. Attorney John Lausch for the production of records compiled and used by Inspector General Horowitz:
“The Committees have reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to access the documents we have been requesting for months. We look forward to reviewing the information to better understand the decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 and 2017. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken.” (LINK)
Liberals are living in a twilight zone. “Earth to liberals, earth to liberal, come in liberals, come in.”
Joe D is probably one of the most intelligent people to speak of the crimes committed by the Obama admin. He clearly defines the ongoing farce of Mueller as nothing but the struggle by the entrenched DC vermin to hold on to power and to cover up the corruption which had become the norm in Washington.
Since we are currently celebrating things French, suggest The Big Ugly will have as significant and lasting an impact on the collective American conscience as The Dreyfus Affair had on the French conscience.
Equality Under The Law — now, I am looking for you so hard.
… and why the expulsion on 29 December 2016 of 35 Russian “diplomats” and closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds based “primarily” on Russian “election interference” is another example of covering up a U.S. intelligence failure (and by definition a Russian success), and using the “muh Russia” hysteria to cover up the shut down, claiming the expulsions and closures were due to election interference.
“”SQUIRREL! SQUIRREL!”.
One time I have beaten Joe diGenova to the punch … and it actually holds true two times.
I stated several days ago when this Russian lawyer popped up, her non interview proves they aren’t serious about Russian collusion.
Second, no interview of Carter Page, who they took the FISA warrant out on! … unless he is CIA or something, but I don’t think he’s that smart.
